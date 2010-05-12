‘Parenthood’ – ‘Solace’: The piano man

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I meet you for second lunch…
“Solace” was another very solid episode, tipping ever so slightly more towards the show’s darker side and away from its light-hearted, warm-and-fuzzy side.
Sarah watches Camille prepare to have revenge sex with her art teacher, Amber sleeps with Haddie’s ex and then tells her about it, Joel rages against Julia for inviting her scumbag ex-boyfriend back into their lives to bail out Zeek’s real estate disaster, and Zeek comes to recognize just how difficult life with Max is for Adam and Kristina. All very well-played by the cast(*), and all nicely building on what’s come before.
(*) Boy, Max Burkholder is some find, isn’t he? I know Jason Katims obviously contributes a lot of personal knowledge to the writing of the Asperger’s plots, but the kid still has to give that stuff life, and Burkholder absolutely nails moments like Max’s unrelenting panic about the missing tortoise.
Yet the show continues to find ways to leaven the bleaker moments without undercutting them. The Joel/Julia storyline has the “Timm” running gag, and the siblings still bicker over moving the piano, and the Crosby story is pretty much all sweetness and light right now. (Though things are going so well there that I worry some bad stuff must be coming in the season’s final two episodes.) The tonal shifts don’t feel jarring, and the show manages to provide a little bit of everything.
The time crunch of Upfront Week may prevent me from writing about next week’s episode, but I’ll definitely be back with some thoughts on the finale. In the meantime, what did everybody else think?
I almost bailed on the show after the soccer coaching episode but I’m glad I stuck around. I thought last night’s episode was very well done- specifically the scenes involving Max, Adam, Zeke. Having worked with both Aspergers and Autistic kids for several summers I continue to be impressed with the shows portrayal of Max- both the writing and the acting.
The piano moving scene was a nice bit of Levity- as well as Amber referring to Timm as Timmmmm. Speaking of whom- I believe I recognized Timm as Bram from the final season of the west wing but IMDB doesn’t have anything on who played the part- although there is a crew member named Timm with two m’s, I wonder how he felt about the episode. (Sorry for the long comment!)
Actor’s name is Matthew Del Negro, and he did, indeed, play Bram (among many other TV roles; he’s currently also on United States of Tara).
Loved the episode, but I desperately need someone to explain what the hell “second lunch” is.
metoo! LA – you added a J! I don’t remember a lot about this ep, but I did love it when Zeek (really?) said that his son was 5 times the parent he was.
I remember Max from his episode of Grey’s Anatomy. But that’s only cause I’ve watched each ep multiple times.
I got the feeling that Mom had slept with the art guy previously. No? Zeek said (I think) something like You don’t know everything.
Plots are all running together in my head – I can’t remember if Bailey’s husband (on Grey’s) cheated on her with email to old girlfriends or if that was *just* Joe on Men of a Certain Age. Someone who actually watches Private Practice pointed out that it’s not so great to create Grey’s plot points on Private Practice but they’ve done it twice now.
So, Amber tattled on herself.
BTW, I really loved when the DVR took over and changed to Spongebob. It’s been a long time since I’ve watched “Live TV” on the DVR but I remember that.
I had to add the J, HitFix doesn’t allow 2-letter monikers, so my middle name finally gets some play.
Yeah, the “second lunch” thing seemed weird. Or I am not understanding something about the expression.
Why did Julia say it was something done by people who do not wear pants to work? She seemed to mean something more like: people who don’t wear jeans to work. (She isn’t considering a man’s suit to include ‘pants’?) Anyway, didn’t she just mean a second lunch date? as in, you met for lunch once already, and now you’re meeting again. So why would only fancypants people do that?
Now I understand how to think of the characters on Parenthood. Just a basic description and end with “a heart of gold. As in, the cantankerous patriarch with a heart of gold. Or the rebellious daughter with a heart of gold. The logical lawyer mom with a heart of gold.
And of course John Boy with a heart of gold.
Haddie doesn’t seem to have an especially golden heart. (Amber does, I suppose. I think Amber is a great kid.) Anyway it’s nice to see realistic characters who, whatever else they have going on, are loving and do try to be decent. There is still be complexity & depth there. I don’t find the depiction on this show to be of overly-simple heart-of-gold characters.
Haddie ends up doing the right thing. Yeah I think there is a gaggle of golden hearts in this show.
Where is the family member who is really not a decent person? In my world there are lots of real unrepentant jerks.
Not as fitting as the scene in Breaking Bad last season, but still love the use of “One by One” in the piano moving scene.
I seem to be in the minority, but I really like this show and I continue to enjoy it. I hope it gets a chance to grow on people.
Definitely the Adam/Max/Zeek storyline was the strongest last night. Zeek is such an a**hole, but on the other hand when he tells one of the other siblings “The 8-year-old runs that place!” he kind of has a point. I think Adam and wife have actually done a good job of keeping some semblance of control over their household, but Max certainly does have a lot of influence. Of course, what Zeek is missing is that the only reason they build so much of their home life around Max is purely so that everyone can survive. He’s a special-needs kid, which Zeek only starts to truly appreciate near the end of the episode.
Did anyone else think that Zeek actually TOOK the turtle, er, tortoise? I want to believe he’s not that much of an arse, but…
Iâ€™m really liking the show. The Max-Adam-Zeek plotline was really well done. Strong acting all around. Zeekâ€™s attempts to make Adam & Kristinaâ€™s household revolve around him reminded me of 60-70ish year old men Iâ€™ve known, very true to life.
And I loved Adamâ€™s silent steaming about the affair, and the way he eventually had enough and blasted Zeek. Krause, Nelson and Burkholder all did a great job in their scenes.
Mae Whitman was another strong player last night; her scene confessing to Haddie was wrenching.
The Crosby-Jasmine storyline seems like itâ€™s racing along too fast. I find Iâ€™m not really buying his transformation into domestic life, mostly because of the pacing of developments. So, that’s the plotline I’m getting less and less interested in.
I felt this has been the season’s best episode thus far. You can tell Katims and crew are making the transition from episodic anecdotes to riffing from deeply built character arcs.
As for Revenge Sex, I have a feeling that Camille has her own pastâ€”despite the remorse and surprise she exhibited in this episode. Because, really, revenge sex usually happens closer to the Zeek’s infidelity. Having that epiphany now seems mistimed.
I’ve been meaning to watch this show but never got around to it until yesterday. I enjoyed the episode. Great to see Lauren Graham working in TV again. The cast seemed strong and the family life moments felt accurate. Definitely going to have to catch up on Parenthood.
First epi when Julia and Joel’s relationship didn’t piss me off. There was tension, yes, but also affection.
Anybody else get the impression before this episode, that the two are just incomparable (in terms of careers, parenting styles, etc) and that they don’t like each other very much?
Agree. In fact, I was just having a conversation about the fact that I wouldn’t be surprised if TPTB split these two up down the road. Joel is easily the weak link in this show, the character I’d never miss if he were gone.
My husband and I have been calling that from Day 1 – those two are NOT going to make it. They don’t seem to have a strong relationship or a lot of mutual respect. Every time we see them onscreen, we both say “they’re not gonna last.” I definitely think that we’re supposed to be seeing the beginning of the disintegration of their marriage in these early episodes.
OK, word verification: square wang. I’m not making that up.
Unlike everyone else it seems, I’m really getting sick of the Max plot – it’s overdone and he’s just annoying now. And I think I liked it better when Camille and Zeke were less present in the script, though I did enjoy C’s f-u to Z. While I agree that we’ll find out something about her next, I still think Zeke deserved it.
I didn’t think I would, but am liking that Crosby is going against character and growing up. And the tension btwn Haddie and Amber is awesome, they are great actresses!
As for Joel and Julia, it never occurred to me that they were anything but a regular couple with regular struggles. I hope they don’t rock that boat, I like them both and they add a very different dynamic that the rest of the siblings can’t offer.
Good episode all around. The conflict from the kids learning the truth about their parents was realistic. I also don’t think the whole truth has been told yet – we only have Mom’s side.
I like how Amber is trying to come out of her shell by telling on herself – before she would have kept it to herself but she had become so attached to Haddie that she needed to tell her about Steve.
I do understand why the parents kept their troubles to themselves – the kids can’t keep a secret – lol…
does anyone know who palyed the art teacher camille sleeps with. I know I have seen him before!
Better late than never? That was Joaquim de Almeida. He’s done a ton of movies and TV ([www.imdb.com]), but I always remember him best for playing the bad guy in “Clear and Present Danger” with Harrison Ford.