‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Trial of Leslie Knope’: That’s what Ethel Beavers said

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I eat an unreasonable amount of St. John’s wort…
“‘I, Leslie Knope, love Ben Wyatt. I love him with all of my heart.'” -Leslie Knope, as read by Ethel Beavers
“Parks and Recreation” isn’t as overtly a chameleon in the way that “Community” or “Louie” is, where you never know exactly what you’re going to get when you tune into those shows each week. But I think the consistency and polish of “Parks and Rec” masks just how versatile the show can be. Some weeks, you get the cartoon world of Ron battling one or more of the Tammys. Others, you get biting social satire, others warm cameraderie, and still others straight farce.
Tonight we got “Parks and Rec” as swooning romantic comedy, and boy was it good.
Ben was absent for a large chunk of “The Trial of Leslie Knope”(*), but his presence was felt throughout. Not only did he pop up in a couple of the flashbacks(**), and not only was the trial all about Leslie’s relationship with Ben, but Ben, Leslie and the script (by the rhyming duo of Mike Schur and Dan Goor) made sure that Leslie could feel he was with her just by looking to the portrait of Old Stoneface on the wall. So everyone was either talking about him or thinking about him during the long stretch when he was off-camera, then brought him back on for the two big declarations of love. And what made both those scenes so poignant was the way the sentiment was undercut just enough by having Ethel Beavers (from the fourth floor) reading both declarations, rather than hearing it come from the mouths of either Leslie or Ben. I’m sure Amy Poehler and Adam Scott would have played those lines marvelously, as we’ve seen from them in previous episodes (most recently their reconciliation in “Smallest Park”), but doing it that way actually made it more powerful by holding something back – and by putting the declarations in the nerdy language of an official government transcript that only true policy wonks like Leslie and Ben can appreciate. Really, I don’t think they should have expressed their love any other way. A classic sitcom romance moment.
(*) This is the second time the show has put the title into the body of the episode (season 2’s “94 Meetings” was the other).
(**) This seemed like the only real way to do a clip show in this day and age. People aren’t going to accept 22 minutes of clips, but if you build enough of a story spine, you can get away with a good chunk of time being devoted to old scenes being discussed in a new context. This isn’t really what the episode was going for, but had it been the goal, I think they could have easily worked in a bunch of other scenes involving Ben and Leslie, and/or the two characters behaving erratically at work. (I’m sure in some draft of the script – if not a scene that got cut – Leslie’s mom came in to testify.)
Before we got to that point, we got some good comedy courtesy of Chris struggling with his role as the villain of the story – and this was a much better balance of Chris’ ridiculous and human sides than we’ve gotten at other points in the season – from seeing the parks department go on the stand (with April naturally channeling Janet Snakehole, and Jerry’s real name being revealed, then quickly ignored), and from Tammy Two’s brief, aborted attempt to torpedo Leslie just for kicks.(***) Any bit of Pawnee’s colorful, embarrassing history is welcome, and this one gave us a whole lot. (Donna’s discovery that black people aren’t legally entitled to use the sidewalks in town narrowly edged out the story of the “frozen whore” for me.)
(***) I’m glad we can have Tammy sometimes appear in episodes that aren’t about her. Makes the character and Pawnee feel more lived-in, and so far the show hasn’t overused her. With a lot of special guest characters like this, there would be pressure to only put them into episodes revolving around them, but because Nick Offerman knows where Megan Mullally lives, I imagine it’s easier to just have her stop by for an hour every now and again.
For a long time, we’ve all been wondering how the show would get around the no-dating policy so that Leslie and Ben could be both lovers and co-workers. Instead, Ben’s out of a job, and I’m going to be very curious to see what the show does with him now. Can he work on Leslie’s campaign, or would that just shine an even brighter spotlight on what will be played as an indiscretion for her? Will he take over Ann’s old role as the normal person who’s friends with everyone in the parks department and hangs out all the time without actually working there? Does the shoeshine stand need a new operator? (And would Ben be any nicer to Kyle than Andy’s been?) Or will he just hang out at the house he shares with April and Andy wearing his Batman suit all day?
What did everybody else think? Now that these crazy kids have found love, but not professional compatibility, what do you want to see Ben doing now?
Ben will obviously be working as Leslie’s campaign manager.
I dunno, Alan, I think that Parks is starting to get too syrupy sweet and caught up in the relationship aspect of things at the cost of the humor. It’s not nearly to Office levels yet, and a show like this can turn it around in a heartbeat, but it’s on that sappy, overindulgent road.
Yeah, I think I agree. I’m still loving this show, and thinks its one of the best things out there (in contention with my other two favorites: Happy Endings and The Middle), but I’m looking forward to moving on from the romance a bit. I felt like the last three or four episodes have been hitting the same note between Leslie and Ben, and while I really enjoy that note, I think they should move on.
But, then again, I shouldn’t let perfect be the enemy of the really really good.
But couldn’t you argue that the Office was at its peak when the Jim/Pam pathos was at its height?
“Ben will obviously be working as Leslie’s campaign manager.”
That would be one way to go. Having her get disqualified by scandal and them turning to him as the new candidate would be another. Will be interesting to see how it all works out.
“I dunno, Alan, I think that Parks is starting to get too syrupy sweet and caught up in the relationship aspect of things at the cost of the humor.”
I couldn’t agree more. Especially since we already went down this road with April and Andy. Pardon the language but the show already blew it’s relationship arc wad in season 2 and 3.
“But couldn’t you argue that the Office was at its peak when the Jim/Pam pathos was at its height?”
But Jim and Pam were the first big relationship on the show, Ben and Leslie are the second on Parks. And in any case, I think what made season 2 and 3 of The Office good was mainly Greg Daniels was fully involved and focused.
Harsh crowd. I think some sweetness is always going to be a factor with Parks and Rec. It doesn’t have a quota that it used up last season. Leslie Knope is one of the sweetest characters on TV. It makes sense that she’d get a few episodes like this, and the show has handled them well. Simmer down, all. I doubt Parks and Rec is going to wallow in sentimentality for too long. It never has, and when it goes that route on occasion, it usually does so very well.
If I sounded harsh then it simply got away from me, I still like many aspects of the show and loved all the minor supporting cast moments this episode (like Andy trying to figure out Leslie’s instructions).
And on a positive note, I’m more and more impressed with Aubrey Plaza. She is maturing into a very composed actress who I can envision having a long and eventually acclaimed tv career.
But yeah some of us wish they’d dial back the treacle and relationship stuff a bit.
While I thought the resolution of the Leslie/Ben story was pretty well done, I have to agree that they need to stop pushing this relationship. The show just isn’t built to handle romance for me.
I thought the use of Ethel Beavers was a genius way to avoid the inevitable “I love yous” from getting way over sappy and out of hand. As with all plot-heavy episodes, they were lighter on the jokes, but almost every single joke they did have completely killed.
Also, I have to believe they were saving up this cold open on purpose to attach it to an ep like this. Second best cold open in recent memory behind the broken coffee maker last season.
I agree about Ben becoming Leslie’s campaign manager. Fun note: I know (I think?) they were joking about using “The Contender” to base episodes on, but in that movie the main character marries her campaign manager.
Totally agree…Before Ben resigned, I thought that Leslie was just going to not run for office and I got really upset because you can do so many episodes, maybe a whole season for the election
Definitely agree with the original commenter. I’m fine with occasional sentimental moments. But it’s turning into every episode.
IMHO, just not a strong season thus far.
I really thought they were going to use Chris dating Jerry’s daughter as some way to justify Leslie and Ben’s relationship. While not exactly the same, a boss dating the daughter of one of his subordinates could still be construed into some ethics violation (especially with the vehemence Chris goes after Government corruption).
Very good call. You’re totally right. Definitely a conflict of interest in the workplace.
These were precisely my sentiments and were the main reason why I was willing to accept the moderately insane premise of his erratic behavior. Now that it wasn’t used as a plot devise, I’m having even more of an issue accepting the intention of that plot, other than getting Jerry and Chris some more screen time.
So you honestly don’t think the whole court. case was preposterous? Also it’s like Footloose for 2 co workers dating to be this big a deal. Oh suddenly Leslie is a perfect attorney. I get it, this show will never be bad in your eyes and that’s fine, bit I Thought it was utterly ridiculous
Leslie’s defining character trait for the series has been her near supernatural abilility to handle details, undercut by her over-enthusiasm and self-consciousness. This was exactly what was on display tonight.
They aren’t just coworkers, they’re government employees. As was stated multiple times throughout the episode, a government boss and subordinate dating can often lead to corruption, so there are rules against it. They didn’t just make this up. Also, Leslie has always been shown to be very competent at almost everything she does, so how does her defending herself well seem surprising?
Not to mention, that with all witnesses but for the one who she actually bribed, it is quite easy to be a good “lawyer” because she was simply pointing out the truth and facts in support thereof–any person is going to look good when they can play the truth card to support their case.
Sorry but every little thing about Modern Family gets picked apart here, the way the whole office had to be in this case seemed ludicrous. But this is clearly pointless because this the the Parks and Rec can do no wrong and is the greatest thing ever space, I mean you all are basically saying Leslie is some kind of superhero, so I’ll just bow out and let you all enjoy your party
Parks and Rec sets itself out since season 1 as weird and preposterous yet warm and lovable. Modern Family sets itself out as realistic family comedy-drama which somehow teaches the audience a lesson every episode through all the coincidental (sometimes rather fake) story arcs. So if you are picking on Parks and Rec’s weirdness and unrealistic storytelling, you are placing the wrong expectations and i would suggest you stick to Modern Family. I personally think Parks and Rec’s writing has gone downhill since Harvest Festival, while Modern Family has become stronger than its last few season which were horrible. But to each his own :)
“But this is clearly pointless because this the the Parks and Rec can do no wrong and is the greatest thing ever space, I mean you all are basically saying Leslie is some kind of superhero, so I’ll just bow out and let you all enjoy your party”
You don’t have to resort to this, dude. No one’s saying this, and the responses were perfectly reasonable. This adds absolutely nothing to the conversation, beyond a petty cheap shot.
I actually think Leslie would be a perfect attorney. Her insane adoration of work and attention to details would suit her well.
Additionally, this show lives in preposterous universe. The 4th floor of city hall? The absurd public forums? The evil librarians? Everything we’ve seen about Eagleton? The murals? And just now you criticize the believability of the trial?
Leslie IS some kind of superhero. Didn’t you see “94 Meetings”? The show takes place in a heightened, borderline Simpsonian town.
Although I agree that the court case was often groan-worthy, Leslie was far from a “perfect attorney” in the episode. Leslie’s line about watching 200 Law & Order eps made me laugh, because it was clear that the writers only knew about the law through TV shows.
I mildly enjoyed the ep, but very much enjoyed the “I love you” scenes.
I’m not even sure the show really showed Leslie as a super-attorney. Sure, she was well prepared and motivated – not at all unnatural from what we’ve seen from Leslie before – but the second any snafus occurred in her well thought out plan, she bumbled and stumbled, and basically had to be bailed out by Ben’s resignation.
It’s actually hilarious how worked up and angry you are because you disagree over a sitcom. Like, stop watching then!
Ben and Jean Ralphio need to start a catering company.
I’m not going to bother engaging with you on the aesthetic appeal of Amy Poehler, but “as young”? She’s only a year and a half older than Adam Scott.
1. Adam Scott is 38, Amy Poehler is 40, and technically they’re like a year and a half apart i nage. I don’t think she’s exactly robbing the cradle here. There was a reference to Ben being 35 last season. While I can’t remember a specific reference to Leslie’s age, Amy Poehler can certainly pass for 35 or so.
2. If SHE’S unattractive? Most women must be REALLY unattractive. What, she has to be a super model to land a decent looking guy? Nobody seems to take issue with fat guy – hot wife sitcoms; now we’re taking issue with a relationship between two reasonably attractive people in their mid 30s because the guy could potentially do better? Ok, whatever you say.
3. So you think Louis CK is unattractive too, huh? Great. Duly noted.
What. the. hell. is. this. comment.
1. There’s less than a 2 year age difference in their ages.
2. I love Adam Scott and Ben is my #1 tv crush, but if we’re talking about conventional attractiveness, he’s not exactly a GQ model. He’s pretty goofy/funny-looking.
3. Their personalities are a perfect match. People fall for more than just looks, and Ben got to know Leslie before he fell for her.
4. Leslie is slim, has huge blue eyes, and gorgeous hair. I’d say that makes her above average, especially for a small town government employee! Last I checked the staff at my local gov’t office weren’t glamor models.
5. Shows pair much better looking women with average or below-average men all the time. I’d say that happens in about 70% of tv shows. Do you complain about that too?
Louis CK played Leslie’s boyfriend in season two.
Seriously? You should check your facts before you comment. These actors are both around the same age. And as a man myself I don’t at all put Amy Poehler in the “unattractive” category. She’s gorgeous. I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But this comment alone shows how shallow you are.
“Nobody seems to take issue with fat guy – hot wife sitcoms”
“Shows pair much better looking women with average or below-average men all the time. I’d say that happens in about 70% of tv shows.”
“Louis CK played Leslie’s boyfriend in season two.”
Relatively certain this is just a poorly executed joke based on the quoted items above. Or at least I hope.
I don’t want to know anyone who finds Amy Poehler unattractive.
AR, the show places Leslie around 36 years old. The video that Tom (as E720) made for Leslie’s campaign earlier this season mentioned her being born in 1975 (or 76? I forget the exact year).
Based on replies; troll wins.
AP and AS are a great looking and chemistry-laden on-screen coupling, as anyone with eyes and brains sees.
I’m in love with Amy Poehler. She’s pretty, not gorgeous, but pretty, and she’s one of the funniest people ever. Vote Knope!!!!
She’s no Ann Perkins, but damn!
Seems like a dangerous conversation to wade into, but I find Lizzy Caplan far more attractive than Amy Poehler, and therefore, the entire Leslie/Ben relationship had a bit of implausibility from the start since it started up so shortly after Party Down ended. But those crazy kids are killing it on screen, and that’s all that matters.
@James: Thanks for reminding me of the video – it was ’75. The “Peter Gabriel Leaves Genesis!” part stands out now.
Chris – thank you for bringing such brilliant insight to the dialogue. Sounds like “Ben” is more your type anyways (not that their is anything wrong with that).
Not going to lie. I’ve pondered the same thought as the original commenter. But I think, as a society, we way to used to super, super attractive females on TV. Amy Poehler is far from unattractive, but sort of normal looking. I think we just instinctively think that the lead character on a TV show is supposed to be super attractive.
Oh, I get it! You’re pretending to be Tom Haverford in this comment. Just pretend she’s your older sister’s elderly aunt.
To be fair, Adam Scott HAS gone without a carb for 4 years. Consider the washboard abs.
Clearly Amy Poehler is attractive enough to marry the guy in the $9,000 suit. COME ON!!
Anyone who isn’t attracted to Amy Poehler / Leslie Knope needs to rewatch “Jerry’s Painting”
Was this the first time they showed snow in Pawnee? I can’t remember any other episode where there was any snow.
But we know it snows, because Ann likes to put on her snow suit when hammered.
This was the first time I noticed the snow as well. Since the city hall they use is really Pasadena’s City Hall building, (I live in Pasadena) it really stood out to me.
We saw snow in the second season Christmas episode, where Leslie got caught up in the sex scandal. It snowed when they were lighting the Christmas tree.
This show not only makes me laugh, it makes me ridiculously happy after watching it.
I will not be surprised at all to learn that all those ridiculous sounding rules are still on the books in some places. I’ve seen articles where they collect wacko rules that are still technically on the books in jurisdictions even though they would clearly never be enforced.
I completely agree. I usually feel giddy after watching an episode of Parks. After the past two episodes, I’ve had the goofiest smile on my face. I’m pretty sure my roommate thinks I’m insane.
Perhaps Ben goes to work in Eagleton?
I thought that too. He was supposed to be some sort of traveling accountant before. But would Eagleton want Pawnee’s reject?
HOW does anyone still like Chris? How?! I want him off the show as soon as possible, and ideally single and miserable.
Yeah, +1. Didn’t like Rob Lowe in The West Wing, and have started not liking him here too. Don’t think he adds anything.
also not a fan of Chris. just seeing his face in the opening credits bothers me.
I think he detracts more than he adds to the show in general, but I thought he was good here.
I’m not a big Rob Lowe fan, and the character can be a bit much, but I do like the idea of a ‘bad guy’ who’s so sunny and psychotically positive, while Ron Swanson with his more typical antagonist’s personality is one of Leslie’s best friends.
If he were actually a sunny villain, I’d like it, but it bothers me that most of the cast continues to like him and be on good terms with him, when he’s been insufferable, insensitive, and self-servingly duplicitous from the start.
“Stop pooping”. That is all I have to say.
I’ve never really been a fan of Chris. I know that Parks exists in this sort of preposterous heightened reality, but even in that existence he seems too over the top. Today was just another example of that. His behavior at the trial was just ridiculous; not quirky.
I feel the writers don’t really have any great ideas what to do with him, so they just have him act kooky in “serious” scenes so as to not be devoid of laughs (see: the scene where Ben resigns and Chris pretty much detracts from the entire scene with his histrionics)
I’ve loved Chris’s character until recently. Didn’t like the whole thing with Jerry’s daughter on Halloween–no way would the Chris Traeger we’ve seen up to that point think that was proper. And this Chris was absurd. If he was so adamant about enforcing a no-fraternization policy, then he would’ve called Leslie and Tom on the carpet last year when he witnessed their “kiss.” He called witnesses without knowing what they were going to say and expecting them to commit perjury? He acted like the cartoonish prosecutor in a bad John Grisham movie.
When they find the right balance between Chris’ wild over-optimism/unyieling bottom line views/essentialy decency mixed with some cluelessness, he’s a great asset to the show. When they fixate on any of those three parts too heavily, it throws everything out of whack and Chris becomes an unfunny distraction. Last night they had the formula done right. Hopefully they’ll keep that up.
That’s a little over-exaggerated, especially when you don’t actually explain why you hate the character so much.
That’s enough.
Lowe and Scott joining the cast turned this show from sweet and funny to genius.
To be fair, that was probably unintentional. The comment system on hitfix has some problems.
We get it. You hate Rob Lowe. Move on.
I love Parks and Rec but i feel that the writing has really gone down ever since Harvest Festival. It’s still nice and lovable but we need to get back to the peak of Ron’s Pyramid of Greatness.
Really? I thought the show didn’t dip one bit after Harvest Festival, and the last two episodes were the best the show has been. There’s been more than enough Ron Swanson humor in that time as well. How has it dipped? I’m curious, not confrontational.
Last two episodes= last two episodes of season 3.
I know this is a minor thing, but the lighthouse in the painting of the frozen whore is actually an Indiana lighthouse (Michigan City, IN). Good Job, P&R set dressers!
And yeah, that was the best “romantic” TV I’ve seen since Jane Austen on Masterpiece Theatre… Good Job P&R writers!
My DVR was acting a bit funky and a couple of lines were scrambled here and there… can someone tell me what happens when a Presbyterian speaks out of turn?
“Should a Presbyterian speak out of turn, he may be caned across the shinbone.”
Poor shoe shine Kyle reminds me of Murray’s colleague Greg from FOTC
No love for the cold open? I laughed for nearly the entire credit sequence after Ron threw out his computer.
That was great. Especially because it was the city’s computer.
Yes, the opener was awesome-sause!
Amen! I was reading through all of this romance garbage waiting to see if someone, ANYONE, mention the scene, and the type of greatness, that makes this show amazing. Not the, yawn, romance! A GIF of Ron trashing his PC would be right up there with the breakfast buffet one for me. Long live Ron F’in Swanson!
Also, am I just overly attached to the character or does no one frickin run funnier the Ron F’in Swanson?!?!
me too. And the funny thing is Google Maps still knows where he lives
I really would love to see a Google Car drive by someone’s house as part a cold open before season’s end. Especially if Ron were walking out of the house right at that moment. The giggles that would ensue (from my couch).
This! I was nearly crying from laughter.
Great episode. One of the all-time classics. Didn’t even occur to me that there was a slight clip show vibe. Loved Tammy II’s appearance.
Too bad the comments section is being taken over by trolls.
No mention of the hysterical cold opening? As much as I love just about every moment Ron Swanson is on TV that still had me cracking up more than usual.
One of the best cold opens for the show that I can remember. I love when Parks and Rec takes its characters’ quirks and traits and applies them to everyday things. Ron Swanson discovering Google Earth was genius.
Wow, people liked that cold open? From the second Ron saw a pop-up with his name on it, I said “This is going to lead to Ron throwing the computer out the window”. I was close. I don’t like Parks, or my beloved Ron Swanson, to be that predictable.
Yeah, Rolf, as soon as Ron saw his pop-up window, I’m pretty sure every Swanson fan realized “oh man, that’s right, what is Ron going to do when he discovers [anything the internet does in the privacy realm].” Didn’t mean it wasn’t funny.
I’m with John–I love this show when it finds new ways to explore established character traits/quirks. The open was brilliant.
I think if he discovered more things beyond the internet that had his information it would have been better (nothing really comes to mind yet though Ron vs a psychic would be good)
part of why it’s predictable is because you love Ron Swanson
Ron F’in Swanson is such comedic gold. I loved the cold open, showing his progression from confusion to enlightenment to paranoia to aggression. Perfect Swansonian behavior. Then to get a Swanson run when he realized Tammy Two was in the building? Those two scenes, added to the Andy getting confused by Leslie’s instructions, were just beautiful.
Also, Leslie and Ben love each other, blahblahblah. It was handled well, though. Kudos, P&R!
Wow I feel like some of these comments are a little harsh. I love this show and I love all the characters. And yes I do love Leslie and Ben both equally and seperately. while the show has been heavy the last few episodes on the Ben/Leslie storyline I think this was the writers way of bringing these two together quickly instead of dragging it on for seasons like some shows do. I’m sure this will not be the last time we will get many moments with these two character but I have a feeling that the writers will start to back off from this storyline now. All in all, I thought this episode was sweet and had a lot of heart in it tonight.
I love this show and all it’s characters. I love Ben and Leslie. And yes the show has focused on their romance heavily these last few episodes, I think it was just the writers way of closing their storyline up without dragging the will they won’t they situation out for seasons, which can be very tiresome as a viewer. Pretty sure we will still get moments with these two but I think the writers will start to put more focus elsewhere. Maybe on Leslie’s campaign? Anyway I thought it was a sweet episode that had a lot of heart tonight. I think this little arc ended perfectly.
TV forum posters can be a cynical bunch. I agree with you completely.
Totally agreed. I liked how they somewhat serialized the Ben-Leslie conflict and dealt with it directly.
Abed stole Ben’s Batman costume.
This was the episode they were shooting when the girls were reviewing candy!
I really liked April’s outfit in that video, and it looked even better on TV. Probably one of my new favorites, after the ones with the navy and mustard cardigans from season two (I don’t like the new mustard sweaters). I have a thing for jewel tones.
“And would Ben be any nicer to Kyle than Andy’s been?” (Read: I love the umami flavor)
Stop being so pretentious Kyle!!
I enjoyed this episode – its practically impossible to make a “bad” p&r episode at this point – but it might’ve benefited from a solid B or C story. Ben and Leslie have been so front and center lately, that it seems a bit odd to make an episode pretty much ONLY about them.
I think that all of these episodes have been fine, but Parks might have been better served to space these past three episodes out a little bit. It feels a little like Ben/Leslie overkill at this point.
Having said that, it looks like they’ve finally got these two where we want them to be, with little very little pain involved. Looking forward to see where the show goes from here.
Ben could get a job with a catering company…
I loved the entire episode. And I thought Chris was back in better form than lately–his “happy face” which means he’s stressed, and the way the number of bottles on his desk kept growing as the trial progressed (without a single comment on how they were multiplying) was great. Every time there was a shot of his desk, it had more and more stuff on it, but it was never front and center. And I really like Ethel Beavers reading the two love declarations. I thought the whole thing was great–even Leslie’s stumble right after she was so pleased with her courtroom demeanor because she had “watched over 200 episodes of Law & Order.” And I think Ben and Leslie have great chemistry.
Will Sepinwall ever write a negative review of Parks and Rec? Is he contractually obligated not to?
Yes, because this episode was awful and needs a drubbing.
NICE TRY ARMOND WHITE
He’s repeatedly established that it’s a show he loves (for good reason). I’m not sure what your point is here. He liked the episode, as did many of us.
IMHO, Sepinwall uses an entirely different tone with Parks and Rec than other shows. With Parks and Rec he only tries to interpret events without critisizing any elements like he does on other shows.
@Tevin – *applause*
@thehova83 – So what exactly would you find to criticize in this episode? Because when I watch television for a half hour with a goofy grin on my face the entire time, I have serious difficulty thinking of something to criticize.
Alan actually has a secret contract with NBC, where he has to review everything they do positively. That’s why he’s so effusive in his praise of Whitney.
I say Ben and Abed pair up and become some kind of awesome Batman duo :-P
Ethel Beavers has become the Miss Blankenship of Parks and Rec!
I really hope they don’t go a “queen of perversions” route.
Apparently my mother watched her 1st episode ever last night (no clue what prompted that other than my blathering on in the past). Her first words to me about the episode, “I really like that Ethel character. I want to be her when I get even older.” I kid you not.
Another solid ep. Nothing spectacular about it, but I laughed multiple times and when it over I had a silly grin on my face. What more could I ask for?
This exactly.
I think P&R has simply spoiled us. I commented above that they didn’t include as many jokes in this episode. Then I watched the episode again and realized–there are many jokes. We’re just used to wall-to-wall laughs on this show, so when they space out the jokes to make room for drama and plot, it can be a little… jarring?
Still, watching this one again, the first half was brilliant, they stuck the landing, and it only flagged a little in the final few scenes of the ethics trial.
Rob Lowe was absolutely on fire. Other than Ron’s announcement of Tammy 2’s arrival, Lowe was the funniest damn part of this episode. Where does the dude get that manic energy from? Classic Treager.
Also, did anyone else think the stone face portrait dude looked like Kevin Nealon is some heavy ass make-up?
Good stuff Alan!
I love this episode from start to finish. Ben/Leslie make me smile like an idiot and I found the episode very funny as well.
Just a quick question: How long did Ben and Leslie go out exactly? I’m just confused on the timeline. Because they were only together for the last 3 episodes of last season right? I can’t remember if the season premiere opened in real time, meaning they broke up after dating for about a month. Just wondering thanks!
I could watch 30 minutes of Andy. Chris Pratt plays the character so perfectly. “Put the files in the drawer, got it”.
I don’t agree – the character tends to become very cartoonish, which is fine as long as you dose him properly.
I agree that a 30 minute episode entirely based around Andy could be an overdose.
However, I would love a little picture-in-picture box in the corner of the screen the entire episode showing Andy’s facial reactions to everything. Because those are gold.
aren’t relationships of major characters show killers? we don’t need ross and rachel getting married in season 1. don’t we like that Liz Lemon will be forever searching for love? The dynamic of shows change too much once characters become married(or have children) and limits many possibilities. I want this to remain an ensemble show and relationships tend to dominate plot lines.
I agree. Friday Night Lights really suffered once Coach and Tami got together.
I think we saw when Ben and Leslie were dating before that the show can still be every bit an ensemble show as pre-relationship Ben and Leslie. It might have seemed a little relationship-heavy in these recent few episodes, but that’s because the writers were dealing with a mini-arc about the relationship. I forsee things getting back to stories about Pawnee and all of the characters, rather than Ben and Leslie, now that the arc is wrapped up.
I do not see how it is possible to criticize the Office’s dumbing down of Kevin without acknowledging that Parks is doing the exact same thing with Andy Dwyer every week. At a certain point, Chris Pratt’s delivery is not going to be enough to salvage that character.
I disagree. Andy’s… deficiencies are still very specific. The short attention span. The super-literal mind. Endless supply of optimism.
In an episode like Smallest Park, you get to see Andy in his element in the guitar class. He’s not an all-around idiot, and I don’t think they’re playing him that way.
He can learn. Remember: “gases fill the space of whatever container they’re in. School.”
Not feeling this season. The relationships have all bedded in (except for the most boring Leslie/Ben one), there isn’t much room for the kind of interesting interactions I like best. Andy/April/Anne was the best, but now what?
This is how it’s done, The Office – you have to earn your emotional moments.
Has anyone else noticed that the show has gotten a lot less edgy? I don’t mind it at all, but I can see how some might. It used to be a show where you might hesitate to watch it with your mother at times. Now, it seems pretty PG.
I wonder if this is an attempt to attract a wider family-friendly audience. It is NBC though, so I doubt that will help much.
I don’t understand, is no one else irritated about the fact that they changed the past? Leslie/Ben did NOT bribe the maintenance worker. They just suggested he take the rest of the day off……..
No, they did give me a giftcard. That’s considered bribing as well as giving him the rest of the day off.
What I would like to see Ben do: Run Leslie’s campaign, but since that’s hardly a full-time salaried job, also enroll in one of those college programs that let professionals quickly retrain into being teachers. Come back in Season 5 teaching history and government and running the Model UN program, Star Wars Club, etc at the high school. He seemed so happy working with the high school kids in The Treaty (assuming the school district could get past his unprofessional conduct that day, ahem). The show could pretend that as a teacher he’d have enough free time to volunteer a lot at City Hall on Leslie’s projects. And also he’d recruit students to volunteer/offer public service opportunities in place of detention, stuff like that.
Maybe I have an overactive imagination. But that’s my favorite scenario for him.
Minor Correction: Last season’s episode “The Bubble” also featured a title card: “Part 1: The Bubble” I know this, because I am watching it again and it is awesome.