‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Operation Ann’: Riddle me this, Ron Swanson

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I play music from the end of a movie about a monk who killed himself…
“Ann, you beautiful spinster. I will find you love.” -Leslie
First of all, props to those of you in last week’s comments who looked at the Ann/Tom scenes and guessed that the show was heading down the road of them hooking up. I didn’t see that at all (I was mainly noticing her disgust at his unmanliness), but now here we are.
Given that we only see a little of the two of them on a date, I’m going to reserve judgment on how this will work. That said, my initial reaction is that it feels like the kind of thing shows do when they’re on after a while, and particularly when they have a couple of characters who are unattached and lacking any kind of ongoing storyline. Sometimes, this works incredibly well (Ryan and Taylor Townsend in the final season of “The O.C.”), and sometimes it just suggests the show doesn’t know what to do with certain people (think Ricky Schroder rubbing snot into Kim Delaney’s hair on “NYPD Blue”).
But I do think “Parks” needs to do something with Ann – and, to a lesser extent, Tom. Ben has pretty much usurped Ann’s roles as both the voice of sanity curbing Leslie’s worst impulses and as the character our heroine opens up to when things get tough. She could in theory still work as the straight woman for some the other crazy characters, but her history with Andy and Chris makes it tricky to have her spend extended time with either one of them, or with April. The show has gotten some mileage out of putting Ann with Ron, but his disinterest in her (“Girl”) isn’t something that should be pushed too far.
So that essentially leaves Tom, and there’s some history there, given that he spent much of the first season ineptly hitting on her. And Tom in turn seems to work best in stories where another character – usually Leslie, but for a brief period Natalie Morales as Lucy – inspires him to rise at least slightly above his inner d-bag, so this could be fun. We’ll see.
But despite having Ann’s name in the title, “Operation Ann” seemed much less about her own Valentine’s Day ordeal than about the holiday’s impact on Leslie, Ben, Chris, April and Ron. Which kind of speaks to the issue. Even in an episode that’s on paper about Ann, the most memorable moments involve other characters.
The scavenger hunt story was my favorite, for obvious reasons. Because the show is so consistent and strong about who Ron is and how he carries himself through life, they give themselves license to occasionally introduce an aspect of the character that seems contrary to that. (Think Duke Silver, who’s long overdue for a return engagement.) So while solving puzzles perhaps doesn’t seem like a manly enough pursuit for Ron, the sheer pleasure he took in it while trying to hide said pleasure was delightful, and his giggles unnerving. (Ron’s trip to The Bulge, which combined both his attractiveness to the clientele with one of his longer giggle-fits, was a particular highlight.)
That story also gave us a brief “Party Down” reunion, with Martin Starr doing his more-sarcastic-than-thou(*) thing as snow globe museum clerk Kevin, and another opportunity for one of my favorite bits of Adam Scott physical comedy: the rapid shift in expression as he lets the camera know just how little he understands his girlfriend’s adoration of Lil Sebastian. It also helped, I think, that Leslie was aware that the clues were both too many and too difficult, having initially just wanted to slow Ben down, and that she eventually realizes that even with that as her goal, she went too far. It’s important that she be aware of reality even as she’s taking a few steps outside of it.
(*) Now that he’s been established within the Pawnee universe, they need to bring Kevin back ASAP to have a judgmental-off with April.
Chris’ post-breakup depression has been the best thing to happen to Rob Lowe on this show since the flu briefly overcame him. Chris as the world’s saddest DJ was hilarious, but not a patch on Chris’ look of romantic longing at Jerry, who shares half of Milly’s DNA. He cheered up as the party went along, but let’s hope he’s not entirely over his bout of melancholy. I like the idea that his personality takes every emotion to an extreme, not just enthusiasm.
And maybe the most interesting development is what’s happened with April these last couple of episodes, where she’s made mature, thoughtful gestures to cheer up two of the people who most annoy her in the world. It’s really sweet and reassuring to see her reluctantly growing up in this way, though I do wonder at what point she grows up too much to still be with Andy. There were already hints in this episode (her lament about the novelty cookie cutters, Andy listing all of the things April hates) that perhaps they’re finally getting past the honeymoon stage and starting to notice things that bug them about the other person.
But is this just a bump, or is this like Ann tending to Tom’s hurt fingee last week, and we should get ready for a break-up arc? Because that’s another kind of story that some veteran shows do because they have a plan, and others do because they’ve run out of stories to tell about a particular couple. “Parks” has done so well by April and Andy that I have faith in whatever’s coming, but I’m wondering how worried I should be for them.
Some other thoughts:
* That was “Parks” writer (and Humblebrag inventor) Harris Wittels as one of Ann’s prospective dates (the guy in the Western shirt who’s been to 308 Phish concerts). He’s been on a few times before as one of the employees at Animal Control.
* Good to see that Leslie still practices her tradition of Galentine’s Day, last seen in the season two episode of the same name, and I’m always glad to see Pamela Reed as Marlene.
* So what do you figure is Leslie’s favorite Ryan Gosling Tumblr? I’m assuming it’s not this one.
* When Ben is searching for a five-letter word to open the puzzle, I love that both Andy and Ron’s first suggestion is a four-letter word beginning with F.
* Oren! One of the better one-joke recurring characters the show has, and they’ve been judicious in using him.
What did everybody else think?
Very good episode…glad they set aside the campaign and focused on other things, especially Tom and Ann, who both have been given less stuff to do for the past couple of episodes (Ann for almost the entire season and Tom since E720 shut down)
I commented below that this is one of my favorite episodes. I think you hit the reason why. It was great to get back to Parks Dept duty.
Yep. Not a fan of the campaign storylines. This is the Parks I like.
I love the campaign story, it’s just that it was good to get away from that for a little…I actually thought last week’s Bowling episode really mixed in the campaign story with old-school Parks and Rec.
I think the campaign storyline is important because it keeps the characters moving forward; and in doing so, allows great episodes like this one to happen without causing the show to feel stagnant.
Exactly…very well put.
Wow, I thought this was the worst episode since maybe the marriage one last year. It felt like bad P&R fan-fiction rather than somebody that somebody actually got paid to write. April this season is the worst. Remember how awesome it was when she first cracked a smile and showed signs of being human? Well forget that, because now she’s got a makeover and cracks jokes and plays wingman and smiles all the time. Ron’s involvement in the scavenger hunt was clearly added in last-minute when they realized they couldn’t jam him into any of the other plots.
It’s starting to feel like we’re coasting on autopilot, which is really disappointing for a show that had so much promise in the second season. People seem to LOVE these episodes and I can’t figure out why. They aren’t riotously funny, they aren’t very charming, and nothing that happens matters because next week they’ll just make up all new personalities for everybody again. I can see myself putting this on the backburner next season, which makes it follow damn-near the exact trajectory of The Office. Give it a few years and Chris Pratt will be running the Parks department.
I was super excited by the Wittels appearance. And the 308 Phish concerts alludes to the hilarious Analyze Phish podcast where Harris tries to get Scott Aukerman to like Phish.
Yes, this was sadly the highlight of the (perfectly good) show for me. Is it too much to hope for a summer web series where “Harris” tries to get another tertiary character (Kyle? Sewage Joe? The Douche?) to like Phish?
It’s a shame that if Sarah Silverman’s show gets picked up he’ll probably have to leave P&R. He wrote some of my favourite episodes, and I love when he pops up like in this episode.
I think he’s supposed to be a regular on Silverman’s show though, so good for him.
This PnR episode was maybe even better than this week’s Analyze Phish, and that’s saying something.
OK, I thought last week’s episode was a pretty much perfect episode of Parks and Recreation. I thought tonight’s was even better. I thought it was every bit as good as Flu Season and easily the best of season 4.
As for Tom and Ann, I didn’t see it last week–I actually saw Ann-Ron vibes, so shows what I know. I’m not sure they’re going to go anywhere with those two, but I loved how they kept each true to their own character at dinner, so I have faith.
As for Ron, it for some reason makes complete sense to me that he loves riddles like that. I can totally imagine Ron owning and loving both National Treasure movies. That makes two amazing Ron episodes–and Ron endings–in a row.
If I’m not mistaken, Ron has been seen doing cryptic crosswords at his desk on multiple occasions. I sort of assumed it was one of Nick Offerman’s many awesome skills (actually, I still do assume that) but it definitely ties in with this storyline.
Sepinwall! Bringing the energy and the information. Saving the world one review at a time.
I was a little disappointed that we didn’t get some Jean Ralphio this episode as one of Ann’s possible suitors.
i didn’t realize how much i wanted that until I just read it. Anything with Ben Schwartz is instantly better.
So happy to get a Party Down reunion, between this show, New Girl and Happy Endings I think we’ve gotten every member of the catering team. Also glad to see Martin Starr on the show, just needs The Office and 30 Rock to finish out his NBC punchcard.
Last quick comment, believe Harris is featured as one of the stars of Sarah Silvermans new show on NBC next year, so this was a nice little tryout for Mr Humblebrag
Martin Starr is on his way to becoming the next Stephen Tobolowsky. It seems like he has a bit part in everything, these days.
This was a high water mark for the season. For several reasons but a major one is they toned down Leslie. She wasn’t manic or politically focused.
The only nitpick, and not a major one, is that ever since he got in shape Pratt’s Andy is less lovable and every now and it makes his physical aggressiveness off putting. It’s more like watching a linebacker than a scroungy out of work guitar player now.
“When Ben is searching for a five-letter word to open the puzzle, I love that both Andy and Ron’s first suggestion is a four-letter word beginning with F. ”
I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop and that turn out to be the word. The pluralized version that Andy said.
I’m pretty sure Harris Wittels was playing the same character he did in the past – the dim animal control guy.
Also – are Tom and Ann actually together? The show kept repeating how weird it was, and the last line before the credits was Ann saying “this was a mistake.”
Anyway, I can’t imagine this would be a long-running thing, but it could make for a very funny arc along the way.
Alan, I didn’t really notice the hints that April and Andy might be coming back to Earth that you mentioned until I read your review. But maybe I just didn’t want to. The show has reaped such great comic and emotional rewards from their flirtation in Season 2, their whirlwind romance and wedding in Season 3 (“Fancy Party” remains my favorite episode of the series to date), and their married-couple hijinks this season that I have a hard time believing that they would suddenly reverse course and decide to start pushing them apart.
However, having taken a second look, I do agree that the writers might be setting the stage for some conflict between the two. It’s unreasonable to expect that they would continue on with their carefree antics without a hitch or consequences for the rest of the series, and they have really been highlighting Andy’s klutziness in these past few episodes at the same April has suddenly become much more even-keel. Given the many layers of subtlety these writers have proven themselves capable of working with, I think it’s fair to say that the concerns Alan has raised will eventually make their way to the forefront. And then the question becomes when if the story will enters the old paradox of the love that’s holding one of the partners back: ‘I’ve walked this far down the road with you, now I need to go forward on my own”.
I wouldn’t say this is I’m rooting for their story to go, but if it is, I trust these writers to pull it off convincingly. The one thing I do hope that everyone keeps in mind is how much April’s increased growth as a character can be attributed to her relationship with Andy. Being in love has allowed her to soften her sardonic nature and open enough that she has become more comfortable with expressing genuine care for her co-workers and friends. It’s made her better, both from a comedic and personal perspective. I don’t think the writers have lost sight of that dynamic, and for that reason I don’t think that they will go so far as to have them get divorced (especially since they got married only a little more than a season ago).
I think Alan’s right in saying that the honeymoon phase is ending, but being taking a page from eternal optmist Leslie Knope, I really think the ending to such an arc (should it materialize) would be more sweet than bitter. As April continues to take more responsibility, she probably will start to question if this is all that she wants out of her life. She may start pulling away, and Andy may not understand why. In the end, I think she will realize that all the moments that she’s experienced (and that we’ve witnessed) are too strong for her to let go. Andy, in return, will realize that he needs to grow up at least a little, and ultimately he will decide that he wants to – for her.
Of course by then, Mouse Rat will surely have gone platinum, and they’ll be ready to retire :)
One more thought to add to what somehow became a half-page essay on what was a very minor plot point in this episode. Full disclosure: I’m not sure that this falls under spoiler provisions since it’s from a past episode but didn’t air as part of the show as broadcast. Just in case, I’m putting it in a separate comment so that it can be deleted if necessary without affecting the unfortunately massive comment above.
In a series of extended webisodes on NBC.com called “April and Andy’s Road Trip” (culled from the ‘End of the World’ episode), the two of them are sitting on the ridge of the Grand Canyon and April makes a comment about school districts (for their future kids). It goes completely over Andy’s head, and April sort of shoots the camera a knowing and yet slightly-exasperated look (one that she’s perfected on this show). That could well end up being the culmination of this arc – the two of them deciding that at the end of all this, they’re ready to give parenthood a try. The ensuing shenanigans would surely put Up All Night and Raising Hope to shame.
Hey, RH is good.
April is growing up but I think she’s growing up because of Andy and so it won’t be a problem for them. Andy is older than her, which has an effect but more importantly she makes him functional and keeps him out of trouble.
It seems to me Andy is a lot like her parents, bubbly and full of life. April would never admit this but that is probably a large part of his appeal to her, and why she puts up with his dumbness. I think they retain a strong bond.
He says, talking about sitcom characters like they are real.
I didn’t see April and Andy having trouble. April seemed pleased with what Andy did with the cookie cutters, she smiled the whole time and said she loved him. Also Andy’s comment about April being weird with those things she didn’t like. Andy had always thought her dislike of happy things were weird but never took it negatively.
Then again i thought Ann was possible going to hit of with Ron instead of Tom, but I even wonder if them being out on this date will be mentioned again.
I agree with Ben re: April and Andy. To me, they were still perfectly happy with each other even while pointing out each other’s quirks. I guess you could take the fact that they mentioned them at all as groundwork for some conflict, but I don’t think that’s where it’s going.
I admire this show a lot, but I really think the cast is too big–or at least, there are too many awesome characters (a nice problem to have). Aziz, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt could each probably carry their own show, and they are always fighting for screen time with the other characters.
Basically, this is coming from a place of post-Party Down-cancellation bitterness. Adam Scott doesn’t need to be on this show! He’s great on it, but Party Down needs to exist, and Parks and Rec would be FINE without him.
Seriously, how is everyone in the world not angry every morning when they wake up and Party Down is still off the air? I know I am.
I have anger on a weekly basis re: Party Down, Freaks and Geeks and Arrested Development’s premature cancellations. That being said, my love for Parks and Rec grew exponentially with the addition of Ben Wyatt/Adam Scott. His neuroses in tandem with Andy’s buffoonery and Ron’s unflappable disgust is one of the most enjoyable parts of this show IMO (and that’s saying something). Perhaps my favorite s4 (thus far) unlikely pairing was Ben, Tom and Donna in Treat Yo’ Self. I will forever thank the writers for a teary-eyed Ben as Batman.
Personally, the large ensemble nature of this show is something so enjoyable – I have far more trust at this point in the show that no matter who is on screen, I will laugh and potentially have to pause so to hear every word over my gasps for air. I do think the wide balance is something that few shows are able to reach at the same time. But I understand the lament.
I don’t get angry because there’s always low-rated gems on TV. Just cherish them while they’re on.
Current low-rated gems: Venture Bros., Community, Life & Times of Tim, Dan Vs.
Cherish them … but also fight for them. I am still bummed over losing Terriers. Let’s just hope that the extravagant fan support for Community is enough to keep it around.
So much greatness in this episode:
– Chris’s awesome party music
– Oren’s glee with Chris’s awesome party music
– Leslie using the word “Effervescent” as an acronym.
– Ron’s joy in puzzles
– Jerry responding to Tom’s joke despite being told not to.
In my opinion, the second best episode of the season behind “The Comeback Kid” (“Get on your feet!”)
And the return of Galentine’s Day! Easily my wife’s favorite part.
Oren’s black manicured hands slowly receding underneath the tablecloth
@Meredith, that gag had me giggling like Ron over a puzzle :-)
Leslie’s waffle necklace
I just want to say that I spent the last three weeks catching up on this show, so this is the first episode I watched “live”. The show is so awesome, I’m kinda sad I haven’t been watching it all along.
I think April is growing up a bit and that’s going to affect her relationship with Andy, but let’s not get carried away. Not that long it ago, it was her who wanted to get all the “As Seen On TV” stuff instead of plates and silverware.
Kinda sad that I have to wait a whole week for another episode now.
Welcome to the joy of weekly anxiety while waiting for new episodes!
“Not that long [it] ago” for you, maybe, but it was 3 years for the rest of us.
I had to press pause to laugh several times, but I think the appearance of Sam Waterston in the slideshow made me the happiest.
I hope the writer’s don’t break April and Andy up. They’re my favourite TV couple.
When Andy was talking about Ann he ended it with something like “that’s why I love her.” When April was talking about Andy she ended with something like, “he’s so stupid” but was cut-off. So I can see conflict.
Really loved the episode, but Alan, I blame you for me not being able to sleep for the next few nights. The image of Oren smiling at Chris’ music will haunt me.
Overall, a strong episode, but until you mentioned it, I didn’t think about this being Chris’s sign that he carries all emotions to extremes. I think that would be interesting, and consistent with The Trial of Leslie Knope and his reaction to finding out why Ann went out with him on their first date.
As for April and Andy, I agree that I trust the writers, but I hope you’re reading to much into that. Aubrey Plaza didn’t sound nearly as annoyed with Andy as she does with any one else (honestly, rewatch the line delivery, she almost doesn’t mind and just loves him enough that it doesn’t matter as much to her). I hope if it’s anything, it’s a little turbulence and nothing more, similar to the awesomesauce problem.
Sorry, I forgot to include that it was your infatuated reviews of season two that brought be back in, after season one was mediocre. Thus, I blame you for making me see Oren smile and thank you for helping me give this show a wonderful second chance.
I agree re: April’s annoyance (or at least, I hope it’s true). I do see tension being laid out, but I struggle with this idea that she’ll get annoyed enough to break-up. I guess in my mind, if April in the last two weeks were trying to mend Chris’ broken heart and find a man for Ann, she has to both believe in love and its value in one’s life. If she were both playing the foil to her tormented friends AND lovey-dovey on Valentine’s and Galentine’s Days towards Chris, I imagine people would have questioned what suddenly happened to our sardonic April.
Yes, I think she’s growing up, and yes, Andy is still child-like, but April’s snark is what keeps that relationship so incredibly fresh.
Alan, I don’t think there’s any need to worry about April and Andy. If April grows too much they can always just pull a CHUCK and have her revert back to who she was before they met.
Loved how the “N” in “EFFERVESCENCE” was “Not being pigeon-toed” (or something like that). The names of all the murals that Andy rattled off were great too.
her?
Good lord do I love this show. Thinking about the fact that Ron Swanson loves riddles so much they make him giggle makes me laugh just as hard as Ron did in this episode. Seriously, Emmys. Please acknowledge the existence of Nick Offerman this year.
One of the more successful Tom episodes this season (not incl. Jean-Ralphio) was the pairing of Donna, Ben and Tom in Treat Yo’ Self. Goodness gracious, please bring them together again! It seems that Tom pairs well with more than Ann, which could explain their pairing, more for her sake than his.
Also, Donna seems to have gotten the shortest end of the stick for almost two seasons now. Perhaps I’m wrong, but it seems like Jim O’Heir has had far more significant screen time than Retta this season. Her snark on the show slays me. With that, I *love* Tom and Donna’s interactions. I think there was potential to put Tom with Donna more, which is probably why I lean towards ambivalence with regard to this potential pairing of Ann and Tom.
Also, I really hope we get another Snakehole episode soon – in fact, I think I need to go rewatch Ron’s drunken dancing. His giggles tonight totally brought back fond memories from that epic snakejuice party.
I agree that Tom and Donna’s interactions are a lot of fun. The only issue that I would have with them being a couple is the fact that they are so similar. I would like to see them doing more of the buddy-buddy stuff (a la “Pawnee Rangers”)
I think that’s part of what I like about the pairing. The show does so well in pairing misfits (April and Andy, Chris and Ben, Ron and Chris, Jerry and Tom), that when they occasionally depart from that trope, it’s ironically fresh (same with Ron and April). I certainly understand why it is used sparingly, though.
Donna is way out of Tom’s league as a romantic partner; she has her act together in every way already where he’s still aspirational. Mentor, though? Yes. Tom’s got the enthusiasm and the instincts to be like her, but she’s got the know-how.
Excellent episode. Many laughs were had. I’ll start off with a few of the little things that I particularly enjoyed:
– Donna flashing the “Tom” expression while the girls are eating out for Galentine’s Day (the same one we see in “Pawnee Rangers” after Ben walks out in the Batman costume)
– The Valentine’s Dance poster listed a $100 gift card to the Swanson-approved Food & Stuff as one of the raffle prizes
– The same poster providing the link hoosiermate.com – a (working) website created by “a chronically lonely Pawneean programmer named Hubert Krellin.” Tom and Leslie’s profiles are featured on the site.
– Chris as DJ. I halfway expected Philip Glass’s Koyaanisqatsi to start playing at any given moment ([www.youtube.com]). I can’t imagine how depressing (or fun?) it must have been for the staff member recruited to select the music.
– Oren’s half-gloved hands poking out from underneath the table. He is creepy and weird and very amusing … in a disturbing kind of way.
– It’s been said, but Ron giggling was a highlight. And I think it makes sense that he would enjoy riddles. While not something that strikes me as an overly masculine activity, it does allow him to use the straightforward perceptiveness that is classic Ron.
As a whole, the episode was immensely enjoyable. I do agree that they need to do something with Ann who, has her moments, but often fails to stay on par with the rest of the cast. The writing for her often comes across as ambivalent. At the beginning of the season, she seemed to be turning into the female version of Jerry. Now … who knows. But despite all that, ‘Operation Ann’ was solid and made me laughed out loud on more than one occasion.
Also, don’t worry about the guy Donna left out in the car–she cracked a window.
It was a really fantastic episode in an otherwise strong series. The weakest part for me was Andy, whose infinite capacity for idiocy is starting to wear thin, especially after the hospital episode. Despite this, a very funny, very sweet episode. On top of everything Alan mentioned, I particularly enjoyed Adam and Amy’s work together towards the end of the episode. Leslie and Ben’s ticked-off, thick-as-thieves approach to catching Chris and “rubbing it in” was perhaps the best example we’ve had on why these two belong together.
Isn’t it a little clostrophobic to hook Ann up with Tom? Why not Jerry? Why not Ron? Why not Jean-Ralphio? Seriously, there are other people in the world besides the established characters. It just seems silly. Like taking two plastic dolls and rubbing them together…
…which is something that I could absolutely see Tom doing as a child.
It’s a problem a show like this tends to have. You’ve got ten great characters you need to find something to do with and only twenty minutes of screen time each week. If Ann dates someone outside the group, that’s another person to find time for.
I thikn Jerry is married, and there is no reason to pair Ron with anyone romantically…plus he has no interest in Ann as a person at all.
Jean Ralphio is even more ridiculous than Tom, so I don’t think there’s ANY way her character would even consider dating him. This episode really would have been a great opportunity to give him another spot though.
Interesting take on April/Andy possibly souring on each other…I didn’t get the sense that was what the writers were going for at all. That would really surprise me.
Yeah, I didn’t really pick up on that vibe when I watched it. Granted, April is intensely sarcastic, so the fact that she has loosed up over the past season or two may have slightly diminished my ability to read between the lines. The second time I watched the episode, I could see how her early comments (about the gas money) may have been blatantly sarcastic, but I still don’t think that Andy’s list of grievances meant anything. At least I hope not. They are too great of a couple to go through a break-up.
Even watching this episode another time (ok, another 3 times) I didn’t get what Alan got out of their comments about each other.
Remember, at Bed Bath and Beyond APRIL was the one instigating the whole As-Seen-on-TV shopping spree, because adults are boring and she didn’t want to be boring. So I took her comment about the dinosaur cookies as a sweet callback to Andy’s promise to not let things get adult and boring. I loved it.
And Andy’s “she’s weird” seemed just like an “Andy’s relatively self-aware when hanging around with the two smartest dudes he knows” throwaway.
Read all the comments, and I guess I am the only one that feels this way… But this season, to me, feels a little “off”. I just haven’t enjoyed it as much as last season. Not to say it hasn’t been good, but I just don’t think the quality has been there like it has in the past.
I don’t think you’re the only one who feels that way about the season as a whole. I felt that way early on (especially Ron and Tammys, Born and Raised). It’s been funny and sweet all season, but those felt a little forced.
For me, though, yeah, ever since at least the Christmas episode, it’s been back to full strength in a big way.
“So that essentially leaves Tom, and there’s some history there, given that he spent much of the first season ineptly hitting on her.”
Well, they could also pair Ann with Donna. Personally, I found their interactions last season when they were both looking for men to be some of the funniest stuff the show has ever done. “Did you grow up in the woods? Are you Nell? From the movie “Nell?” is still one of my all time favorite quotes.
I can’t help but think that some of Ann’s funniest material is really just everyone else playing off of her. She has had few lines that really made me laugh, but there have been several times where other characters have had great moments as a result of their interactions with her.
Before Martin Starr showed up there was another slight Party Down reference when Leslie mentions watching DaVinci Code on Starz HD.
Oh, stupid, I should have checked the second page of the comments.
No mention of the Starz joke, with Scott looking at the camera and remarking about how specific it was?
Was I the only one who thought Ann was going to be on a date with Ron at the end of the episode? Since the episode where Ron shows her how to fix things around the house I’ve been noticing some chemistry between them and it does make some sense as a matchup since Ann is a pretty dark haired woman.
And if Ann took to Ron’s personality the way she took to Chris’s we might see her quietly making small wooden figurines or weapons as she gives Leslie, advice which in my opinon would be pretty great.
Ron and Ann as a couple is creepy. I don’t pick up that vibe at all.
I was reminded of Tom while watching Bender party in the 100th delivery episode of Futurama. He was wearing a robe and having a really extravagent party, yet at the end he was unsatisfied by it.
does anyone know the name of the song that Chris (Rob Lowe) was playing? the one with the monks ?