‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Treaty’: Are we having fun yet?

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I make geo-political problem-solving my bitch…
“The Treaty” functioned as a nice companion piece to “End of the World,” again dealing with the difficulty Leslie and Ben are having being around each other post-break-up. Only where their story last week was mostly sad and sweet, this time it was absurdly, riotously funny.
We know Amy Poehler plays lunacy well, and she sure did it tonight with Leslie’s declaration of war on Peru (including her boast about showing Ben’s decapitated head to his weeping mama), but how great was Adam Scott throughout? I thought the multiple, spastic “fun”s of his talking head interview was going to be the highlight, but then came Ben announcing that Denmark had been formally condemned and proudly dropping the microphone and walking away in the nerdiest slam of all time. That it was then followed by Leslie making like Nikita Khrushchev with her shoe and then April and the moon joining in the Coalition of the Willing? Demented genius.
The model U.N. plot was “Parks and Recreation” in a microcosm: government ritual used as a metaphor for the characters’ emotional struggles, and as a springboard for marvelously silly comedy. It took the show’s heroine and its straight man and made them crazy for most of the half hour without making them seem out of character, and it was able to turn them back into sympathetic, three-dimensional people on a dime. (April offering Leslie a sympathetic ear by the lockers, and playing along with her fantasies of still being in school, was a lovely little note.) It actually took the idea of the model U.N. itself seriously, showing how much the kids really cared about solving the food crisis, and it treated such a seemingly minor thing as them getting to see the town council chamber as an understandably big deal to them.
Plus, it never hurts to have Andy Dwyer wandering around gathering up other country’s lions, right?
You know I haven’t been crazy about Chris’ courtship of Jerry’s daughter so far, but this worked better than the previous stories have by expanding the scope beyond simply Chris being inappropriate and oblivious in front of Jerry. There was some of that, but there was also Donna both giving advice and lapping up gossip, and, more importantly, there was an extended, amusing post-mortem of Chris and Ann’s relationship from last season. It felt much more well-rounded, rather than the same joke over and over, and Chris again was less of a cartoon than he’s been at points this season.
And while Tom’s return to the parks department was inevitable, it played out in a funny way with the variety of terrible candidates Ron paraded in front of him. (My favorite was Gary from Gary, Indiana and his misunderstanding of the concept of anecdotes.) Ron and Tom don’t work together all that often, but the writers have established exactly why Ron likes having his polar opposite around, and Nick Offerman again showed that he can move very quickly in very hilarious ways.
Nothing as emotionally powerful as Andy and April’s Grand Canyon trip, obviously, but that’s a very high bar. And for sheer laughs, this may have been the season’s strongest episode since “Ron & Tammys.”
What did everybody else think?
Adam Scott was fantastic in this episode, great review as always for my favorite comedy that’s currently on TV.
“I didn’t really do model U.N. in high school…..oh wait, I SUPER did.” Line of the night for me. He is brilliant.
This is the best episode of Parks since Fancy Party. You're right Alan about how they treated Model UN with respect. Scenes like April and Leslie, Chris and Ann, even Ron and Tom had deep pathos. AND it was hilarious start to finish. A+!
And here I was sure your “as soon as…” would be “as soon as I take a really long sadness bath.”
Easily best episode of the season. “How about Germany? They’ve never been the bad guys.”
That was the runner-up, Peter.
I was guessing it would be “just as soon as I drop these scientist bottles off the roof.”
“Just as soon as I know about Camp David” would have been excellent as well.
“Just as soon as I build an army of lions”
“Just as soon as the moon joins the Coalition of the Willing.”
“Just as soon as I sand my toe nails…”
I liked the Germany joke, but it was awfully close to the Simpsons episode in which Sideshow Bob’s parole board decides that “Nobody who speaks German could be an evil man”.
I’m sorry, but how could it not be “as soon as I show your decapitated head to your weeping mother” or whatever it was exactly?
Ken Raining: That would be waving his decapitated head around on a stick (in front of his weeping mother). Perhaps the most gruesome imagery in sitcom history…and her delivery (and Ben and everyone else’s reactions) were impeccable.
I’m sorry. I just don’t understand how anyone can do a Model UN episode without a Djibouti joke. Attention tv writer nerds, I know you did a MUN conference in high school.
I wasn’t a fan of the Chris storyline, but I loved everything else. Scott & Poehler have such excellent chemistry, and watching the two of them totally Nerd Out was great. The ending, with the kids at city hall, gave me warm fuzzies, which is something that P&R is so great at.
Tom used to be Leslie’s assistant, but now it’s Andy. April is Ron’s assistant. So what exactly is Tom’s position?
Tom was never Leslie’s assistant. They shared an office. Leslie didn’t have an assistant before Ron created the job to help her handle her regular job and the campaign at the same time.
I thought Tom was assistant Deputy Parks…sort of like the difference between assistant regional manager and assistant TO the regional manager
“What are you going to without TIDES, Peru?”
Line of the season. I almost cried.
I absolutely agree! Fantastic episode all-around. The Model UN was hysterical, and even though the previews spoiled me for Andy’s Urep joke, I still laughed.
Poehler and Scott are magic. I’m actually kind of enjoying this phase of their relationship. And, I loved seeing a Leslie/April scene. Ever since April’s wedding day, I’ve thought those two have a great dynamic.
Chris Hedges looked a little weird tonight though, like his eyes were bizarrely swollen. Never mind, he was still very funny.
Absolutely loved that line!
Belligerent Leslie (whether due to drunkenness, sickness, or heartache) is always my favorite Leslie and Ben made a surprisingly hilarious dick. Adam Scott knows how to deliver a line.
And nothing will ever be funnier than watching Chris Pratt’s face in every scene he’s in.
That might have been one of the lines of the entire series.
Honestly, I this this episode was in my top 5 Parks and Recs ever.
Awesome episode, and I found myself laughing within the first couple of minutes more than the entire Community episode. You caught all my favorite jokes except the look of pride on Ron’s face when he said his nails are too strong for clippers.
I never liked the Chris character, thought he was over rated, and now he’s just dragging down the show. He was the only weak link in a great episode
Not to mention the lead up TO the clippers line…about how horrified he was at the notion of all the nations of the world coming together to form a great big super-government. That transition to his actual sanding toe-nails interview following what seemed like a throwaway comment just to express his disgust, was brilliant.
Funniest episode in recent memory.
“Piu piu piu piu piu piu piu piu piu!” Yes, given away by the teaser posted on this site, but still a hilarious moment between Leslie and Ben.
Was Andy buying lions, or did he accidentally buy liens? Because the second would have been hilarious, but it was completely undersold.
I’ll now choose to believe forever that he was buying “liens” by mistake. That is great.
Man what an awesome episode. The last 4 at least equal any 4-episode stretch from last season. They are seriously cooking with gas.
Andy bought lions. The chalk board diagram listed Denmark attacking Peru with rockets, missiles, subs, battleships, and lions.
We know Andy thought he bought lions, but what Lys is suggesting is that the country he made the trade with actually was giving him liens.
I seriously think he bought liens. Which I did not at all pick up on last night, but on second watching, Andy even seems to be pronouncing it as if he had just seen “lions” spelled with an “ens.” This just makes the joke so much funnier, I almost don’t care if they intended it this way. Tanks Lys.
Oy. Make that: “Thanks.”
I also believe that it was a subtle play on the liens, and what made it even better is the first country he trades with is Kenya, so it made some sense that he thought he was getting lions, not liens. Watch the guys he trades with, they are laughing at the idiot who traded Finland’s military.
sorry y’all, but it ain’t a homophone. it sounds like “lean” or “lee-en”, not “lie on”.
@The Minister. We all know that. Andy does not. If he saw the word “lien” he would absolutely think it was lion. Check his spelling of “Urep.”
Also, for the Andy-is-bordering-on-too-stupid crowd, I loved that the first country he went to for lions was Kenya.
Did Andy actually buy lions, or did he buy liens? The latter would have been hilarious but they completely undersold the joke.
I actually was kind of disappointed by the reigniting of the Ben/Leslie feud so soon after their make-up last week. Don’t get me wrong it was funny but it struck me as kind of jarring to see them off on such a good foot last week only for that to devolve so rapidly. I suppose it’s realistic that two people who had such strong feelings for each other would have some bipolar moments while pretending to just be friends, but maybe they could have waited a week? Or shown this episode/dynamic first and then the dynamic from last week? I don’t know. Weird, funny episode.
The UN parts of the episode were just genius. As you mentioned, Alan, they managed to be funny, and moving, and completely character driven all at the same time, which is no mean feat.
The Chris “relationship investigation” and “Ron forces Tom to take his job back” storylines had their moments, but they paled compared to Leslie, Ben and the Model UN. And the last scene with the school UN-dudes getting to tour the city council chambers was pulled it all together.
Kudos for the brilliant use of Andy and April. Andy’s ridiculousness “I have all the lions” and April’s represenation of the moon were just awesome.
So… does April know about Ben and Leslie? I know the show never indicated she did, but the way she stepped in strongly implied that she knew what was going on between them.
She has to know. It’s pretty obvious.
She doesn’t care about Ben being sad and making her late to stuff. She loves being late to stuff. She cares about Ben, her roommate, and she must know. She must.
Agree with BP. April pretends not to care about people, but does. And is probably the most observant out of anyone on the show. See: her throwing Chris’ keys into the garbage
Ben is her roommate and told he Andy that he liked Leslie (which means that she knows). If she doesn’t know that they were dating, she knows that they like(d) each other.
I’m probably alone in this, but I thought the Community model UN episode was better.
Agreed, other than some good lines, this one was a dud.
There were 2 better shows in this episode:
1) Explore Andy and April different experiences of high school (would they have ever hooked up? Assuming the went to Pawnee High at different times due to their age differences;
2) the Ann and Chris retrospective on their relationship and all that was not shown in those episodes (remember when… flashback)
Last week’s episode was the best of this season.
They need to throw a wrench into the Leslie-Ben drama and have Officer Dave come back from San Diego or something. Maybe have Tom pull for a Justin rekindle (“he’s changed, Leslie”). Or have some politico from Eagleton catch her eye.
This breakup plot seems to have dragged on way too long.
We must’ve been watching completely different shows, because “DUD” is the last thing I thought about last night’s episode (although I respect your opinion, I just don’t agree). I think they’ve handled the Leslie-Ben “drama” very realistically. Given everything about their relationship, and considering they work together, it’s the kind of thing that takes a while to move on from, and has A LOT of highs and lows. So I actually love how they are handling it (and if I think it, it has to be true!!). I find it hard comparing Community with P&R (or “Tommy’s Place”)…I used to try before I realized the only things they have in common are they’re on back to back, and they’re the 2 funniest shows on TV. I just love the ride they’re both taking me on. Last night was the best hour of TV in a long time for me, both shows dominated!
I loved all the country-name humor (especially telling Switzerland to nut up). I do wonder why Leslie hasn’t figured out that is having a hard time getting over her. Is the campaign keeping her *that* distracted?
I think it’s more that Leslie really really really doesn’t want Ben out of her life, and she is desperately trying to keep him in some way that doesn’t threaten her campaign. Selfish? Yes, but also a very human reaction to a situation that is making her miserable.
I’m wondered the same thing. Why has she so easily been able to say “our romantic relationship is over.” Sometimes I feel like maybe Leslie has lost her mojo for Ben and I worry that the writers are going somewhere completely different with the storyline and trying to ween us off of them being together. Just me?
Like, I’ve actually been getting mad at Leslie for being so insensitive. And I hate being mad at her, for I love her so.
I hope it’s just you! I haven’t looked at it that way, and I’ll be right there with you as far as worrying, IF that’s a direction they go with it. I think she’s having just as hard of a time, if not more considering she knows SHE’S the reason they had to break up, as Ben is…and there’s been enough moments (like last week telling Ron if the world’s gonna end, she wants to be with him more than anything else) that let me believe she very much still has her mojo for Ben! But now you’ve made me worried Ms Lauren!!
I thought the “treading water” comment was telling as to how she felt about their relationship….and Ben didn’t like it.
Yeah, I think she wants him to just wait for her, and that rankled him since he’s so hurt by the break-up. It’s got to be some heavy denial/super-rosy rose-colored glasses on her end because I can’t see Leslie Knope being that oblivious to Ben’s pain.
Chris makes rules about dating co-workers and how it could affect work and the city but then he wastes city time collecting all these co-workers to talk about his love life. Chris is the worst.
This was a great episode. It and Pawnee Rangers are tied for my favorite episodes of the season.
Leslie and Ben are the most meant to be/soulmates of any characters ever to grace television.
Ever since this storyline for Chris was introduced, I’ve held onto hope that it was a plot device to eventually bring Ben and/or Leslie crying foul at the policy. I thought it was a brilliant move: Chris making a policy that he’s too head-in-the-clouds-unaware to realize he himself is in effect breaking. But the longer this continues, the more I’m just sad that what I thought was brilliant writing is likely just cockeyed daydreaming.
I think they’re leading to him eventually becoming interested in Ann, who is now a city employee, and changing the rule so he can date her, and also allowing Ben and Leslie to get back together.
Ron slowly departing to go after Tom and then jacking it up to bring him back was one of my favourite Ron moments this year.
Ron running after Tom was another hilarious physical joke.
This show has been so consistently brilliant that whenever I watch a new episode I worry that I’ll be let down because they have set such a high bar. But I have never been disappointed since around the middle of season 2.
I want to know who to thank for “The bad guys from Mighty Ducks 2? Don’t think so.” line tonight. I always think of that movie when I hear about Iceland. Was also glad to see Jorma directed this episode.
I’ve never much liked Chris and this whole relationship arc has been highlighting everything I dislike about him. Others have already mentioned his hypocrisy in forbidding office relationships and then making the office environment uncomfortable for Jerry through his over-sharing (plus dragging half the office into it this episode). I’ve also always found his oblivious callousness and inappropriateness toward both Ann and Jerry genuinely unpleasant and offensive rather than funny. But asking Ann to weigh in on why another girl may not want to call him and “what went wrong” between the two of them was too much for me, and I felt the show wasn’t emotionally honest in making Ann duck it as much as she has. Yes, Ann voiced a *little* bit of disapproval of how Chris handles things and maybe let through a smidgen of betrayal… but she was so into him she was considering moving to be with him! And he dumped her without letting her know anything was wrong, ostensibly just because he was moving away–but then he moved back in a matter of weeks and didn’t even try getting back together (even though she was “such an amazing person”), and never even really discussed why things ended with her. Now he’s badgering her for advice on other women he’s dating?
It’s great that SHE’s decided he must have gotten bored with her due to her taking on too much of his personality, because he never gave her the courtesy of ANY explanation except “you’re wonderful and things are going great, but oops, I have to move! Oh and actually no I don’t but from now on I don’t want anything to do with you.”
Chris is the worst.
In all honesty, Chris inexplicably breaking up with Ann with no real explanation is uh… pretty much how most breakups go.
Am I losing my mind or was Leslie’s “Do I stutter” one of the funnier, subtle hat/tips to some of Schur’s finest work from The Office. As soon as she uttered it, I could hear Stanley’s voice and see Michael Scott’s reaction.
Yes, I thought the same and then Ben had a retort back to her that was lifted from another great scene in movies/TV but I can’t remember what it was.
I loved this episode, and I agree with everything that everyone else loved about it.
But I have to say I disagree about Chris. I thought this was a brilliant development in the character’s arc. He HAS been such a cartoon, and so convinced of his own infallibility. But listening to Ann list all his flaws clearly nonplussed him and caused him to assess himself in a way he’d evidently never done before.
I thought it opened up the possibility of interesting new directions for Chris, away from his being the cartoon he’s been so far.
I just hope someday The Moon stands with me on something.
This article showed up way earlier in the headlines section on the main site than it did on this actual blog. Was that intentional or a glitch?
I loved the writers breaking the 4th wall with Tom and him douching it up “First it was called Parks and Recreation, then Parks and Rec, then PNR, then I made it a little longer: Tommy’s Place”
I loved the breaking of the 4th wall in the douchey way only Tom can pull off with the references to the department/vernacular for the show: Parks and Recreation, Parks and Rec, PNR, Tommy's Place
I loved the breaking of the 4th wall in the douchey way only Tom can pull off with the references to the department/vernacular for the show: Parks and Recreation, Parks and Rec, PNR, Tommy’s Place
I wish someone would appreciate the breaking of the 4th wall :)
@Sepinwall: How can you write your entire column about Parks and Rec’s Model U.N. episode without a single mention of the fact that Community did it first just a few weeks ago in “Geography of Global Conflict”!?!
A)To be honest, I’d forgotten about the Greendale Model UN, as that wasn’t one of this season’s stronger episodes.
B)Parks and Rec and Community are tonally so different that even when they do a show on the same subject, they feel so dissimilar that the comparison doesn’t come as readily to mind. (As opposed to, say, when HIMYM recycles a joke from Friends.)
Parks and Rec Model UN was WAY funnier than Community’s version IMHO.
Simpson’s did it.
By far the best line of the season was when Andy was like, “Denmark, the moon, and botswana. The big 3”. I cant remember laughing out loud that hard at a sitcom joke in a long time. I had to immediately rewind and hear it again.
That was my favorite line of the night, too. Just killed me.
I think this season ends w/ Leslie choosing Ben over Pawnee, admitting she has a relationship with him, and possibly losing the election because of it.
Best episode of the season (imo, obviously)! It seemed like every character had a fantastic moment. I thought last night as a whole was one of the best TV nights I can remember…Community was great, P&R was great, Always Sunny was great, and even The Office was really good. It seems like usually one of my big 3 will have an off night (although any of their “off nights” are better than just about any other comedies on tv), but last night was as solid as solid gets…or maybe I was just in the perfect mood to watch TV, I should’ve watched Whitney to see if in fact everything was great last night, or if it was just me being in a goofy mood (if I would’ve even slightly smirked at Whitney, then I woulda known it was just my mood).
I gave Whitney two minutes, then realized it had the potential to be to ruin an awful night (I hadn’t laughed in those two minutes) and switched to the recording of Always Sunny. As you said, it was great, and I was pretty damn happy with my choice.
I wonder if Leslie Knopes outfit was ment to resemble what Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt often wears. And I also wonder if it was an obscure joke that Leslie would obviously choose to represent a country that has a young woman as it’s leader.
(I’m Danish by the way. Leslie has an awful Danish accent…)
Oh my God…Andy kiiiiilled me with his trading for all of every other countries’ lions. I’m still laughing about it. Slightly behind that was the moon joining the coalition of the willing. I really love this show.
How has no one mentioned the Party Down reference yet?
Which one? I must have missed it.
Just was getting ready to ask the same thing B! Andrew – Are we having fun yet?
Magnicifent Alan, simply magnicifent.
Wait, when did Ben say that? I thought Alan was just winding us up.
Ben doesn’t say the exact phrase, but his talking head about his friendship with Leslie has him saying “fun” about 800 times in a row. Whether it was an intentional tip of the hat or not (the Parks writers were Party Down fans), my brain couldn’t help making the connection.
I think I have to accept the fact that my issues with this season lie with me, not the show, because for the 2nd week in a row I thought Leslie was obnoxious, unfunny, and bore little resemblance to the Leslie I have come to love over the last 2 seasons. I thought her antics with Ben at model UN were way over the top and very much out of character; she ruined the event for the kids and her sudden about face felt arbitrary. I think this season overall has been a pretty significant step back in quality compared to seasons 2 and 3. Chris is definitely more annoying, the thing with Jerry’s daughter seems pointless and repetitive, and Leslie is back to being a cariacture half the time. It’s still funny enough overall to keep me watching, but I don’t laugh as hard nor as often as I have in prior seasons.
Again, though, seeing as how I am in the vast minority I am willing to consider the problem may be with me and not the show.
I totally agree with your last sentence…and that’s your prerogative. IMO, this year has done nothing but build on the momentum of last year, and last night was as funny as it gets! I don’t think it’s possible to create a show that EVERYONE loves.
Leslie was wearing J Crew again! In the season opener, she wore the yellow hacking jacket, and this time, the school boy blazer in decadent red! Go, Leslie!
The decapitated head comment had me laughing out loud. This was a great episode, and I thought having Tom not take the job back right away from Ron was a nice moment of humanizing Ron’s character. Plus, it led to the great physical joke of Ron’s speed walking.
Don’t mess with the Danes, guys. The Danes don’t mess around when they go to war.
The last job candidate reminded me so much of Tobias from Arrested Development.
The last job candidate reminded me of Tobias Bluth.
One of Ann’s best quotes ever:
“Jogging is the worst Chris. I know it keeps you healthy, but God, at what cost?”
Was it just me or did this fall flat for anyone else? I thought it was the weakest episode of the season by far. The entire UN bit did not go over well and felt forced.
I nearly wept with joy. This episode seriously made my day. Leslie and April by the lockers… Leslie being a petulant teen with a breakup, and April being a wise, MARRIED, adult (I mean, think about it… who has found happiness?), with just the right light touch response to snap her out of it. “summer’s gonna kick ass”… I almost wept, I’m serious. all the levels of what was going on there. I love April so much.