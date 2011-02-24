‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Indianapolis’: Smell your dreams

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I have a youthful grandmother…
“Indianapolis” is the last of the six episodes produced immediately after the end of season 2(*), and in many ways it feels very similar to the season 1 finale, “Rock Show.” That’s the episode that first made me think the show was capable of living up to the talent in front of and behind the camera, that first made Leslie seem like a likable new character rather than the female Michael Scott, and that recognized that if your characters are strong enough, sometimes it’s enough to just design an episode where we get to hang out with them.
(*) Technically, “Time Capsule” was the last one produced, but that was only because it allowed the greatest opportunity to hide Amy Poehler’s pregnancy. This one was always supposed to air sixth.
As with “Rock Show,” there wasn’t a ton of story to “Indianapolis.” Leslie and Ron go to the capitol to receive an award, but the episode ends before that even happens, and is content to toggle between the fragrance launch party at the Snakehole and Leslie and Ron’s long, strange visit to Chris’ apartment.
At the time the episode was made, Rob Lowe was still a guest star whose future availability was uncertain, so this was a way to say goodbye to Chris while leaving the door open for a possible return. He’s back in Indianapolis, and he’s broken up with Ann – which is a surprise to Ann, in the amusing ongoing mortification of that character(**) – but with Ben still in town and Ann clearly still interested, I imagine the show won’t have to contort too much whenever Chris returns. (Lowe’s not in the next
next week’s episode.) I’m glad he’ll be sticking around, as he plays so well off of all the other regulars, and here they dialed back his usual cheerful intensity just a bit so that he worked well as a reactive character to Leslie, Ann and the increasingly hungry and pitiful Ron.
(**) It also provided opportunity for Leslie to then debase herself for her friend, as the show went back to one of its deepest wells and let Amy Poehler just riff on Leslie’s horrifying romantic history. “Skywriting isn’t always positive.” Oh, indeed.
Oh, Ron. At this point, Ron’s love of meat is a really easy joke, but almost always effective. Here, it worked because of the depth of Ron’s passion for Mulligan’s: the scrapbook (where every photo at every age looks identical), the gross-yet-awesome notion that he won’t clean his mustache for weeks afterwards so that occasionally a fleck of meat will fall into his mouth, and of course Ron going through the stages of grief after discovering that the place was closed. I particularly enjoyed Ron trying to be brave at the diner as he sent the waiter back for “all the bacon and eggs you have.”
The Snakehole scenes were as much about integrating Adam Scott more deeply into the ensemble as they were about Leslie wanting Ben to fit in more. I like the rapport that Ben and Tom have – because Ben’s the new designated straight man, there are shades of how Tom interacted with Brendanawicz, but there’s that added amusing nerd layer where Ben keeps nitpicking Tom’s pop culture references. It was nice to see Ben cheer Tom up after he struck out with Dennis Feinstein(***), and I am always, always, always a sucker for humor about things that smell horrible, so the running gag about the foul odor of Tommy Fresh kept me laughing, all the way through Ben’s gagging in the tag.
(***) Played by Jason Mantzoukas, who plays Rafi (aka Bro-Lo El Cunado) on “The League.” Nice touch to have “Dennis Feinstein” be a more exotic moniker in Pawnee than Dante Fiero.
And April and Andy’s contest to see who could get the most free stuff was a fun kind of first date story for those two, dealing with both Andy’s complete lack of funds, his boundless enthusiasm and April’s gift for being evil. And I was very glad that they recognized at the end that they had to give all the money to the real waiters and waitresses. Season 1 Andy might have kept the cash, but the Andy we have now is too good a guy for that, and he definitely brings out the best in April Ludgate.
All in all, a fun, easy capper to the marathon that was the production of season 2 plus season 3.1. It’s a really good group this show has developed, and sometimes you just want to dispense with plot altogether and see how everybody interacts.
What did everybody else think?
Best cast on TV? I think that goes without saying.
And how was the lead in now “just as soon as I screen Hope Floats?”
“Yeah, you want to skip that because I’m pretty sure she’s going to murder you.”
I’ll abstain from naming every awesome thing in this episode because that would require me just transcribing the script from this episode into a blog post and it’s just easier to say how wonderful it was.
Oh and was anyone else hoping we’d get to see more of Adam Scott’s dance moves?
Its the 2nd best, but very close to that top spot.
I’m still laughing at, “Yeah my dad owns this place… I’m Janet Snakehole” and pretty much anything Ron F’ing Swanson said or did.
I’m kinda hoping Chris and Ann are done. That relationship has taken over her whole character, and not in a good way.
Me too. The moment where Ann decided she’d follow Chris to Indianapolis after a few weeks of dating earned a major side-eye from me. At least tonight we got Leslie and Ann being bffs again.
Ann Perkins!
Curious to see if the chemistry changes at all once the “real” Season 3 episodes start.
Having Donna hand Ben a Miller Lite at the club was a nice little grace note.
Question: did they explain why Ben stays while Chris leaves? I thought they were partners.
It seems logical to me that once Chris has charmed someplace into accepting the cuts they need to make that Ben could stay on for a while handling the actual nuts and bolts of the changes. Meanwhile Chris is back in the State Capitol, schmoozing whomever needs to be schmoozed.
Yes. Also, Ben has become very hands-on with the harvest festival, so he needs to stick around at least through its conclusion.
Great, great new episode! :)
I was hoping that Ron would get his happy ending with Chris making an awesome meal for him, making a connection between the two of them. Oh well; hope to see Chris back in Pawnee soon!
So, is the show going on haitus now, or will we have new episodes next week, still?
February sweeps end Wednesday. P&R is back 3/17, aka the first full night of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Counterprogramming!
I bothers me a little that Dennis Feinstein actually has some merit as a fragrance man.
I loved Tom’s comment that Dennis Feinstein was way more exotic in Pawnee. That and the final picture Ron showed in his scrapbook of him as a “child”.
And Leslie questioned Ann’s competence as a nurse! What?!
We finally get some movement in the April/Andy relationship and it was so much fun to watch. Also, love Ron Swanson almost fainting after seeing the mushrooms cooking on the grill. The more physical humor from Nick Offerman, the better!
Great funny episode. Of course when Chris returns from the capitol, it would be nice for him to see how much he missed Ann and find the shoe on the other foot with him pursuing her–and Ann letting him suffer, just a little (not like what April did to Andy).
Maybe a few episodes with sly glimmer of hope extended so he doesn’t give up before she finally agrees to say coffee or a brunch–but it’s not a “date” date. She has needs. She gets thirsty and hungry like anyone else–until she finally melts because Chris … well, he’s a microchip, a sunny positive microchip.
— Ken from Chicago
“Did you forget how to have a conversation?”
I love how April got free food by saying she had a pork deficiency. Meanwhile, her boss and “work dad” Ron really is suffering from a meat/pork deficiency.
It took me a little while, but I’m fully on board w/this show now. The key for me is how much they changed the Amy Poehler character–now that she’s enthusiastic/competent as opposed to clueless, the whole thing works better. Tweaks to other characters have worked too.
Little sad Jason Mantzoukas didn’t get more work in this episode. I was really hoping he was going to be the new Jean Ralphio-like character now that Ben Schwartz is getting more roles. That way he would have more opportunities to be in the show.
The idea of Rafi working at a Lady Footlocker could have been magic.
So Rob Lowe is staying on the show, right?
Yes. He joined as a cast regular after season 3.1 wrapped.
every ep i like ben more and more. adam scott does a great job with that character. i hope he and tom continue to be paired together.
hopefully ben’s gets worked into a pawnee job. if not, it’ll be a big loss when he goes.
My only issue is that Leslie and Ron are driving to Indy in a Honda Crosstour. No way that Ron Swanson drives a Honda Crosstour. I can only hope that it was a vehicle from the Pawnee motor pool, and not his personal vehicle. Otherwise this is a place where product placement really fails the show.
There was a city emblem on the car, so I assumed it was a car issued by the City of Pawnee.
Did I miss a part where they explained why April didn’t go back to Indianapolis with Chris? Or can we just assume she chose to stay because of Andy?
Yes, seems like she stayed in Pawnee because of her choosing a relationship with Andy. And it isn’t like she really wanted to go to Indianapolis in the first place.
April and Andy were just adorable! And I think Ben’s shirt last night is going to start a plaid trend for men. The local weatherman in Chicago was wearing one just like it this morning!
That shirt was super cute! Does anyone know what brand it was?
Somehow the biggest laugh of the episode for me was the title of Leslie’s pamphlet for Indiana’s second-largest rocking chair — “IT’S HUGE!”
Props to the, um, props department.
Amazed at how great Adam Scott is in this role, which as I believe Alan previously pointed out, is so drastically different than his “Party Down” character. He fits into the ensemble perfectly.
I also liked that Leslie decided her friendship with Ann was more important than a visit to the statehouse. A nice touch for what’s become a well-developed character.
It was indeed a very nice touch, especially considering how much they hyped the importance of the visit to her in the beginning. Leslie Knope has become one of the best charaters on television.
Some of my highlights:
“His ether-based perfume Blackout was named one of Maxim’s Top 100 Ways to Trick Someone Into Sex.”
“In high school, they used to call me Angela Lansbury. But that was because of my haircut.”
“It smells like somebody spilt Chinese food in a birdcage.” (and then Ben saying it smelt like teriyaki and a hairpiece)
Hearing Andy call Tom “Tom Hammenstein”.
Ron’s reaction to the closing of the steakhouse, and anything Ron did in this episode in general.
Very surprised the opening wasn’t “Just as soon as I forgot how to have a conversation.” Line of the night IMO.
This was back to the high calibre P&R that was every so slightly (and only ever so, in my opinion) missing last week.
Stirling effort… hilarious episode. Man I love this show.
Although I like Adam Scott I miss Brendanawicz as the straight character (his reactions to the craziness around him were hilarious).
There were so many good things in this episode that there were almost too many good things in this episode. April’s talking head after the kiss was adorable. The list of successful fragrances (Blackout! Thickening! Sideboob!) could have gone on forever.
But “Dame Gervin’s Misshapen Celebrity Castle” was such a gut-busting throwaway bit that I missed pretty much everything that happened for the next couple minutes. Stop being so funny that I miss other too-funny things, show, just stop it.
Alan, do you have any idea how many episodes this season is getting. Here we are, almost March, and only 6 episodes behind us, plus a couple-week hiatus ahead of us. I’m incredibly happy with how the season has been developing so far, but I’ll admit that I’ll be disappointed if we don’t get a full 22 episodes.
Also, apologies if this is something that was addressed in an earlier post and my eyes skipped over it.
16, I believe: the 6 from last spring plus 10 new ones. There wouldn’t be room for 22 over the remainder of the network season, which ends in late May.
Does anyone know who sings the “Fast car, fast women” song that played at the Snakehole?
Also, does the Snakehole not have a DJ? I swear the playlist was the same one from April’s birthday last season.
I am so confused! Everyone keeps raving about P&R and we have watched it about a dozen times over the years. Directv must be substituting a cheap made-in-Taiwan version because the show I keep watching is awful. We love Community, Modern Family and 30 Rock, so I think we can tell when something is well done and funny. All we hear during P&R is the clock ticking and the dog snoring.
Can someone explain what exactly we are missing???
Just like The Office, the show really isn’t funny if you don’t force yourself to watch 4-5 episodes to get a feel of each characters nuances. Once you are familiar with their personalities, the show is literally laugh-a-minute.
too many asterisks…
While the whole episode was great, Leslie’s dating history in the car with Ann Perkins (points finger) had me cracking up more than anything else even if it went on a bit long.
I’m a big fan of the Ron character and the associated meat humor. However, I’m becoming concerned that Ron is teetering dangerously close to becoming a parody of himself, but I’m sure the writers and Nick Offerman are talented enough to not let that happen. Community is still my favorite right now, but P&R is a photo-finish second.