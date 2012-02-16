‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Dave Returns’: It’s complicated

Louis C.K. came back to “Parks and Recreation” tonight, and I have a review of the episode coming up just as soon as I make mature women swoon when I play…
It’s funny to think how much the images of both “Parks and Rec” and Louis C.K. have changed since they last combined forces, back in season 2’s “Christmas Scandal.” Back then, “Parks” was still trying to win back the hearts and minds of those who were turned off by the first four or five episodes of season 1, and while season 2 was a vast improvement over what came before, it wasn’t until the show’s next season where people really began talking about its possible historical greatness. And back then, Louis C.K. was at or near the top of the stand-up comedy food chain, but we hadn’t yet seen the incredible versatility and depth he showed on “Louie,” and he hadn’t torn apart the comedy special business model with his self-distributed Beacon Theatre triumph. Back then, “Parks” was just a funny show that not enough people were talking about, and C.K. was a familiar, welcome guest star who did some strong, often sweet work for a bunch of episodes as Leslie’s straight-laced cop boyfriend.
Now, though? Now it’s Superman teaming up with Spider-Man, or whatever nerdy reference Ben Wyatt might make here. And given how much C.K. has enjoyed the total autonomy he has at “Louie,” I’m glad he was willing to come back and be a hired hand for a week.
I will say that there were times during “Dave Returns” where I worried the show was selling Dave out a bit in order to make Ben look better in comparison. He was never the brightest, nor the most articulate, guy in the world on his first go-around, but I don’t remember him throwing around so many malapropisms, invented words, confused gender pronouns, etc. And where in season 2 he was the extremely stable, normal guy having to rein in Leslie’s insanity (most notably in “Greg Pikitis”), here he was the one running out of control with various dumb ideas, including cuffing Ben to the urinal and not realizing he would just use his cell phone to call Leslie.
Ultimately, though, I felt they redeemed Dave by having him admit that being away from Leslie had driven him a little crazy. And the fact of the matter is that everybody on this show goes crazy at some time or other – this was actually a very good episode, for instance, for Ben to also be wacky rather than the straight man – and it’s easier to accomplish that with the regulars because they’re here every week and you can see the full breadth of who they are. With Dave back as a one-shot deal (for now, anyway), this had to stand in for everything that had happened to the guy in more than two years. And in the end, he apologized, he and Leslie made peace(*), and he even offered to punch the guy from “Bowling for Votes” on her behalf.
(*) I don’t know that this was intentional, but I think it’s funny that C.K. is suddenly developing this niche for himself as the guy who expresses his love to women who don’t reciprocate.
And if Dave was a little broader than when last we saw him, the A-story of “Dave Returns” was very funny overall, thanks to the contrast in styles and personalities of C.K. as Dave and Adam Scott as Ben. Ben being this neurotic isn’t a well the show goes to very often, and wisely, but when he goes off the ledge like in this episode, or “Media Blitz,” it pays off hugely. Ben’s discomfort around cops never stopped being funny, with my biggest laugh probably coming from Leslie pulling him away from Chief Trumple before Ben could go on too long about 9/11. And I thought the story was a good example of how to use the campaign to generate material without having the campaign take over the show. Leslie could have run into Dave under some other circumstance, but her desire to get the endorsement from Dave’s good pal Trumple added an extra layer of tension to things.
The material at the recording studio was more of a mixed bag. In the good column, Duke Silver makes his first significant (if largely off-camera) appearance in a long time, and we even got to hear his music combined with Mouse Rat’s. Pretty much all of the material about Andy’s song was funny, whether it was Andy being a diva, Ron’s paranoia that others would find out about his mellow jazz man side(**) or Chris’ thorough misquoting of the lyrics to “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” (“I would like to eat at the game!”).
(**) Duke Silver was introduced pretty early in the series (season 2’s fourth episode, “Practice Date,” which was also the first episode where Leslie and Dave went out together), at a time when the characters weren’t as nailed down as they’ve become since. I like the idea of Duke. I like, as we saw with Ron’s love of puzzles in “Operation Ann,” or as we’ve seen when he’s around the different Tammys, that Ron has other sides of his personality that he usually represses to maintain his libertarian man’s man stance. But I’m curious whether, in hindsight, anyone feels that perhaps Ron has too many different hidden personalities, and that if the show had known exactly what Ron would become that early in season 2, if they’d have done the Duke Silver joke. I’m also surprised Ron didn’t try to rope Tom into helping him hide the evidence, given that he knows the truth just as much as April. Pawnee’s a small town; it’s almost shocking that more people in that office don’t know by now.
On the other hand, after being at least open to the possibility of Ann and Tom at the end of “Operation Ann,” I don’t feel like that material worked this week. At least, it didn’t if I’m expected to think that this is A)a relationship to root for, and B)a guy Ann would actually date. While I can respect that the show never really softened Tom or suggested he has an off switch, I don’t buy Ann Perkins – even in the middle of an extended slump – being interested in the always-on Tom Haverford, and I mainly felt bad for her when she said he had worn her down. I like Tom as a character, and I bought him as Lucy’s boyfriend back when Natalie Morales was on the show for a few episodes, but based on what we know of Tom, and of Ann, I’m just not seeing it thus far.
What did everybody else think?
A very welcome return for Louis CK and Duke Silver…now all they need to bring back is Janet Snakehole.
I was also vaguely offended at the way they resolved the Ann / Tom situation, for the same reasons you said. Tom’s a funny guy and they made me laugh a lot, but “I’m too tired to fight you” isn’t something I want the smart, capable Ann Perkins to be saying to any guy, much less someone she knows as much about as she does with Tom.
The episode as a whole was hilarious as always, though.
While that did come off more as a “the writers need an excuse to play this out for laughs” decision, I didn’t think it was that crazy. He wore her down for a second date, not to move in together or even get a first kiss. She thinks she can like the Tom behind all the dumb swag, and he does at least seem sincere. I like how the writers are at least taking it slow and showing Tom failing a lot before he succeeds even a little.
It’s pretty clear they don’t intend for Tom and Ann to be a long-term thing and that it’s mostly them mining for laughs.
But while I can accept Ann going on a second date with Tom, I didn’t think they sold it too well with Tom’s last bit. He didn’t do or say anything different from what he’d previously done, so it’s hard to see how she’d have gone from being annoyed by him to agreeing to a second date.
This Tom/Ann thing should’ve been resolved at the end of “Operation Ann”. It is the proverbial turd in a punch bowl.
I am not familiar with that proverb.
A couple of nice moments (the Duke Silver stuff in particular), but overall a pretty poor episode. In particular I didn’t like the Leslie/Ben/Dave and Ann/Tom stuff.
Tom’s final song was hilarious and a saved that story line for me.
i couldn’t quite decide – i kept expecting Tom to show some hitherto unnoticed and unknown depth, until i realised that i was just waiting for him to not be a douche, and that this expectation had been inculcated into me by years of romantic comedies (for which i am a sucker)- this was much more satisfying, and to me much more true, that Ann would like Tom douchiness and all, because she had been ‘worn down’ – Ann started off as our proxy character, who, for the first season had no reason to stick around except for the sick fascination, and now that fascination has turned to love, that sickness a sweet malady.
if it turned out that Tom was actually capable of not being a douche to Ann, he would deserve only our pity and contempt
@Jake. I agree that I was also expecting Tom to actually start acting sweet and not douchy, it was a relief that he didn’t. At first, I thought your statement that Tom should be pittied if he weren’t being a douche to Ann was a little off, but then I realized that’s true, but only where Ann is concerned. That’s why Tom and Ann don’t work. Like Alan said, Tom did work with Lucy, and it the moments with her that he was not douchy, he wasn’t someone to be pitied. Lucy was attracted to Tom as he is, so I liked it when he acted sweet with her. Ann isn’t attracted to Tom, and it’s clear that she has no interest in him as he is. She’s never even been the least bit amused or flattered by his antics. Tom has no reason to be sweet to Ann other than to try to get her to like him for something he’s not. From everything we know of Ann and what she thinks of Tom, it would be hard to ever buy that she really likes him, and it would be pitable for him to act differently to get her to like hiim instead of BECAUSE she does like with Lucy.
I hope they drop the Tom/Annie stuff soon. I don’t find it believable, and it’s not really funny.
i thought the ann/tom story really dragged down the episode. here’s hoping for a nikki/paulo style course correction or a miraculous recovery.
You think they’re going to bury Ann and Tom alive? That’s pretty dark.
While I like Tom & Anne I find the idea of them getting buried alive absolutely hilarious. Though this probably says more about me then their story line.
I enjoyed the Tom-Ann stuff, but it wasn’t as good as everything else they had going. As for Tom wearing Ann down, he wore her down for a second date, not anything more. I trust the writers on this one.
Thank GOD for some Duke Silver. I loved how they handled it, as well.
Unlike you, Alan, I enjoyed how they handled the Dave character. He was always a little socially awkward when not acting as a cop, especially when trying to woo Leslie. And remember the police chief last season saying he was the crankiest SOB in the department before Leslie mellowed him out. So I thought it fit right in, and made sense that trying to win Leslie would bring out some of the jerk in him that we saw when he arrested Tom. And God I hope he gets the police chief job so he can make occasional appearances–Louis C.K. and Adam Scott were amazing playing off each other.
Strong episode overall for me. Certainly more locked in than the first third of the season, but obviously not on the classic level of the last two weeks.
I thought the episode started out with a lot of promise, got a little sketchy in the middle (mostly with Dave and Andy going too far in their respective story-lines) but mostly pulled itself together by the end. Not the best episode this season (that’s still the Grand Canyon one) but still decently funny throughout.
I didn’t love this episode for a few reasons, but the main one is that it bothers me how Chris is okay with Tom and Ann dating. I pulled up the episode in Season 3 where he caught Tom and Leslie kissing. He clearly says, “I have a very strict policy, no office relationships, particularly between a supervisor and an employee.” Tom may not supervise Ann and vice versa, but they are both government employees and Chris, seemingly, does not approve of office relationships in general.
But remember that Chris also tried to hook Ben up with another gov’t employee who had nothing to do with his department.
Right, and Leslie IS Tom’s superior.
Tom and Ann work in different departments. The policy does not apply to them.
Chris didn’t look too happy that they might go out again, but I think that’s for personal reasons (especially after Millicent Gergich crushed him), and not office reasons.
Does anyone else think that Dave’s vocal cadence sounds a lot like Matt Saracen’s?
Another strong outing from Parks and Rec… always great to see/hear Duke Silver!
I’m sad to say I didn’t like this one too much. They just went way too far with Louis CK’s character – he was never that dumb or that much of a jerk. And I just really am not feeling the Tom/Ann storyline. All in all a really disappointing week for a show I usually love so much.
Let’s not forget that when we first met Dave, he detained Tom despite seeing his ID, à la Skip Gates. So there’s precedent for him being an ass.
Like Alan, I had some issues with the Ann/Tom plot – I actually thought it was funny throughout but ended poorly. I mean there was nothing – even in that moment of would-be pathos – that would make Ann want a second date with him. Even with Tom being Tom, they should have at least had him drop the swagger completely for two minutes.
Overall I thought it was a good episode, though not as good as last week’s or Comeback Kid.
When Dave first encounters Tom, Tom is trying to break into a creepy, white van full of AV equipment and candy(!) late at night. Tom also acted like a complete a-hole.
Not quite the Skip Gates comparison.
No it was a Skip Gates joke (and they made that explicit in a deleted scene from that episode). Dave asks Tom to show him ID to prove he’s a govt. employee, he does, then Tom talks backs, Dave asks Tom to step outside the van, then Tom says “I’ll step out of yo mamma’s van!” Dave detains him for resisting arrest, etc.
I confess–I had actually forgotten about Duke Silver (and how cool he is) until I just recently rewatched season 2, and I had similar thoughts to what you expressed: given Ron’s fairly extreme antipathy towards usual social interactions demonstrated in season 3, it’s hard to reconcile this with the smooth jazz man personality of Duke Silver. But nonetheless it was great to see him again, even if I have to ignore this inconsistency in Ron’s character. It was also great to see that Andy can indeed be deadly serious when it comes to what matters most to him: his music. (Great line from Ron about not believing he has to tell Andy to not overthink.)
Also interesting to note is how much groundwork was actually laid in season 2, including Dennis Feinstein being name-checked, Tom’s dreams of inventing a scent and being a club owner, and yes, Tom’s pursuit of Ann (which the writers actually joked about in one of the commentaries). I’m not a big fan of this matchup, but here’s hoping we at least get some comic gold out of it.
Duke’s albumn titles:
1. High Ho Duke
2. Smooth as Silver
3. Memories of Now
Hilarious.
The Tom/Ann was pretty unbearable. If there was some sincerity within Tom’s schtick then I could see Ann agreeing to another date but he kept it on douchebag Tom which Ann would never agree to out with again. This was a bad way to follow such an amazing episode last week.
When has Ann EVER dated someone who was not a douchebag?! She even dated someone who literally called himself The Douche.
and don’t say Chris, cause he is far more of an ass than Tom will ever be.
Seriously, I don’t get the “Ann would never do that” thing. She went on a date with a guy whose classic pickup line at a supermarket was “If you’re looking for douches, they’re on aisle ‘me.'”
I thought Mark was a pretty upstanding guy when he and Ann were dating.
@Jake — Mark was also an immature guy who had zero relationship experience and liked Ann more than she liked him. Also, whatshisface left the show for some stupid reason, thus killing that story.
I just don’t agree that those things qualify Mark as a douchebag.
Immature? Mark was the straight man on the show, and liking someone more than they like you does not qualify you as a douchebag. You are wrong, very wrong.
“given that he knows the truth just as much as April.”
I don’t remember that. I have no problem with Ron Swanson’s multiple personalities, especially since he tries so hard to repress most of them. As I think our bloghost has pointed out, Ron Swanson is equal parts Ron Effin’ Swanson, damn near superman, and a nutcase.
I didn’t notice any big inconsistencies with Louie C.K. from his last go-round, and overall I thought it was great.
You don’t remember Tom finding out about Duke Silver?!?!?!?!? Were you awake during ‘Practice Date’? By missing that nugget, I question your judgement when it comes to this statement: “I didn’t notice any big inconsistencies with Louie C.K. from his last go-round”.
Tom wore one thing down tonight: my patience. I did not enjoy the Tom/Ann thing one bit. That was a rare swing and miss from P&R’s writers (the other I can think of offhand is Ron and Tom playing Scrabble in Season 1).
As for Duke Silver, I love it and it doesn’t seem out of place. I see Duke Silver as Ron’s internet personality. It’s a way for him to present himself to others as he normally wouldn’t. I did like that the music studio mix master knew who Ron was but didn’t say anything to blow his cover.
Then the whole Dave thing. Not what I had built up in my mind for his eventual return. It was a letdown because I liked his subtle, bumbling innocent humor back in Season 2. Does anyone really think the character that left in Season 2 would come back and handcuff Leslie’s current boyfriend to a urinal and think she’d be okay with it?!? Come on!
My initial reaction after one viewing is a lot of backfires going on in this episode. After two weeks of top-of-the-game episodes, this one hurt. And I hate to say that…
The tie in with “Memories of now” was a great nod to season 2.
April is one of my favorites. Her attraction to Andy taking charge of the session was hilarious.
Excellent work as always, Alan.
The part where Adam Scott was in the passenger seat of the car while Leslie did a talking head and he reacted to an office walking in front of him made me laugh so hard I had to pause the episode.
Haha I just commented about that part. I didn’t catch it at first. my little brother burst into laughter and he had me rewind it. Laughed so hard we ended up in tears
That, and his recoil moments before when they walked past the cop in the parking lot.
Anyone catch Ben freaking out and scrambling to put his seatbelt on as a cop walked in front of his car in the background of one of Leslie’s talking heads after they left the police station? Best moment of the whole show. Me and my brother were in tears!
I didn’t love this episode. I didn’t like the way they treated Dave and the whole “Ben is afraid cops” thing didn’t thrill me either.
And also, The Tom and Ann thing needs to go away like yesterday.
On the other hand, it was nice to see Duke Silver show up again and Aubrey Plaza was just killing it in all the studio scenes.
I could watch an entire episode that is just Adam Scott acting awkward around cops. Absolutely hysterical.
Ben Wyatt: Human Disaster is always good for a few laughs, but this one was great.
The way he recoiled in the background, or the end tag when he was waiting in line for the bathroom…Bless his heart freaked out heart.
I’m confused: now that Ann is a government employee, how is she allowed to date Tom? I would think that Ann’s PR job would affect all departments in the same way that Ben’s job did. When Chris asked if they were dating I assumed he was going to shut it down both out of policy and residual jealousy.
Ann works for the Health Dept. Tom works for the Parks Dept.
It’s not an issue.
My favorite thing over the last few episodes is the expansion of April. Plaza had to be getting bored playing the same note over and over. Nice to see they’re giving her more to do and she’s nailing it.
There aren’t enough laughs to the Tom/Ann stuff to make it worthwhile.
That episode was hilarious….-ly awful…..-ly funny!
#MouseratForever
Pretty much confirms that there is not an episode of Parks and Rec that Sepinwall will dislike. The Tom and Ann stuff was terrible, there is absolutely no way she would ever go for him, especially with him acting the way he did in this episode. It was a bad idea last episode and it was worse tonight.
And Dave wasn’t even the same character that he was back in season 2. The season 2 Dave was a relative straight man, tonight’s Dave was a pathetic loser.
Probably the worst P&R episode since season 1.
Hey, at least the Chuck homer-ism is over. Now it’s just a matter of enduring the Community over-hype. It’s a great television show, but c’mon already.
That said, aside from Tom being an unendurable douche for most of the episode, Ben provided some hysterical moments. And anytime Louis CK plays oblivious, it’s delightful.
I liked last night’s episode and I don’t think Dave was depicted as a pathetic loser. Unlike the audience, Dave doesn’t know Leslie and Ben’s history. Yes, he’s aware she’s dating someone, but he doesn’t know how serious they are, what they’ve been through to be together, etc. He’s in town for 2 days, runs into his ex, that stirs up some old feelings and he decides he has nothing to lose by telling her how he feels. I honestly didn’t think it was a big deal at all and really just enjoyed seeing Louis CK, Adam Scott and Amy Poehler together on my TV screen.
Haha, I was thinking this same thing. This was a pretty bad episode. I didn’t really laugh at all.
Alan has this move when a show he protects swings and misses. He’ll address the negative element, but in a passive way. “When a show does ____, they run the risk of” or “If you go too far with ___, then…”.
This review’s example: I will say that there were times during “Dave Returns” where I worried the show was….
I normally can take or leave Chris, but I thought Rob Lowe’s singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” was hysterical. And everyone else’s faces? Perfection.
Listening to it was so painful, I muted the television!
I don’t think it’s that surprising that Tom’s a guy Ann would date. After all, she dated Andy and was living with him.
I liked the Dave story in last night’s episode. Yes, his social awkwardness was more subtle in season 2, but in last night’s story, he was leaving Pawnee the next day. I read his behavior as sort of desperate – he only had so much time to tell Leslie that he loved her and win her back. Add to that her relationship with Ben, and I think you have the recipe for a befuddled, slightly douchey Dave.
Chris singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame was painful, but hilarious. I love it when the writers throw out something that Chris really sucks at.
I agree with others that Ann has had questionable choices in men in the past and buy her going on a couple of dates with Tom. Others in the group are paired-off (Leslie & Ben, April & Andy), and I can see her wanting to be part of that as well. But, I don’t see this becoming a relationship and trust the writers don’t either.
My favorite parts of the episode were April destroying all Duke Silver memorabilia: breaking the mug on the ground, crashing cymbals in Jerry’s face to throw him off, etc.
Other than Chris’ stupidly hilarious rendition of Take Me Out to the Ball Game (I really wanted a talking head moment after as to what must be the ridiculous reason he doesn’t know the words), the April-destroying-Duke-memorabilia gags were nearly the only things I laughed at this episode. I kept expecting a slapstick bit of someone stepping in the honey after she smashed the mug – because, of course, Andy filled it with just honey “because tea is gross!”
Also, anyone else notice the close-up of Tom’s facebook page at the relationship change bit? I find it hilarious that it’s nothing like a FB page. His wall is called a “facade”, one comment says “please stop posting on my wall (facade?). Who are you?” and that poor Tom only has 43 friends – one of whom is named Emily Thorne! Is that a Revenge shout-out?! Screenshot of the page if anyone’s interested: [i.imgur.com]
Those of you bringing up Ann’s questionable taste in men in the past raise a good point, but only to a point. Andy was both in a band (which can render many women blind to all faults) and even back then had his occasional moments of sweetness. Mark had his flaws but was a good enough guy overall that Leslie crushed on him for years. And with The Douche, Ann was looking for a one-night stand in the midst of a streak of lots of meaningless flings. Tom wants to be in a relationship with her, and much as I enjoy the guy, I don’t know that he’s got the positives of either Andy or Mark.
I think the show has shown in his other relationships that Tom is capable of more sincerity and depth than he often lets on, and I think that’s the reason we’ve grown to like his character. I think the show is trying to ease into that side of Tom ad opposed to just letting out all at once, but they’re going to have to make that transition soon for us to buy Anne giving him another chance.
I think Tom has the positives but everytime the writers have Tom and Ann together they put Tom on Jean Ralphio side of doucheness. He’s done some pretty dbag things to here like buying her a nannycam teddybear to spy on her. The writers either need to let this one go or at least give Tom some redeeming qualities around Ann
You’re being gentle in your criticisms, Alan. Tom definitely doesn’t have the positives. He COULD be an adoring boyfriend, but he’s so focused on acting like a swaggering idiot that he won’t be.
And it’s not like just dropping the wannabe P.Diddy persona would change that– we’ve seen numerous examples (most notably this episode and, more egregiously, “Meet and Greet”) where Tom has been a selfish jerk and a baby, and… it all works out for him and everyone loves him anyway, because he’s Tom! HUH?
In real life, anyone who acted this way would have alienated everyone around him by now. Tom’s behavior is fine in small doses as comic relief, but are we supposed to feel sympathy and heartwarming for a selfish, overgrown baby?
Not a chance in Hell Anne would ever date Tom. It is ridiculously stupid for them to even explore it.
I dunno. Andy has his moments of sweetness, but so does Tom. Tom’s not in a band, but even April thinks of Tom as one of the more sane people in Pawnee. And Tom’s much smarter and endearing when he forgets to put on his tool act. He’s also actually good at his job when needed to be. Tom’s not without his good qualities, I think people are selling him short. And we’ve already seen Ann failing at her love life for most of this season, so I don’t think it’s ridiculous to think she’d give Tom a shot when she knowingly dated Andy pretty seriously for a good while, a guy who, while endearing, was jobless and homeless and treated her like a servant. Andy was not that endearing at all at the beginning, and that was when they dated.
Not to say I think Tom and Ann would be perfect together, but I have no qualms seeing them date and see if it works.
There was a moment when Ann told Tom that “You’re sweet with a girlfriend.”
She broke up with Mark because they didn’t fight enough.
She screwed over Leslie (and several men) when she was dating like crazy. Leslie even lost a book when Ann had to fake being out of the country.
She also turned into a complete zombie when she dated Chris. Mimicking all of his behaviors while trying to impress him…not realizing that he broke up with her.
Ann dating Tom, or even being charmed by Tom, is not out of the realm of possibility at all.
In my opinion, both Tom and Ann are insecure morons when it comes to dating. It won’t last, but sometimes super annoying people can be attractive.
As much as I love this show I hate to admit this one didn’t work for me. Ann and Tom were not funny and I think Tom was OTT last night. Chris singing the wrong words and the end song was my favorite part.
The only thing that I thought worked was April trying to keep the rest of the gang from finding out about Duke and Ben’s immense fear of cops…I agree that i was totally confused as to why they were making Dave out to be completely awkward and foolish. The old Dave might have been awkward, but he was sensible. I felt embarrassed for Leslie…what was Ben thinking about her judgment in men?! Anne and Tom? Please. He’s a cartoon character and she’s just plain dull. She might be there to balance out the kookiness of everyone else, but does Rashida Jones have only one flat look on her face? Not a fan. Wasn’t when she was on The Office either.
The most annoying thing is, in reality, Rashida Jones is really, really funny. Unfortunately, The Office and P&R have stifled her with the straight man role.
I haven’t found Rashida Jones be particularly funny or remarkable in any role she’s ever taken. I have the feeling that if her father wasn’t Quincy Jones, she would just be another aspiring actress in Hollywood.
I actually liked the idea of Ann/Tom in theory (he’s over the top and ridiculous, but so is Leslie sometimes, and he can be sweet and funny), but I hate how this storyline is playing out so far. They haven’t shown her liking a single thing about him, and even if they’re playing it for comedy, it’s hard to buy it at all without showing some reason she’s giving him a chance, other than “you wore me down,” which is practically offensive. Meanwhile, Tom is showing a similar level of self-awareness to Jean-Ralphio, meaning none, making him into a cartoon. If they’re going to move forward with this, I hope they find a way to be funny while also being true to the characters.
This is my favorite comedy on TV, and I think it’s brilliance manifests from it’s perfect casting and top notch writing. Even the smallest characters are given an opportunity to shine.
I think this season is waning (hitting series ratings lows in recent weeks) because it is too Leslie Knope-centric. I didn’t like Amy Poehler before, but this show made me fall in love with her character and she is perfect for it. But my own informal survey indicates that her relationship with Ben, and her run for political office, and her persistence in doing nice things for those close to her makes this season too one dimensional.
I know there are those blind supporters that will say “I love it,” or “You are wrong.” However, no one can make the argument that this story line is HELPING ratings. I’m sad to say this is probably the last story line we’ll get with what is such a wonderful, once in a long time sitcom.
NBC ratings are down across the board. And Parks is holding its own better than pretty much all the other NBC shows. Right now, it’s their 3rd highest-rated scripted program. (Even The Office did only marginally better last night.) It’s a lock for another season.
When P&R started, Ann was in a serious relationship with Andy. Is her dating Tom any more ridiculous than that?
Now that the characters are fully established, yeah, it is.
If I remember correctly, hadn’t Ann and Andy been together for quite a while? It makes more sense for a young woman to be attracted to this funny guy in a band, then it does for a more mature woman who has already dated a dopey loser, to get involved with a sleaze like Tom.
The reason that Tom isn’t intolerable is because a lot of the times we can see the good guy underneath the douchebag (donating the money from the Venezuelan’s to the pit, putting on a professional heartfelt show for Lil’ Sebastian). The problem with his Ann relationship is , so far, it has been all douchebag.
Alan,
I agree Dave the Cop’s personality was a bit over the top in this episode, but one of my favorite things about his character back in Season 2 was his way of talking in overly formal copspeak, “I was attracted to Miss Knope in her demeanor; she was attractive to me as a man.” And then getting confused during the interview when he was asked if he loved Leslie and he thought they were asking about the Army Reserves. Every time Leslie has dated someone since season 2, I’ve thought, “What about when Dave the Cop comes back?” I still really love this show and trust whatever direction they take these wonderful characters in.
I don’t know – Dave came across as a bully when we first met him and he was harassing/arresting Tom. This seemed in character to me, he was never all that nice.
Good episode. I tend to like the episodes where Leslie is not manic. Though it seemed a little cold Leslie smilingly telling her bald ex that one of the reasons she likes Ben is his nice hair.
I agree with Alan’s comment about too many hidden aspects to Ron – his wood working as well.
I never realized it before now, but during this episode I noticed strong parallels between Adam Scott’s character and virtually every Bob Newhart sitcom character…especially with his reactions to Dave during their conversation in the mens room. He totally nails it as the befuddled straight guy reacting to the various nutty characters that surround him.