‘Parenthood’ – ‘Tough Love’: Mind your own business?

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I start all my best talks with “Hey, man!”…
There are certain traits that all the native Bravermans – and certain Braverman immigrants like Kristina – have in common. They are loud and willing to talk over one another. They love hanging out together. And they are not the least bit shy about getting all up in other people’s business.
That last trait was especially prevalent in “Tough Love,” as we saw Haddie, and then Kristina, disrupt Amber’s dumb fling with Bob Little; Crosby get nosy about Zeek’s new heart medication(*); and Julia do her best to violate Zoe’s desire for separation. And while the show as a whole is clearly pro-Braverman, and wants us to be, I had mixed feelings about all the nosiness going on this week. Crosby’s was completely understandable and defensible (even if Zeek’s desire for privacy can also be defended), the Amber/Bob intervention(**) was a bit iffier (Kristina’s thinking about the campaign as much as about her niece), and Julia pushing and pushing herself on Zoe(***) was one where my sympathies were not remotely with the local Braverman, even though I suspect they were intended to be. It’s a complicated relationship, and Julia has essentially made herself into a mother figure for Zoe, but Zoe has asked for a clean break and Julia’s pushing, well-intentioned or not, is uncool. Had the show treated it that way, that would be one thing, but that story ends on a note where Zoe is happily doing the GED flash cards with Julia. Feh, says I.
(*) And shouldn’t Camille have been concerned that Zeek hasn’t picked up his meds in over a week? I figured that was going to be part of the story – that Zeek was acting in denial of the condition – but that detail was ignored after the opening scene at the drugstore.
(**) Which included Kristina driving 3 hours round trip from Berkeley to Sacramento late at night to fetch Amber, all on a hunch from Haddie. I wish they had laid the groundwork a bit more about Kristina noticing Bob/Amber things at the office, but there have only been a couple of brief moments that she might have recognized in hindsight.
(***) Including hooking her up with a magical job as a paralegal with a $48,000 starting salary, even though Zoe (with or without that high school diploma) is woefully unqualified for the job, from what little I know about the field. Just trying to wave it away as Julia calling in a favor and talking up Zoe’s intelligence doesn’t make it work. Then again, Jason Katims shows often have less-then-realistic views of how different jobs work. On this show, see the enormous campaign machinery in place for Bob Little, or look at Tami Taylor’s career arc on “Friday Night Lights.”
To me, the most interesting stories of the hour were the two that had little or nothing to do with the nosiness theme: Max stumbling into his first real friendship, and, especially, Drew lashing out at the news that his mom and Mr. Cyr are trying to make a baby together.
The Max story was nice and simple and a rare example of a 100% happy ending for him and his parents. It doesn’t solve the problem of getting Max to participate in gym class or being teased by the other kids, but Max is never going to be the most popular kid, and having a potentially close friend at that age is huge.
As for Drew, I’m glad that Sarah and the show remembered that she has kids who might be affected by the baby decision. It’s a big cast, they have to juggle everyone’s stories, etc., etc., and Drew’s marginal presence in recent episodes played out well here with Sarah and Mark realizing how badly they had screwed up at leaving him out of the loop. And of course he would feel hurt by this. He’s always been the one, going back to the pilot, who can’t let go of the idea of his dad and his mom being together, and instead she’s going to be with this other, younger guy, and the fear of being replaced by the new family felt very real and understandable. Good work by all involved, including John Corbett in his cameo at the end – a scene reminding us that Sarah’s feelings for Seth have never exactly gone away, either. This could get messy.
Two episodes to go (but hopefully only until September). What did everybody else think?
The Julia and Zoe story line has never been remotely plausible for me, its really grating for me to watch. The actress playing Zoe was really good last night though. The whole Drew, Sarah, Mark debacle was so nicely played. I am so glad they didn’t take the easy route and have Drew and Mark become best buddies.
I liked this episode alot.
Just to start on the Max storyline, I think the ending was less about him having a friend, and more about the Bravermans realizing they arent alone. As big as a problem they thought they had with Max, here comes this kid in a wheel chair, with no friends and parents who have the same lists that Adam and Christina had. Definitely a nice moment.
Also Drew was getting in his mom’s business, or more appropriately, Mr. Cyr was getting in his business with his mom. Are they leaning towards somewhat of a reunion between mom and dad. Now that he is sober with a job, I could see it happen. Similiarly with Robin from How I Met Your Mother, I think Mr. Cyr will realize he doesnt want to steal Drew away and start his own family.
There’s something about Julia’s never-ending tenacity that sort of works for me. When she came back at the end of the episode with GED flash cards I literally shouted at my TV, “She’s fucking relentless!” And there’s something about that, that makes her persistence okay for me. Like it’s not actually a quality that other characters respect, but one that they sort of accept because it’s a compulsion she can’t control.
Funny, I had the same reaction. She’s always annoyed me, and this storyline is a stretch, but last night I at least respected her staying true to herself. She has an OCD like tenacity, and you’re right, her family (and us as viewers) have to accept it.
Yes! Like most people I’ve always found her a little annoying but when she showed up with those GED cards I was suddenly on her side. She can’t help herself and she means well so you may as well take her help.
I posted this somewhat below already, but the problem with Julia is that she is being relentless and trying to help Zoe for PURELY SELFISH reasons.
It all stems from Julia being scared beyond belief that Zoe is going to keep the baby, and thus Julia isn’t going to get what she wants (the baby).
Why wasn’t Julia trying to get Zoe a better job before now?
She only tried to set her up with a new job, when Zoe had moved out and Julia was now even more worried that Zoe wasn’t going to give Julia the baby.
No matter how many time Julia attempts to force into something because “she’s just trying to help” it’s always going to come off as “I’m doing this because I’m a completely selfish person, who can’t deal with not getting my way.”
I wish they would somehow explain why Joel (who’s the least flawed adult male on the show) is with her.
Funny, I thought that Julia wasn’t thinking enough about herself. I thought that Zoe might get that job and then realize that she could handle being a single Mom on 48k. Getting Zoe’s life in order makes her more likely, not less, to keep the baby.
But then there is a chance that Julia’s friend who she called in the favor from would feel obligated to keep Zoe employeed. Zoe would still believe that the job still comes with some “you owe me” type strings, even if they would give her a better shot of being a single mom supporting herself.
The Drew/Mark scenes rang very true for me, re: conversations I tried to have with a stepson many years ago… right down to the depiction of the crying, sensitive teenage boy. Very powerful stuff.
Drew made me (and probably anyone with divorced parents) cry. Good acting.
Every week it’s the same story for me: “Less Drew, More Joel.” And this episode only reinforced it for me. I don’t know what it is about Drew that makes me cringe, but every scene he’s in is almost unbearable to watch. Joel, on the other hand, is not used nearly enough for my liking (and isn’t that why this show was created – for MY pleasure?). He’s the voice of reason is almost every situation. And what could the Braverman clan use more than a voice of reason. Just imagine Joel talking Kristina out of a mid-night trip to Sac-Town. Or Joel going to Max’s school and talking to the kids about not calling other people “losers.” That’s it…it’s settled. Joel gets a spin-off. Let’s make it happen.
I agree with you on wanting more scenes for Joel, but sadly Joel would have everyone’s problems wrapped up in a mere mins and there would be no darma/show if he did that.
I also had an issue with Joel being left out from (other than the bed venting from Julia about the job) all the ridiculous antics of Julia pushing things on Zoe, he’s usually the voice of reason and brings her back to reality.
Rather than the flash card ending, I would have rather Joel been the one to bring over food, ask about why she didn’t want the job, and be able to relate to Zoe not wanting to be indebted to Julia/Joel.
The whole flash card wrap up could have been more believeable had it been with Joel and not Julia, since he’s not driven by crazy selfishness of wanting Zoe’s baby like Julie is. Even though Julie is doing the flashcard thing, it’s still has the undertones of being a selfish means to end so that she still ends up with the baby. Joel is just an all-around nice guy, who doesn’t have that selfish “I’ll get what I want, everything else be damned” personality, so it would have been more geniune coming from him.
Also, the Zoe and Joel scene from last week was great.
@Jobin. I agree. It would have been a lot more believable, and better if the scene at the end was Zoe and Joel.
I tend not to watch this show very carefully, as the dramatic arcs sometimes seem either dull or repetitive. But the scenes between Drew and Sarah represented some of the most realistic writing, and acting, I’ve ever seen on TV. It didn’t seem like “dialogue” so much as talking, or not being able to talk, about emotionally charged subjects. It’s that kind of thing that keeps me coming back.
Agreed. Putting aside my feeling that Sarah is choosing the worst possible way to approach her current situation*, the scenes between Drew and Sarah were fantastic. Miles Heizer has really shown he can hold his own in this cast… he had me tearing up more than once.
* the “having a baby is the next natural step* line was one of the lamest things I’ve heard on this show (given, among other things, Sarah’s shaky financial situation), but it was totally believable given Sarah’s current “Sarah-centric” outlook on life.
Something was off with the Christina/Amber/Bob scene. Christina has every right to be disgusted by the relationship, and as her aunt (and person who got her the job) can be angry at Amber. But she just burst into a hotel room with two consenting adults, one of which is her boss, and told them how to live their lives. I think she even yelled at Bobby.
Surprised Amber went with her. I would have preferred to see a less dramatic interaction, and then the long car ride discussion where Amber defends herself, only to get called out for blowing every job she’s had.
I think Christina was upset that it was Amber but also as the campaign manager, it looks terrible to have the intern sleeping with the Politician. If that gets out, it is career threatening. Even though he is single, that is sexual h harassment 101, and cant get out.
I think Kristina saw a trainwreck about to happen, and sped into action to prevent it. She was looking out for her boss’s campaign, her own job (if the candidate implodes, she’s lost her job) and her niece (keeping Amber from making a huge mistake)
She may have been hugely disappointed in Amber, but I think she was even more disillusioned with Bob: given the age difference, his position of authority over Amber, his political aspirations and his knowledge that she was Kristina’s niece, he should have known better than to sweep a teenager off to an out of town conference, share a bottle of wine with her and then make moves on her.
I’ll be surprised if Kristina stays on the campaign after this, because she doesn’t seem like someone who will work for someone she doesn’t respect.
1. Re: Kristina/Amber/Bob: The random flower fakeout last week (when Kristina told Amber her flowers were from Bob for no evident reason) and Amber’s nervous reaction could be the background for Kristina buying Haddie’s suspicions.
2. One of the biggest flaws of this show was not letting Amber go off to college. I hope they do the right thing with Haddie. As much as I like Whitman and Ramos, too many characters causes them all to be underserved. I don’t remember the last time we saw Haddie before last night, and last night Joel, Jasmine, Jabbar, and Nora (where was Nora when Kristina was driving for 3 hours?) were nowhere to be seen. Switching some of the characters to recurring- especially if we’re adding another baby to the mix if the adoption does carry through- should help strengthen the show. This is the same problem Katims has had in the past- the last season of FNL for instance focused too much on characters like Buddy Jr and Hastings and the TA that it took until the end of the season when they refocused on the core to be strong.
I loved FNL. I like this show too. But trumping Katims’ view of how jobs work is Katims’ insane sense of how calendars work. It was a running joke on FNL, but Parenthood has really jumped to another level.
The Bravermen men are playing basketball in the middle of the day, intimating it is a Saturday. Bob and Amber were going up to Sacramento for the weekend, intimating his speak was on a Saturday.
Then Mark takes Drew home after school.
This was one of those times that its so confusing I’m drawn out of the show because I’m trying to figure out what I missed in order to lose track of the days.
My Dad received the same diagnosis that Zeek did and the fact that he’s not taking the medication stood out for me too. I know through my Dad’s experience that there’s a ton of different options with medications and many of them have side effects, so Zeek would probably be monitored pretty closely by his doctor for the first few weeks until the condition stabilized. As far as I understand, there’s no way of that happening without him taking the meds. Normally on a TV show it wouldn’t be that big a deal but they’ve already established with the Asperger’s that they’re trying to be as realistic as possible when it comes to this type of thing.
Ooops – sorry – clicke the wrong button! I had a friend who was also diagnosed with the same condition – he was constantly having blood drawn and tested so the doctor could ensure the dosage of his medications were having the desired results – this isn’t something where they prescribe meds and have you come back in a month or so to see how you’re doing.
Not really liked the story with Bob and Amber from the beggining and there are some serious flaws with it. Between that and Julia/Zoe, those are two uncomfortable stories I really do not like watching. Normally, if a story is uncomfortable, I will still like it if it is good, but those both are just creepy.
Agree with the poster above that they need to do something with Mae Whitman. She screws EVERYTHING up and constantly looks like a fool. If this show sees another season, which I think it will… Mae Whitman needs to just go away. And I mean that in the nicest way, because I love her and think shes great, but her character on the show is dreadful.
She’s a reflection of her mother, who at 40 still doesn’t have her life together and goes from one mistake to the next. Reenforcing the idea that perhaps having a 3rd baby is not a great idea.
That is a great point Anna, one that I didn’t really think of. I think at this point, it just annoys me just how much Amber screws things up.
But really good point that even though she tries to separate herself so much from her mom, she falls back into the same patterns.
For some reason the writers insist on making *everything* about Amber and Sarah revolve around their relationships with men, letting those relationships completely define the characters. It’s tiring, and a waste of what could be some fantastic characters.
Maybe the show is building to a realization for both these characters that they need to figure out their own worth, independent of the men in their lives ? (Zeek called Sarah on it once, many moons ago) But something tells me the writers don’t even realize how dysfunctional these two women look, they just keep trying to milk some drama from these “romances”.
Isn’t anyone bothered by the “let’s have a baby even though we’re not even committed enough to live together” storyline? I mean, maybe we’re supposed to buy into Sarah acting like a not very mature fifteen year old, but Mr. Cyr too? It’s a catastrophic storyline that does a great disservice to the characters.
Yes!!!!! I’m just not getting how “having a baby” is the logical next step when they haven’t even made any type of commitment to each other. It just goes against any kind of logic or common sense!
Isn’t anyone bothered by the “let’s have a baby even though we’re not even committed enough to live together” storyline? I mean, maybe we’re supposed to buy into Sarah acting like a not very mature fifteen year old, but Mr. Cyr too? It’s a catastrophic storyline that does a great disservice to the characters.
Yeah, it seems odd. “Let’s have a baby but not even talk about whether we’ll live together when we have it or get married…that’ll all just work out.” It was even stranger to have Sarah explain it to her son, like having a baby is the natural next step to successful dating.
It would have been the best thing ever if Kristina had walked into that hotel room, looked at Bob, looked at Amber, looked back at Bob, and just said “Her?”
Julia and Zoe – I don’t see that Julia trying to get Zoe to better herself is in any way selfish. In fact, I would think the more Zoe gets on her feet and her future brightens, the more she may reconsider keeping the baby. I think it’s more a case of Julia feeling indebted to Zoe for giving her something she wants more than anything else in the world – a baby. She’s feels an almost uncontrollable desire to help her become everything she can be. Maybe she’s being a little pushy about it, but sometimes people need a good kick in the butt to start trying to make something out of themselves. She at least got her to use the flashcards to study for her GED.
Mark and Drew – I thought that part of the episode was very realistic. His mom is wanting to have a baby at 40 with a guy that is more like an older brother age wise. Being scared that his mom is starting over again with a new family is a very natural fear, given the circumstances. And I really felt sorry for Seth. He manned up and tried not to let Sarah know he was hurting. Does Sarah have that little empathy that she doesn’t know what her wanting to have a baby with Mark is doing to him? Or was she hoping that he would be sad about hearing such news. That whole situation is hard to predict where it’s going. Sarah seems to be totally in love with Mark, but I think there age difference could cause long term problems that seem only minor now. And she has said many times that Seth was the love of her life. So who knows?
I think Kristina feels guilty that she created the situation between her boss and Amber. She’s her niece and she thinks she’s making a big mistake getting involved with Bob. And I don’t believe she was motivated that much by how it would hurt Bob’s campaign if he slept with Amber and it became public knowledge. In fact, it will be interestig to see if she quits working for him. It would seem odd if she didn’t. She said she was disappointed in Amber. She’s got to be just, if not more so, disappointed in Bob.
Based on previews I’ve seen (I think there are only 2 episodes left in this season), the big story is probably going to involve Crosby and Jasmine. My guess is that the season is going to end with the two of them getting married, which if they do, I have mixed emotions about it being the the right way for that sub-plot to go. I really think Crosby and Lilly make a great couple.
Am I alone in cringing at the Lauren Graham/Josh Ritter “romance.” It literally makes my skin crawl–so unbelievable and smarmy. Ditto Amber/Bob….with the result that I could barely watch this episode. Zoe/Julia is palatable in comparison to those two couples and Max a virtual treat. Hate to see one of the best written/acted shows around end the season on this note…
Amber/Bob thing is utterly cringe inducing. I don’t understand why the writers feel the need to get these two together. completely destroy any respect I have toward the characters.
This season has been pretty awful all around, i’m afraid, just making all the characters unlikable now.
I haven’t been a fan of where they’ve been going with the Amber/Bob relationship, but it seems very unrealistic for Haddie to tell her mother about a simple suspicion that she has with no confirmation that anything is actually going on. Maybe the lesser episode order this season made them speed up the storyline, but it still seems like a lazy way to skip ahead to Christina finding out. An older character or someone else who works on the campaign and resents Amber would have made more sense.
This was one of those episodes where I wanted to beat Julia with a stick, which is generally the feeling I had for Kristina the first two seasons. In truth, I find it incredibly disheartening that the Parenthood writers room, which is particularly female-heavy compared to the norm, does such a consistently awful job of writing women. In fairness to the show and the episode, Kristina has been better this year, and I was pleasantly surprised at the calmness and poise with which she dealt with Amber, given what we’ve come to expect from her, and I think I appreciated that arc more than Alan because of it. However, Jasmine is so frequently irrational and a target of audience scorn, and Mrs. John McClane is hardly interesting and mostly a waste of space. That only leaves Sarah (whose just Lorelai Gilmore speaking at half pace) and Amber (whose two-toned dialogue and persistent irrational drama is generally saved by Mae Whitman’s acting) as the only viable candidates. For me it’s a truly depressing trend.
As for the rest of the episode, I had quite a problem with the final Drew sequences. I thought it was well-plotted and a good story, but ultimately Miles Heizer does not have the acting chops to pull off one sob story explanation of his concern to Mr. Cyr and an entire different sob story explanation to his mom, and still have his angst feel remotely genuine or appropriate. Not quite smell the fart acting at it’s finest, but a shallow performance that perhaps sheds some light on why Drew consistently finds himself in the background.
So some ongoing issues with what the show has to work with, both in the writing room and in the case, but for the most part a strong episode.
in the cast…
That only leaves Sarah (whose just Lorelai Gilmore speaking at half pace)
Love it!!
Was anyone else annoyed with Sarah’s “we’re in love and a baby is the next logical step” line? Because, umm, that’s not really true. This show has focused a lot on how younger-Sarah was kind of a hot mess and the ways in which older-Sarah is trying to make up for younger-Sarah’s mistakes and mis-steps. And now she’s going to have a baby with some younger dude that she’s been dating for like a minute? And there’s no talk about ANY sort of commitment to each other? It doesn’t even have to be marriage! For Heaven’s sake, move into together. I want to like Sarah, but I can’t stand watching grown ups make bad decisions. It’s really awful to watch.
sorry, just saw that someone else posted this above…i know that annoys AS
I had high hopes for the Amber/Bob storyline. I didn’t find the age difference that hard to believe, and i wasn’t bothered by the fact that they are at completely different points in their lives. What does bother me about the storyline is how fast they jumped from “I don’t think I can do this” in last weeks episode to “Lets get a room” in this weeks episode, and that is where it becomes skeevy for me.
I would have liked to see them take it slow, instead I felt like they were rushing to finish up the storyline by the summer break. I would have preferred it to be real and more heartfelt and been left waiting to see what happened over the break, or even better add some more episodes to this season.
As for Kristina barging in, I am torn. At first I was annoyed by her constant mother hen act and thought she was way out of line, it’s not her kid, and Amber is over 18. But lets not forget that Kristina was left to pick up the pieces of Haddie’s broken heart when Amber slept with Haddie’s Boyfriend in the first season, so maybe she has reason to act so harshly, not to mention being the one responsible for giving Amber a great job opportunity, and the political fallout should anyone find out about Bob and Amber. I think the feeling I am left with the most is that Kristina is wiser than she lets on, after the flower prank she pulled on Amber last week.
I was bothered less by Bob and Amber than others because he seemed younger to me. I thought he might be around 25 and felt he’d missed out on normal college-age experiences due to his type-A political goals.
But when he contrived a reason to get Amber out of town and into bed, he seemed too JFK and the intern to me.
Even if Kristina is right about stopping them, the way she did it should get her fired.
The size of Bob’s political operation is amusing. I think he has a bigger campaign team than Newt Gingrich did in the entire state of Florida.
I enjoyed this episode more than last week, especially the Drew and Max storyline.
I always thought Drew was gay (lol) but I guess this is a family show and not every character has to be gay. But this storyline with Mr. Cyr really gives him a channel to vent his emotions and the actor really did a great job conveying the hurt of being left out.
Same as the kid who plays Max. I think he knows he’s not being picked for the team is because of his “disability”. The hurt is indeed the same one that Drew suffers from being ignored.
I don’t agree that Julia is being selfish. Yes, part of her, but I think she truly cares about Zoe as a friend, as a quasi-daughter (did you guys notice Julia doesn’t really have friends?). Yes, she steps out of line sometimes and doesn’t really listen to other people, but the actress playing Zoe is so good I just enjoyed those scenes with Julia.
I was talking to my friend who does Graham’s character wants a baby with Mr. Cyr, but he said that’s what straight people do (LOL) when they are really in love with each other. So I can’t argue against that.
Didn’t care for Zeek’s storyline….Zzzzzzz
I am conflicted about Kristina’s driving a LONG way to stop Amber and Little sleeping together. Amber is mature, but she’s still 19. Is it really that wrong for a 19 years old to sleep with 28? (Now we know how old Little is….lol)
Yes! Talking over each other is very Parenthood. I guess they were just trying to be real and show that “See! Our TV family argues and talks over each other just like yours!” But after awhile it gets a little annoying.
Kristina cockblocking Bob and Amber was uncalled for. A little private moment would not have hurt anybody, save for the cliched complicated work-love relationship when things go sour. And, ew, did anyone notice Bob groping Amber’s boob and the tongue while they were making out?
I am glad we got to see a lot more of Drew this past season. The guy who plays him is absolutely adorable and plays that teenaged awkwardness well (if that’s not his real personality off-screen). And whenever he broke down, I cried my eyes out. And I NEVER cry during movies unless it’s about animals dying–because, yeah, I’m one of those. But you can just see him struggling to stifle his emotions yet wanting to express the pain he’s going through.
And while I understand Zoe’s need for privacy and a clean break, I really just wanted to smack her when she was yelling at Julia. Maybe it’s because I had the volume too loud or Zoe’s head-bobbing thing kept bugging me, but I was quite agitated.