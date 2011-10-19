‘Parenthood’ – ‘Tales from the Luncheonette’: They tried to make me pay for rehab

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I invest in my family’s future with Welsh spring water…
Cee Lo Green stopped by “Parenthood” last night for the storyline that gave “Tales from the Luncheonette” its title, and while his presence gave NBC something to promote (and may have moved the ratings needle a little, but probably didn’t), I was much less interested in his presence(*) than I was in seeing how Adam and Crosby work together (or fail to) under stress, seeing how much this new venture is weighing on both of them, and seeing the collateral effect that Adam’s long work hours had on new mom Kristina and her relationship with Haddie.(**) Very simple stuff, no one being unreasonable (Haddie, for instance, is disappointed Kristina fell asleep on the essay but understood what was happening), and even the blow-up between Crosby and Adam felt wholly realistic (and notable because usually Adam is the Braverman with the explosive temper).
(*) Credit to Cee Lo for at least letting himself be portrayed as something of a diva – even if it never went into Nigel Tufnel territory – where often the very special musical guests on shows like this only want to be seen as awesome. (Though Adam and the others did spend plenty of time discussing his awesomeness even as he was making trouble.)
(**) As always, the large cast gets in the way of really dealing with every aspect of an issue. We got to see Haddie deal with Kristina’s fatigue and unavailability, and that was all very well-drawn, but how is Max responding to his mom not being there to respond to his every need, to the crying baby, etc? I’m sure we’ll get to that eventually, but this definitely seemed like an ideal time to show both of the kids wrestling with it in their own way.
Similarly, I appreciated the way the Seth issue played out. Mark’s response to the whole thing felt very much in parallel with Haddie/Kristina, even if the end result wasn’t quite the same: he also understands why Sarah’s doing what she’s doing, but he’s much less okay with it than
Kristina Haddie is about her mom devoting so much time and energy to someone else. And it’s always effective to see Zeek get mad about this guy whom he feels ruined his daughter’s life (you can see where Adam gets his temper from in episodes like this), just as it’s equally effective to see Joel be quietly, eloquently awesome.(***) And Amber’s reaction to seeing her parents holding hands and presenting themselves as a family unit – even if Sarah has no intention of getting back together with Seth – was a nice little moment. She trusts her dad about as much as Zeek does, doesn’t want to see her mother or brother – or herself – get hurt by him again, so even though Seth is on the verge of getting help, it’s an uncomfortable scene to witness for her.
(***) I wonder if his perfection is one of the reasons we see so much less of him and Julia than we do the other three siblings – not as much obvious tension there – or if it’s more that the writers often struggle with writing for Julia.
Drew’s first kiss was a light garnish to go along with some of the heavier material in the other stories, but it felt very real, and Amber coaching Drew was as amusing as it was uncomfortable for him. Good to see those two getting along and interacting a lot.
What did everybody else think?
I didn’t get that Cee Lo was being a diva at all. Seem to me that he was being pretty down to earth, as far as artist go. Sure — he had a lot of takes (whats wrong with that?) and there was mention of some food, but would a diva have been recording there in the first place?
I think it’s just that he insisted on recording in the Janis studio that wasn’t ready, and doing it on tape – and that his people assured Crosby that he’d get it done in only a couple of takes – and then kept going again and again and again. He may have been right – and the soul version did sound better – but he promised one thing (a quick, clean recording) and delivered another. I’m just saying he wasn’t perfect, and usually guys like Cee Lo insist on being shown to be perfect in this kind of context.
Except he was never really TOLD “no” to using the studio. Crosby sheepishly tried to get him to move but Adam assured them that it was going to be ready and that it would not be an issue.
I thought the story of Amber finding a way to connect with Max during his lunch detention and letter writing was great work for (and by) both characters. It seemed a bit small in the larger scheme of this week’s lines, but the progression by Amber from sleepy and hesitant last-option being ambushed in her kitchen to persistent, interested, and successful coach for her challenged cousin was sudden without feeling rushed. It could be one of a few springboards for the always independent but now truly autonomous characters on this show.
Great episode, and insightful points. Thanks, Alan.
Quick edit Alan: “but he’s much less okay with it than Kristina is about her mom devoting so much time and energy to someone else”
I believe you mean Haddie, not Kristina.
Great piece though, always enjoy hearing your thoughts on this show!
Fixed.
Yea – having the Kristina being too busy with her newborn so Haddie is neglected felt a little weird considering that Max is the one that would have really been neglected. Seemed a bit off, but more than likely they will approach it in a later ep, especially considering how much time was devoted to him and Jabbars blowup.
Zeek’s reaction to the Seth reaction was spot on, and as much as I love Joel, and thought his speech was well-said, Zeek very much has a say in how much Sarah helps out Seth. We have been led to believe that Zeek has had to bail her out because of him so many times, that is completely understandable for him to react that way, and to be honest, a little shocking for Joel and Julia to be so willing to react differently.
Yeah, it seems that the writers keep sliding different kids in and out of the spotlight, always struggling with the balance. The first few eps were big on Haddie/Alex, then we got more of Max, Amber and Drew, now Haddie’s back for at least this one, etc. Sydney’s the only one really getting ignored so far.
I agree with both Joel and Zeek’s reaction. Joel basically telling off Zeek in a quiet, determined manner was a nice showcase for Jaeger.
I can’t say enough about Lauren Graham as Sarah. She is fantastic in this role. She really should get a nod from one of the award committees but being part of an ensemble makes it harder, I suppose?
Having 4 siblings, I can tell you that I’ve taken a different route with one in particular that needed financial help while my parent’s opposed. Luckily, it worked out and was glad that I could help.
I, too, was curious as to how Max was handling the change within their family.
I also liked Crosby/Adam storyline. I think Adam struggles with being a business man vs. a creative thinker which is where Crosby comes in. Adam is used to certain environment formerly being an executive. It’s interesting to see him adjust as his career has changed.
I liked the episode, but thought it would be more effective if Cee Lo did fire them. The “everything always works out for the Bravermans” makes it hard for me to believe the stakes, ever.
I enjoyed this episode; it seemed to have the right balance of dramatic developments and lighter moments.
I didn’t have a problem with the show not tackling Max’s adjustment to the new baby this episode. We’ll probably get that eventually, and setting it aside for the moment allowed some space for quieter scenes for Kristina and Haddie. That story did set the stage for an overwhelmed Kristina in future episodes (I was surprised that she had so little support after bringing Nora home, seeing that this show typically spills over with Bravermens)
I think Joel did a great job trying to put Zeek back in his place, but it did bother me a bit that the woman were all mute in that conversation. Anyone of them could have told Zeek the same thing. Though, then again, maybe he wouldn’t listen.
I did crack up at the dinner conversation that listed out the Bravermens that matter, and then the other ones. It almost seemed like good-natured meta-commentary on how the show has to juggle many characters, but tends to favor some more than others.
I too was surprised that Kristina wouldn’t have more support. She certainly easily could have–at the least from Camille–even for just a few days while Adam had to be “away” at the studio. That said, it was an excellent portrait of how overwhelming it is to come home from the hospital with a newborn baby and jump right into the deep end.
I was irritated that Haddie wasn’t helping more. She’s 16 or 17…she could absolutely be expected to pitch in and do some laundry and clean up the kitchen while her mom rested. In fact, it only just now occurred to me in general how incredibly unrealistic it is that we never see the kids in this show, even the older ones, contributing to the household in any way.
That said, very much enjoyed it.
This show is eminently watchable and at its best quite good and always entertaining, but last night I just thought that its problem is that there are never really any stakes. I feel like we all knew that at the end of the day, Cee-Lo would come back and so the Luncheonette would have its first success paving the way for further ones, as opposed to being hit with a loss of potential capital and credibility, and therefore putting the business (and the family) in potential financial ruin. There could be lasting dramatic tension, but instead it reverts to this square one default pleasant mode.
(As opposed to, say, FNL, where Matt Saracen struggles in practice while JD McCoy lights it up, and at the end of the episode, he doesn’t get to start the game, which he would in Parenthood. Maybe a minor example, but in some small way this altered the dramatic landscape in FNL, which never felt like it reverted to a default setting. And it’s probably unfair to compare the two, but Parenthood really invites it when they employ so many of the same actors, writers, directors, and producers. I wonder sometimes if the upper-middle-classness of Parenthood maybe necessitates narrative stasis, in their minds).
I like Corbett and the Seth storyline, but have we really been given enough of him to actually care? And Joel & Julia’s Magical Latina Baby Fairy plotline is obviously dumb, but the actress is fairly remarkable, I think, and I missed her presence in this episode (unless her American Horror Story scene has foreshadowed her Parenthood absence).
Alan: There’s a question I hope you’ll tackle in a future review: What happened to Kristina and Joel’s own blood relatives? I know a large, close-knit family like the Bravermans has a strong gravitational pull, but I was surprised that Kristina brought a child home without a single mention of her own parents or any other kin.
I am always curious about this as well. Jasmine’s are the only parents we’ve met. Surely a new baby would draw Kristina’s parents in? And I imagine that, as perfect as Joel is, he would have a very hands-on type of family himself who wouldn’t be out of site for long.
That is an excellent question. Also last week’s episode had Kristina in the hospital giving birth and Kristina’s family was nowhere to be found. Even Jasmine showed up via Jabbar. Have we ever been given Kristina’s maiden name? Maybe the entire family is part of the witness protection program and have been given an elaborate backstory.
There was an ep last season when Joel & Julia were discussing the death of his mother, but no mention of his dad that I recall. And other than Kristina briefly discussing her relationship with her mom when she was Haddie’s age, I also have never heard her family mentioned…which I agree especially in the new baby context is incredibly unusual.
Another solid episode as usual, but I thought the girl who played Drew’s love interest looked way too old. The scene where they’re kissing especially stood out. Drew looked like he was kissing a college student.
I’ve always thought Parenthood did an excellent job of casting teens. They all look like real teenagers. Sorta awkward and goofy with imperfect skin. The girl Drew kisses looks like she walked out of a CW show.
I agree with your point about Amy. It isn’t helping that the writers are just using her to make Drew grow. It is antithetical to the realistic feel of Parenthood story telling.
I also don’t buy that she is the type of person who would be list indie band influences. She hasn’t sold me that she would be that person.
Re: obscure band references in the show- I always assumed most of them were fictional for the show. Maybe to help it along in reruns or syndication?
I felt the Joel and Julia plot this episode was all flip around. By that I mean the thoughts and dialogue of one character were given to another.
1) Camille also voiced concerns and had the most to say about the whole issue the writers shouldn’t have ignored her.
2) Julia is the high powered lawyer in the family and looks through basically everything with a legal. While story line might be the one where her passions overwhelm her to look at things differently I don’t think she would lose all of her legal training in the mean time.
3) Joel was skeptical of the process from the beginning and he hasn’t been told anything that would change his mind. He has met the woman. The woman promised them their baby as she ran towards her cab. For a skeptic he sure is a trusting guy. Zoe seems like she has a lot going on in her life and she did say in a previous episode that her baby had been promised to another family. I am surprised Joel has not been asking more questions as it is Julia who really wants this child.
3a) Again with Joel being the skeptic I don’t understand his standing up to Zeek on the issue of loaning Sarah money. He has never even met Seth. Zeek, Camille and Julia (who was skeptical) have known Seth for probably as long as Sarah has. I understand that Parenthood wants to be blindly optimistic about this about this does not fit with anything I have seen of Joel up until this point.
4) Also since Seth is entering rehab this story has got to ripple across the family. Sarah/Amber has got to get in touch with Kristina/Haddie and the community center where Camille (“millie” apparently?) works to get in touch with Alex to talk about this issue. Here’s to hoping that Alex runs an AA group.
4a) I am still holding out hope that the Holts Amber and Seth end up at the luncheonette and create a kind of Partridge Family thing.
4b) Alan will you allow us to write Parenthood fan fiction in the comments section of your blog?
Re: 3a) My take on Joel standing up to Zeek was that he’s sick and tired of Zeek (and in her silence, Camille) constantly butting their noses into his and Julia’s marriage. This looked like the last straw, and that he’s had it, so it came out (finally).
Tausif, What makes you think Joel has never met Seth? I don’t recall that beibg said, and I feel sure they’ve crossed paths at some point along the way.
@SDHB I am of two minds about this. I think Joel needed something to do. I think that Sam Jaeger did a great job of it. I am not sure that it fits his character.
@Chris can you tell me when? Because I don’t recall that moment or when they shared a scene.
I disagree about Haddie. I dont think that this was supposed to be Haddie feeling neglected as much as it was Kristina being overwhelmed. In the past episodes Haddie has always resisted Kristinas help. I didnt think that she wanted her help here, just Kristina was trying to do too much and Haddie recognized that.
I hated the Seth storyline and how it played out. No way Zeke would have been muted by Joel in that instance. Seth has brought the family nothing but bad, he has been trouble from the jump and now we are supposed to listen to a sanctimonious Joel tell us how this is right? No, I love Parenthood but can never remember disagreeing more with a scene or an plot line conclusion than this one
I completely agree, Rick.
I don’t know. He is the kids’ Dad. Even if he’s been trouble time and again in the past, I can see Julia and Joel and Sarah thinking that taking the chance to support him and get him help before, as Sarah insinuates, he accidentally kills himself, and the kids have to face the death of their father. Given that (realistic) fear, it didn’t strike me as a completely irrational a choice–even if you can also completely relate to where Zeek and Camille are coming from.
Never heard of C Lo Green. Does that make me a bigger square than Adam, who had heard of him? Oh well.
Joel’s awesome. That was a great speech he gave. That said, I’m on Zeke and Amber’s side with this one. Sounds like Seth has had more than enough chances. If he wants to get his life together, that’s great. You go do that and come back when/if you succeed. Especially given how he just screwed the kids over last season when he flaked out on them yet again.
Thought the Haddie thing was a bit off for her character. She is always trying to get her mom to back off so it felt a bit odd that she needed her so much. For me, it would have played better with Max showing his frustrations.
Having adopted 2 kids i think the show has done a decent job portraying what it entails. But, they have left a lot out that could have been a great story. There is still plenty of time to get to it, but there is a gold mine of stuff to talk about when adopting a child that stresses even “perfect” couples out.
Wait, I’m confused, was the scene where Mark finds the cigarettes in Sarah’s bed the Event? I kind of feel like it has to be, right?
I wish this comment thread had an “I like this” feature.
HAHA! best comment ever.