Reporting in the internet age – particularly entertainment reporting – often turns into one elaborate, silly game of Telephone. The need for content now-now-now gives legs to stories that should have remained seated, lets rumors be treated as fact and makes even facts seem somewhat questionable. For a perfect case in point, go read Dan Shanoff’s amusing/scary investigation into how the “news” of Brett Favre being considered for the latest “Dancing with the Stars” cast spread.
I don’t know that the rumors of Rob Lowe being in contention to replace Charlie Sheen on “Two and a Half Men” started the same way – Chris Connelly, for instance, first suggested it on Bill Simmons’ podcast a week or so ago – but they’ve spread to the point where even Sheen himself is commenting on what his old pal Lowe might want to do with the gig.
There’s only one problem: Lowe already has a gig – and is giving one of the funniest performances of his career (see the clip I’ve embedded below) – as unflinchingly exuberant Chris Traeger on “Parks and Recreation,” and he’s under contract as a series regular. Lowe started out as a guest star for his first 8 episodes on the show, but then agreed to join the cast after that. So if “Parks and Rec” is back next season, then so is Lowe.
At last night’s Paley Festival event for the series, co-creator Mike Schur said he was “extremely optimistic” about renewal. After the Paley session, I e-mailed him to ask for a clarification on Lowe’s status, and he wrote back:
“It’s complete gibberish. Maybe it was just a case of people tossing around names and then the internet spun it way out of control, but whatever the case: Rob is a full-time cast member, he has a multi-year contract, we love him, end of (non)story.”
So there you go. Resume partying.
Thanks for the post. i did a double take last week when Connelly brought the idea up on Simmons podcast. I kept waiting for either of them to talk about Parks and Rec, and the show was never broached, so its a shame that it seems like neither of them watch the funniest show on television. At least they didn’t bring up the idea of Joel McHale or Timothy Olyphant taking over the show as well.
I had the same reaction when I listened to Simmons’ podcast. Granted if WB/CBS threw out insane money they’d have to consider the offer, but why would Lowe or even Mchale and Olyphant want to work on Two and a Half Men? They’re making some of the best television around and getting paid for it. I just can’t see any of those guys yucking it up across from Jon Crier for the extra cash.
Aubrey Plaza wants Charlie Sheen to play Mayor Gunderson on P&R. She was kidding…or was she? :-)
Amy Poehler did say, non-jokingly, that she thinks Bill Murray would be a great choice to play the Mayor, and an audience member suggested Jim Gaffigan, to which the cast was receptive. Also, for the rest of you P&R fans: the upcoming Harvest Festival episode is HILARIOUS. Won’t give anything away, but will say that you will definitely all enjoy it :-)
Clearly Adam West should play the mayor.
Not sure how well Sheen would mix with this cast, but getting him as the mayor would be a huge boost ratings-wise for the show. If that meant we gets more seasons of the best comedy on TV, it would completely be worth it. Not that this is actually as possibility or anything.
Would anyone like to play Stratego? I have Stratego.
I was there too – great episode. Alan, were you at the festival or did you just hear the media buzz about the Sheen question?
Alan, any idea if video from the Paley Festival event will be available on-line anywhere? I’d love to see the discussion.
Paley puts out DVDs of the panel discussions, not sure how long after them though
There are now some highlights here:
Wonder if they’ll put up the part where Offerman talks about working with his wife. It was funny, but profane.
I don’t see the video either, in Firefox or Chrome. There is just a big white space about the size of a video window.
I did have a panic moment where I wondered, with the constant talking of this rumor, if Lowe might indeed jump ship. (I knew he was under contract, but didn’t know what kind of escape clauses the contract might contain.) Thanks for quashing the rumor.
I had a couple of friends in various settings and various operating systems load this post, and all said that the Hulu embed eventually loaded, but it took some of them a while. (Which happens on occasion with Hulu.) So unless you’re in an office that blocks Hulu, or else in another country where it’s geo-blocked, the video should load sooner or later.
So do TV contracts typically not have any sort of buyout clause?
This may have had something to do with him playing around on twitter the other night too…”Robloweprofile: On Spring break with the family, my Two Men are running me ragged! They just go, 24-7.” … but then … “Robloweprofile: Now taking the boys to the Parks And Recreation will be the goal!”
Mike Schur (Ken Tremendous) was on the Jonah Keri Podcast last week. If you’ve got an hour to spare, it’s an interesting listen. They talk about Parks & Rec, Ron Swanson, social media, the Internet and Fire Joe Morgan among other things.
So is this show on the bubble for next year? I don’t follow ratings, so I don’t know if the ratings are good. It’s certainly in my top 3 favorite shows on TV nowadays, but then, Im no Neilsen. Maybe I’m skittish from years of Chuck, but it makes me real nervous when stars and show runners talk about “if we get renewed next year”.
Mike Schur & Greg Daniels said last night that most shows don’t get renewed until May, and that they weren’t worrying about it yet. When Schur said Lowe was locked up with them for years, though, he sounded very confident about it, like he knew they were coming back. That could just be my hopeful interpretation, though.
“Ann Perkins!” – Chris
You CANNOT take him off P&R. One of the best characters on TV right now.
STOP. POOPING.
I don’t love the show quite as much as Alan, but I do love Rob Lowe on it. He has really created a comic character who is both odd as heck and recognizably human. I’ve never seen Two and a Half Men, but I can say with 99% certainty that his talents would be utterly wasted.
I actually had no idea Lowe was a regular on P&R, I thought the last episode was a bit of a goodbye. I’m definitely more likely to keep watching if he’s going to remain.