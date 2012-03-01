‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Campaign Shake-Up’: The woman behind the curtain

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I eat egg salad with Colin Powell…
After last week’s misstep, “Parks and Rec” was back in fine form with “Campaign Shake-Up,” which suggested my problem with “Sweet Sixteen” had less to do with the campaign itself than how it was used.
Because Paul Rudd isn’t available every week (though he’ll be back for three episodes at the end of the season), the show needs a surrogate figure for Leslie and Ben to deal with on a more regular basis. And Kathryn Hahn – available after the quick cancellation of “Free Agents” – as Jennifer Barkley makes an excellent stand-in villain. Jen is much smarter than Bobby – and Leslie and Ben – but she fulfills a similar moral role. She’s not evil, just unapologetic in her desire to win at all costs, and her utter cynicism serves in excellent contrast to eternal optimist Leslie. As hyper-competent as Leslie is, it’s fun to see her and Ben have to struggle against a more talented foe – so talented, in fact, that she starts helping out Leslie just a little to keep things interesting (and to mess with her head) – and to be in a clear underdog role once again. The way “Campaign Ad”(*) ended, Leslie had a pretty clear path to the win against this spoiled nincompoop, and now it’s very much an uphill climb again.
(*) I thought it was a nice touch that one of the first things Jen does is to turn the brilliant ad from that episode on its head.
That story also gave us a few fantastic minutes with the great Carl Reiner, who’s still got it even as he approaches his 90th birthday. The whole bit about his brother Leslie who survived losing the middle third of his body in a motorcycle accident was largely improvised by Reiner, and I’m told that Amy Poehler and Adam Scott couldn’t stop laughing at the phrase “good-looking flat man,” which is why that bit cuts away so abruptly. As Ben says, senior citizens are the real power bloc in this kind of election, and if you need a funny senior citizen, it’s hard to do better than Alan Brady himself.
Meanwhile, if the B-story had given us nothing but the never-not-funny running visual gag of how the citizens of Pawnee drink from water fountains(*), it would have been enough to invoke my old Dayenu rule and make it a success. But beyond that bit of silliness, it dealt semi-seriously (before getting wonderfully silly) with the state of the parks department sans Leslie, and it continued this season’s touching stealth arc about April being reluctantly pulled into adulthood. It also gave us a brilliant Ron talking head about his sixth birthday (“They were delicious”), and Ron having to pretend to like Ann when convenient (“Nonsense. We are close friends”). Water balloon fights are kind of inherently funny when they involve adults, but this was a particularly well-orchestrated bit of mayhem, with lots of amusing little touches (Donna hosing down a miserable Jerry, Tom hiding under a desk and screaming “Everything I’m wearing is suede!” over and over) before we got the payoff of
Chris’ Andy’s kamikaze attack on Chris.
(*) One of those people, seen in the background of Ann’s talking head about the phenomenon, was Jesse Heiman, a very busy (and memorable) professional extra who spent five years in the background of “Chuck” as silent, creepy Buy More employee Fernando.
Some other thoughts:
* I liked the callback to Leslie’s Joe Biden fantasies from “Operation Ann,” but that episode established that her celebrity sex list has at least two other names (Ryan Gosling and Sam Waterston) on it. In addition to Leslie getting flustered and weird while discussing Biden, there was also a fine running gag about Leslie either being turned on by Ben’s small body (his “taut, narrow frame, like a sexy elf king”), or else trying to convince herself that size doesn’t matter.
* Running behind both Bobby and Leslie in the polls: Brandi Maxx (the porn star who appeared on Perd’s show with Leslie in “Jerry’s Painting”), Fester Trim, and Manrico Della Rossa. As mentioned in my “Bowling for Votes” review, the writing staff spends a lot of time coming up with fake names.
* Speaking of silly names, is this the first we’ve heard that Perd Hapley is actually Perderick L. Hapley? Either way, his idiocy – he is to Leslie and Ben as they are at this point to Jen Barkley – and literalism continues to delight, here with him marveling at the concept of “a foot in a mouth?”
* Loved “The Graduate”-style shot of Ron through Chris’ upside-down legs, and Ron’s discomfort with everything having to do with Chris’ exercise regimen and need for physical contact.
* Based on previous results, I’m still not in favor of the Ann/Tom relationship, but if they can limit it to 15 seconds or less of Ann hating both him and herself for dating him, I can live with it.
What did everybody else think?
I really loved this episode and thought it was one of the best of the season so far. Ron was great in so many parts and I loved all the guest stars, especially the Pawneean (spelling???) who’s drinking from the fountain behind Ann: he is a famous extra that I’ve noticed in several films (Spiderman, the Social Network and many more).
Woops…didn’t read that you mentioned that extra I was talking about. Thanks for giving me the name of my favorite extra!!!!
Andy’s kamikaze attack on Chris had me in stitches…
That moment seemed to be very old-school Parks and Rec (which is strange since the show is still pretty young, but old-school nonetheless), I loved it!!!!
I won’t say it was disappointing exactly, but it was hard seeing Leslie beat at every turn like that. First episode in a while that had me feeling bad for the characters at the end, even if it was on purpose.
I found this one of the stronger character/plot episodes, but not one of the funniest. The B story was really fun, though, and the end with Ron and April was great, heart-warming stuff.
Overall, I found it a nice episode, if not quite up to the level of the last four weeks (yes, I still love last week’s episode). Still, I think what’s made the second half of the season a little tighter than the first half is that they’ve tended to stick to two main stories, or at least do a C story that tied into the B story so that the episodes haven’t been quite as fragmented.
Really loved this one. Maybe Kathryn Hahn can stick around and become a regular? (Maybe they can write out Ann? I love Rashida Jones and I’ll defend the Ann of Seasons 1-3 anytime, but she seems a little played out.)
Hahn was on fire. I was worried that Jen would be one-note, but loved the way she was ahead of Ben and Leslie at every turn. The April story continues and has been one of the best things about this season.
Keep her around as the love interest for Chris, maybe?
They will not be keeping Hahn around and Rashida Jones isn’t going anywhere. And for all you Tom/Ann haters, most cute insecure girls choose douchebags for at least 50% of their adult relationships so while you may not “like” them as a couple, it is VERY realistic and those of us who laugh at those relationships in real life find this one equally funny
@Tom – Yes, cute insecure girls can choose douchebags. But they usually have some redeeming qualities (“You don’t know him like I do!”) We know Tom has redeeming qualities, but we haven’t seen him exhibit even a single one since he’s been courting Ann, so it makes ZERO sense that she is interested in him.
Anything can be done, it just has to be written well.
The water balloon fight is one of favorite television scenes of the season so far. Also, I wonder if NBC tried to pay an homage to Chuck throughout the night as we get background Fernando here in Parks and Rec and Zach Levi as the “poster” child for the new Sabre store in The Office.
Oh I loved how there was so much Chuck love on The Office tonight!
Good use of Kathryn Hahn here, since “Free Agents” just had her as a flat sad character.
I’m just assuming Fernando was cast to go along with The Office’s tribute to Chuck
As far as I know there was no connection to my being used on parks and zack’s on office
Alan, I liked your play on the title of the most recent episode of Justified, The Man Behind the Curtain.
I believe those are both homages to the Wizard of Oz.
Man, Carl Reiner really knocked it out of the park. I loved this episode, and knowing that the writers are still capable of quality writing appeases the worries I’ve had most of the season. If they can keep ending the seasons strong then I’m fine with a couple weeks of unnatural sappiness and jokes that were designed so people have something to quote on Twitter.
I personally don’t think Lowe or Jones make any sense being on the show still, but their few scenes tonight were great. A whole episode without Ann saying out-loud that Leslie is her best friend!
Perd gets funnier and funnier. “let’s start our show…with the beginning.” and “let’s go to the next segment, which is a commercial”
“Our first issue–is issue #1”
“Its not my place to declare a winner…but Jen is the winner.”
Has there been a bad scene of P&R involving Perd in the entire history of the series?
I liked the writing (and acting) of Jen very much; she’ll make an excellent adversary, and I’m looking forward to more.
I hope this is the last we see of Carl Reiner here, though. I grew up on Alan Brady, I love his acting and directing track record. But that bit about his brother who lost his middle third — as I was watching it, I immediately guessed that it was an improv which his fellow actors were too indulgent to remove, as they should have. It wasn’t especially funny, but it had the feel of a Borscht Belt “bit” that doesn’t try to relate to its surroundings. It isn’t the show’s style of humor at all.
I actually thought something similar during the brother joke, but didn’t really want to admit it because–Carl Reiner. I’m glad they left it in out of respect, and it was funny, it just didn’t quite fit this show in particular.
What’s wrong with Reiner’s joke not quite fitting in with the typical P&R humor? He’s a one-time guest star playing a senior citizen…it actually makes some sense that he’d tell some story that the younger generation would find bizarre or might not understand.
Funny is funny. The bit fit perfectly well here, no need to overanalyze it. I’d love to see additional appearances from the guy that invented the original office-based comedy.
I immediately thought of Cotton Hill from King of the Hill, who had his feet attached to his knees after his shins were blown off by a Japanman’s machine gun during WWII.
I know Japanman is not the preferred nomenclature.
yes, although a story that involves a man’s middle third being removed is out there, can you really complain about a bit that included the line “a good looking flat man?”
Not the worst episode. I have given up hope Parks will ever return to it’s funniest (season 2) where it was much more of an Office spoof.
It was nice to see a Parks episode end on an uncertain note, instead of something more uplifting. I’m curious to see how this election plays out.
Also, note yet another Chris/Agent Dale Cooper reference: the “upside down sit-ups.”
Alan, did you notice that the poll showed that the “undecided” vote was at 11%? I don’t know why, but after the porn star and other two…it just cracked me up, Parks & Rec style. ;)
That was a fun throwaway. Some more fun quick moments that I really liked:
Andy just knowing how to increase the pressure was good for the character.
The book April was reading was titled “Air Force Nøne.”
April throwing her arms up in triumph after she shut the door to Ann’s office.
One more: Ron is still reading Patrick O’Brian. Couldn’t see which one he’s on, but that was a fun callback to Harvest Festival.
The sheet of paper that Ron was holding for Big Project Idea had:
“Replace the gym’s defective basketball hoops with ones that the ball actually fits through!”
The sheet of paper that Ron was holding for Big Project Idea had:
“Replace the gym’s defective basketball hoops with ones that the ball actually fits through!” comment…
The sheet of paper that Ron was holding for Big Project Idea had:
“Replace the gym’s defective basketball hoops with ones that the ball actually fits through!”
Was that abed drinking first out of the fountain?
That was my first thought too! My wife and I rewound the episode to see it again. It sure looked like Danny Pudi.
Loved the episode but one thing that stood out for me in a negative way was Ron’s talking head that Alan loved. Sure I got a chuckle out of it, but I’m starting to worry that they’re making Ron out to be too Dwight Shrute-ish. I feel like the writers dance around the line between Ron being an overly man’s man to being a bit cartoonish/weird. Hope they find a good balance and don’t turn him into some oddball like Dwight.
I thought the same thing.
Don’t get me wrong, the episode was HILARIOUS
“Chris’ kamikaze attack on Chris?”. I’ve too often think of Andy as Chris since he is played by Chris Pratt. Guess you need to decide whether to use the actors’ names or their characters’ names.
He used to have the same problem with Chuck and Sarah Lancaster (plays Ellie Bartowski) vs. Sarah Walker (played by Yvonne Strahovski).
Looks like we’ve found Alan’s kryptonite!
Fixed, belatedly. (I was traveling most of yesterday and didn’t have access to our publishing system.)
And, yes, I do think there needs to be a rule about shows where characters and actors share a first name, only it’s not the same character and actor. Tony Danza/Banta/Micelli is fine. Having Sarah Lancaster play Ellie and Yvonne Strahovski play Sarah? No. Cut that out, or I’ll keep getting confused.
Last week I said they needed new blood to stir a stagnating pot, and Hahn (who after ‘Idiot Brother’ and ‘Wanderlust’ I sort of associate with Rudd, already) is good for that. Though I kept getting the feeling that on some level, had P&R not already cast Parker Posey as someone else, they’d have cast her here.
The water fountain thing was good for gags, but it weirdly bothered me that the solution was a non-solution. But Rob Lowe’s reaction after getting kamikaze’d was priceless.
Yes,Rob Lowe’s reaction made the scene… I really like him on the show.
Jennifer Barkley reads Le Monde. A tribute to Oliver Platt’s cameo on West Wing as the out of touch White House Counsel Oliver Babish who has a similar line about reading Le Monde?
I imagine April is what a child raised by Leslie and Ron would be. She’s got all of Leslie’s insight and feelings of obligation to improve things for her friends and Pawnee, but all of Ron’s reluctance to do it. It’s pretty adorable.
Tom being under the table during the water fight was a perfect character moment for him.
I also loved Ron’s advice to April that eventually she’ll need to move to a job where she can use her brain. A great reminder that Ron values hard work and achievement, just not by the government.
Ron yelling “Noooo!” at the thought of hiring a deputy was classic.
As mentioned, Kathryn Hahn played Paul Rudd’s ex in Our Idiot Brother (also starring Rashida Jones), but she also played Adam Scott’s wife in Step Brothers.
Also the first time we see the name it’s spelt ‘Brandi Maxxxx’ but in the next shot it’s back to ‘Brandi Maxx’.
Our Idiot Brother: also starring Adam Scott. Hurray for overlap among awesome things!
“Should I go?” “Oh, you’re still here? Then yes.”
After the police episode and this ep with Reiner, I could watch hours of Ben Wyatt interacting with authority figures.
“I don’t have much time.”
“Oh god, I’m so sorry…is it cancer?”
“Everything I’m wearing is suede!” ‘Nuff said.
Kathryn Hahn in ‘Stepbrothers’ was so vulgar and twisted … I think I’m in love
Also : ” A foot … in a MOUTH ??!?? … that’s great ! “