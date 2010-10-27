‘Parenthood’ – ‘Seven Names’: You’re fired

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I build the Eiffel Tower out of popsicle sticks…
For both scheduling reasons and my own frustration with the pat resolutions of season two, I haven’t written about “Parenthood” lately, but I found “Seven Names” to be one of the season’s stronger episodes. Very little was wrapped up in a neat bow and/or with an unlikely happy ending. Adam can’t find a way around firing seven people, Crosby never entirely lets go of his concern that he’s marrying Jasmine for Jabbar’s sake, Amber forgives Sarah but is still being blamed for Kelsey’s behavior, and there’s always going to be tension between Joel and Julia over who takes care of Sydney(*) and who’s the breadwinner, etc. Real life is messy, and “Parenthood” is too, when it’s at its best.
(*) My one quibble with that story: given how much money Julia makes, can they not just get a babysitter for a few days? (There are services specifically for this kind of last-minute problem, and it wouldn’t be a hardship for them.) Julia’s reaction to seeing Zeek with Sydney suggests she has some kind of weird hang-up about not letting non-parents watch their kid, and that seems silly. They have money, and they have two local grandparents and yet they have to put all the pressure on themselves?
But the one way in which the show sometimes feels too messy is in the need to give all the adult siblings and at least one of the kids or grandparents, a storyline every episode. Some weeks, that works out fine, and every story feels like it matters. Other weeks, like this one, I kept wishing they had just put some of the stories – maybe Crosby’s and definitiely Haddie’s(**) – on pause and focused a little more on the ones that could have used some more time. (The Sarah/Gordon material feels like it’s being raced through because of how many other stories have to be serviced.)
(**) I’m glad Jason Katims has found post-“Friday Night Lights” employment for Michael B. Jordan, and I’m hopeful he’ll get some better material to play in the coming weeks, but the whole “This guy is really infuriating to me so of course we must date!” set-up is really tired.
What did everybody else think?
This was actually the first episode of Parenthood I watched, always meant to check it out but once I found out Katims was one of the producers, I decided to check it out. I liked it, I’ve always been a sucker for the hour-long shows about small towns, i.e. Friday Night Lights, and thought the cast gelled really well together. Dax Shepard in particular surprised me, never really had that much faith in him before.
I was surprised to see Vince from FNL in a more adult role here, especially when he is just a soph I believe over at East Dillon. Have any other FNL cast members guested on this show, or do you think now that the show will be concluding, we may see more cameos from the cast?
Minka Kelly has a recurring role, and I expect we’re going to be seeing more FNL alums (at least the ones who don’t have other jobs, like Matt Lauria and Taylor Kitsch) as the series goes along.
Oh cool, glad to hear that bout Lyla, aka Mrs. Derek Jeter. Will be checking out the show on a more constant basis now, thanks for taking time to respond
I had the same thoughts about the whole Sydney tension storyline. Heck, Julia even mentions the fact that she can bill someone $600 an hour for her services. Can’t they get some kind of nanny/babysitter to help out when needed?
It was also nice to see Michael B. Jordan, even though it only served to remind me that I don’t have Direct TV and therefore won’t get to see the S5 Premiere tonight. :(
That comment about her billing rate just reignited my feeling that Erika Cristensen is totally miscast in this role. Have we ever been given an age for her character? Because I really want to know how old she is supposed to be. $600/hour is a partner-level billing rate. She just does not look old enough to be a partner, nor does she carry herself like one. Didn’t she say she was writing a brief for another attorney? That’s not something a partner would be doing. Ugh. It’s like they just decided this is how they think being a lawyer works but didn’t do any actual (basic) research to see if the facts fit.
I wanted to like this storyline because it seemed like a real issue couples have to struggle with, but then it seemed like Joel went brain-dead. Even ignoring the obvious ways they could solve the problem with money or local family (!!), he’s been main care-giver for a kid for five years and he doesn’t understand that she has a schedule? Or, apparently, that his wife has a schedule? And I think it stands to reason that there is probably a lot going on with Sydney that Julia with her 60-80 hour workweeks doesn’t know about, but would it have been that hard to spend time setting that up? (As others here have commented, if she has a problem with her own father spending a few hours with the kid, she has lots of problems.)
I haven’t seen FNL, but it seems like character continuity isn’t great on this show (either with character sacrificed to fit the story, or with a lot of reliance on actors to cover details with their charisma).
I forgot to mention what I see as one of the greatest strengths of the series. They often find conflicts or points of contention where BOTH sides are adequately portrayed. They manage to avoid conflicts that have obvious resolutions, but rather employ those with real-life gray areas.
I can see that Joel is pushing Julia too far too fast, but at the same time I can see his perspective that he’s been a “good soldier” (for lack of a better term) for some time.
The tension with Sarah about whether or not she should divulge the truth about the drinking incident is similarly compelling. On one hand you know she has some sort of obligation to tell the other parent, but at the same time you can see very valid reasons for her NOT to. (I’m surprised they didn’t see the “Amber Blame” for the incident a mile away.)
Most kids should be so lucky as to be watched for a day by their grandfather, especially one decent like him. Her complaining about it was very odd. And like KFC once in a blue moon is a big deal?
I think Julia’s complaint was not about Zeek as such, but about the fact that Joel had changed the plan and not told her. (And also, fried chicken greasy goodness.) She cheats a little on the money talk, by the way: she bills $600 an hour, but that’s what the client pays the firm, not what she takes home.
I liked the thematic unity, which was: sometimes, it doesn’t matter how you feel. Adam feels bad about firing the people, but nobody (at work) should be bothered with how he feels. Haddie feels disrespected at the food bank? Too bad — it’s not about you, it’s about feeding people. Joel feels like less of man because he’s not the one out there working and bringing home the bacon? Too bad, Joel. Sarah feels bad about having to tell Kelsey’s mother what happened? Gotta do it.
By the way, I’ve been thinking how ironic it is that this season, since the revelation of Krause and Graham’s off-screen relationship, their characters have mostly just been snipping at each other. The end of this episode is the most affection I’ve noticed between them this year.
Hey, maybe they’ll pull a “Brothers & Sisters” and discover that Sarah isn’t really their sister so she and Adam can hook up. They just have to figure out how to get rid of Cristina.
Just kidding, of course. :)
E. I know you’re kidding, but don’t scare me like that. Having Parenthood follow in the path of Brothers & Sisters in any manner would be bad news. B & S was wonderful when it started, but the revelation of new Walkers, followed quickly by “Oh, never mind, she’s not a Walker” completely sunk that show.
Oh! i heard she was dating (or engaged or whatever) but I didn’t know to whom. Totally missed it.
And I still like Brother’s & Sisters. Guess I have a thing for shows with characters named Sarah Walker.
Alan, glad to see you giving some attention to Parenthood again. Iâ€™d wished youâ€™d done a post last week, if only so you could have said â€œâ€¦coming up just as soon as I enjoy some metaphorical cheese fries…â€ before the jump.
I really enjoyed this episode, though I agree that 1-2 of the storylines could have been held for later episodes to allow more time for the others. In general, it feels like Crosbyâ€™s storyline is being rushed to keep up with some arbitrary timeframe (maybe a sweeps wedding?) The speed at which he and Jasmine are becoming a family without exploring his change in lifestyle and their differences in personality / approach to parenting feels like a lot of potential interesting storylines are being passed over.
The show seems to have backed off on some of the hyper-over-talking, and each of the main characters had some good moments. Sarah seems to have grown up a bit, too, by putting her children ahead of her impulses to dally with Gordon. (And maybe by recognizing how much Adam has on his plate at the shoe company)
The storyline with Adam and the layoffs seemed very true to life, and it was good to have him and Kristina in a storyline that didnâ€™t involve around Max for a change. It showed us a different side of him, and how they relate to each other as a couple. The scene with Kristina(and Haddie) coaching him during his layoff practice was well done.
I agree with you on the Julia/Joel storyline: it was very true to life, and I liked how they took the gloves off during their discussions, but I kept thinking â€œwhy donâ€™t they arrange for some temporary child care?â€
The Julia/Joel storyline bugged me for exactly the same reason – why on earth can they not hire a babysitter? They’re clearly quite well-off, and if conflict time is post-school to dinner time, it would be easy to find someone to cover that. My sister has a local college student that covers the kids for her when I can’t, and we each have our on-call days, and we only get paid $10 an hour, and if Joel is working again… Stupid unnecessary conflict.
Otherwise, I quite liked this episode and the last one, which was reassuring, because the show had been sucking quite a bit at the beginning of the season, I thought.
My wife and I have been watching from the pilot and we’ve been enjoying it, but we had the same reaction you did last night about Julia and Joel’s babysitting issues. We’ve got 2 kids and we both work and we’d love to have all of those family members within sitting distance of our home. Not to mention the money to hire someone. For a show that is as realistic as this show often is, that storyline as kind of insulting.
On a more positive note, it’s one of the best looking shows on TV, especially the scenes at Craig T. Nelson and Bonnie Bedelia’s house and the more FNL alums, the better.
The scene with Gordon inviting Sarah to LA, with the colored fall leaves, looked fantastic in HD! Hooray for HD!
I couldn’t agree with you more, my man. Great analysis!
I shared Alan’s take on the Haddie/boy-at-the-soup-kitchen predictable story line. There are an awful lot of tired tropes there, all wrapped into one story (well-meaning white girl’s motives are questioned–woe is her–and pulled-himself-up-by-his-bootstraps kid of color is stand-offish towards her–so romance inevitably sparks…)
But that issue aside, I really enjoyed the complexities of the episode and the lack of settled and unrealistic happy endings. Hope the show stays on that track. I also concur with the spledorlex that the strength of the show/episiode is fully fleshing out multiple sides of things, and showing the valid aspects to all of them.
Thanks Alan, for giving the show some time and space again. Hope you’ll stick with it for the good episodes like this. It’s always more enjoyable when we can get your take on it as well.
I actually think the Joel/Julia babysitting thing does make sense and I attribute it to her being uncomfortable with “non-parents” taking care of Sydney. You can tell that the character already has regrets about not being connected with her child because of their work situation, plus she’s super organized and a bit of a control freak. So I can totally see her expecting Joel to manage the childcare end of things, because that’s how their “plan” has always worked. Letting someone else watch her kid is huge deal, I recall her being less than thrilled about Amber watching Sydney for the night.
As a dad very much in the Joel situation myself I can tell you that a baby sitter is out of the question. The money is not the issue and those who are parents understand this. You may not agree with it but you understand it. And just because Grandparents are awesome and loving etc do not make them good baby sitters.
Jason, I’m a parent. At various points we’ve been in situations like this, and when we had the money to do it, we called in a pro.
I’m not saying Joel and Julia needed to do this, but the show should have at least addressed why they chose not to.
@jason – Why is a baby sitter out of the question? Moreover, if one spouse is working full-time (or more, given the TV example) and the other spouse also wants to work full-time (or part-time with unpredictable hours), what do you expect will happen with the child?
I have heard people say that they don’t want their children “raised by other people”, but that’s usually argued by the already-working spouse. Or are you saying it’s a problem of timing and last-minute logistics?
To echo Alan, the problem with both of these arguments is that neither you nor the show are actually making them.
Another solid episode – I think season two has been an upgrade in every way over season one – better drama, funnier, etc.
Also, loved that they used the song “Don’t Let It Pass” by Junip to connect the scenes where Julia and Joel are arguing about their work schedules and then Amber tells Sara in the car how Kelsey’s mom still blames her…perfect scene, you can watch it at [vimeo.com]