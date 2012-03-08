‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Lucky’: Hot tub drive machine

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” – which was written by Nick Offerman – coming up just as soon as I go buy myself a Walkman…
“Lucky” is the last episode we’ll get until the show returns on April 19 at 9:30 p.m. to finish out the season. As I’ve said before, this is probably a net positive for the show, as they get to air their final episodes – several of them featuring the return of Paul Rudd – in a better timeslot, but the decision was made late enough in the production process that “Lucky” wasn’t in any way designed as a bridge to this brief hiatus. It’s just another episode of “Parks,” and a relatively low-key one where the action all takes place over one long, strange night in and around Pawnee.
But all I really need to hold me over through the next few weeks is the memory of a good episode, and “Lucky” was definitely that.
The main story, with Leslie getting into and out of trouble with Sean Hayes’ smug Indianapolis newsman Buddy Hayes, spent a lot of time trying to paint Ben as the more uptight half of the Knope/Wyatt partnership. And while Ben certainly gives in easily to stress, Leslie’s among the most Type-A, work-obsessed characters in television history, and if anyone should have been pushing for them to relax for a night, my money would be on him before her.
That said, Amy Poehler always plays drunk wonderfully – and did a good job here of playing a Leslie trying very hard to not seem drunk (and, for a while, succeeding) – and that story wound up being very successful on another level where it decided to show us the point rather than telling us about it. Leslie being awesome isn’t new information, but it’s still good to be reminded of it, particularly in a stretch of the campaign arc where she and Ben are stumbling a lot. Seeing her know so much about the airport employees, and be relatively on her game with Buddy even while blitzed, was welcome, and nicely set up the solution to her problem when her pals deliberately lost Buddy’s luggage. I’m not sure why Buddy wouldn’t just carry such a bag on board, particularly on a short commuter flight, but I’ll accept it because, again, it was so welcome to see Leslie’s goodness paying off for her.
That storyline also featured a quantum leap forward in the execution of the Tom/Ann relationship, which I enjoyed throughout. Where previously, we got the mutual loathing without the attraction, here we could see them enjoying each other’s company part of the time (albeit with the help of a lot of booze), including Ann pulling off Tom and Jean-Ralphio’s douchey handshake. And the gag about their frequent break-ups, and Tom trying to set a new record, was both funny and added a bit of tension to their scenes. You knew he was going to blow it at some point, but not exactly when or how, and Tom’s indignant “Don’t punish me! I took a risk!” was one of the bigger laughs I got from the episode. On paper, Tom/Ann doesn’t make sense to me, but this was the first time where it worked in practice.
Conversely, I enjoyed how Professor Linda rejected the perfect-on-paper Chris for Ron, whose macho exterior is wrapped around one of the most staunchly feminist personalities on television. I thought it was pretty clear from the moment Ron and Linda talked that they would wind up in bed together, but I enjoyed how the episode toyed with the obvious (to us, if not to April and Chris) by having Ron quietly enjoy his three steaks (while still leaving room for after-dinner omelets) in the background while Chris was doing his best to impress Linda. And Ron’s victory – complete with the return of his Tiger Woods get-up (introduced back in the first Tammy episode) – led to another fun, uncomfortable hug between Ron and the lonely, depressed Chris (which has been a great redirection for Rob Lowe).
(One other note on that subplot: Chris Pratt had to shave to reshoot some scenes in a movie he did, which created the impression that Andy cleaned himself up for the oral exam. I’m used to Pratt in general this way, but I’ve grown accustomed to Andy’s scruff. If he keeps shaving, this may take some adjustment.)
And we got another “Parks” first, I think, as Jerry and Donna got their own subplot that didn’t really involve the other, more prominent regulars. Jerry robotically, enthusiastically stuffing envelopes (“I like it. Makes sense to me.”) was a good running gag, and fits what we know about poor Gary, but what really made it work was how fascinated Donna was by it, to the point of blowing off a bath date just so she could watch him go and go. Jerry stuffing envelopes in a vacuum? Funny. But Jerry doing it while Donna watches like it’s the most amazing thing she’s ever seen? Damn funny.
So if “Lucky” didn’t close with some kind of cliffhanger to tease the season’s final episodes, it distributed the wealth evenly among the cast, was emotional in some moments and broadly comic in others, and felt like a good summary of many of the things “Parks” does well. I’ll take that. This is the first script Offerman’s written in more than a decade; based on this one, I’d like to see another next season.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the episode…Ron was excellent was always (three steaks and after-dinner omletes, the red after-sex polo, and the offer of Walkmans for the “kids”) I’m gonna miss the show, but at least Community is on, plus it will benefit Parks in the long-run.
Astounding episode, very “Dayenu” as my 32nd favorite television critic would say. Tom in the cold open was so amazing, best Tom we’ve seen in weeks, I think, in this episode. I liked seeing a potential first real speed bump in the Benslie relationship, even though it wasn’t a problem a normal couple would have issue with, it felt really true to these character that Ben wouldn’t make a big deal of it. I also loved seeing the return of the Tiger Woods Ron after-night sex clothing. I feel so internally conflicted because although we get Community back next week it also leads to 5 weeks without Parks and that is indeed sad, but this episode also leaves a great taste in my mouth and I cannot wait until it returns!
Also, April: Are you going to wear that? – Probably my biggest laugh of the night. Well apart from “Would anyone like to go to J.J.’s for some after dinner omelets?”
Not “Of course, she drowned immediately”?
Always love you Alan, but have you ever disliked a post-season 2 episode of Parks? This one seemed very weak and predictable to me. Maybe I was alone in being a bit disappointed by it.
He disliked one 2 weeks ago when Jerry turned 16… I guess you don’t like Alan too much.
I think he’s liked most episodes post-season 2 because they’re all so amazing!!!
I’m with Alex T.–I can’t think of a post-season 2 episode that I flat-out disliked. Honestly, Ron and Tammys is the closest, and that one had so many great jokes it couldn’t be all bad.
I disliked Meet n’ Greet – and the flashback to that episode in tonight’s show – the hot tub hummer limo – was the only thing marring this otherwise great episode.
While I didn’t dislike it, I did find this to be one of the weaker episodes this season. Sean Hayes really didn’t add much.
The show has been pitch-perfect ever since the fourth episode of the first season, “Boys’ Club,” where she tries to take responsibility for breaking out some wine for an illegal gift basket. Classic.
This was my least favorite episode in a very long time. I hated the A-story, and I don’t see what was funny about the Jerry-Donna subplot. The Ron-professor thing was fine, and at least Tom and Ann seemed to be working better, but overall this is definitely the worst of the season in my book.
I’m in agreement with you. I did laugh at a few parts, but I think Ann and Tom is forced and so odd, it’s like staring at the sun too long. I also was able to predict the “lost” luggage fixeroo while Leslie was still drunk talking in the airport. It wasn’t that i didn’t like it, but I didn’t find that it met its own standard of cleverness. It’s a B- in my book.
Loved it completely. My wife and I, between us, had at least 5 or 6 belly laughs.
Chris Pratt’s delivery of “Oh my God, Ron, I think it was you that said that to me!” was by far my favorite moment. That was amazingly hilarious.
Ron asking for a third steak was also great, and I loved the callback of him wanting to give the kids $20 when wearing his Tiger Woods Red.
Just a great great episode of Parks and Rec–perfect way to enter the mini-hiatus.
That Andy line was my favorite of the episode haha — a lot probably had to do with Pratt’s delivery.
It was a solid episode with a number of things I liked but the last act of them begging for the reporter to not air or destroy the tape was both pathetic and giving the reporter a bigger story than he already had. “Candidate tries to get me to squelch story” is a much bigger story than her just being tipsy in the interview.
And Andy was less amusing all thinner and cleaner. But those issues are not major, it was mostly a fun episode. I wasn’t too surprised that the professor preferred Ron, I thought that was where they were going before Chris showed up.
If Chris Pratt was only cleaned up for a movie, it was a perfect stroke of luck for the show. I loved that Andy would shave, get a haircut, iron his shirt, and wear his best tie… for his pass/fail Women’s Studies oral exam.
Very well done review Alan, I feel like people don’t appreciate these enough. Also, congratulations to Nick Offerman on writing the script to this fantastic episode. As an aspiring television writer I’ve recently tried to write an episode of Parks and Recreation and it is no easy task.
Amy was really astounding in her drunk act.
Something my public-school educated mind was trying to wrap around: “Ron, whose macho exterior is wrapped around one of the most staunchly feminist personalities on television.” What are some of Ron’s traits that make him a staunch feminist?
Ron admires and is exclusively attracted to strong women, whether the Tammys, Steffi Graf, various WNBA players, etc. They’ve dealt with this a bunch, notably in the episode where the local feminist organization named Ron their Woman of the Year as a publicity stunt.
He won Woman the Year. Also, he always has a thing for powerful women (who are also brunettes)
He also attends a shocking number of WNBA games.
Beyond the fact that he is attracted to strong, independent women, Ron is a true feminist because he treats the genders the same. He is as critical of weak men as he is of weak women, vice versa.
I’m pretty sure Ron doesn’t consider himself an anything “ist”
Plus, this episode was written by someone who both understands Ron Swanson really well (what’s this person’s name again…) and is married in real life to a strong, awesome woman. I don’t think Ron as a feminist is any kind of stretch; much like Ron as staunch libertarian, it’s based on him being both decent and completely unyielding on what he thinks is right or wrong.
I LOVE THIS SHOW!
ME TOO!
Great episode all around. This definitely gives me some hope for the Ann-Tom relationship. And that’s the best Donna story they’ve ever done.
There were parts that I liked a lot (Ron) but overall this episode felt forced. It seems like this entire campaign arc has been written with a basic premise that starts with “wouldn’t it be funny if…”. Leslie Knope does not seem qualified to hold the position she’s running for. If she doesn’t realize the outfits she wore in the cold open aren’t appropriate, she’s out of touch with reality. She’s been a terrible candidate from the beginning.
I’m not finding humor in her antics, and worse, she’s not someone I want to root for. She’s become one note. She got drunk during the day and then couldn’t come up with an idea to NOT do the interview? And since when would she accuse ANYONE of being too intense?
Ron was awesome as was Jerry (and Donna’s fascination with him). Andy has become a little too dumb for me, but that character ship has sailed. Tom and Ann were surprisingly tolerable.
Seasons 2 and 3 was probably the best comedic streak a show has had since Arrested Development. But it feels like they’ve run out of stories to tell and instead are putting characters in “situations”.
I definitely took her outfit parade more as … well, a parade, then reality. I think Leslie knew what to do, but wanted on some level to push buttons. As ‘perfect’ as she is, she too is kind of an attention seeker, no?
The glaringly dumbfounding part of the storyline for me was wondering why Leslie wasn’t chugging water at any point. That itself could have had a great schtick, on some level at least.
Completely agree with the last paragraph. Parks and Rec is still a damn fine show, but – to me at least – it’s starting to remind me of when The Office was showing signs of fatigue circa Season 4.
I recently re-watched Seasons 2 & 3, and they’re just far and away better than this season. I still look forward to Parks and Rec, but it’s not quite as good it was.
It’s been well-documented on the show that Leslie has a terrible fashion-sense, I didn’t find any of the opening sequence surprising for her character. And since when does her weird taste in clothing have anything to do with her qualifications for city counsel? I’m pretty confident that Leslie knows as much about Pawnee city government as anyone and is already the hardest working person at city hall, she seems pretty qualified for city counsel to me. And if nothing else, I think we can agree that she would do a much better job than her opponent.
The interview with Buddy was a huge opportunity for her campaign, all the other candidates he profiled won their local elections. I don’t think Leslie wanted to pass that up even though she’d had a few drinks. She wasn’t expecting Buddy to be a condescending douchebag and attack her hometown or try to get dirt on her relationship. Yes, it was obviously a mistake to do the interview while inebriated, but I don’t think that makes her any less deserving of success. This is her first time campaigning for office, she’s going to make some mistakes (and since P&R is a comedy, those mistakes will probably seem kind of ridiculous).
“She wasn’t expecting Buddy to be a condescending douchebag and attack her hometown or try to get dirt on her relationship.”
Unless I missed the line(s) explaining it – or have just flat out forgot – why wouldn’t she think these things? If he was THIS important a guy, it seems like his disdain for small-town Indiana would be well known, as would his “gotcha” journalism. It’s not like something happened to piss Buddy off, he was an a-hole from the first second we saw him.
I think Buddy was basically just a wasted character, and it even reeks a little bit of creating a role for stunt casting purposes. Seriously; what did he do that Joan Calamezzo couldn’t have?
“Unless I missed the line(s) explaining it – or have just flat out forgot – why wouldn’t she think these things?”
Because he does human interest stories and last year everyone he profiled had good things happen to them?
“Seriously; what did he do that Joan Calamezzo couldn’t have?”
Put down Pawnee.
@Madlibs – I think you nailed my problem with Leslie this year on the head — she’s an attention seeker.
This has always been part of her character, but when she was fully in the Parks department there were several characters who could reign her in (notably Ron). But with the campaign naturally being ABOUT Leslie, it has caused all of the worst of her traits to come to the forefront.
I’ve found P&R mostly funny this year, but I’ve become increasingly annoyed with it at the same time, and I think it boils down to Leslie. This campaign needs to end.
@TJ this is true, but that still doesn’t explain why his douchiness caught Leslie by surprise. If he IS such a big figure for politicos – something this ep didn’t establish very well IMO – then people like Leslie and Ben should know his personality. I can’t believe he’s really a nice guy, and that it was just the airport that changed his temperament.
@Jenny but his putting down Pawnee wasn’t really all that important. His dislike of Pawnee was just the impetus for him trying to cook up a story on Leslie. You could easily create a storyline for Joan to smear Leslie. If I remember correctly, Joan has been referred to as the “Oprah of Pawnee” and it would seem her word is even more important than Buddy’s, for the people of Pawnee. I will admit there is a bit of “been there-done that” with Leslie vs. Joan (“Born and Raised” from this season sort of touched on this), so I can see bringing in somebody new. I just don’t think Sean Hayes’ character really brought much to the table.
The visual gag of Ben crouched, walking the length of the stretch Hummer was absolutely hysterical. As was Jerry’s quote, “I always say, it’s not government work if you don’t have to do it twice.” Good lord, I will miss this show.
Also hilarious–Jerry is licking all those envelopes with like 3 of those envelope moistening glue sticks sitting right on the table.
Great episode. 30 Rock was firing on all cylinders though!
I actually have to agree with that, and I’ve been a bit more lukewarm on 30 Rock this year than some other blog posters, I thought that episode was the best they’ve done in a long, long time. In addition to the general creative brilliance of having Jack’s true arch-rival be a teenage girl, Chloe Moretz is just excellent.
Another fantastic episode in a great season.
To address your comment about the luggage, I buy the idea of having to check the bag. Many commercial commuter planes (even ones larger than depicted) allow one item. If he had a briefcase or laptop, then he’d have to check the tape/equipment.
The thing with this is that it’s central Indiana. At most, Pawnee is an hour’s drive from Indianapolis. So if you buy the fact that an Indianapolis reporter would fly to a town an hour away, then there’s no reason to buy that he’d check his one bag. This is especially tru when you add in the fact that the reporter was depicted as the ultimate a** who loved being waited on.
Personally, I took this as just another element of the somewhat mythic version of Indiana the show’s created, and is part of what makes the show so great.
Nick Offerman did an excellent job! I laughed so hard throughout the entire ep. Definitely think this was one of the strongest episodes of the season.
There is no Gary; you mean’t Jerry.
Reply to comment…Jerry’s real name is Gary.
Gary is his real name, though everyone calls him Jerry.
Jerry is Gary, as revealed several episodes ago. They wrote Jerry on his name badge when he started at the parks dept like 30 years ago and he never corrected them.
The visual of Jerry licking envelopes matched last weeks “mouth on the water fountain” for hilarious imagery.
I still didn’t really love the Tom/Ann sub-plot, but – like Alan – the bit at the end with the gift and Tom’s last line, cracked me up.
Amy Poehler sold a mostly blah storyline with her expert “drunk-acting”. Sean Hayes character seemed superfluous when he basically did Joan Callamezzo-y things. I didn’t totally buy Ben’s behavior, and I’m honestly a little tired of April and Andy’s predictable punchlines (although Andy’s realization of Ron giving him the advice on adulthood was great.)
I also had a problem with the Sean Hayes’ character not having the film on him. This was – according to him – an even bigger story than the mitten factory explosion (hehe). You think that he would’ve carried that thing on him at all times; and like someone else in the comments mentioned, you would think that the candidate and her advisor groveling to him not to air the film, would be just as big a story.
Agreed. My guess was that the TSA guy would slip it out as he searched the bag, or maybe find a way to damage the film with the x-ray machines . It didn’t make sense for this supposedly savvy reporter to just hand over his priceless interview to a bunch of people he just dismissed as incompetent yokels.
Also, they were WAY too obvious in telegraphing that the film would be lost or damaged. It was already predictable, but the writers really Gellar-ed this one (if you know what I mean). Did we really need Leslie’s conversation with the baggage dude AND several cuts to the angry airport workers AND the close up of Hayes putting the film into his bag?
This took any possible suspense out of the all night race to The Big City to “stop the presses.”
BTW, ROLF, the appropriate response to a mitten factory explosion is TEE-hee.
Great episode!
Ann and Tom reminded me of an updated Elaine and Puddy. Though we haven’t any carnal knowledge for sure.
Andy reminded me of an all cleaned up Bart Simpson.
“Treat!”
Awesome!
Don’t get me wrong, love the show and have been a fan since Day 1, but what the heck is going on with this season? Thankfully this 2nd half of the season is taking a break because in my opinion since Jan, Modern Family has been schooling it. I can’t get past the Tom/Anne thing, I can’t see her character taking him serious in any situation, and their chemistry is just off to me. I especially don’t like what it’s doing to Rashida Jones, who probably had one of her worst scenes at the bar.
Secondly, I think that the plots have been extremely boring and contrived, not feeling naturally caused by the characters but rather situations they’re put into and forced to deal with. Nothing seems to happen anymore because of decisions made, but rather the plotline carries on based on what characters are involved.
As a TV writer and critic, I always admired this show for their ability to create such real characters in real situations. This last part of the season to me has been a real drag, as I think the prodcers are trying to force Tom/Anne on us when it clearly doesn’t work and I think the show has lost it’s direction. Even if Leslie gets elected, doesn’t that change the premise of the show? Or take away from other clearly strong co-stars own plotlines?
I also don’t like how April is becoming the master of everything all at once, there was nothing leading up to it or development other than she started being nicer to others. Are we supposed to just assume Andy balances her out and maybe she’s just maturing? Did I miss the pivitol moment when April matured into a reasonable woman, or did it just happen overnight?
My two cents, this is more like a ‘We need to talk’ and not a ‘This is over’, though, love letter
That said, it’s still my favourite comedy, but it’s got to find it’s zen from last season
I’ll admit to not understanding all the rending of garments over the Tom / Ann thing. They’ve done three Tom / Ann stories. Three. Personally, I found two of them (last night’s and the one at Donna’s lake house) funny and the other just OK. That’s like, what, 15 minutes total of just-OK-maybe-not-that-great comedy? Just doesn’t seem worth the reactions its gotten.
You may be the only person I have ever seen who prefers current MF to current P & R.
@TJ 15 minutes *so far*, but is this a long term thing? If so it needs to get much funnier, and they need to sell it as really possible.
If it’s just a throwaway short-term thing, then you have to wonder: “why bother?”.
I don’t think the show has done many favors for Tom this season. Entertainment 720 was a little one-note, and this Ann storyline seems forced. I prefer dreamer Tom from seasons 2 and 3, who is a consistent source of reactionary one-liners. Of course, that creates the problem of the character not really growing, so it’s a sticky situation.
Ann continues to just not have a point on the show, unfortunately; especially with Ben being Leslie’s straight man.
Great points, ROFL, thanks. Anne does seem like she’s pretty useless at that point. Something about that bar scene when the scene was around her just really bothered me. Also, I may prefer MF this season, but I’m a P&R loyalist to the end. I think the blood reveal in Modern Family was the funniest scene in years on any show
In addition to all the above praise and those by the commenters, I have to add Aubrey’s portrayal of the immense inner joy April felt as matchmaker–so it would keep her from having to speak to Chris again. Her smile was creepily warm and creepy. Perfect!
If I hadn’t seen a skinny(!) clean-shaven(!!) Chris Pratt in MONEYBALL I wouldn’t have recognized Andy. That said, it was nice moment between him and Ron facing his fears–and then turning the tables on Ron. (Sniff) They grow up so fast.
Of course Buddy Hayes doesn’t carry on his luggage on the plane. “That’s what the ‘little people’, from small decrepit towns like Pawnee and their pathetic airports, are for!” (Okay it’s not gonna replace “That’s what the money is for!” any time soon.)
Btw, that airport bit might be an omen how Leslie wins this thing, with the little people seeing Leslie stick up for the town in lots of little (and occasionally large) ways over the years.
Maybe the little old ladies at the polling stations help her win, Chicago Style.
I have enjoyed this season as it has progressed. One aspect of Ben as campaign manager… isn’t he an accountant/auditor? I think making him more and more uptight as the campaign progresses is a result of his character being out of his “comfort zone” and memories of “Ice Town Costs Ice Clown his Job.”
Did Ron’s mustache seem “Pancho Villa”-esque in the scenes at the restaurant? I think his vitality increases as the mustache gets bigger and bigger. A stroke of genius in the professor’s attraction to his quiet mascalinity (did he have any dialogue in those scenes with the other characters?)
The Traeger developments this season have been enjoyable and have dimensionalized his character.
Leslie maybe qualified for city council, but her tendencies to fantasize reality like a 10 year old girl always comes out and I think the show has been pretty consistent in their portrayal of her in this manner.
I am looking forward run of episodes coming up in April (hard to believe Mad Men will have been on about 4 weeks at that point).
Alan – I don’t understand why NBC, whose only watchable shows are on Thursday, can’t do a better job with managing its lineup to keep Community, P&R, and 30 Rock on with continuity… I would think that an on-the-fence P & R fan may never come back. Maybe you’ve already covered that in the podcast.
I believe it cost him his “town crown.” They were big on rhymes.
I know it's probably already been mentioned in the comments, but I can't believe Alan missed Danny Pudi's cameo in the airport.
Really? There is an Indian or Middle Eastern guy who gets wanded down in the airport but I paused it and am almost sure that it is not Danny Pudi. Also, a search of the interwebz gives no indication that this happened.
I'm sure it's been mentioned in the comments section already, but I'm surprised Alan missed the Danny Pudi cameo in the airport.
I'm sure by now it's been mentioned in the comments, but I'm surprised Alan missed the Danny Pudi cameo in the airport.
Wow triple repeat post. Not sure how that happened, but my apologies all the same.
Who played Professor Linda? She looks familiar, and Google/IMDB isn’t helping.
The interviewer has been quoted as called Buddy Hayeson here, but wasn’t his name Buddy Wood in the show? I was chuckling a few times that he hosted the morning show and was waiting for it to be obliviously referred to as Morning Wood or the such.
Not a great episode — with the Sean Hayes main plot offering very little — but the Ron moments were great as always. Seems like they’ve hit less home runs than last year but hard to hold that against such a great show.
Did they know this episode would air on the international women’s day? Either way funny with the all the references to feminism and feminist film scholar Laura Mulvey.
I just got round to watching this episode, but you know what, I’ve had a couple of drinks, so what the hell:
This was a pretty perfect episode of Parks, wasn’t it?
I had no idea Offerman had written it, but it doesn’t surprise me. When I hear him talk about the show, it’s obvious he has a firm grasp of the characters, and I loved how true the writing rang for everyone.
For instance, I think I’m finally starting to get Jerry. We all know he’s wildly talented in more than one way (wink, wink!), and it has always puzzled me how he can be so content with his life. This episode painted him as some kind of existential nihilist who had found the *one* thing in life that seemed to give it meaning. It makes so much sense to me, and carries so many layers.
And this was certainly the most interesting Ron-episode of this season (although Bowling For Votes was probably the funniest one), and perhaps the only one where we’ve really gotten to see Ron *Effing* Swanson again. I feel like his redemptive sides has been overplayed this season (primarily through his support of Leslie’s campaign), and it was wonderful to see him back in intolerable – albeit impossibly charming – macho mode.
I also loved how Offerman wrote for Andy and April. It seemed to mirror Ron’s affection for them, and I think the payoff with them teaching Ron a lesson was very touching.
And to state the obvious (and I don’t think this episode could have done it more clearly): Ann and Tom are having amazing sex!
There have been rumors that Amy & Rob do not get along & it seems to be true as they never share scenes together even tho they work in the same building …
Awesome,I was surprised to hear Offerman wrote the EP,The guy is really talented, I hope to see him take his talents to the big screen soon.Parks and rec is one of my fav. shows and I cant wait to see new Eps in april
“Anybody want to hit JJs for some after dinner omelettes?”, “How about we just go back to my place …”, “Yes.” – this was one of the funniest moments in the shows history, if you ask me :)
