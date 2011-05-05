‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Eagleton’: A tale of two cities

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I have a question about your inflatable saxophones…
“You’ll get a lot of job offers in your life, but you only have one hometown.” -Ron
Leslie Knope is awesome. We know this. We’ve known this for quite some time now. Sometimes, though, it’s nice to be reminded of just how awesome she can be, and “Eagleton” offered that in spades.
The title story not only helped expand the show’s universe by giving Pawnee an enviable (if obnoxious) neighbor city, but it filled in some important pieces of Leslie Knope backstory. In hindsight – particularly if you ignore her characterization in much of season 1 and assume she’s always been super-intense but in a warm and inviting way – it seems odd that a woman with Leslie’s ambitions and talent would still be a deputy department director at her age, and also (again, ignoring some of her more off-putting season 1 moments) that she wouldn’t have had any friends before Ann came along.(*) Both mysteries are solved by the introduction of Parker Posey as Leslie’s ex-pal Lindsay, who ended their friendship when she took the bigger job in Eagleton that she’d talked Leslie out of taking for herself.
(*) On the other hand, back at press tour I asked Rashida Jones about Ann’s prior friendlessness, and she gave a pretty logical answer: Ann had always been Boyfriend Girl, throwing herself into relationships with guys like Andy to the exclusion of all the other people in her life. Only Leslie’s persistence and force of personality were so strong that Ann couldn’t ignore her the way she did everybody else.
Posey fit right in as the symbol of the rich, beautiful, condescending Eagleton folk. And the show had a lot of fun with showing a bizarro version of a Pawnee community meeting(**) with the Eagleton version, which featured valet service, a crepe station, gift bags with iPod Touches and a roomful of beautiful people who looked like they’d stepped out of a J. Crew catalog. (Not to mention a jail with cool jazz, fuzzy blankets and morning scones.) It’s cartoonish, sure, but no more than the Pawnee equivalent at this point, or anything having to do with the Pawnee news media. Leslie Knope just lives in a very wacky corner of Indiana.
(**) The actual Pawnee community meeting had a cameo from Mike Scully, a former consulting producer for the show (he wrote the first “Ron and Tammy,” among other things) as the guy who suggests putting a wall around the Eagleton wall. Scully, of course, used to run “The Simpsons,” and the Pawnee/Eagleton rivalry feels very much like Springfield’s hatred of Shelbyville – albeit more one-sided, as “The Simpsons” usually gives you the sense that Shelbyville is about as crummy as Springfield (and vice versa). I’m also told that Scully agreed very reluctantly to do the cameo, that it was originally supposed to be the one line about building the fence, and that Amy Poehler – who both likes Scully and loves improv – asked him why, forcing him to come up with the answer on the spot.
And though Leslie has her weaknesses – like an irrational, borderline-homicidal attachment to the waffles from JJ’s diner – she is both a better worker and better person than Lindsay, which she demonstrates with the way she chooses to end their feud. Rather than seeking revenge for her treatment by both her ex-friend and hated neighbor town, Leslie decides to make delicious lemonade out of lemons, using the wall as the basis of a new rec league that she unsurprisingly is able to throw together in a day. And while there’s some professional pride in reminding Lindsay just how impressive her skillset is, Leslie mainly does it because it would be a fun thing for the kids of both towns, and maybe an icebreaker for her frosty relationship with Lindsay. Lindsay wouldn’t be big enough to reach out to Leslie in this way – nor would it mean as much, since she’s the one who betrayed the other – but Leslie is, because Leslie Knope is, again, awesome.
Which isn’t to say that Leslie is a saint, which is what made the B-story about Ron’s birthday so fantastic. It ends with Leslie being a great friend to Ron, giving him the perfect birthday “party” – a solo night with steak (and a bib from the late, lamented Mulligan’s), scotch and classic guy movies – but before that, she has an endless amount of fun tormenting Ron in the same way he messed with her in last season’s “Woman of the Year.” This one had a few key, important differences from that episode, though. Where “Woman of the Year,” wisely let Ron tell the audience early on that it was all a prank so he wouldn’t come across like an ass, “Eagleton” keeps the nature of the party a secret til the end, which worked because Ron is usually so indomitable (and, yes, insane in his privacy concerns) that you never exactly feel bad for him when he’s suffering this way. And, again, because Ron is ordinarily the greatest person in the history of Pawnee, it’s hilarious to see just how unraveled he can get from such a simple thing as birthday wishes. (“Shut your damn mouth!”), and his flinch as Leslie opened the door to the party was another amazing piece of Nick Offerman physical comedy.
And then once he went through the door, saw just how well Leslie really understands him, and started chowing down on some beef, we got another lovely moment in what’s turned out to be a surprisingly tender friendship between these two. Offerman and Poehler take such obvious pleasure in playing opposite each other, and it really came across in that scene, even as a red meat-fueled Ron was reverting back to his gruff, reserved ways. Of course the only person who could have talked Leslie out of taking a bigger and better job was Ron Effing Swanson. And of course it was probably the right move for her. Leslie Knope is Pawnee, and Pawnee is Leslie Knope, and if their cops don’t get to ride Segways, so the hell what?
On this week’s podcast, a listener asked why it’s so hard for a sitcom to get recognized as the best show on TV these days. I said that, depending on what “Breaking Bad” has to offer this summer, and whether “Parks and Rec” keeps this incredible momentum going into the fall, there’s a very good chance that Leslie, Ron and company could wind up in my top spot when December 2011 rolls around, and episodes like “Eagleton” are a fine example of why.
A few other thoughts:
• This one was directed by indie film vet Nicole Holofcener, whose movies (including “Lovely & Amazing” and “Friends with Money”) often deal with the theme of unhealthy competitive feelings among otherwise close-knit female friends and/or relatives. Seems an appropriate choice, no?
• Someone on Twitter reminded me the other day that Duke Silver has yet to make an appearance this season, but Ron’s panicked reaction to April’s inflatable sax question seemed to be equal parts birthday hatred and paranoia about his secret identity coming to light. (Also, with Brendanawicz gone, is Tom the only current regular who knows about Duke?)
• Can anyone identify the actual movie Ron was watching in the tag? I’ve seen both “The Dirty Dozen” and “Bridge on the River Kwai” often enough to know that scene wasn’t from either one. Maybe it was just generic WWII tank footage from a History Channel special or something? (UPDATE: Never mind. It appears that in between the screener I saw and the final air version, they got the “Kwai” rights.)
• Another great Offerman moment: Ron’s horrified reaction to Chris kissing him on the lips.
• Ron’s house isn’t even on a street, which fits in with previous Leslie exposition about how Ron won’t tell her where he lives.
• Ah, Andy, so naive, thinking that Tom insulted Lindsay while he was giving her his resume. (And Tom then got karmic justice when Andy smacked him with a garbage bag during the weird garbage brawl.)
What did everybody else think?
April knows about Duke Silver – her mom has all his records!
My thoughts exactly. Come on Alan. Step your game up :)
Yep, April knows, and Ron knows she knows. I don’t think he would have been paranoid had it been anyone else.
Although Leslie gave April the to-do list, asking about the saxophones was all April.
This show just gives me such a warm feeling inside after watching. It’s funny, of course, but it makes me feel so good afterwards.
And you keep referring to this Season 1. There is no Season 1, Parks & Rec started at Season 2 and there was never a Season 1.
I recently rewatched the six episodes of Season 1, and the show definitely gains momentum as it goes along. The last two episodes of season 1 were very funny stuff and hinted at what was to come.
Have to agree – Season one picks up at the end in great fashion
I started watching season 3 first, then 2, then 1. (After having seen one episode of 1 back in the day, going, “eh,” and not bothering.) Season 1 has a lot more going for it after having seen 2 and 3, I think.
i think one of the producers had said that since its a character based comedy, you have to know the characters to really enjoy the show. I also enjoyed the 1st season. Although it was a bit bumpy, i still laugh at Leslie’s travel pillow with duct tape she uses instead of a neck brace. LOL
I’d say you saw a different tag than we did. We definitely had the climax of Bridge on the River Kwai.
Ah, good to know. Thanks.
Same scene that was playing at the bar in “Hatless” in Justified Season 1 (if I’m remembering right)
Leslie’s retorts and her great tackle of Lindsay (after she so dropped Tom’s resume with the trash) again showed how funny it is when Leslie succumbs to her darker side. One source of humour is incongruous juxtaposition, and Parks and Recreation is doing a great job of this.
The closing credits mentioned thanks to whoever for the “Bridge on the River Kwai” clip. Maybe that was from the real movie?
I thought April’s parents had all of Duke Silver’s records… so she and Tom would be the ones who know. And also, doesn’t Ron live next door to some club (I wanna say The Bulge)? I remember him commenting on that…
My obsession over this show mat be too obvious in this post.
P.S. That Leslie-Ron ending got me all verklempt.
And with that, a mighty cheer went up from the heroes of Shelbyville. They had banished the awful lemon tree forever, because it was haunted. Now let’s all celebrate with a cool glass of turnip juice.
They’re always eating candy in Shelbyville; they love the sweet taste.
I’m nearly positive that was the ending to Kwai that Ron was watching. Of course, since the ten minutes before that scene made me cry, it was hard to be sure through the tears!
April knows about Duke Silver her Mom is a big fan and has all his albums
On the version played in D.C. the footage was from “Bridge on the River Kwai.”
April knows about Duke Silver too. Her mom has all his albums.
Completely agree with the Shelbyville/Springfield rivalry, plus a touch of New/Olde Springfield
Amy Poehler could win the Emmy with this episode.
Didnt like the female rival character. Maybe it was the actress’ fault but I found her humorless.
I thought they were going to make Leslie too busy* to get to the party and Ron would have been disappointed since he was expecting one
*Or in jail
Wow, Alan. I don’t know if that reference to the Lemon of Troy was intentional or not, but either way I loved it.
I couldn’t agree more that this is the best show on TV right now. I love me some Community, but Parks and Rec somehow seems to top it every week, and that’s really saying something.
The ending scene between Ron and Leslie almost brought a tear to my eye with how perfect it was. I had completely bought into her doing something lavish, and then when she said it was a meeting, I thought it might actually end up being a meeting, but the steak and bacon and scotch was pitch perfect. Very rare that a show will hook me like that (usually takes a moment like Chuck asking Sarah if she loves him from last season or anything from the first 5 seasons of Lost), but this turned out to be one of those truly beautiful moments on TV. Bravo!
In your podcast you mention how dramas usually have more flexibility because they can be serious and throw funny moments in there that add to the greatness of the show. I think tonight’s final scene between Ron and Leslie demonstrated how a hilarious comedy can insert a real moment between characters outlining the excellent acting abilities of the comedic actors. It will be a travesty if Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman don’t get recognized by the Emmys this year.
“A Ron Swanson birthday party” was adorable. Just adorable.
Also, April’s torture scenes made me laugh (wow, didn’t that sound like a bad sentence?) because you know she wouldn’t actually betray Ron like that, but the messing with was brilliant.
P&R continues to kill with excellent characterization, humor, and kindness. I’ve never been so happy to “awww” at a show before. Also, this cast makes excellent faces, especially tonight. Offerman, Pratt, Scott- all superb. Poehler, too, with her little scrunchy face. Offerman is tonight’s MVP though, especially his reaction to “inflatable saxophones.” I had a feeling that Ron would end up liking whatever Leslie did, and that she was trying to throw him off. The payoff was so, so sweet.
The heart and soul of this show is Leslie Knope and all of her relationships with the other Pawnee residents. But the best of them all is the bond she has with Ron Swanson, a beautiful and genuinely touching friendship that hopefully never becomes anything romantic. The best tandem on network television.
The thing is, I totally trust Mike Schur and Greg Daniels to do the right thing. This show clearly has the best writing on television. It’s not even close.
I often hear people voice similar complaints when shows put two characters together romantically, that it isn’t necessary or ruins the show. And I usually think those people are overreacting. But in this instance, Ryan, I can wholeheartedly agree. I love Leslie and Ron’s friendship and to mess with that would be a colossal mistake.
The very thought of them getting together is nauseating. Rest assured that will never, NEVER happen.
Ron Swanson’s response to this ever happening: “Shut your damn mouth.”
Can Parker Posey join the show full time?
Who else could put a better spin on the last word than when she said, “This place never changes. Lovable, but GRIMY”
Parker Posey is a national treasure. They found a way to work the largely one-note Chris into this world, I’d love to have her on full time as well
I’m glad this episode disproved the recent Slate article which had as its hypothesis that Leslie is a bad friend (the article argued that Ron doesn’t care about most people but is a good friend, while Leslie is a frequently bad friend while working for the community as a whole – there was also a Republican-Democrat parallel which I won’t get into.)
The final scene demonstrated exactly why all of these people love Leslie. I was totally touched. Man, this show is pure sweetness.
That article was horrible – I’ve read it three times and it still makes no sense!
I’m not familiar with that article, but does it sound awful!
That ending was just…so perfect. It almost made me cry. Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope, love those two so much. May they never leave my television.
Right now, this may seem premature, but at the end of the season I hope it’s a topic worth discussing and that is: Are seasons 2 & 3 of Parks and Rec surpassing seasons 2 & 3 of The Office? The shows are only spiritually similiar now, but considering the tracks they’ve followed (and overlap in producers) it’s hard not to compare. Me personally, I’m just so enamored with Pawnee and Parks and Rec right now, it’s hard to be ojbective, but eventually, it could be something fun to talk about.
I love The Office and, unlike many, remain a big fan to this day, but the season 2/3 run of Parks and Rec has surpassed The Office in their 2/3 seasons for a few reasons. Parks has been funnier for one, with a better cast of diverse characters and more consistent writing. We also get a tremendous feel for the small and outlandish town of Pawnee, with continued exposure to different segments of the town, whether it is TV stations, local radio talk shows, town meetings, hospitals, festivals, bed and breakfasts, etc. It feels like every episode, the writers pull back the curtain a little more so we can see fully explore Pawnee.
And Leslie Knope is simply more likeable than Michael Scott, they may be equally witty and eccentric, but she is not as childish or repressed as poor lonely Michael. Which makes this show inherently less uncomfortable/squeamish to watch, and more enjoyable. Also, think of all the great non-comedic moments Leslie has had with Ben, Tom, Mark, Ron, Ann, April, etc. She has to be one of my favorite female television characters in a long time. If nothing else, Amy Poehler deserves a slew of awards for this performance.
With Tami Taylor soon to be off-the-air, I’m relieved we’ll get at least one more season of Leslie Knope — awesome lady, indeed.
Nicole Holofcener also directed what may be the best film of 2010, Please Give. Go watch it, everybody.
I liked a lot about this episode, especially Leslie’s awesomeness and Ron’s birthday.
But something about the Eagleton plot bugged me. All along, “Parks & Recreation” has been a wildly exaggerated send-up of real small-city politics. But the existence of Eagleton makes it clear that Pawnee isn’t a comedic version of a typical heartland town, but a shabby dump compared to its wealthy neighbor. It makes it harder to identify with either the town or its inhabitants.
In a way, it’s sort of like the finale of “Seinfeld.” Up until then, we laughed at this group of regular people as their weak and selfish sides were exposed because we recognized those qualities in ourselves. But then they were punished for all their supposed faults, and suddenly they were just a bunch of awful people who had nothing to do with us.
And while the exaggerated wealth and friendliness/snobbiness of Eagleton was funny, I don’t think it can exist side-by-side with Pawnee without us thinking maybe all the characters with anything going for them actually should leave.
Interesting comparison to “Seinfeld” in that most of the characters in “P&R” are NOT meant to be lovable in the traditional sitcom way and the townspeople are presented as obese dullards with an overtly racist history. With the exception of Leslie and Ann, we are not given any real reason to root for any of these characters. They are funny, but I don’t get the impression that the viewer is supposed to wish they were friends with these people or lived in Pawnee. This is a very different view of small-town life than, say, Mayberry.
My only nitpick? The steak Ron was eating at the end looked to be medium to medium well. Ron f’ing Swanson would never eat anything past medium rare.
Other than that? Fabulous.
My impression wasn’t that Ron doesn’t *actually* not live on a street; I thought he said that in order to to deflect any more questions about street parking.
And not to be one of those people who “saw it coming”–because I in no way predicted the awesomeness of Leslie’s actual choice, which brought tears to my eyes–but April, whose devotion to protecting Ron from so much as a telephone call is legendary, would never have actually inflicted inflatable saxophones and circus tents on him. When Leslie gave April the list and April actually made the calls, I knew she had to be purposely misleading Ron. Which was so sweet.
April not protecting Ron made me pause. I also was suspicious that it was a setup after this week’s Cougar Town, wherein Bobby’s punishment is that he believes he’s going to be punished at any moment.
*That was a pretty well-choreographed little gag with the Segways. TWO officers on Segways? No, it’s FOUR. All while driving in perfect formation.
*The garbage fight was almost professional wrestling style. That dive of Leslie’s was like a full-on splash.
*These are the type of Ron stories I prefer. He was getting to be a little too cool for a while, there. Worriedly looking over his shoulder, stirring that dinky paper coffee cup?
*April always looks so adorable in that yellow cardigan. It looked a little more faded this time, though.
I love this show so much.
I also liked whenever Ron pops the balloons Anns holding. Ann says “These were for a sick child at the hospital” As soon as she says that the balloon turns saying “Get well soon Tyrone” LOL
When Ann tries to wrest the balloons away from Ron, her “No!” reminded me of when she and Leslie were trying to sedate him in “Hunting Trip.” Oh, and the Segway cops had bike gloves!
No one has mentioned the Amy Poehler Parker Posey reunion! I love “Spring Breakdown” – such a funny silly movie that got unfairly trashed by the critics. They are hilarious in it!
-Denise
This episode was awesome sauce.
-It has a lot of heart.
-That’s always what people say when something sucks
Let me guess, Ken Tremendous wrote that line. Classic. I think David Eckstein is an alright player.
That line was definitely inspired by Eckstein.
Good call, weeee. That was a gritty, scrappy comment.
Oh man, I totally missed that. I’m going to have to go back and watch the episode again now.
Another fantastic episode. Love the little moments like Tom and Ben reaction shots to smelling vanilla in Eagleton air from cupcakes, April miming to stab Lindsay with scissors out of Pawnee pride and disheveled Ron is priceless. Best half-hour of TV hands down. Actually probablt best hour of TV for the next 2 weeks with double episodes.
Seeing April with those scissors sent me into hysterical laughter. As did Leslie’s “Beautiful Ann” as Ann arrived to bail her out.
I was sure your lead in line was going to be “…as soon as I feed a dog a waffle to make it poop.”
Great episode. This show has quickly become my favorite on Thursday night. My only complaint is they don’t seem to know what to do with Rob Lowe half the time. Adam Scott is clearly connected with Leslie/going to be a possible love interest, but Lowe kind of floats around.
I laughed the hardest when Chris planted that kiss on Ron and Ron’s look.
There was obviously some slip up by the writers in regards to the whole ‘Leslie not knowing were Ron lives’ running gag because in the first episode of season 3 Leslie pulls up to Ron’s house when he is chopping wood to tell him that the Parks Department is back in business. Nonetheless it is still great to see Nick Offerman play that paranoia so well!
Hmm… maybe Ron has a separate cabin in the woods that he allows Leslie and others to know about?
Mark also visited Ron’s home once, didn’t he? When Ron needed the building permit? (Unless Ron’s workshop is separate from his residence… which I could totally believe!)
Ron might also have been far more willing to let Mark (who has a sense of boundaries and doesn’t seem particularly invested in any work friendships) see where he lives. But you’re right that it’s more likely that his workshop is separate from the secret location of his house.
Ron is complicated. Very, very complicated.
It had just occurred to me while watching this episode that Rob Lowe is seven years older than Nick Offerman. Makes sense and all, but still feels weird.
April knows about Duke Silver! The bonding moment when he realizes she’s known the whole time and never told anyone is one of my favorite Parks and Rec moments.
I enjoyed Amy Poehler in this episode. They have done a nice job with Leslie, and her talents are being well-served with this character.
I would like to point out to any P&R fans that are not familiar with the work of Parker Posey that you should NEVER judge any actor’s work on this show (aside from Poehler and Offerman) as being within 1,000 miles of their true potential.
Amongst many fine choices, I would submit the film “Waiting for Guffman” which offers definitive proof that Posey is an amazing comedic talent, but P&R is a show where comedic talent goes to be spectacularly unfunny (see: LOUIS CK and ADAM SCOTT for more details…….)
Shame, if they had chosen to make Posey a comedic foil to Leslie, rather than simply a despicable one, what a lot of fun this EP could have been.
I thought Louis CJ was very funny on the show-
Crap sorry- I know it’s CK- typing on a phone is hard
One quick, middling point: I assumed that the steak actually came from Mulligan’s, and that they had straightened out their health code problems.
Loved the show! But I have to say as someone who works in a library in an “Eagleton”, we are experiencing tight times and budget cuts just like Pawnee. Times are tough all over.
Although, I could actually imagine our city residents (who call themselves “citizens” just like the Eagleton guy) spouting off the “You could live like us if you just worked harder” sentiments that the Eagleton people said.
Lindsay, the former bff who lost weight and became a different person is Tina Fey, right?
Very interesting observation. I know Tina Fey has a long history with some of the SNL actors, but I thought Fey’s longtime friend was Rachel Dratch.
but Lindsey’s old photo does look a lot like Tina Fey’s old photos, so that may have been the inspiration, who knows?
So are we to assume that Andy was SUPPOSED to pretend to accidentally let slip the “kidnap squad” remark to Ron? If yes, that’s one of the slickest things I’ve successfully seen him pull off without screwing up, especially since it convinced Ron due to Andy’s reputation as a screw-up.
I like to think he probably was on the kidnap squad, and the squad’s job was to do nothing at all.
I think Chris kissed Ron on the cheek. And I think Leslie knows where Ron lives. She got him out of the house in the premiere. At least Brendanawicz knew.
The scene in the tag is the penultimate scene in Bridge Over the River Kwai when the bridge gets blown up. I easily recognized it.
As much as I love Parks and have been a staunch, vocal supporter from the very announcement that Amy Poehler was starring in a Fremulon production, there is no chance it will beat S4 of Breaking Bad for the top spot of 2011.