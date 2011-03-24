‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Camping’: One-hit wonder?

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as “NCIS: Los Angeles” isn’t going to watch itself…
“We only have one chance to make a second impression.” -Leslie
Though “Harvest Festival” was the first episode produced after the long hiatus, it was very much of a piece of the six episodes filmed the previous spring, and the capper to what’s been the series’ creative high point so far. So “Camping” feels like the true beginning of season 3.1, and as such has an appropriately meta question at the center of it: after Leslie (and the show) has done a career-best piece of work, what in the world can be a satisfying enough encore?
And though “Camping” isn’t the farcical laugh riot that “Harvest Festival” was (or as funny as “The Flu” or “Ron and Tammy 2”), it’s still a very satisfying episode in its own right. At one point, Chris tells Ann that he’s never moved this slowly before, and it’s something of a slow and contemplative episode for both Leslie and the show – albeit one where your definition of “slow and contemplative” has room to include jokes about German muffins, luxury dog parks and the brief but still welcome return of DJ Roomba. (DJ Roomba lives!)
The turning point for this series came (in the season 1 finale “Rock Show”) when it began taking Leslie seriously as a person, and since then the writers and Amy Poehler have grown very deft at marrying Leslie the superhuman bundle of energy and optimism with Leslie the likable friend who has hopes and fears and vulnerabilities like everyone else. I thought “Camping” was a particularly lovely example of that. There are jokes about her dreaming of marrying Alf and trying to do an all-nighter with Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” on a continuous loop, but there’s also a logical explanation for why she doesn’t just go back to the plan of building a park behind Ann’s house(*), and that scene of Ben giving Leslie a pep talk – “Then you wouldn’t be Leslie Knope” – as they look at the gorgeous view generated by the pollution from the Sweetums factory.
(*) God, I remember those shaky early days of the series when many viewers were asking, “How can you do a whole series about building a park?” The show has come a very long way, baby.
And while Leslie was having her brief crisis of confidence, we got tons of funny little grace notes for the other characters: Tom living it up in Thunderdome (and explaining to Ben how he can afford all these toys), Ron trying to get out of hearing Jerry talk about his sexual history, April hating nature so much she tells a babbling brook to shut up, and Ron telling a scary campfire story with a punchline about a woman having to get her car inspected by the state. I also loved Adam Scott’s deadpan reading of, “Yeah, she died, like, 20 minutes after that” at the end of the horrifying tag scene.
And beyond that, the show brought Chris back to Pawnee in a way that felt only slightly, vaguely forced. And given how much I enjoy Rob Lowe’s presence in this world, and how the other characters interact with him, I’m good with that. Here we got more of Ann’s long, hilarious mortification, as she again failed to properly read Chris’ signals, tried to kiss him at dinner, then moaned, “I have to move, right? Yeah. I have to leave the country. Bye, everybody. Bye.”
Leslie may be worried about having to live up to the legend of the Harvest Festival, but “Camping” was a sign of the strong shape “Parks and Recreation” is in as it heads into whatever stories we have for the rest of this season. (And then, thankfully, for the season after that.)
What did everybody else think?
That shot of Leslie and Ben looking out at the Sweetums-enhanced sunset was one of the nicest-looking shots I’ve ever seen in a sitcom.
I agree. It was beautiful!
But is it worth the asthma?
No
Alan, I’m so disappointed you didn’t use Ron’s quote about fishing. My roommates nearly died laughing at that.
In all seriousness, I started them watching Community and they got hooked, and when Parks and Rec came back I asked them to stick around for it, hoping the show would pull them in.
Ron Swanson is now our house’s paragon of manliness, and this show is just as, if not more, anticipated each week than Community.
Came here to post exactly that. That fishing quote slayed me. “Fishing relaxes me. It’s like yoga, except I still get to kill something.” Best Ron Swanson quote this season. And I love how delighted he looked saying it.
Just as soon as I host a class for teenagers about abstinence.
Jerry. Love that guy.
And this show.
I thought Ron’s response about how that might work was laugh out loud hilarious. At first, I thought he was just humoring Jerry to get him to shut up, but then I realized he might have meant it honestly. As in, hearing Jerry talk about his sexual encounters could scare teenagers away from sex. Ha!
So many good lines tonight. I laughed out loud at least 4 times which is so rare for a 30 minute comedy. I loved Adam Scott’s delivery of “No!” in response to Leslie saying “But it is it worth the asthma?” The line of the night for me was Ron Swanson’s response to Jerry’s teen abstinence class idea, “I think that could be VERY effective.” And April’s disgust with nature was a great continuing bit too, particularly about the fresh air. “The air is so fresh. It’s disgusting. I can’t breathe.” There really isn’t a weak link in the cast which makes the show so exciting. I realized tonight that with Season 3, Parks and Rec has jumped to the top in terms of what I watch first from the DVR (and I DVR A LOT of shows on Thursday). Crazy good.
I’m not sure I heard it correctly, but I think the owner of the B&B was Miss Clack, and I have to assume that she was named after the horrible Miss Clack in Wilkie Collins’s The Moonstone. Unless I heard wrong, and then never mind…
It’s really, really hard to pick a favorite character on this show, but if forced…I might have to pick Andy. Tonight he was a great combination of perfect TV boyfriend and the goofy Andy he’s always been.
I loved the rose petal shower, and the moment he got his foot stuck in the tree branch. Excellent physical comedy there from Chris Pratt.
I was a great fan of Tell Me You Love Me, and an even greater fan of Party Down, both of which owed their quality to the tremendous skills of Adam Scott, who flexed his dramatic muscle on one, and showed a tremendous comedic flair in the other.
It seemed, just twelve short months ago, that Mr. Scott was on a star-making trajectory, soon to join the ranks of Cranston, Hamm, and Hall. And then he sold his soul to the sitcom devil.
I’m not mad that Parks and Rec is so spectacularly mediocre, (no, telling a babbling brook to shut up would never make it past the sloppy first draft on a top-rate comedy), because mediocrity is the fuel that makes NBC go, I just want them to GIVE US BACK ADAM SCOTT. PLEASE. Just let him go.
Parks and Rec got their hands on one of the most talented actors working the small screen, and they handed him a character so drab that all he can do is deliver his dishwater lines and let the characters around him crack wise.
Scott has now done a dozen episodes of “the best comedy on TV”-sic, and he has yet to deliver one funny line. And no, his quasi-Aspergers meltdown on the local TV show wasn’t funny, it was just the only time he has actually broken from his dull character.
This week’s Scott’s best line: “You are like the Energizer bunny of city government.” I suppose there is a large demographic that finds “Energizer Bunny” similes both fresh and funny, but I would submit that this same demographic would be perfectly happy if Freddie Prinze II or Wil Wheaton took over this role. Let them have it.
Scott deserves better than to embark in a rom-com romance that will do nothing to help color the insipidly disinteresting character he has been imprisoned within.
FREE ADAM SCOTT. I pray for a day when he is not asked to spend an entire episode awkwardly mugging for the camera to continue to fan the tireless joke that he does not find a small horse amazing.
I realize that this post is traditionally a long love letter to Pawnee, so I apologize for this interruption to the “sweet nothings.”
Look, I get that comedy is matter of personal taste, so I’m not going to fault you for not finding Parks and Rec funny even though I think it is probably the best comedy on TV right now. And Adam Scott certainly was brilliant on Party Down (one of my favorite shows). But as a therapist for children and young adults with autism, I find your “quasi-Asperger’s meltdown” comment offensive. Trust me, I do autism all day, and there was nothing remotely Asperger’s-like about Ben’s TV meltdown.
Disinterested actually means objective, impartial. You were going for “uninteresting.”
I’m never gonna forgive him for getting that girl pregnant that one time. She was his student, for crying out loud! If this is where he ends up, at a show you deem “mediocre,” then I’m happy with it.
“This week’s Scott’s best line: “You are like the Energizer bunny of city government.” I suppose there is a large demographic that finds “Energizer Bunny” similes both fresh and funny…”
Maybe I was reading Adam Scott’s delivery wrong, but I’m pretty sure that was intentionally dry and corny. The idea is that Ben is really in awe of Leslie and also in love with her – do you speak in witty sentences when you’re smitten? I don’t. I stumble over words and say “awesome” way too much. His character is vulnerable and trying to play it safe.
Or, you could be right, and an entire team of writers were just slapping their knees over an Energizer Bunny reference.
Ah, the inevitable highbrow troll rears its ugly mug. Is it a site requirement that we get one in EVERY show’s summary, or is it a mere coincidence?
There are other things to do with your time. Are you so obsessed with Adam Scott that you must torture yourself to watch watch a show you obviously do not like to see an actor you love whore himself to the Sitcom Devil? Let it go. Change the channel. Then go back to your bridge.
Although I loved Party Down, if you thought that show put him on the track to superstardom then you weren’t paying attention to the ratings.
I loved Party Down but it is dead and buried, let it go. Also how can you say Scott hasn’t had a single funny line? “Yeah, she died like 20 minutes after that..” was hilarous! Plus… wasn’t Party Down a sitcom? If being in two hilarous shows is what you get for selling your soul to the Sitcom Devil, sign me up!
I think P&R is better than mediocre – I’d give it a solid B, with peaks of B+. but I fully agree that Scott is given nothing to do on this show. Party Down gave him an interesting character to play, and he did a fantastic job. He tries here, and he has the wry delivery down, but there’s just nothing there to play.
And jesus, yes, “brook, stop babbling” was awful. I can’t recall the last time I’ve disliked a character on an otherwise decent show as much as I do April. Why would anyone (let alone a delightful fellow like Andy) want to spend time around a young adult who he is not related to who whines like a third grader every minute of the day? What writer thinks she is a good idea?
“I hate all the things that you like. Pay attention to me!”
-LEPIDOPTERA
Okay, folks. Let’s remember Rule #1 around here: Be nice. Talk about the shows, NOT EACH OTHER. And when you disagree, attack the opinion, not the person expressing it.
LOVE Adam Scott in this show.
HATED the “babbling brook” line.
Are you kidding, people? I agree that there were a lot of funny quotes, but “What the **** is a German muffin?” might be the funniest line from any show this year.
Agreed!
Ron Swanson had a ton of golden lines in this episode. Great ep for Offerman.
Best line of the episode, agreed. Offerman (and Poehler for that matter) have unreal comedic timing.
Just thinking about his delivery of that line makes me laugh. Perfect.
I totally agree. I laughed so hard at that. Maybe cause I was thinking the same thing.
I thought it was a hysterical episode. Yes, it had it’s slower moments but all those little bits you mentioned were brilliant and had me laughing so hard that I had to rewind to catch the next one most of the time.
I’m so happy this show is back and better than ever. I’ve made it my tv mission to get everyone to love it and watch it.
It is to the point now where I crack up laughing at EVERY SINGLE THING Ron does or says.
That applies to this episode and (my favorite) “Indianapolis”, which is so funny I can’t believe they will be able to keep it up.
Ron Swanson is 0% hype. For me, he may be the funniest character ever on TV.
I love the shot of Andy’s blissful face when he threw the April rose petals up in the air. Also, how Ben threw that guest book as he realized what he was reading at the B&B. Just really nice touches that I really loved.
This show is just such a solid show.
Parks and Recreation is consistently the funniest, most uplifting show on television. No matter how bad my Thursday may be going, by 10PM I’m grinning from ear to ear. It’s not just the comedy, either (though it’s there in spades). It’s more the fact that these characters seem like genuinely *nice* people who all really do love each other. They choose to spend their free time together. They do whatever they can to cheer each other up. They accept each other regardless of their quirks or shortcomings (even Jerry… well, mostly).
The reason why I watch this show every Thursday night (*and* DVR it *and* watch it the next day and whenever I’m feeling crappy or down) is because these are the kind of people you want to be your friends. You care about them and you get emotionally invested in them. You want Leslie to succeed, because when she *does* beat the odds, you feel like you’re winning too.
I’m just so thankful that we’ll get at least one more year of sharing Leslie Knope’s wacky adventures. I hope we end up getting many more than that.
Yup. This post. Joyous show. It’s so much fun to watch and the characters feel like our longtime friends. As important as its great humor IMO.
Yes indeed. I love every character on it, and all their relationships. There was an article on NYMag this week which I recommend a quick read of, as it pretty much summed it up for me: [nymag.com]
Man I was mad at first that this was TIVO’d over cupcake wars, but in the end this show really brought the awesomesauce.
This was a pretty mediocre episode. Most of the jokes weren’t very good, the way they used Chris was disappointing (still glad to have him back), and they still have a major problem with Adam Scott’s character. Lepidoptera above may be obnoxious and offensive, but he/she has a point about Adam Scott not having had a single funny line yet on this show. After he tore it up on every single episode of Party Down, that’s quite incredible – and very unfortunate. The last line about the dead B&B-owner was spectacularly unfunny and kind of offensive.
Also, I liked the idea of Tom’s Skymall-mansion, but once again Aziz Ansari does not deliver the lines well enough to get laughs out of me. The line about returning the stuff the next day was totally off in rhythm.
Andy wasn’t given anything worthwhile to do and April’s dislike of nature was stale and klichÃ©d. Those two are usually my favorite characters.
Luckily (and expectedly, this being an episode about camping), Ron killed most of the episode and supplied several laughs. The line about fishing being like yoga, but with killing was insanely great.
Still, not nearly as good as this week’s episodes of Community or The Office. (To be fair, last week was obviously better than that week’s boring Community.)
Oh, and I really loved Ann’s reaction to Chris. After being really down on her last season, when she was in that relationship with that guy who was so spectacularly unfunny I’ve forgotten his name, she has been one of my favorite characters this season.
Mark Brandanoquits.
Interesting – while I agree with pretty much everything else you said, I do not at all agree that Adam Scott is being under-used here, or does not have funny lines. He’s being used mostly for deadpan humour, it’s true, but he’s better at it than most other actors I’ve seen. The last line about the dead B&B owner… would normally be the sort of thing I *would* find offensive, yet the whole thing was just so absurd – and the way he delivered the line played into that – that I ended up laughing. Pretty much the same as how the way Amy Poehler played Leslie’s line about the second most awkward breast-grabbing moment got me past the awkwardness in the teaser of using a heart attack for comedy, too.
Basically, I just think Adam Scott is a near perfect fit for this show in terms of its type of humour. Ben’s character needs a bit more purpose now that Harvest Festival is over, definitely, but at least the show acknowledge that (using Tom) this week and will hopefully therefore address it soon.
I’m so sick of people on here comparing Scott on Party Down to Scott on Parks and Recreation. Sott was the main character in Party Down, he was terrific yes, but here he is merely a side character and isn’t needed to do nearly as much. He’s still great though!
See, I think lines like “that’s the second most awkward way my breast’s been grabbed” make this show feel really underwritten. What’s the most awkward way your breast has been grabbed? Sounds like a funny story, but instead all we get is a confirmation that the awkward thing we just saw was awkward, and that Leslie has a weird love life. The first thing is quite obvious, and the second thing is ripe for much funnier jokes than that. This show has good performers, for the most part, and they do a lot with delivery, but the show could be great if they had more actual jokes to deliver.
The major exception is Ron, who has much tighter writing, probably because his character is so sharply realized and portrayed.
Wow. I don’t think I could possibly disagree more about that line Chrissy. Which I guess goes to show how individual comic taste is.
Agreed – I don’t think the funny story would actually live up to the humour of implying there is one, in this case. Especially since Leslie’s odd love life has been the subject of plenty of excellent humour already (notably the break-up stories) and pushing that angle too hard would annoy me.
I felt they stole the B&B from hell w/ weird cats thing from King of Queens
Really, I’m not that bad. Thank you for acknowledging a counter viewpoint, and recognizing a most unfortunate problem in the show.
I don’t think I’ve laughed harder at a TV show in years than in the tag with Ben’s “Yeah, she died like 20 minutes after that.”
Poor Ann… how long before she tries to steal Andy back?
They were hinting at that at the end of Season 2, shortly before the Chris character was introduced. I’m curious if they go that way at any point down the road.
Wasn’t that band Lit not Len?
April and Andy are done, son. it’s not good anymore.
I thought it was funny to see Andy show up at the wrong campsite, though I kind think they missed an opportunity to have him singing some funny camp songs. I know he one at the end but I think it would have been funnier while still camping.
I’m wondering if “Why’s Ben still here?” will be a running joke the rest of the season. They deftly sidestepped it by having him not answer that question when it was posed to him directly this week. And frankly, I think it would be funnier if we NEVER find out what he’s still doing in Pawnee. I’ve stopped looking for logical reasons why Ann is always at all Parks Dept meetings and functions. I’ve already forgotten the official reason why he’s actually in Pawnee. And frankly, part 2, if I had a million dollars riding on what everyone’s actual job was on the show, I’d be out a million dollars. What does Jerry do? I don’t know, and I don’t care. Just keep bringing the funny.
The NBC comedies had one damn good week. With the probable exception of Outsourced and Perfect Couples but those don’t really count…right?
Does anybody know the song DJ Roomba’s playing when we first get into Tom’s tent?
I’m still searching for the track and artist… I haven’t a clue right now.
A really nice grace note that I thoroughly appreciated: Leslie being more stressed out than flattered by Ben’s attempt to comfort her with “then you wouldn’t be Leslie Knope.” That sort of tired irrationality where you think someone’s saying that they take your ridiculously high standards for yourself for granted, and if you fail at them then they won’t like you any more – I get that. And I just really liked that they were able to let Leslie have a little moment like that in amongst the more crazy moments and the pollution-enhanced sunsets.
I liked that too – Ben thinks he’s helping, but what does thatbreally mean? And Leslie cuts right through the sentiment.