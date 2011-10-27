‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Meet N Greet’: Halloween headlock

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I quote Mary Pickford(*)…
A few weeks ago, I talked about how “Parks and Recreation” handles the usually difficult task of mining comedy about how its characters are really good at things. When it comes to Leslie Knope, the feat is even more impressive than that: “Parks and Recreation” continually generates comedy and story out of how its main character is really good, period.
Leslie’s not perfect. She’s exploited her power in the past (getting the rec center teachers to work at her house party) and skirted or violated rules (dating Ben when she wasn’t supposed to), but she is fundamentally one of kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human beings I’ve ever seen at the center of a TV show(**), and the show has never seemed dull as a result of that.
(**) And now all I can think of is a dark mirror universe version of the show where Leslie has been brainwashed into assassinating someone, “Manchurian Candidate”-style.
Most of Leslie’s storyline in “Meet N Greet” involves her being pushed out of her usual wonderfulness. At first, Tom wants her to set aside her innate humility to brag on herself in front of community leaders who own such fine Pawnee businesses as Enormous Kenny’s Fried Dough Stand And Mobile Phone Emporium, and Leslie can’t do it. But when Tom gets the terrible but completely unsurprising news from an off-camera Jean-Ralphio that Entertainment 720 has gone under, and he tries to hijack Leslie’s event into a last-ditch 720 event, well, by gum Leslie Knope is going to stand up for herself and call a butt-head a dick (or vice versa). And Amy Poehler plays Leslie’s rising indignation very well, but of course we can suspect what Tom is up to, and as soon as Leslie finds out, she goes back to putting others before herself, forgets all about how Tom ruined the event and is just there for him. This all has the danger of becoming too gooey, but fortunately Tom’s over-the-top video biography of Leslie provides some good laughs at the end to go with the usual sweetness.
We knew 720 had to end sooner or later (and not only because Ben Schwartz is busy co-starring in “House of Lies” for Showtime), and if Tom winds up back at the parks department the way we all assume, it’ll be good to have the Knope/Haverford duo together again, with their complementary strengths and weaknesses. (While it’s a complement where Leslie winds up doing 90 percent of the work, we know how much Leslie loves to work.)
With those two off at the meet and greet, the rest of the episode is devoted to another memorable Halloween party(***), as well as another memorable affair at Andy and April’s house (complete with the hilarious return of Orrin), and one that provided stories for most of the remaining cast (other than Donna, who vanished after greeting Sherlock Traeger).
(***) The show didn’t do one last year, and as I thought back on “Greg Pikitis,” I realized it was so long ago that Leslie was still dating Dave, April was still dating her gay boyfriend and his boyfriend, and Ann was dating some nice but slightly dull guy named Brendanawicz. Time, it does fly.
Of the three party stories, two were clear hits. Though it still makes precious little sense that Ben(****) has chosen to live with Andy and April, the conflicts between them have been worth the plausibility problems. This one gave us insight into the different forms of dysfunction each of them was raised in (though Andy’s was less dysfunctional than rambunctious) and provided a hilarious contrast between Andy’s goofy, loud enthusiasm and Ben’s quiet, awkward maturity. (The teaser also provided a great contrast between Andy and April’s views of what makes Halloween fun.) Andy doing a talking head while holding Ben in a headlock was great, as was Andy’s excitement at realizing his nose was actually broken.
(****) I wondered if Ben’s crying-Batman breakthrough in the last episode might finally lead to some meaningful Ben/Leslie interaction, but the show continues to keep those two apart for now. I’m not complaining, as it makes sense with the story and characters, but I do miss Poehler and Adam Scott together, even platonically, and hope the show has a big plan for the next significant story featuring the two.
Ron and Ann turning into Mr. & Ms. Fix-It around April and Andy’s place, meanwhile, mined the same fertile comic territory that the show did with Ben in “Jerry’s Painting”: how would a rational adult, much less a super-competent one like Ron Effing Swanson, react to people who live the way Andy and April do? That subplot also gave Ron breezing past a Lowe’s employee by telling him, bluntly, “I know more than you,” and gave Ann an excuse to get irrationally excited about something, which is a note Rashida Jones always plays well.
The only story I didn’t love was Chris and Jerry, and even that had the single best gag of the entire episode: the brilliant silent sequence where April sees Jerry’s distress and turns his Mr. Potato Head smile into a frown. (It’s funny whether you believe April is sympathetic to Jerry’s plight or doing it to mock him, because with her, you never quite know.) I’m beginning to worry about Chris’ position in the show. He was introduced in season 2 as something of a cartoon character (albeit a very funny one), and then was softened just enough when the show returned for season 3. But because Rob Lowe is so good at playing Chris as ridiculous, it feels like the writers have gravitated towards those beats, and we’re at a point where he doesn’t seem entirely human, even within the context of Pawnee. His obliviousness when it comes to the discomfort he’s causing Jerry doesn’t seem to track with the Chris we’ve gotten to know – yes, he’s too enthusiastic about everything, but he’s also very good at reading people and getting them to like him, and he would figure out by now how Jerry (yes, even the hated, ignored Jerry) was responding to all of this.
But the rest of the episode was very strong, and Chris/Jerry was worth it for the Potato Head joke alone, so I’ll set my Chris concerns aside for now.
What did everybody else think?
Loved this one a lot. I, too, miss Poehler/Scott interaction, but I love that they’re dragging it out for the sake of drama and realism. My one complaint about this episode? Not even a mention of Pikitis!
Do you think Jerry will snap (angry)in one of these episodes?
Second meh episode in a row. Getting a little worried.
I love how Ron is always a pirate. Great episode as always, there never is a weak one.
Yes, it made very little sense that Chris could go from being so overly polite as to not even bring Jerry’s daughter to the party, to the dirty dancing and making out with her on the couch next to him. The same joke was done last time–in the over respectfulness (asking permission) followed by Chris informing Jerry he’d had sex with his daughter. And this took it even more ridiculously far. Seems like there could be more fruitful directions to go there…
Ron fixing everything was great as usual, and glad Ann got the moment of friendship (or in this case, apprenticeship) she was working so hard for an ep or two ago.
April flipping the smile might be the highlight of the season(so far).
Great episode tonight. I was cracking up so hard when Ben and Andy were fighting in Ben’s room. I like to think that April cares for Jerry even a little bit for her to throw out Chris’s keys. Also, Leslie was way too forgiving when it came to Tom, even if he did bribe the Nipple King with a haircut kit…but then again, I’m no Leslie. I find it hard to feel sorry for him, knowing how he blew the money (I still can’t believe that he was either too stupid to realize what he was doing with the overspending or was too caught up in the new lifestyle to stop). I wonder if he’ll get his old job back or learn from his mistakes and start fresh.
It’s turned into a ritual. After every episode this season, I check this blog expecting negative reviews of Park and Rec. And I’m genuinely shocked that everyone loves the episodes.
Maybe it’s just me, but the show feels tired. It just doesn’t have the charm of previous seasons. It feels crude and over the top.
One good thing about this episode is the end of 720. It was absurd and ridiculous and not really funny.
I kinda felt the same way after seeing eps. 2 and 3 of this season, but personally I thought the last two have been back to typical Parks quality. (I liked the opener quite a bit too.)
That said, I don’t think any episode so far this season has yet equaled the best episodes of seasons 2 or 3. We’re still not even a quarter of the way through the season so hopefully we’ll get a few classics.
Agreed that the end of 720 is a relief. That plot was utterly asinine. I hope they don’t find a way to magically revive it.
i’m glad people like it, but it really feels tired. The writers have those great characters and they think they can write anything they want and it will be good. No. Even Ron Swanson needs a good, new refreshing storyline.
I agree. The show is on the first steps to turning into the later seasons of The Office. Everything is just extra notch more ridiculous, and for me it’s coming across as false. The Chris Traeger stuff is a prime example. Instead of his earnestness being part of a more interesting overall character like in seasons past, now he’s becoming a one-note cartoon character.
It’s not everything ever episode, but at least 40% of a given show feels forced and trying to one-up a previous similar gag. Instead of jokes feeling natural, many of them are falling into the “Insert expected character gag here.” The moments in Andy’s description of the party where he was talking about dead bodies (no, not real ones) was a little too self-aware for Andy and felt over-written. But keeping Ben in a headlock the whole episode? That worked perfectly. (I realize I’m seeming contradictory with what I consider natural and over-the-top.)
Parks and Recreation can do better than this. For now, I have faith that it will return to greatness. Right now it’s just okay-ness.
yes, VicDiGital. exactly. It feels a little bit like The Office after season 3. ugghh.
I feel the same way. I love this show a lot but this season has been really underwhelming so far sad to say.
Loved this episode. I have a feeling an emotional Ben/Leslie moment is coming up soon, with crying Batman-Ben last episode and Andy forcing him not to hide from personal conflicts in this one. Hopefully we’ll finally get to see him and Leslie deal with a bit of the fallout from their abrupt end.
And April throwing Chris’ keys in the trash at the end of the party made me smile from ear to ear. She’s defending Jerry, you guys! Awww!
While I am in now way worried about a full on Carcetti, I am waiting for the episode where she starts to and then we remember that this isn’t Baltimore and she is actually as good a person as she is. Just a plot that gas to be coming pretty soon.
Sorry, just watched 4 and 5 with Alan recaps and can’t get that stuff out of my head
I think all the Chris comedy may have been mined at this point, not sure where else there is to go with him at this point.
Other than that I was quite pleased, and it was nice to have our first real Andy/April story this season. Especially after the very odd way the two never interacted despite being right next to each other on the camping trip in Goddesses.
And at this point I apologize for using the phrase “this point” twice in a sentence.
That’s pretty amazing that Louis CK was on the show the last time there was a Halloween episode. BTW Dave’s arc will always be incomplete because he never told anyone, “Your father is dead”.
“Is that really how you are going to say it?”
I always thought Ron and Ann would be a funny combination- ever since that episode where Ron got shot and he wouldn’t stay in bed.
Hated Tom in this episode.
Glad you agree that April turning Jerry’s smile upside down was the highlight of the night.
I would have thought that Leslie would want to be ultra serious while in candidate mode in public and never for one second have put up with Tom’s nonsense at her event. That didn’t seem believable. Still enjoyed the episode overall. The Ron/Ann angle was unexpected and refreshing.
I totally believed Leslie’s behavior at the meet ‘n’ greet. She was really nervous about looking pro-business and didn’t want to shout Tom down in front of all those businesspeople. Once they were distracted by the promotional video, however, she went straight for the nipple.
I miss Leslie/Ben interactions too, but it kind of makes sense that the show is working on Ben forging relationships with the other characters – last episode with Donna/Tom, and this episode with Andy, and both I thought did a great job of breaking Ben out of his shell to connect with the others – so there’s more than just Leslie being the reason why he’s staying in Pawnee.
Good solid episode, if not the best. I thought the Ron/Ann bit with home improvement was a bit superfluous, but I love that Ron dresses up as a pirate because that is his go to costume now, and Ann is an eggplant.
My problem this season is I feel like the actors are just phoning in their lines (except Andy). I don’t feel like they are real characters…I can feel/see them acting. Loved Ron in Lowe’s, though.
I think what they do with Chris is hilarious. They make him the eager go-getter who is very smart when it comes to his job as well as being healthy and all that ilk… But ultimately when it comes to women he is just a dog. The same way he was with Ann too. I think its funny and can’t get enough of it.
I absolutely buy Ben living with Andy and April. His desire for companionship seems to outweigh his desire for normalcy. And this goes back to even before he entered this real-world Springfield. His closest relationship pre-Pawnee was with the human cartoon, Chris Traeger.
Enjoyed this one quite a bit. Not up to “Pawnee Rangers” ridiculously great level, but still a great half-hour of comedy. For people comparing this season to previous seasons, I put this episode alongside something like Camping Trip. Not an all-timer, but a solid, funny episode.
And yes, I laughed hardest at April fixing Jerry’s expression. And second hardest at Ron detailing April and Andy’s toolbox. That is the Ron Swanson I love best.
Watched it again, correction: April/Jerry was not the best moment. That would be Ron: “A cartridge that says ‘sonic’ and ‘hedgehog.'”
All I could think of when Ann said she was an eggplant was Arrested Development…. “Way to plant egg”
I’m just happy the Sherlock hat obscured the mess that’s been happening lately on Rob Lowe’s head.
This is the comment of the season! Nice work
I rationalize Chris’s behavior with the following: at the end of last season he was hit, pretty hard I might add, with the understanding that he won’t live until he’s 200, and is instead a rather mortal man in the second half of his life. I think that would turn him into super-Chris at some point, and although he is likely aware of his attitude and behaviors toward Jerry, he’s trying to live his life to the fullest even more, not denying himself much of anything he likes and wants.
Also, it was touching that Andy didn’t understand why Ben just didn’t go put on his Batman outfit.
Great episode!
Didn’t read all the comments, but does anybody see a possible Ron/Ann intimacy?
Unless Ron goes back to chugging jugs of his mother’s grain alcohol hooch, I doubt he and Ann will ever be more than just acquaintances-bordering-on-friends.
Also loved the Mr. Potato Head smile-turned-frown…great subtle comedy with no dialogue necessary.
I thought I saw that spark, too.
I did, but given that Ann is usually born chatty, I doubt they’ll go there. But it might be interesting if they did…
Second straight weak episode. The only highlights were Tom (from the hot tub on to the end) and Ron. I’m tired of the campaign plotline. It’s not working. Time to drop it and move on. After the perfect season of last year, any slippage is obvious.
LOVED Ron and Ann. I thought I saw a spark too, but that might get weird fast. But April surreptitiously coming to bat for Jerry? Favorite moment.
* I think Chris is very scrupulous about Jerry’s feelings as long as Millicent isn’t around. Once she is, he seems to lose all sense and reason. Ahem. Or alternately, once Jerry gave “permission,” Chris doesn’t worry about it any more.
Enjoyed Ron and Ann (see “spark” thread) and how she got into it as much as she did.
Also enjoyed how Leslie, business suit be damned, got into the hot tub anyway.
I am surprise 720 lasted as many episodes as it did…
yes. Chris is intellectually right on top of things but emotionally oblivious as a rule. he was, to him, totally fair with Ann, but he had no idea what impression he was really having on her. he’s got all the simplicity of clear logic and doesn’t feel the complexity of poor flawed human emotion. Jerry’s a feeler, an artist, and a simple fellow; this is their natural conflict realm I think.
“[Leslie Knope] …is fundamentally one of kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human beings I’ve ever seen at the center of a TV show”
That description also fits Sheriff Andy Taylor – and in a way, Pawnee *is* like a modern day Mayberry, by way of The Simpsons’ Springfield.
This episode had a couple of top moments for me: April turning Jerry’s smile upside down, Ron’s command of the aisles of Lowe’s and Leslie’s outrage at the absence of whipped cream on her whipped cream topped waffles.
I was really hoping that Ron would call Ann by a different name after he gave her the toolbox, because “she was getting too chummy.”
I always feel so bad for Jerry. I have to continually remind myself that he’s just a TV show character that represents an idea of a person.