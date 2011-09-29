‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Ron and Tammys’: If you have diabeetus…

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I make toilet wine in the federal prison in Terre Haute…
Earlier today, I published a two-part piece – here and here – on some of the stories and jokes that the writing staff pitched at the start of pre-production this season. (If you want a glimpse of how smart people come up with ideas, I highly recommend reading them.) You’ll note that there were no Tammy One pitches there, mainly because no one at the time had any idea what the character would be like and/or who would play her. Ron marrying his Sunday school teacher was actually one of the first pitches anyone made in the room, and though they toyed with other types of women (and actresses who might play them), everyone ultimately kept coming back to the idea of Tammy One as a repressed ice queen and temperamental opposite of Tammy Two. (Tammy Two would have been the ultimate, polar opposite rebound from Tammy One.)
And that brought us to who and what we saw tonight, with Patricia Clarkson as a woman who triggered all sorts of unsettling Oedpial impulses in Ron Effing Swanson. And though it will be hard for the show to ever quite top both the surprise and hilarious grossness of the first “Ron and Tammy” episode, I thought the different side Tammy One brought out in Ron, coupled with the presence of both Tammy Two and Tammy Zero(*) helped keep this specific formula from growing stale. A clean-shaven, neutered-bordering-on-childlike Ron gave Nick Offerman a hilarious, unsettling new side of the character to play, and I thought Leslie stepping into the old-fashioned prairie drink-off was the most amusing example so far of the moment where one of Ron’s friends snaps him out of a Tammy-induced trance.(**) I don’t know exactly how the show tops itself next season, short of introducing a Tammy Three, but I was laughing pretty hysterically from start to finish of this one.
(*) Throwing off a very Mags Bennet vibe, no?
(**) It also gave Amy Poehler a few great reaction shots, as well as another chance to show just how funny she is at playing drunk.
And where it would be easy for the writers to just put the other characters on the sideline and let Offerman go crazy, “Ron and Tammys” had not one but two damned funny subplots involving the rest of the cast.
For anyone worried that Ben Schwartz being cast in Showtime’s “House of Lies” would represent the last we’d see of Jean-Ralphio for a while, I hope you were both relieved and pleased to see him continuing to douche it up at Entertainment 720 HQ, this time not only with Detlef Schrempf, but current Pacer Roy Hibbert (who has a lot of free time on his hands at the moment). This story was in some way a rehash of the Ben/Andy/April story from “Jerry’s Painting” last season, but forcing Ben to play the incredulous adult to a pair of immature lunatics is never a bad thing, in my mind, especially given the scale of lunacy that the Entertainment 720 set-up allows for.
The Chris/Ann subplot was also a familiar kind of gag, but Rob Lowe did a great job playing Chris as perfectionist actor, and the whole story nicely led its way to the moment where Ann is reminded of why she liked Chris so much in the first place. Many of you are speculating that Ben and Leslie will ultimately reunite because Chris will rescind the no-fraternization rule so he can reunite with Ann. I don’t know if that’s where this is going, but if so, this was a plausible step on the road back to that, and also a reminder that there’s such a fine line between perfection and madness, one that Chris Traeger figuratively, if not literally, walks each and every day.
Great, wickedly funny episode.
What did everybody else think?
April spitting out the liquor did it for me as well.
April thinking she could handle the liquor, “because she’s Puerto Rican” and then spitting it everywhere did it for me as well.
Outstanding episode tonight. The Ron and Tammys stuff was all great from Ron’s transformation to every part of the drinking game(April’s Puerto Rican heritage failing her, Drunk Leslie, and Ron explaining the uses and effects of the alcohol), and episodes with Jean-Ralphio are already improved at least ten-fold, especially given that the entire Entertainment 720 storyline is pure gold.
Speaking of E720, I would watch an entire episode solely consisting of Ben Wyatt cataloguing ridiculous things Entertainment 720 spends money on.
“Speaking of E720, I would watch an entire episode solely consisting of Ben Wyatt cataloguing ridiculous things Entertainment 720 spends money on.”
An episode of Ben reading a stack of increasingly ridiculous receipts, looking incredulously at the camera after each one? Sign me up. It should at least get an extended tag…
“Speaking of E720, I would watch an entire episode solely consisting of Ben Wyatt cataloguing ridiculous things Entertainment 720 spends money on.”
Even better: get Detlef, Roy, and Ben together at the Snakehole and just film them discussing the insanity that is 7wenty.
“An episode of Ben reading a stack of increasingly ridiculous receipts, looking incredulously at the camera after each one? Sign me up. It should at least get an extended tag…”
Forget episode…E720 should be it’s own spinoff series (especially given the current state of NBC’s comedy schedule).
I would also watch an entire episode of Ron listing things that that moonshine could melt.
What was the “***” note about J-R?
Good grief, how amazing would Margo Martindale have been as Tammy 0. Sure it would have been basically a direct ripoff of Justified. It also would have been 100% perfect.
I’m actually kind of disappointed now. Alan you’ve set a Tammy 0 bar that can never be achieved.
That was Paula Pell as Tammy 0, yes? She’s not old enough to be Ron Swanson’s mother, but makeup helped pull it off. And of course that she’s very funny.
She was plenty good. I’m sure she’ll do a great job.
I just miss Mags, and the thought of the funniest Mags moments, replacing Coover with Ron Swanson… wow would that be great.
That’s basically up there my fervent hope for Omar in a The Wire themed Community paintball episode (with guest spots from McNulty, Deangelo and Stringer) in my TV elitist nerd-topian dreams.
I’ve watched many episodes of comedy in the last 2 weeks, both new shows and returning, and this was by far the most consistently hilarious half hour. I laughed loudly very often, especially during the back half. Agree that both the Ann and Tom subplots were worthwhile with very funny moments. And trying to name an MVP? Too hard…. Poehler, Clarkson, and Offerman were all sublime, while Mullaly’s short first scene with Poehler was a fantastic use of that character. Love love love this show
My friend’s mom IS Margo Martindale, and apparently she was contacted to play Tammy Zero before signing up for “A Gifted Man.” So, uh, yeah, Mags Bennett vibe makes sense.
There’s nothing I want in life more than to believe this. Would need to hear Margo confirm it, though.
I went nuts over the clear Mike Shure/Ken Tremendous and Alan Yang/Junior influence with the “mom’s basement” reference.
Amazing call back to their previous life fisking bad sports journalism.
Please also note that Dave King/dak (also of Comedy Central’s “Workaholics”) is now on the writing staff this season.
Loved this episode. And I love how they have built up the character of April so much, that when she takes a drink of that stuff that Ron’s mom brought, you truly know its nasty. She has a hardest mentality to break, and when she spits up the stuff, it is so believable that the stuff is truly the most impure thing ever made. Then, as a result, the reactions of everyone else become that much funnier. Great episode.
and then that much respect for leslie for willing it down. impressive stuff.
Fabulous spitting bit from Plaza! I like the explanation for why Tammy 1 is older than Ron. It’s just creepy enough to work. The nitpick-y part of me wonders how Ron could ever get away from Tammy 1 in the first place, considering the hold she has over him. I chose to believe that Tammy 0 talked some sense into him, and said “Go far, far away, son.” It was odd that there was no Ben/Leslie interaction, but at the same time, it makes sense. I’m sure they’re both too upset to really interact with each other at this point.
The real takeaway from this episode? Rob Lowe’s horrible hair. What happened there?
Seriously, that hair. God.
Agree on the hair.
I think Tammy 2 implied that he broke away because he got caught up in his crazy sex fueled relationship with her. And she has an acid foot to tell the tale.
Yes! Did he anger the hair stylist somehow?
Andy asking to see Tammy 2’s acid-maimed foot absolutely killed me.
I’m wondering if the state of his hair has to do with Chris unraveling a little bit because he’s pining for Ann, but won’t admit it? I guess if it gets worse each week, we’ll know. Or, Lowe’s starting to thin out and is trying to hide it.
Write a comment…Fabulous spitting bit from Plaza! I like the explanation for why Tammy 1 is older than Ron. It’s just creepy enough to work. The nitpick-y part of me wonders how Ron could ever get away from Tammy 1 in the first place, considering the hold she has over him. I chose to believe that Tammy 0 talked some sense into him, and said “Go far, far away, son.” It was odd that there was no Ben/Leslie interaction, but at the same time, it makes sense. I’m sure they’re both too upset to really interact with each other at this point.
This felt like a real miss for me. My problem with Tammy 1 is that they showed too much of her. They built her up as a devil, but was she THAT intimidating in the tax meeting? What I liked about Tammy 2 was that she’d appear, Ron would attempt to resist her, and then they’d cut to Ron completely destroyed. If you’re going to build up Tammy 1 as a complete monster, you can’t show her being “normal-mean”
I actually thought the 720 subplot missed the mark and widely at that, in that it was not funny in the least.
I agree, WTA. It’s probably the least realistic plot they’ve ever had. There’s a way to make “living beyond their means” funny w/o resorting to handing out ipads and paying 75% of NBA salaries.
I agree as well, I’m surprised by how much everyone enjoyed this ep. I thought it was OK, but all the plotlines felt like rehashes of earlier ones (and they were funnier the first time). The episode was only saved by drunk Leslie Knope, which I will never get tired of watching.
Neutered Ron looked a LOT like a younger Steven Root.
What’s up with Rob Lowe’s hair and stubble this season? It’s distracting for a guy who’s supposed to be a high-ranking civic government official.
This didn’t do it for me. I loved the Entertaiment 720 plot, but at this point, I’m tired of the Tammys. It’s starting to get repetitive. And weird. First clunker in a while for me.
I also felt like this was the first clunker in a long time. The Tammy storyline was funny, but probably funnier in concept than in execution. The other two storylines really didn’t make me laugh at all.
Patricia Clarkson deserves a Guest Actress Emmy just for how she said “na na na” in the restaurant. Brilliant.
Oh, she’ll get it. She got one of the few awards for Six Feet Under, if I recall correctly … She deserves all the awards (well, the ones Amy Poehler isn’t up for at least). The fact that Emmy favorite Megan Mullally can’t get nominated for Tammy 2 in seasons past is mind-boggling.
Never tire of the wisdom of the last few generations, when you have a Godzilla, there’s nothing to do but bring in Mothra.
I see Tammy 2 more as King Ghidra, though.
I know it’s a super easy gag but when Ben pressed the stop button (aka the party switch) I laughed out loud. Also I agree drunk Leslie is always a goldmine.
That was pitch-perfect hilarity. Either you saw it coming, or you completely understand why that’s EXACTLY what it would do after it was hit.
I may have blown a little snot at that.
Last week’s scandal was a reference to Anthony Weiner. Was the relationship between Tammy 1 and Ron a reference to Newt Gingrich and his first wife?
Every single scene of Adam Scott at Entertainment 720 was great. This was a fabulous episode.
I just wanted to put forward that I thought the entire Chris/Ann C-story was an excellent piece of meta-commentary on Lowe’s character. I’ve seen plenty of people say they’re tired of his enthusiasm schtick, but this episode made a great point: as long as he’s the lovable and kind person he is, his constant obsessions are more than easy enough to deal with.
Wow. Funniest part to me was Tom saying how easy it was to get Ben to help, Ben saying I can hear you, and Tom saying I know, that’s how easy it is. Andy running and grabbing the Rolodex he thought was a calculator was classic Andy too.
Alan, do we think that Chris Traeger and Alexander “Tig” Traeger are somehow related? THAT would be a crazy crossover. SAMPAW chapter on Season 5 of SOA?
Dude (or lady), you just blew my mind.
Really weak episode tonight. I know that these characters aren`t meant to behave realistically, but aside from Ben, they all felt like cartoons. And I`ve had more than enough of this stupid Entertainment 720 subplot.
Also, it looks like they aren`t even going to bother giving us an explanation for Rob Lowe`s stupid new haircut.
IAT about the E720 subplot. Dumb and dumber!! And WTF with Rob L’s haircut?? But the drinking contest was pure gold, because of Leslie’s and April’s reactions.
I really loved how genuinely disturbing the Tammy 1/Ron dynamic was not in a cartoon way like with Tammy 2. You see that Ron and Tammy 2 will be circling each other forever because they are literally crazy about each other even if she is evil. Tammy 1 is just so cold and calculatingly evil. She would never choose to be Cleopatra.
Am I the only one who thought that the backstory there where Tammy 2 was also in Tammy 1’s Sunday school class and was once attacked with acid almost made the Ron and Tammy 2 relationship seem a little bit romantic and touching?
I like Tammy 2 the best when there isn’t an entire episode around her but she just pops up.
“She is the cold distant mother I never had. I love her.”
I need a judge’s ruling. Did Leslie say “Pants Pants Pants Pants” or “Prance Prance Prance Prance”? My TV captions said Prance. Sepinwall?
Pants. I don’t care what your captions say, it’s pants. It’s always pants.
Was the song “Everybody Pants Now!”?
Sorry, Alan, this is probably the first Parks in over a year that seemed like a bunch of decent ideas and botched execution. There were so many plotlines, each of which could have (should have?) been fleshed out into an entire episode, and the Tammy build-up was just…ridiculous. I don’t think anything Ron Swanson did this episode made me laugh.
I totally want an E720 spin-off, however. Detlef Schrempf never ceases to amuse me.
Hilarious stuff. This episode seems like a perfect opportunity for Nick Offerman to be nominated for an Emmy.
Though that would be under the assumption that the Emmys actually pay close to attention to this wonderful show.
loved the running joke about the gold (swanson gold is my new favorite gold, beating south park’s jewish gold), and also april’s admiration of tammy1.
But is it better than Swanson Decoy Gold?
Ron’s incredulous line about just burying his gold where anyone could find it was maybe my favorite non-moonshine joke in the episode.
I think I laughed so hard at the “decoy gold,” line not only because of Offerman’s incredulous delivery but also due to the fact that I’ve grown to completely accept and understand the character of Ron “effing” Swanson.
I love the fact that this show has built a universe where Ron has multiple tiers of backwoods security measures.
What took that joke over the top for me was that the fake gold was buried in a *locked safe*. Now, that’s being thorough.
Next season I’m thinking one of the Tammys has a daughter they never told Ron about, also named Tammy, or Ron has a brother named Tommy that brings out a whole new side to his personality.
Thought there was a lot of hilarious stuff with Ron/Tammy, but agree with others that this was probably a better concept than execution.
Chris and Ann was nice enough, but not terribly funny. Still, more than good enough for a 3-story.
The only part that just didn’t really work for me was the E720 aspect. It might be that I would rather just have Tom with everybody else, but there wasn’t much to this story that (like Alan mentioned) wasn’t already done in the Ben/April/Andy storyline from last season. On a side note: is Ben still living with them? Did that get resolved and I forgot about it?
I’d say this was probably a B+ episode. Quite a bit better than the season premiere.
boy, that was… well, disappointing.
I love the background story of Tammy 1&Ron, but this “much-hyped” storyline felt rushed and underwhelming.
i really hate myself for not liking this episode.
C+
Re: Jean-Ralphio. So, people actually find him funny? Like, ever? Because, wow, I feel like I need to start a support group for people who love P&R but cannot stand Jean-Ralphio. Every minute he’s on screen makes me hate television. I want Ron Effing Swanson to end that smarmy, unfunny, annoying dbag and bury him with the gold.
I agree, absolutely. J-R is dreadful and needs to go far away.
I love Jean-Ralphio. I just wish they could have had more of his raps in this episode. That and have him meet up with Raffi from The League.
I think you’re supposed to hate him, so, job well done!
I’ve never watched an episode of Mike and Molly but there’s no way that woman is funnier than Amy Poheler. She made me laugh out loud numerous times tonight to the point where I had to pause to catch the rest of the scene. That is a funny funny woman.
When she just swept everything off her desk, I lost it. What timing.
From the way he was holding the jug I was convinced Ron was going to reveal his moustache had grown back while drinking the Swanson family liquor…
I’m a little disappointed it didn’t.
So many people are talking about Rob Lowe’s hair, and while I’m usually all for interweb catiness towards Rob Lowe, I’m pretty sure they were filming these first few episodes while his hair was still grey for that Lifetime movie about a serial killer that he’s going to be in. So I’m thinking this awfulness was a wig. And also not worthy of being discussed.
AMAZING episode though! Leslie holding up the baby Jesus (I think that’s what it was?) and saying “What is that?!” was probably the best part for me. And also her using the Pawnee crest as a shield. And Jean Ralphio nicknaming Ben Jello Shot, then immediately turning that into J-shot. Again, amazing.
I didn’t think it was possible for me to laugh harder than I did at last week’s episode, but I did. My favorite line was April’s: “She’s the cold, unfeeling mother I never had. I love her.”
I think Rob Lowe shoudl have to say “Ann Perkins” in every episode. Luckily, he pretty much does. I don’t know why, but I always chuckle when he does.
Every time I see Rashida now, I think “Ann Perkins” in Chris’ voice. And I smile.
It at least it wipes away my association of her as Karen Fillapeli from The Office.
I loved this ep. Laughed harder at this episode than I did at all the other comedies I watched last night combined. I think Tammy 1 worked, too. I don’t want her back, though. I don’t like to see Ron as a neutered man-child with no strong moos-stache.
“I hope the rest of your day is cool beans.”
Thought this episode was 90% awesome, but I’m just about ready to say this show doesn’t need Rob Lowe anymore. Tonight’s storyline was unnecessary C plot just to get him in the episode. There’s more than enough comedic firepower in this cast that they don’t need to be shoehorning a bigger name into the show.
I really, really wish that the waiter who offered Adam Scott a drink would have been wearing a pink bow tie. Would have been perfect.
This times a million.
I’m surprised people are so negative about this. I thought it was a hilarious episode, I was laughing pretty much constantly. After laughing maybe once during The Office.
I’m curious why the break-up of Ben and Leslie is being treated like such a big deal in-show. If she wins her election she wouldn’t still be subject to the no-dating rule, right? Hell, she’d be Chris’ superior, then, sort of. There really isn’t any reason they couldn’t resume dating. Did they address this in the show, and I somehow missed it?
Was I the only person that thought the waiter that offered Ben a glass of champagne was Martin Starr?
I hope we’ll see episode with the Swanson brothers in the future
my favourite part was the reaction shots from Andy, April and Leslie when Ron was describing his relationship with Tammy 1 – the joy on Andy’s face contrasting with the disgust on the womens’ faces is making me laugh thinking about it.
This has to be my least favorite Parks episode ever. The only time I laughed was when Aubrey Plaza spit out the alcohol. I’m shocked that Alan and so many people thought this was a great episode.
I could watch a whole episode where all of the characters were drinking Swanson’s Family Liquor and Ron F* Swanson would keep saying them don’t and what they use to do with the liquor on the farm.
anyone know the song that plays when they hit the party switch??