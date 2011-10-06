‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Born & Raised’: Gotcha!

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I introduce a lesbian Afro-Norwegian funk duo…
You can look at the combination of “Born & Raised” and Leslie’s book – which was released in real-life bookstores this week – in one of two ways: either the episode is one long plug for a tie-in book, or the book is one of the more elaborate bonus features ever made. But the motivation doesn’t much matter when both the book(*) and the episode are so damn funny, and warm, and happy in that way that “Parks and Recreation” is at its best.
(*) I got a review copy of the book along with the episode, and it’s been providing me with steady, frequent, at times explosive laughter as I’ve read it. Highlights include an exhaustive list of previous names for Mouse Rat (as well as a handful of Andy Dwyer solo projects), Ron’s attempt to describe a month alone in his cabin in the woods, Jerry’s account of Crazy Ira & The Douche prank-calling Ron, a baroque history of the town’s founder, the Sweetums corporation, all the famous Pawnee fires and a whole lot more. It’s so nerdy that the last page even has Leslie discussing the “Prairie Strong” typeface they used, as well as accusations that “Prairie Strong” is just a rip-off of Times New Roman. The voice of the show and its writers is clear on every page. Highly-recommended for fans.
The Leslie story was a blatant parody of the Birther movement, but with a few twists. First, in this case the Birthers were correct, and Leslie’s discovery that she was a native Eagletonian gave Amy Poehler some good moments to show Leslie’s optimism being crushed for once. The second is that, despite the usual irrationality of the average Pawnee citizen, Leslie is able to turn the angry mob back to her side with the whole “You can’t choose where you were born, but you can choose where you live” speech on Joan’s show. There’s obviously a difference between this and the real Birther situation(**), in that Leslie being from Eagleton wouldn’t legally disqualify her from running for office in Pawnee, but it’s still the kind of sweet, hopeful moment that happens far more often in this show’s sunny worldview than it does in the actual world.
Leslie’s book tour, and then scandal recovery, also gave the show an opportunity for her to make the media rounds, including our first – but goodness, do I hope it’s not the last – trip to Pawnee’s local public radio station, with Dan Castellaneta doing his impression of KCRW’s Michael Silverblatt (with what sounded like a hint of Marlon Brando thrown in, just ’cause), with the expected but amusing nods to political correctness (“Oh yes, they’re quite awful. But they are lesbians, so…”) as well as a funny but appropriate reference to TV critic/public radio host David Bianculli.
In addition to cementing Joan’s position as Pawnee’s version of Oprah by giving her a book club, the writers also humanized Ms. Callamezzo – or, at least, gave Mo Collins a good chance to play sloppy, sloppy drunk (and, in turn, gave Aziz Ansari and Adam Scott good opportunities to show their disgust and confusion). It turns out there are limits to how far Tom Haverford will take his flirting (but only after he’s spritzed himself to death with cologne). And the book story also brought Bert Macklin, FBI back from the dead, gave us another wonderful Pratt-fall, let Chris(***) be completely helpful for once as he gave Leslie the confidence to stand behind the truth.
(***) You’ll note that Rob Lowe’s hair is a bit better here than in the previous two episodes. The problem is that the start of this season overlapped with the filming of that Lifetime movie where he’s playing Drew Peterson, with very different hair, and apparently the Full Traeger hairstyle is a more delicate organism that can’t be easily shuffled back and forth from when Lowe looks like this. Once we get past that overlap period, things should get back to normal.
Ann’s misguided attempt to get Ron and April to make small talk with her (“And it will be casual! And it will be amicable!”) felt a little forced, in that Ann knows April doesn’t like her (and has a not illegitimate reason for that) and that Ron doesn’t make small talk with anybody. That said, I did enjoy the payoff, both with Ann finding that gross medical stories are the universal language, and then Ron ruining the moment with his tried-and-true tactic for getting people to back off from attempts at friendship. In particular, Ron’s microscopic smirk when April called him “Lester” – she’s the daughter he’ll never have – was a thing of beauty.
What did everybody else think?
After a just OK premier, this show has really just picked up right where it left off.
Loved Chris’s “Bye everybody!” when they were leaving the mob at the book store.
So that’s why Rob Lowe’s hair looks so awful! (sidenote: Oh boy is that Peterson movie going to be terrible!) This was definitely one of the sweeter P&R episodes, rather than one of the funnier ones, although this one certainly had its funny parts. I find it incredible that we haven’t seen Leslie and Ben speak to each other since The Breakup, even though they were sharing scenes in this episode. Perhaps That Look at the end means they’ll exchange words sometime soon? I know it’s probably painful for the characters; it all makes perfect sense. Also loved Ben’s “so, gross as usual” line to Tom. They make a fun pair.
Didn’t like that Leslie sent Jerry back out. I’ve always liked that Leslie isn’t such a goody-two-shoes that she’s above joshing Jerry, but this was a little much for me.
See, but I bought her justification for it: that Jerry seemed so happy and she hated to make him feel bad by telling him the truth. Cruel from our point of view, but somewhat kind from Leslie’s.
The more the show craps all over Jerry, the better.
To be fair, he has the biggest penis I’ve ever seen.
Exactly.
Hah, I thought he had a wig on…
Also, the actor that plays Jerry did a Q&A with the Reddit.com forums recently and he went into detail about how he and the writers discuss whether the Jerry-bashing goes too far. He said he has no problem with making fun of the character’s weight or anything like that and that he’s glad to have such a great job based, in part, on his looks. He said the key to him was the monologue he got where he talked about his pending retirement by the lake with his family – any crap he takes before then is pretty inconsequential to him. Good actor, good character, good writing.
Tom’s super extended cologne spray was hilarious. I wonder if he was using Tommy Fresh.
And I know i’m stating the obvious but how adorable is Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope. The perfect role for her.
You can actually see Tom’s neck is getting wet but he’s still spraying.
I think my two favorite moments were:
1) “author, immigrant”
2) Who is your favorite Sex and the City character? Alf
Now I’m off to order the book from Amazon. It better have the Joan book club stamp and “Gotcha” on the back cover.
Totally agree with the Alf line…I was dying when I heard that, but my wife missed it, so I naturally skipped back so she could hear it.
I took that as a personal shoutout. Made me happy.
Is Prairie Strong a typeface or a font?
Heh. Nicely done.
Yeah but I dunno if Alan knows the answer to that… ;)
Well-played, very well-played
Great episode. I must get the book. Loved the return of Bert Macklin and the part where April called Ron, Lester was really nice. I Love This Show!!!
Ben and Tom / Chris and Andy / Ron and April are the shows best pairings so this was a good episode for me. Leslie goes well with anyone, but she was especially good this episode with the various emotional states she had to go through.
I loved the half-second look between Ben and Leslie, especially in a show that covered so much funny ground. It’s been a long time since I laughed out loud and cried at the end of show.
Is she going to go powder her vagina?
Honestly, I can’t believe Alan didn’t mention that in his review. I replayed that joke like three or four times, it was so funny.
Thank you, Ben, for saying EXACTLY what I was thinking at that moment. I love him.
i was hoping he would use that as his tag line for his review…
I might have found that line funnier if I wasn’t watching with my 11-year-old daughter.
I thought that was Dan Castellaneta but couldn’t quite tell with that dark set and the headphones, but it sure sounded like him-always cool to see him outside The Simpsons (of course cancellation or salary cuts we’ll be seeing a lot more of that cast either way). This episode was hilarious as always, this is probably the most underrated comedy on tv. Its crazy that Nick Offerman hasn’t been nominated for supporting actor at the Emmys, he owns every scene he’s in. I loved that whole book reading scene, it could not have gone worse. And that bit with Andy jumping the counter to get that birth certificate was great. I don’t think there were any laugh out loud moments but surely some smile moments.
This one didn’t work for me. I think this show has been going on long enough that I find myself wondering why random cast members are in every shot. I can’t fathom why Rob Lowe is even on this series. Is he in solely for starpower? His appearances are more distracting than entertaining for me.
I really do feel that Rob Lowe was cast because they needed someone to have scenes with Ann now that Andy’s with April and Brendanawicz is gone. I think the show is better for it since he has proven himself to be quite funny.
Truck you’re probably from Eagleton
Truck, you’re not the only one. I didn’t find it all that amusing, either. Thought the whole birtherism concept too passe. Why did Ann need to get Ron and April to chitchat? Not my fav. episode.
The book tour was another way to showcase the crazy inhabitants of Pawnee similar to the town meetings. They are always a goldmine.
I wonder if Ron’s mustache is real or glued on or may be they filmed these episodes out of order.
I noticed Ron’s mustache was less bushy than normal, but remember he shaved it off in the previous episode at the behest of Tammy One.
Whoever the show’s resident artist is deserves a raise. First the great centaur paintings from last season and then the paintings in Joan’s house.
I also love Ben at first being reluctant to play the nerd for Tom but then genuinely getting into his dissection of the Star Trek sequel.
Also the paintings in Mr. Sweetums house!
LESLIE KNOPE
Author, Immigrant
Author, liar
We need to salute the fact that during roughly a single act, Ron whittles a piece of wood into a working recorder.
I came here to post thing. I could not stop laughing at that recorder. Little moments like that are what makes this show genius.
I loved Lowe’s quiet speech to Leslie about “where you’re born/where you’re from.” It immediately struck me as something that Sam Seaborn might say, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that was intentional.
Me too! It was lovely. I miss The West Wing.
Chris’s failed attempt to charm the Eagleton birth certificate office worker was hilarious. Normally when a handsome guy thinks he can use his looks and charm to get what he wants, you think the guy is such an arrogant douchebag. But when Chris does it, you still find the guy so likeable. Hell, I felt bad for him when that poor handsome, athletic bastard failed to charm that woman.
The crestfallen look on his face had me laughing so hard I had to pause.
Fantastic Leslie episode. Fantastic Andy episode. Fantastic Ben and Tom episode. Great stuff in small doses from April, Ron and Chris (reads book in mere seconds…”I find no inaccuracies”). I loved it!
This episode was awesomesauce.
Alan, how can you not give a shout-out to the Gotcha dancers? I thought that was the funniest thing in the episode!
My sister was among that group. She and 2 of the others were on “So You Think You Can Dance” a few years back.
Who were they? I watch SYTYCD.
I also loved the little bit where Tom was actually worried about Joan’s drunken state and made sure to get her home (love how Ben was flung to the ground along with Joan there too).
Wow. Sometimes this show just makes me laugh and laugh along with big doses of heart and awesomeness. Wonderful episode. I felt so bad for Leslie but the end was just perfect. And I said I wanted to buy the book and now I can! Ron and April were hilarious as well. Definitely one of the funniest episodes from P&R I’ve seen in awhile.
Not sure if intentional by the writers, but there are more Pawnee/Springfield parallels in this episode. Just the book alone reminds me of a similar “detail oriented book for the fans” that the Simpsons put out many years ago:
[en.wikipedia.org]
The Homer cameo and Eagleton (ie Shelbyville) appearance were also nice touches.
Just for reference, the line sung by Nefertiti’s Fjord is actually the first line of the Norwegian national anthem. And even though the singers were clearly American, their pronunciation was surprisingly good!
Awesome! Thanks! Gosh, their attention to the detsils is impressive.
Wow, this was by far my favorite episode of the new season. I thought the premiere was full of heart but a bit overstuffed with exposition and lighter on the laughs as a result. Ep 2 was screamingly funny, but didn’t do as good of a job with the non-Ron/Tammy stories. This episode had it all. A beautiful mix of heart and hilarity and another glimpse at the bizarre cartoon world of Pawnee.
Side note: thanks Alan for clarifying the Rob Lowe hair issue. It had been bugging me so much that I googled it after ep 2, but couldn’t come up with the reason for it. Makes so much more sense now.
I thought this ep had some interesting pairings. We already knew that Ben + Tom is comedy gold, but adding Joan brought new dimension to their interactions. I loved the Ann/April/Ron pairing and thought it was one of the few times that the C-story didn’t feel like a throw-away as Ann’s non-Leslie storylines sometimes do. Even Jerry got another chance to show off his sad-sackness. Just an all-around good ep.
Alan, one question: Is the Pawnee book worth purchasing or is it more of a “browse for free while you sit at B&N type of book”? I definitely want to read it after your description above, but I’m a relatively broke grad student… All in all, one of my favorite episodes to date. The Parks & Rec streak is still unbeaten!
Upfront disclaimer: P&R is my favorite show right now, by a wide margin.
That said, the first three episodes this season haven’t been doing it for me. They’re okay…. but something’s wrong. For the first extended stretch, it feels like they’re trying too hard to be wacky and funny. They are having to outdo what they’ve done previously and at times, that’s coming across as forced and cartoony. The Ann vs Ron vs April bit from this week. “Tame Ron” from a couple weeks back. Not out of the realm of previous portrayals, but just one tiny step farther into ridiculousness that is starting to concern me. This is the same thing that The Office started to do that ultimately led me to abandoning that show, and I’m fearful that P&R is headed down that path.
And yes, I realize I’m saying this about a show that’s spent several episodes dedicated to a mini-horse with an honorary degree from Notre Dame.
I was wondering if it was me, because I’m finding the first episodes of both P&R and Community to be forcing what we liked about them and seeming just a bit fake.
Completely agree.
The tone feels much more harsh and less playful. Just doesn’t feel right.
Yes, it feels like they are trying too hard.
Entertainment 720 is a little over the top. I also think PnR is still trying to find a spot for Chris and Ben post Ann/Leslie/Budget Crisis.
I do like April’s development over the past 3 episodes though, and this 3rd ep is definitely a step above the first two. So far it hasn’t been season 3 caliber (which is an amazing season to live up to); I’d put them in line with early season 2 in terms of being my favorite.
I think this season has been knocking it out of the park. Some of the best stuff they’ve done.
Great Ep .. great season so far. Kinda sad the best shows of the night were P&R and Whitney.
The Pawnee hospital was infested with raccoons!
Time-Traveler’s Optometrist!
Ron’s mustache is back!
I don’t think I stopped laughing once for 30 minutes. And I must get that Pawnee book.
I am so out of touch with politics that I had to google “Birther” movement. If the news isn’t integrated into the plot of a TV show, I don’t know about it. I’m pathetic, truly.
I don’t know how you escaped it. Are you American?
I think Aubrey Plaza has been absolutely killing it this season. Her weight loss is a bit distressing, but her comic timing has been impeccable. She has easily been the stealth MVP of the fourth season so far.
Leslie saying “Who else is from Eagleton? Probably Voldemort” had me in tears.
I tweeted Michael Schur and Chris Pratt that I’d donate a bazillion dollars to charity if they wrote an entire episode from Bert Macklin’s perspective. When Andy gets that look in his eye, I know the transformation from Awesomesauce to Macklin has begun, and I giggle like a schoolgirl.
If the show had been over after the NPR bit I would have been fine. Great episode
Everyone above has already mentioned most of the highlights, but one thing I really loved was Tom’s panic when Joan was *actually* coming on to him. And the Callamezzo boudoir was something to behold. I bet there’s a lot of vagina powder stored in that room!
Fantastic episode!
The pixellated picture was killing me. Mo Collins rocks!
Something just doesn’t feel right about this season.
The tone feels less gentle and playful.
Ugghh, I don’t like where this is going.
One of the paintings in Joan’s house was a copy of the imfamous George in underwear painting from Seinfeld
“The Time Travelers Optometrist: A heart-warming story about a caveman eye doctor who travels to present day Cincinnati and can see everything but love.”
I don’t care if Leslie said it was “Unreadable”, I would sooooo buy this…
I hope this was an homage to “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer”.
Loved that Leslie grabs muffin as they are first heading out of the county office in Eagleton / pastries there just like in the Eagleton jail!
Vote Knope!
[www.knope2012.com]
Gotta say: the best part of this episode was Michael Schur on the ESPN “Baseball Today” podcast, dated 09/22/2011. He was fantastic plugging the Pawnee book.
“NOT THE GOTCHA DANCERS!”
“The Leslie story was a blatant parody of the Birther movement, but with a few twists. First, in this case the Birthers were correct”
