‘Parenthood’ – ‘Slipping Away’: The Talk, too

A Jason Katims show has a pretty high bar to clear when it comes to the subject of parents finding out about their teenage daughter’s sex life, given how brilliantly “Friday Night Lights” dealt with it both before and after Julie Taylor had sex. (Wish there was a clip of that later conversation between Tami and Julie, but the first one’s so good that you can just go and watch it twice. I’ll wait.) And though I don’t think the Haddie story in “Slipping Away” cleared that bar (Monica Potter has her moments, but she’s no Connie Britton), I thought it was as strong as you could have hoped for given the similarity of the material coming from the same creative team. Haddie’s reaction to Adam’s line about never wanting to see her hurt was just so damn well-played by Sarah Ramos; that’s a classic example of where a “Parenthood” feel-good ending feels completely earned, not forced.
I also really liked the scene near the end where Adam and Sarah are discussing the problems with their respective daughters and Sarah is completely dismissive of Adam’s concerns compared to what Amber’s putting her through. Frankly, seeing that scene made me wish (as I often do) that the show had ditched the other storylines to just focus on what these two sibs are going through. I didn’t need to see more of Crosby’s “Extreme Makeover: Home and Relationship Edition” project, didn’t need to see the return of Adam’s caricatured twentysomething boss, didn’t even necessarily need to see Richard Dreyfuss and/or Steven Weber.
(Though at least I didn’t mind the two guest stars, and there’s value in showing how one part of Sarah’s life is going incredibly even as another part is spinning into disaster. As I’ve said before, my interest level in Crosby and Jasmine is about nil, and I’m just waiting to move on to the period where Crosby’s a single part-time dad.)
And while some of the earlier Sarah/Amber scenes were really well-played – particularly Lauren Graham’s transformation from being relieved that she can still joke with her daughter to being angry and betrayed to realize that Amber is high – I didn’t love the final scene. It was obvious from the moment we saw Amber and Cappie in the car that one or both of them was going to be badly injured in a car crash, and the whole thing felt very Afterschool Special, “Drugs are bad, mmmkay?” I’m not saying there can’t or shouldn’t be consequences for what Amber’s been up to these last few episodes, but going to such an extreme place, so quickly, feels a little shameless. There’s only one episode to go in the season – if not the series(*) – and I can see Katims and company wanting some big emotional moment to bring the family together, induce a bunch of tears, etc., for the finale, but if they were going to go here, I’d have liked to see more build-up, rather than this plot coming almost as out of nowhere as the car that t-boned Amber.
(*) We likely won’t know about renewal until the upfronts next month. If I had to put a bet on it, I’d give “Parenthood” better odds than some of NBC’s other bubble shows (like, say, “Chuck”). It’s younger, NBC owns it, critics really dig it, NBC can’t cancel everything, etc. But with a new network president, you never know.
What did everybody else think?
I saw the crash coming, too. But that’s mainly because NBC relentlessly showed it OVER and OVER again in the promos. Can they keep nothing quiet?
When I saw the preview last week it was jarring because everything was going normally then all of a sudden bam. The imagine of Amber smiling as the glass is breaking and falling over her should is now permanently embedded in my mind. It was shocking at the time. I was kind of annoyed that they gave away the ending to this episode in last weeks preview (I guess I am starting to care about spoilers now).
as long as it helped to the ratings!!!
I thought it was awfully contrived that Adam and Christina got the hint about Haddie because of an accidental dial. I mean, don’t you have to slide to unlock those smart phones? Wouldn’t have Haddie noticed that there was a call to her Mom on her recent call list that she didn’t remember making? I liked the rest of the episode, but using that as the catalyst for the storyline really seemed false. It took me a while to get over it.
Smart phones + teens = butt dialing. I get one or two weekly from my kids. Even from the 22 year old living in NYC, who you think would know better. Especially when he’s on the subway at 2 AM. :) There was nothing far fetched about Haddie’s butt dial. As far as the call list, that call had probably scrolled down off the default Recent Calls screen, given how many calls teens typically make in a 24-hour period.
Again, totally plausible.
I thought the butt dialing thing was perfect. My 16 yo son has done this a few times, and my phone has done it a few times when my 4 yo daughter gets a hold of it. Even a very grown up friend of mine has done it a couple times to me. I think somehow it is easier with an iPhone to butt-dial.
I didn’t think it was contrived but I was annoyed that her parents never told her that it had happened. At the very least, after she “confessed.” It’s not as if they were spying on her… but they knew so much more than they ever said. it felt to me like they were lying to her.
Pamelajaye, I felt the opposite. I felt like Hattie’s mom thought about saying how she knew, but decided against it because she realized how much it would embarrass Hattie to know her parents were listening while Hattie was having sex.
It would have tainted her experience and that’s the last thing Christina wanted for Hattie. Especially when she told Hattie how horrible her first time was.
They should have blended the first and last scenes: Adam and Kristina get so distracted by the sounds of their daughter having sex that they run a red light AND IT’S ALL HADDIE’S FAULT FOR HAVING SEX.
(Seriously, Amber starts drugging it up again and two days later she’s in a car crash? Well, of course. It was…Reefer Madness!)
Also, drugs are bad because they make you draw stupid shoe ads. I did like how Adam noted that “edible” lollipop, and then decided it wasn’t his problem.
My wife and I were joking about Adam running into Amber when they were listening to Haddie.
I’m also a little curious about the accidental redial. It’s a lot harder to do that with a smartphone (like Haddie had) than with an older style cell phone (like the one I had which pocket dialed my sister in law 3 times in one day).
Voice control! (Which, on the iPhone — as it definitely was — is impossible to accidentally activate.) Damn, just as writers have finally coming to terms with the cell phone revolution the world changes again.
(And even with voice control, she’d have to shout out “Mom!” during sex, which God I hope not.)
the car crash would have had so much more emotional impact (no pun intended) if NBC hadn’t spoiled it in all of the promos. It was meant to be this huge moment for the show – the final scene, fade to black, stay tuned for the season finale moment – and they gave it away in advance in a grasp for ratings. Not cool.
I do not like the thought that I could be watching the last episode of Parenthood next week. There is just so much that a show like this can do, and do it well that two seasons would be so unfortunate.
Also, Love that you called Amber’s friend “Cappie”. I don’t even care what his name in the show is supposed to be. I am a little mad that they made his character so unlikeable, as to him having pretty much no chance of sticking around after this season.
After thinking about Amber’s storyline the last couple week for a little bit I find it now kind of hard to believe. This is because we see in see earlier in the series Zeek chasing away one of Amber’s boyfriends saying that he is a vietnam vet who is a hardass with rage issues. He has also been very protective of Amber and Drew. Having heart to hearts with Drew and pushing Amber to put herself out there and sing. The near visual absences of Zeek and Camile in the last few episodes in Amber’s life (given that she is also living in their home) is astounding and that they would not have nipped this issue in the bud is baffling to me now that I think about it.
I think this is a very contrived story line.
However, I love that Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman are getting some really high profile acting chances.
TK, I think even the strongest minded parent or grandparent can’t “nip this issue in the bud” if someone goes on a self-destructive bent.
Amber’s made some strides in stability and self-confidence this year, but before Berkeley, her home life was anything but stable, and we’ve seen that she carries the scars from having an unreliable, addict parent. So, it’s not too surprising that that her tentative hold on a more stable life would fall apart when she hit a road block.
Totally agree with you on the acting, though. With maybe one exception, it was pretty stellar all around this episode.
It just seemed like no one was watching her when previously we had evidence that now many people were watching her. With those many eyes she was stable even giving advice to others. In the scenes where she goes completely crazy only Sarah is there to watch her spiral out of control (all Camille did was when she found out that Amber wasn’t going to Berkeley was say oh. That seems more in keep with her character but I grant you Zeek would have had more to say.) I just think it was depicted in a way that was not organic to the way her family life at the Braverman household has been depicted in the past.
Is it just me or does every crash on TV is by a pick-up truck directly on the drivers/passengers side door so we can see the headlights coming at the last second before crash. Is this is a TV car crash rule?
It is a shame they went for the cliche car crash to pull the family togheter. I would have much rather watched a season finale where Sarah made good on her speech about always having to be there for your kid even when they say you don’t.
And I, like Fienberg has been with other shows, continue to be slightly creeped out with the age difference between early 20’s stoner, and HS Amber.
It’s not just a TV car crash rule – I watched The Hangover after I finished with Parenthood and the same crash is in the movie too. Albeit played for laughs.
Who did Mae Whitman piss off? First they give her a haircut that makes her look like Jack Osborne, then they give her the after school special drinking and drugs storyline. The storyline is embarrassingly bad and really drags the whole show down.
I think Mae tweeted that the haircut and clothes were her ideas, and the wardrobe people work closely with her. I work with high school students, and there definitely is a segment with Amber’s style. I think it makes the show more authentic in that way. But, I can see how expectations of TV kids are different. I don’t know if everyone wants too much reality.
I didn’t see any promos, so I didn’t see that coming until the scene began. At that point it was pretty obvious. It also feels a little “rushed” dramatically – but whatever, it’s TV and it’ll no doubt pack a punch next week.
Having said that, the physical altercation between Amber and Sarah before Amber took off was an incredibly powerful scene.
I get what people saying about how they think the car crash is a little unnecessary and kind of after-school special and completely out of nowhere. But…since when do car crashes get built up? It’s not like when I drive to work it’s my time to get in a crash. They are very random things and can happen when you’re sad, angry, or having the best day ever. You know?
Although I, too, get annoyed when shows are like, “we need drama…hm…CAR CRASH!” so I see what you’re saying.
No Cappie, NOOOOOOOOOOOOO! How could you?!?!
I just have to say that when I red Todd Van Der Werff’s recaps of Parenthood and then Alan’s recaps of the same episode I feel I have just read recaps of two radically different shows. The people who read and comment on Todd and Alan’s respective recaps also have very different perspectives on the show as well.
I read Todd’s recaps and think that I did not watch the same show he did and his commenters confirm that but then when I read Alan’s recaps I think that is the show I remember watching last night and his commenters confirm that opinion.
It is a very weird experience reading both reviews. I have never read recaps so disparate on the same episode of a show (and this is over a few episodes no just this one).
It would be a real shame if they canceled this show. There aren’t many good family drama’s anymore (especially since FNL is over). How many cop and medical shows can we have? Here’s to keeping a solid family drama!
I’m not trolling here–really–but I just don’t get the love for “Parenthood.” My wife watches the series, so I’ve seen my share of episodes. I find myself become increasingly agitated over the course of the hour, what with everyone talking–and shouting–over each other like they’re in a Howard Hawks film. Everyone seems shrill and shouty and I wind up hating each character more than the last.
Maybe it’s just me.
Nope, it’s not just you. My husband is the fan & I watch, but I spend a lot of each episode wanting to stick my fingers in my ears until they stop yelling. There are things I love about the show–most of the acting, most of Dax Shepard, and most of Peter Krause–but the talking over each other makes me want to hurt someone. And I’ve dubbed the Adam/Kristina storylines the Seinfeld Bravermans, because every frickin’ week, they get their knickers twisted up around their necks over NOTHING.
Meh, I’m not going to say you’re wrong cuz you can have your opinion, but the yelling over each other is what makes it real to me. How many people do you know of that don’t talk over someone when they’re in a fight?
Never said it wasn’t “real.” It’s also annoying as hell.
Am I the only one who found the dinner scene with Max hilarious? Adam’s horrified expression as Max declared, “Haddie scored three times in one day? I’ve never even scored once” was laugh out loud funny.
I caught that too. :)
Ditto!
I really love this show but agree with Alan re the difference in strengths of each storyline of the family members especially at this point in the season. Crosby makes a Crosby-like decision to remedy a Crosby-like decision which will likely ultimately fail. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t fail because the show doesn’t seem to have developed a identity for Jasmine. They merely make her mean as hell or nice whenever it suits the storyline they want to have for Crosby. I have more of a gripe, however, with the portrayal of Amber this week. Didn’t she just apologize to her aunt for her behavior last week at the office? Regardless of her new found search for herself, I highly doubt she would be getting high and almost having sex in her aunt’s office and continuing to mess around at work. Don’t like the haircut, hate the storyline, and would have preferred if she had gotten into college and not applied to two damn schools!
I thought the last few eps were too heavy for this show. I, too, would have liked to see the focus remain on Sarah and Adam’s families … as I care less and less about the rest of them (as time goes on).
Sarah’s family has been through so much this season (and last), that I’d like to see some good come and stay for awhile in their lives? I mean, where’s the hope? Sure Amber didn’t get into the college of her mother’s choice … but what about her song writing? The girl is gifted! I agree a car crash after getting high is too cliche for Jason Katims to use.
As for Adam, I’m waiting for his druggie boss at the shoe company story to come to an end. It’s obvious Adam is no longer a fit. He should either buy it and run it the way he wants or do something new and worthy of his steady stewardship. (No drama here, please … they have enough drama with Max and Haddie.)
I’m with you about Crosby. I don’t care.
So much of “Parenthood” is a re-tread of FNL, you have to wonder whether Jason Katims only has a few stories to tell.
Thank goodness I’ve never seen FNL then! Parenthood is all new to me. :) Before FNL premiered, I remember thinking high school football and Texas. Nope.
Except done so much better on FNL.
It’s similar in that they’re both about family life, but I find them very different shows because of the difference in economics. The families on FNL are lower middle class, and the Bravermans are definitely upper middle to upper class. The town of Dillon is much poorer and, culturally, light years away from Berkeley, CA. Because of this, for me, the issues and stakes aren’t the same for the characters on the different shows.
I’m with BlueInVA – never watched it once, and those were the reasons.
In a related thought, I didn’t get around to watching Gilmore Girls till 2009 or 10
This episode had its highs and lows for me, but on balance it was a good one. The Haddie/Kristina/Adam stuff started out pretty rocky (partially because Adam and Kristina spent the last couple episodes all riled up about something, so this threatened to be more of the same), but I really like where it wound up. The scene with Sarah and Adam discussing their parenting experiences was strong, and both Adam and Kristina had honest, warm moments with Haddie that rang true to me.
And Amber going off the rails was pretty compelling for me too. Whitman, Graham and Heizer all delivered on the acting front. Given where this character started when the show began, it seems Amber is reverting to old acting-out habits. Alan, I agree it would have been better with a slower build to her disaster, but I think this show is still working out its pacing, and figuring out which storylines to focus on. Iâ€™m with you that I could have done without the focus on Crosbyâ€™s house buying silliness (even if it did give us some good Joel moments) and most everything Crosby/Jasmine related at this point. And I have no idea why they wasted any time this episode on Adamâ€™s boss, since it didnâ€™t seem to move anything forward and wasnâ€™t that entertaining. For that matter, I would happily give up all the multi-episode time spent this season with Adamâ€™s bosses and the Jabbar/Sydney play for more time spent on Amberâ€™s journey, or the working of Julia & Joelâ€™s marriage, or more fallout for Amber/Drew/Sarah following Sethâ€™s visit, and more scenes among any of the 4 siblings (and/or their relationships with their kids).
Iâ€™m really looking forward to the next episode, and hope they focus on the good stuff.
Also, Parenthood was up in the ratings last night. With most everything else at NBC trending down, I hope NBC finally pulls the trigger and renews this show.
I really don’t have the complaints that the other commenters do (everybody seems to be complaining that their favorite story lines/characters are getting short shrift). It wasn’t my favorite episode, but really appreciated the physical altercation between Sarah and Amber and I (to my surprise) even liked the Adam/Haddie resolution. Maybe I’m losing my snark, but I like this show a lot and hope it comes back.
That being said, the Richard Dreyfuss parts are eyerollingly unrealistic. Yeah, I want something good to happen to Sarah, but how about something on the order of a scholarship to a writing program rather than a major staged reading?? It seems incredible to me that a TV writer could write that plot. They say you have to write a million words before you write something decent, and yet she somehow struck gold right out of the gate?? Just wish they’d dialed that down a bit.
(Okay, there’s that snark that I’ve been missing.)
I agree with you about Dreyfuss’s character. I was hoping that the writers would not make this situation over the top in terms of her becoming a playwright overnight. The scholarship to a writing program is a great idea. Too bad the writers don’t always appreciate subtlety.
i agree with the crosby storyline i have fast forwarded through it all season. it is so boring. it adds nothing to the show.
You know when you’re a kid or a teenager, and you’re at your friend’s house, and they suddenly get into an epic fight with a parent? It’s just sort of happened, it has nothing to do with you, but you’re stuck there and you can’t leave, so you just have to let it all play out. That’s what watching Parenthood is like for me. Weirdly enough, I mean that as a compliment, because the show is immensely compelling, but in a way that makes me feel uncomfortable.
Oh, lord, I couldn’t stand the stupid ‘kid does drugs, gets into a horrible accident’ cliche thing that they did here. Now if they really wanted to bring the drama and have it be realistic, it woulda been Haddie getting into the awful accident and not Amber. Because bad things don’t just happen to people who are doing “bad” things, but tv shows sure seem to think so. Ugh. That’s my gripe for the day, here’s hoping next week isn’t so cliche that I decide to quit on this show for good. I love Krause and like Whitman’s work as well, but these plots are getting to be a little too hard to watch without wincing.
One major thing that bugs me about the Amber storyline is that she is given all of these opportunities to create mayhem in Julia’s office. It seems to me that a teenage intern who gets caught getting high in an executive’s car would be out the door immediately, Auntie with pull or no (to say nothing of a knucklehead like Cappie being there in the first place). And yet, Amber and Cappie not only keep their menial jobs, but have access to the offices after hours? This seems patently ridiculous.
The Mrs. and I discussed that, too, and decided that Julia was tipped off about the earlier Amber-in-the-parking-garage incident, and handled it on the sly, which would have resulted in no formal punishment for AMber, and therefore nothing for Cappie either, other than a stern word from Julia.
If they had to do a car crash, someone should have been going down on somebody like in the movie. (I actually thought they kind of referenced that scene in the opening.)
Apart from that, I liked this episode a lot, as usual. I disliked Sarah’s speech about how you have to reach out when your kids turn away because it seemed to play to the audience (especially the parents) instead of to Adam. Heavy handed. At first I disliked the accidental call, but I thought they earned it by letting Kristina decide not to tell Haddie, as it would only humiliate her.
I liked a lot of the small moments that others have noted (the edible, Max’s lines), and I think they did a remarkable job at having a lot of stuff happen without the show feeling rushed. I still think there’s way too many characters for 42 minute-episodes (even if the few scenes given to Max and Drew were pretty good), but that really was a problem of conception. You can’t write family members out the way you can friends or co-workers.
I didn’t see any promos. I avoid them like the plague. Still, I saw them in the car doing drugs (or whatever) and I knew.
As for Chuck – I’m a big fan. But if faced with a choice, I’d actually be far more crushed for Parenthood to be canceled than for Chuck.
I hope they don’t use the car-crash and the impending emotional family moment as an excuse to bring Jasmine and Crosby back together.
The longer I watch this series, the more I am convinced they need to pare back on all the “guests” and just concentrate on the Braverman family dynamics. Richard Dreyfuss is a baffoon on this show and grates on my last nerve, and I’m already tired of Haddie’s boyfriend as well as Jasmine. Crosby’s story is much more compelling and interesting if they don’t get back together….here’s hoping.
And Mae Whittman and Lauren Graham simply need more screen time together, not less. The more they work togther, the better their chemistry gets. And this week…to go from the comedic “Well eat the pasta” scene, to the absolute disgust that Lauren Graham shows Mae’s character when it’s clear her daughter is high on drugs and she’s seeing the same behavior as during her days with Seth, to their brutal fight, and finally Sarah’s outright resignation that she may have failed her daughter — stellar work on the part of both ladies.
Given the way the Emmy nomination process works (and it’s crap), neither is likely to see a nomination in 2011 but both deserve them. And I looked back over the ratings the last year. When they are featured, the overall ratings are better. Something NBC and Mr. Katims should really think about.
Here’s hoping next week’s finale is not the series end. And that it lives up to the caliber of the last 12 weeks. Because this show is finding it’s “voice” and the writing is getting us to love these Bravermans.