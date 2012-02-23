‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Sweet Sixteen’: Signs of overwork

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as we talk minimum acceptable thread count for sheets…
There’s been a danger that the campaign story arc might begin feel a little bit like a “Gilligan’s Island” plot, in that Leslie winning and leaving the parks department would change the show so much that it’s hard to imagine it happening. But “Sweet Sixteen” cleverly — if belatedly — gives us a crucial new piece of information by revealing that it (like many elected positions in small town government) is a part-time gig, and one that would allow Leslie to do both jobs at once. If anything, Leslie winning would open up even more avenues for the series going into next season(*), though I don’t know if that’s what will happen.
(*) And, as I said in yesterday’s post about the short break the show will take in between March 15 and April 19, I feel reasonably confident that there will be a next season, given its ratings relative to its lead-ins, NBC’s other problems, NBC fully owning a comedy that’s just on the verge of having enough episodes for a syndication package, etc. And getting to air after “The Office” for the final 4 episodes of the season is nothing but good news.
That said, this revelation comes in the first episode where I’ve started to feel tired of the campaign itself. It’s led to a lot of great episodes and moments, but I also feel like we’ve now had one too many “the campaign makes Leslie go crazy” episodes. Admittedly, “(fill in the blank) makes Leslie go crazy” is one of the show’s go-to moves, but I feel like we’ve hit this specific beat once too often, especially so soon on the heels of “Bowling for Votes.” The dynamic was slightly shaken up by making Ron(**) be the voice of reason here instead of Ben — and Ron’s enjoyment of being proven right, over and over and over, was the highlight of both this story(***) and the episode — but overall it was been-there, done-that, laughed-more-previously.
(**) It also provided an homage to the famous “give me all the bacon and eggs you have” scene from last season’s “Indianapolis” with Ron and Donna’s exchange in the kitchen the following morning: “Are these all the eggs we have?” “Yes, what are you making?” “Eggs.”
(***) Though naming the sign store “Sign-tology” comes in a close second.
It also didn’t help that the main subplot wasn’t so hot this week, as a good B-story will often excuse an underwhelming A-story. Tom and Ann continue to go nowhere fast as both a couple and an entertaining story arc. There was an attempt here to suggest that Tom is settling as much as Ann is, given how many of his “Oh No No” rules she violates, but it didn’t work. She can’t stand him, he doesn’t like anything about her except the way she looks, he’s not getting a chance to display his anti-Jean-Ralphio qualities that we’ve seen in other relationships and plots, and I don’t know why I’m watching this. There are routes the show could be taking here — see, for instance, how well “New Girl” is pulling off the “I am simultaneously repulsed by and attracted to you” vibe with Schmidt and Cece — but for the moment, it feels like something they’re doing just to do it. As with the Leslie story, the best part of this was watching somebody (in this case, the increasingly drunk April) react to other people being annoying.
The best story of the bunch was Chris and Andy each working out their issues through Champion. The show has gotten good mileage out of Chris’ post-dumping depression, and also out of the contrasts between Chris’ style of exuberance and Andy’s, and that was at least fun. Also, the final scene suggested that whatever danger signs I was seeing in the April/Andy relationship were either not there at all, or just routine “couples getting on each other’s nerves” stuff.
(I suppose, by the way, that you could call the birthday that gave this episode its title the D-story, but I feel it’s almost appropriate for the show’s whipping boy — as seen in NBC’s latest character mash-up video — that Jerry was actually a relatively minor part of this one. We never even got to meet Gail! Then again, it sounds like she celebrates Jerry’s birthday with her girlfriends, so that makes sense.)
This was the 16th episode of season 4, which equals the number made last season. Whenever anyone brought up the idea of season 3 as a perfect season without any bad episodes, skeptics would suggest it’s easier to pull that off when you’re doing 16 as opposed to a full 22 (
or, as the show is doing this year, 24). That’s certainly true, but “Sweet Sixteen” is the first episode the show’s done that I would give a thumbs down to on the whole since all the way back to “The Set Up,” midway through season 2. That’s 42 episodes — nearly two full seasons — that have landed anywhere between good, great and perfection. As streaks go, that ain’t bad. Eventually, all streaks end, and with any luck next week’s episode — which I’ve seen, and liked a lot — will kick off a new one. Like Leslie, I’ve got a lot of hope.
What did everybody else think?
I didn’t find this episode that disappointing, but then again, I didn’t have that much of a problem with Ann and Tom going out. I thought the Tom story was pretty good and I liked how they brought in the thread-count joke from Aziz’s stand-up. Like I said, I still enjoyed, but I’m always optimistic when it comes to Parks and Rec, my favorite comedy
But you definitely have a good point, Alan, when you say that they have too many Leslie goes crazy stories…Amy Poehler is just so good at playing crazy (and drunk or flu-stricken, which I hope happens soon)
Yeah, the episode just struck me as kind of “meh.” Ann and Tom getting back together made zero sense and the rest of it just seemed kind of disjointed and formless.
Two quibbles: “The Set-Up” (S2) was great! Also, I’m pretty sure Parks is only doing a 22-episode season this year.
Was “The Set-Up” the episode in which Will Arnett guest starred? If so, I didn’t care for that one. But there have also been a few since then that didn’t do it for me. The Twilight episode, “Eagleton” and “Pawnee Rangers” come to mind.
Aren’t they only doing 22 this year. Match 8th the last before hiatus is ep 18, ep 19 is Aoril 19th and according to press release from NBC yesterday it’s only thru May. 10th penultimate thu of season. That’s. 22. Did they add two more?
No, you’re right. My math starts to be terrible at this time of year. I’ve corrected it.
I think Tom and Ann could be a good storyline, but so far it’s been a missed opportunity. You’ve mentioned the “Ann Perkins problem”, but I feel like Tom himself has an issue regarding his role on the show; he is too often comedic and over-the-top, and too rarely human. Needing to be more down-to-earth and honest to hang onto Ann would be valuable ground to break with his character, but instead here they gloss over the important conversation with a quick silent clip of them talking outside. That’s the part I’d like to see, I already know Tom is a goof.
This is the first Tom-Ann storyline (out of 2, really, since the first date barely counts) that I really liked. Tom was Tom, but he was also a real human being this time. Just one with really specific and definite tastes. Also whatever the reason, anything that causes the April “Thank you alcohol” moment is automatically fun.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I didn’t know people had to “break-up” after one (and possibly a few more we didn’t see) date. Apparently I’ve had more girlfriends than I previously thought….
It is weird how they have deliberately chosen to NOT show Tom’s cute/human side with this “relationship.” We didn’t even see Tom and Ann make up and “get back together” (why?!). They are really bungling this.
Wow–I loved this episode. Now I’m wondering what in the world I missed. Then again, I also loved Pawnee Rangers, so maybe I just really camping-type stories to an unreasonable degree.
Leslie was amped up, but she was reasonably rational. This wasn’t the season 1 Leslie that sometimes has creeped back this season. This felt more like the “take on everything at once” Leslie that was so great in season 3.
Also, this was the first really good Chris episode in a long time. I really liked his dog whistle moment–one of those funny, heart-felt moments the show nails so well.
It may have been a little callback heavy–all the eggs, Ron’s sheet-metal job, Jerry’s love of Muncie B&B’s, but I thought they all were funny on their own and offered a new twist on the old jokes.
And Holy God Jerry’s bath. If that was the funniest bit of the episode it would still have been solid–as it was it didn’t crack the top 5.
There were a couple interesting differences in this episode – Jerry’s talking head was pretty jarring – I realized he has almost never done one. The only other one I can remember his “Only time all year I can pee standing up” line from Hunting Trip (S2).
Also Ben was barely in this one.
Oh, and that lake house was definitely not in Indiana.
Hunting Trip–another camping-themed episode I loved. I must just really love camping.
Ben was largely absent. And yet, his half-squinting “surprise” was a great moment.
Ben may not have been around much in this one, but his couch hair (slightly purifier than usual) cracked me up for some reason.
That should be “Puffier.” Duck you, autocorrect.
And on the 23rd day of the 2nd month of the two-thousand and twelfth year, Alan Sepinwall finally said something negative about Parks and Rec.
Even the Mayans wouldn’t have predicted this.
Geez, not this again. Alan has said negative things about Parks and Recreation in the past before while still liking the episodes overall.
I will never understand why one would post on a blog that is known to have a very specific viewpoint that one disagrees with, and then make worthless comments like the one above. If you consistently don’t agree with Alan’s viewpoint, maybe you should find another TV blog that is more in line with your tastes, instead of being needlessly argumentative.
They’ve been on a hot streak forever. Saying there is a less than great episode wouldn’t have been true.
Anyway, I enjoyed this one more than Alan, but it certainly wasn’t terrific. The first time I can remember enjoying 30 Rock more than P&R (the Ann-Tom stuff is the weakest thing the show has done since S1…)
this episode was typical season 4 Parks – spinning its wheels and going nowhere fast. a show like this is great but gets tired fast. I see it going the route go the Office as it moves into season 5 and 6.
BRING ON COMMUNITY!
I think there have been several excellent episodes this season, but overall it does feel a lot more hit-or-miss these days.
Oh well. Pretty much all shows have a tough time sustaining the kind of hot streak Parks had from S2 through S3. I still find the show to be pretty solidly entertaining, just not quite the guaranteed gold it was the last two seasons.
Season 2 and 3 of Parks were awesome.
season 4 has been VERY hit or miss.
I’d put Comeback Kid, End of the World, Operation Ann, Citizen Knope, Smallest Park, and the premiere up with S2-S3. Pawnee Rangers, The Treaty, The Trial of Leslie Knope, and Bowling for Votes were – I thought – not quite as good, but still enjoyable.
The rest of them I was either “meh” on or outright disliked.
I also liked Born and Raised. any episode with Perd Hapley and all the crazy Pawnee residents is great in my eyes.
Oh, I also liked last week’s, though I know a lot of people didn’t.
Ann and Tom remind me of Rachel and Joey in the sense that if it was an entertaining, laugh inducing subplot then maybe but it’s not and just results in a hope for it to end as soon as possible. I was identifying with April this episode.
Overall a slow moving, somewhat boring episode. B- ish. In addition to the Tom/Ann boringness, I wish the political campaign would end soon. In this political year it would be nice for good scripted tv to be an oasis of not having to hear about campaigns.
On the plus side Aubrey Plaza was a treasure as always and I agree with Alan about the Chris and Andy plotline being solid.
Tom and Ann remind me of Michael and Jan on The Office.
I never bought Jan’s descant from a professional, kind of intimidating boss to suddenly crazy and into Michael. Same problem for me here with Ann. I just don’t buy that she would be into Tom. The show hasn’t showed me a motivation for that decision.
Right – if they at least had Ann explain what she saw in Tom and why she was willing to try dating him for awhile it might make sense. But they don’t – they just repeatedly show Tom being ridiculous and Ann somehow going along despite everything.
That’s a good comparison.
I was really happy after they broke up and then really sad when they shoved them back together. This story is going nowhere fast and I want it to end. Of course I’m one of those folks who thinks there is an “Ann Perkins problem” with the show.
I usually agree with Alan’s reviews, but I’m not on the same page as this one. I was really iffy about last week’s episode, and I thought this week’s was great. And I like that it set some very specific rules about Leslie’s campaign: that she can work in Parks if she wins, but that she can’t balance everything.
Why shouldn’t we be seeing the main character’s main issue (Leslie with the campaign)? And this episode was about her half-assing at two things she cares about, not going crazy because of her campaign..
This wasn’t Leslie going crazy over her campaign… Ron said at the end, she was half assing at two things she cared about. I don’t see why we shouldn’t see our main character’s struggles with her main problem on a regular basis.
Reading Alan’s review again (and remembering how much more negative about Ann/Tom he was on the podcast than he let on his review last week) I’m thinking the hatred of Ann/Tom seeped into how he saw the rest of the episode. I didn’t see this as a Crazy Leslie episode either.
I felt compelled to chime in just because of how awful the Ann/Tom relationship is. They’re the complete opposite of Leslie/Ben. They spent no time building a foundation for it, which is bad. What’s worse is they keep writing Ann as if she has no real interest in Tom at all to the point that you wonder if she even likes him. And considering Tom won’t stop being so annoying, her dislike would be totally justified.
So you’re left to wonder why she’s still in it. On top of it all, they have no real chemistry. It’s a testament to the awesomeness of April/Aubrey Plaza that she made this part of the show watchable. Oh, and P&R writers: Ron Swanson is your best character–give him his own damn storylines already! The season’s best episode, “Ron and Tammys”, was his. “Pawnee Rangers” was great. What am I missing here?
Liked it, but didn’t love it as much as other eps
April saved this episode all by herself for me. Her screaming “NOOOO-” in the bedroom as Tom and Ann walked away made the episode worth it. And Ron Swanson is one of the best characters currently on television.
I still don’t care for the Tom-Ann storyline, but other than that, I liked this episode. And I didn’t view Leslie’s behavior as crazy at all. She was just spreading herself too thin, simultaneously working full-time and campaigning full-time, and it just finally wore her out.
I actually loved tonight’s episode. I totally understand the “campaign fatigue” aspect, because I have felt that once or twice, but tonight, I thought they actually found a fun new angle for it, with Ron critiquing her and convincing her she was overloaded. That was a plot point they needed to address eventually, and it has a lot of great Ron/Leslie moments, so I personally loved that part of the episode. And all the Jerry material was hilarious.
As for the other subplots, I actually thought Tom and Anne were funny together this time, unlike the last two episodes…until the ending, where they got back together. That made no sense. If they had broken up, their subplot this time would have been funny, and worthwhile. So that part did frustrate me, but it didn’t kill the episode. The stuff with Chris, Champion, and Andy was really sweet, very funny, and wisely toned down Andy a tad. If he’s a total buffoon every week, he becomes less funny. He needs humanizing stories like this every few weeks.
Most importantly, April getting drunk was HILARIOUS. Her delivery of the line “Thank you, alcohol” is one of my favorite moments in the whole series.
Ron Swanson is one of the truly great sitcom characters, but I wonder if what has made him that is the fact we don’t get too much of him, like a Dwight Schrute or a Sheldon Cooper. In this case, a little Ron goes a long way.
On an unrelated note (since I’m watching it right now), why doesn’t Alan do a weekly review of ‘Archer’, speaking of Thursday shows that are pure comic gold?
I am so sick of people calling Leslie’s behavior “CRAZY.” Why is a woman’s passion and exuberance viewed as craziness, or to put it in historical context, “hysteria”?! Tom and Chris, for example, are constantly acting extreme, yet people do not call them “crazy” like they do with Leslie. Enough of this.
People DO call Tom and Chris crazy.
Leslie’s craziness, I believe, has been mentioned on the show. Ann called her crazy when she was freaking out about her first date with Louis CK, Ann called her an insane person when she got a look at her disheveled house back in season 2, Ben commented on her obsession with the bowling guy…
If we aren’t to call it “crazy”, then what would be a more appropriate term for it? It’s clear that Leslie’s behavior is heightened whenever she obsesses or stresses over a part of her life she doesn’t feel totally in control with.
I can’t tell if you’re serious or not. You jump to wild conclusions thinking it has anything to do with her gender. Stop being so insecure.
Just not a particularly good episode, they were due. All streaks end. It seems that they’ve had a few so-so episodes this year, but that’s by their very high standards; so a silver lining to the cloud.
This is my slight defense of the Tom/Ann storyline, (which I haven’t really enjoyed at all). I feel like it probably made very little sense of Ann to have ever been with Andy either, and maybe before meeting Leslie she was someone who preferred being in a relationship with a lovable doofus rather than being alone. Now that Leslie’s with Ben, and she doesn’t have anyone to be a straight-man to anymore, Ann goes out with another lovable doofus, albeit kind of a jerky one.
Anyway, that’s how I justified the Ann/Tom relationship in my head after their first date. I’m doubting at this point that the writers actually believed that though, since they’ve made no such defense of Ann’s behavior in those terms. Sigh.
Yeah, this episode was a bit of a trainwreck by Parks and Rec’s standards (much like Leslie’s work in the episode, coincidentally).
A few things worked, like the sight gag of Jerry in the bathtub (very elaborate set up he had going), Ron as happy being right, and April’s distress over simultaneously breaking up and getting Tom and April back together (plus drinking).
But Leslie, Tom, Ann, Ben and Donna were all misses or absent (Ben) for me (Donna seemed primed to have so much to work with when she brought out the rule book, but got nothing to do in the end).
I really liked the Chris and Andy pairing, and it was by far the most enjoyable subplot, but the writers seem to be unsure of who Chris is. Sort of like Michael on The Office, they got the broad extremes, but are often missing his details. Is he the guy who when sad bawls at a mini-horse’s funeral and plays music that pleases Oren at Valentine’s Day dances due to a break up, AKA the guy who can’t contain himself and takes emotions to the extreme, or is he this guy who is bottling up his sadness and regret (to some extent) and using Champion to hide his loneliness. I think this episode seems to be pointing to Chris either getting with anyone possible if Ann continues with Tom or getting back with Ann if not, but the character needs to be a bit more consistent.
Finally, while last season was 16 episodes, it was also sort of only ten. With the Amy Poehler pregnancy, the first six episodes were all filmed immediately after season 2 finished. The fact that those six were still of immense quality is mind boggling to me. This season has been slightly down for me (no lows until tonight, but the B+ episodes were A- episodes last year), but the quality they’re churning out right now is still incredibly high. Kudos on them for mostly maintaining the quality with this length of a season.
It does feel like a bunch of dead-end stuff finally caught up with these guys. Leslie’s campaign seems to be a sort of aimless arc filled with random events (Paul Rudd really needs to be a more consistent presence), Tom & Ann and Chris & No One seem to have been conceived out of a reluctance to introduce new characters, April and Andy are somehow married and dull. It hurts most that a Jerry episode got stuck with the fumes of all this, when he’s such a reliable scapegoat.
Ron Swanson reaction shots can almost save an episode by themselves. Almost. But this is the first week there’s been a precipitous drop-off between ’30 Rock’ to ‘Parks and Rec,’ though the gap’s been closing for some time.
Ron’s ridiculous smirk at the sign shop was a thing of beauty.
Aubrey Plaza and Champion (along with Ron, Chris and Andy) were the MVPs of this one. Plaza is quietly having a breakout season. Mild disappointment, but this show is still better than almost anything else.
I honestly ought this was a great episode. First of all, Leslie wasn’t going crazy in this episode, she was just encountering her workaholic limits. I mean, at no point was she acting against her own ideals or values (like she did in “The Fight”) and she wasn’t irrationally obsessed with something like she was at the bowling alley or with Greg Pikitis. It’s just that for the first time in her life, she’s got too much to do.
And that’s part of why I liked this episode so much. On tv comedies, people are rarely any good at their jobs. Incompetence is just funnier. Parks and Rec takes this refreshingly different tack, they build comedy around someone hilariously competent. So I thought this episode fit with that theme perfectly.
But more important, I was laughing all through this episode, though far less at Tan Haverkins. But drunk April made up for that.
As far as I’m concerned, the streak is still going.
I watched the previous seasons on Netflix over the holidays and fell in love with the series. I’ve seen maybe of 1/3 of this season and I am not as impressed. I’m not crazy about the campaign storyline. Ben& Chris seem to be one-note characters now, as opposed to what they were when they first came to Pawnee. I disagree w/ Mr. Sepinwall about the Tom/Ann relationship. I don’t mind it at all. I think Tom and Ann are great characters and provide a good distraction from the campaign. I do not like the Chris/Andy/Champion story. It bores me. Its still the only network show I watch though!
Two comments…at least here in TX, you cannot work for the city and be on city council…conflict of interest, I believe.
Second….sweet 16? Jim O’Heir was born in 1962. He’s only 50 (I had to go look it up because I couldn’t believe they made him 64 in the show. He doesn’t look that old!).
The Office really went downhill when Greg Daniels and Mike Shur left to do Parks. I’m really worried that Parks is starting to go downhill since the Suburgatory creator left and Daniels is focusing on his pilot.
All due respect to Emily Kapnek, but she wrote exactly one episode of Parks and Rec and wasn’t anywhere near the top of the food chain. And Daniels hasn’t been hands-on with the show for a long, long time. He consults on story ideas, but Schur has been the man in charge pretty much from the start, and there are a half dozen other writers who’ve been with the show either from the first season or the start of the second (when it really started to become good).
Every successful show suffers a talent drain over time, but Parks still has most of its core people on hand.
I’m sorry. But it’s absolutely inexusable to have that cabin in the “foothills” of a mountain range. It’s Indiana!!!! Why on earth would they make such a mistake. All they had to do was not use the word “foothills” and not point the camera to a large mountain.
The writers are usually so good about capturing Indiana. Obese people, Bobby Knight, our love of fair food, and our general belief that Muncie is the armpit of Mid-America. I have lived all over the state and believe me there is nothing close to a mountain anywhere! Some hills in the south and some rock formations but mountains with foothills? No. Donna could have said her family cabin was in Brown County and that would have made sense!
Does it make me a nerd that I spotted Ron Swanson paddling a canoe and instantly recognized it as the same canoe built by Nick Offerman in his spare time?
Yes, but the good kind of nerd.
What is the reference with the “sign-tology” name? I think I’m missing something here…
Scientology
I died laughing when Chris said that Champion was good as new and Andy asked him if his leg grew back.
I agree with Alan on this one. We’ve had Leslie acting over-the-top nuts and annoying because of the campaign too often this season. That’s the kind of thing that works in an episode here or there, but when they have Leslie behaving with this degree of sustained irrationality, it starts to wear thin. That’s why the show struggled early in its run, and I think they need to dial Leslie back a notch here. As Alan said, they’ve hit that beat once too often this season. I’d probably argue more than once actually.
And where I was more forgiving than Alan and others about Tom and Anne last week, that wasn’t the case in this episode. Last week, I felt that the sheer, absurdist humor of the Anne-Tom hookup had enough mileage to make me laugh in that ONE episode. But it doesn’t work stretched out beyond that, because this is a show with a true emotional core, and there’s no emotional core or realism behind their relationship. It doesn’t make any emotional sense — these two can’t stand each other. And even if the writers continue to find clever bits of absurdist comedy for that subplot for the duration on the season, for me that will be overpowered by the emotional fraudulence of the relationship.
man the tom and ann story is really dragging this show down. i didn’t particularly think last week’s episode was strong, and this week was even weaker.
still rooting for a course correction ala nikki and paolo. i mean don’t bury them alive and steal their diamonds before you flee the island, but it’s just not a story that works with what we know about the characters.
I’m surprised that this is the episode that causes you to call it a misfire, Alan. It wasn’t a classic, but I enjoyed it just fine, and the things that caused problems for me have shown up repeatedly in this season elsewhere.
The biggest problem, of course, is that Tom being any kind of a decent human being is an Informed Ability at this point. Whether the setting is personal or professional, all we’ve seen him do all season is behave like an overcompensating, insecure, swaggering idiot, oblivious to what’s appropriate or how people around him feel and incapable of being anything but completely self-absorbed. (And no, overcompensating for insecurities doesn’t make you automatically likeable or a good person underneath. Sometimes when you break through an asshole facade, you just find a different kind of asshole underneath.)
Tom’s behavior infuriated me in “Meet N’ Greet”, was obnoxious last week, and continues to be so here. The writers have given us no compelling reasons why Ann would give Tom a shot, and they continue to fail to do so. It’s like they wrote him as the “jerk with a heart of gold” type but figured they didn’t have to write for the latter and we could just fill in the blanks ourselves.
I don’t think I’d call Leslie’s behavior crazy in this episode, but it does seem like the humor in the campaign storyline comes primarily from making us laugh at Leslie, for being incompetent (Comeback Kid), naive (Campaign Ad), too intense (Bowling for Votes), and now stubbornly spreading herself too thin. Amy Poehler is hilarious and sells it all really well, but I think it would be better to balance that comedy with moments where she’s shown as more competent. And to get some of the campaign-related comedy from Pawnee craziness–the voters or the media.
I don’t get how she’s so overworked though. This is city council, in a small city, and she’s already got a boyfriend working full time on the campaign plus a team of friends helping her, plus an assistant hired to take some of her workload (to be fair, I guess it is Andy). But is running for that kind of part-time local office really that time intensive?
when the sight gag of Jerry in the tub was revealed…after Leslie was rushing Jerry to get moving…did anyone else get the feeling Jerry would stand up and we’d either see a huge blur around his largest penis ever or a reaction shot of Leslie and Ron observing it?
Haha, yes. Or have Ron follow up that scene with something along the lines of, “He used both hands to cover himself, yet I could still see more than half of it.”
Is it just me or is Parks and Rec (well really NBC shows as a whole) using the “bleeped” response a LOT lately? Seems to be the go to response these days.
I didn’t really see the point to this, it sort of felt unnecessary but like you said this is a long season, they’ve had a pretty good run and they can’t all be good – the Tom and Ann thing seems a little like this episode – sort of filling space during a long season.
I get a little tired of Tom’s smooth playah’ schtick, there was more than enough of that with Entertainment 720 – and now that he’s with Ann they’re going back to that again, it’s better when he’s at least somewhat relatable. I did laugh at his love of 90’s R&B though, it totally fits his style.
42 is a good run, but I’d put ‘Indianapolis’ and ‘Soul Mates’ in the category of weaker episodes (along with a few this season) but they’re still watchable.
I disagree – I thought this episode was funny and sweet – much better than the episode with Paul Rudd as her cartoon opponent for city council.
For some reason, the shirt that Gayle made for Jerry has a map of the DC Metro system on it. As someone who rides the DC metro daily, I found it funny.
Agree with basically everything Alan said, Tom and Anne are going no where fast and it is dragging things down. And Leslie being manic felt like it had been too much recently. Still they finally found something to do with Chris that worked. Plus Andy and April were both great and had that nice touching moment at the end. One of the weaker ones that overall didn’t work but at least there were some moments,
Here’s the clip of Aziz Ansari talking about thread count in his stand up: [youtu.be]
I liked this episode a fair bit. I continue to hate Anne/Tom and I felt like I’ve seen that story with Leslie and Ron several times already, but April saved the former from becoming too awful and the latter still had plenty of laughs for me. Plus everything with Chris and Andy was pretty great.
I honestly prefer it to the following episodes from this season: Campaign Ad, The Comeback Kid, Dave Returns, Meet N Greet, and Pawnee Rangers.