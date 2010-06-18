‘Party Down’ – ‘Cole Landry’s Draft Day Party’: Coming out for the team

A review of tonight’s “Party Down” just as soon as I rehearse the “you have embarrassed me” speech…
“Cole Landry’s Draft Day Party” continued the hilarious roll the show has been on since Steve Guttenberg taught us about porcupines, and did perhaps the best job since that episode of giving everyone something funny to do.
Rob Thomas went back to the familiar but always-amusing well of Ron Donald dick jokes, here with Ron obsessed about his level of… well, let’s let Ron ask:
“When you have an orgasm, how much stuff comes out? Of your penis?”
(That he needs to state the second sentence is just perfect.)
So we had Ron running around and being punked by Kyle, and then inadvertently taking the prank too far by handing a semen sample to a guest. We had more relationship awkwardness between Henry and Casey (including two separate “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” references), the wonderful spectacle of Roman’s usual defensive preconceptions about the world being shattered by a football player who’s smarter and better-read on the subject of science fiction than he is.
Best of all, we had an episode where Lydia was understandably central to all the action. We’ve seen her look for a sugar-daddy before, and I liked the idea of turning her usual cluelessness on its head by placing her in a situation where she’s more at home and confident than her showbiz-obsessed colleagues. I’ve enjoyed Megan Mullally in fits and starts this season, but this episode does the best job of integrating her into the team and this world.
Of course, someone who knows as much about football as Lydia claims to would point out that someone in Cole Landry’s potential draft position would be actually at the draft and not enjoying finger food with his buddies at home. But you have to allow for a contrivance or two to set up the plot sometimes, and the payoff about why Cole kept dropping (complete with a Deadspin reference that felt organic) was worth it.
One more episode to go in the season, featuring the triumphant return of Jane Lynch as Constance Carmel. Either Thursday or Friday, I’ll post an interview I did with Adam Scott about the difficult time he had making the decision to leave the show, and after the finale airs, I’ll have an interview with John Enbom looking back over this season and trying to figure out when or if we’ll know something about a third season.
What did everybody else think?
The NFL invites all of the top draft picks to the draft, but they’re free to turn it down and watch the draft from home.
Well, sure, but nobody expected to go that high does.
With all due respect to the all knowing Sepinwall, but with the recent slides of recent qb’s like Rodgers and Brady Quinn a guy sitting at home instead of going to the draft and being embarrassed by being stuck in the green room, a guy sitting at home with friends isn’t really a stretch. Hell Tim Tebow did it this year.
And yes I acknowledge that Tim Tebow wasn’t slated as a top five pick but some had him going top 10.
And the gay rumor obviously didn’t just come up on draft day so yeah, it’s not really a contrivance I’d say.
With all due respect to the all knowing “Eric”, NFL locks are the ones that attend the draft and the way this episode portrayed Cole’s draft status is that he was a cinch lock to be the top QB taken and to go to Tampa Bay. While the expected first round picks are invited to attend the draft, only the ones that know are locks are expected to attend. For Tim Tebow, he definitely was not anywhere near projected top 10. He was more projected as one of the last couple picks of the first round and more likely second. Even going to Denver at 24 (I think) was an absolute shock. the visibility of Tebow from college is the only reason the NFL extended an invite…which raised eyebrows. Tebow obviously declined because of the uncertainty of his draft status. Perhaps you’re mistaking your example for Clausen who was projected top ten but actually fell to 2nd round…but still attended the draft…which doubly goes against what you suggested with the Rodgers and Quinn example.
So for people that are considered locks to go to certain teams, such as Stafford, Ryan and Bradford-type that spend the draft at home like Cole, is what I would consider a contrivance.
With all due respect, Jimmy Clausen was with his family in California during the draft.
With all due respect none of that matters…the show is playing off of the video we have all seen countless times (including Jerry Maguire) of a collegian waiting at home for the call.
I thought the episode was laugh out loud funny, but once the announcers started talking about how Cole was being dropped because he was gay, I had a hard time accepting the story. Yes, it’s a silly comedy and doesn’t strive for realism, but there is just NO WAY that would have happened like that during the real draft. OK, I’ll stop being a nerd now.
Still, screamingly funny ep. So many good lines!
No way the announcers would have said it, or no way it would have happened? Some people think that’s exactly why Brady Quinn dropped in 2007. The talking heads didn’t mention it, but then, they didn’t have a picture of Quinn kissing another man, either.
They really won’t draft someone they think is gay? Neantherdals!
Neanderthals, even, yeesh.
Yeah, you can nitpick the details, but none of that can take away from what was just about the funniest half hour of television since the paintball episode of Community. Lydia felt really a part of the team, Henry and Casey still have a lot of chemistry and their relationship plots never feel forced, but the true star once again was Ron Donald. Ken Marino will never get the recognition he deserves for this role because so few people are watching.
“…just about the funniest half hour of television since the paintball episode of Community.”
I was actually going to say the same thing.
I think this was the funniest episode of the series. Just like Alan said, everyone got something funny to do, and each of them were brilliant. An episode this good makes it so much harder to think about the possibility of this show not returning for another season.
I agree. I thought it was one of the best episodes of the season. I was in stitches much of the time. It’s a pity that viewership is low.
I loved it, but I thought Kyle wasn’t particularly well-used (his jokes at the beginning were funny, but then he disappeared). I also didn’t believe that he wouldn’t know anything about football. A people-pleasing “handsome man” like him would have hung out with jocks in high school, even if he wasn’t one himself.
Otherwise, favorite since The Gute. I didn’t even see the final reveal coming, which speaks to how much interesting stuff was going on.
The tumblers are starting to click into place for the season finale. One of the best episodes of the series, bar none. It set the stage for Kyle’s departure (his band Karma Rocket about to take their baby steps into the big-time), it left hanging the question of whether Henry will invite himself to Casey’s Apatow movie world premiere (and maybe get back into the acting game). This could be a bunch of folks’ Emmy submission tapes. I will miss this show as I would a dear departed friend. And there’s not a comedy on the air that can touch it right now. Edie Who?, for starters.
Outstanding episode, Adam Scott and Lizzy Caplan continue to amaze me. As Sepinwall and Fienberg both said in their Emmy nomination prediction blogs, Scott does the job of the playing the straight man to perfection. He’s not just a face-maker and observer to the people around him, his comments and reactions are what makes this show so great and I haven’t seen anything at his level since Jason Bateman in Arrested Development.
As a football fan, I enjoyed this one- loved the references to Deadspin and uber-agent Drew Rosenhaus. The nitpicker in me wished the show had done a better job with the graphics on the ESPN-like channel. For me, this was Lydia’s best episode. She acted the most like a person (albeit a little batty), and not just a raving, high-pitched, lunatic. The idea that these wannabe artsy people know nothing about sports is an old chestnut, but it was well executed.
Also, Daniel Franzese (Damian from “Mean Girls” & friend of Lizzy) as the “smart” football player! Nice to see him. Great, laugh-out-loud episode all around. I’m really going to miss this show in its current incarnation (assuming it doesn’t get outright canceled).
Thanks, Alex. It was driving me crazy figuring out how that guy was.
A truly great episode after what I thought was probably the weakest of the season.
Great to see some extended Henry/Casey banter, it seemed lost amongst the awkwardness pre-Company Picnic. Also, good to see Henry facing up to his insecurities, even only for a brief time before Casey revealed her plan to rub her mum’s face in her minor success, and Adam Scott mastered the growing repressed jealousy as Casey told him about the kinky robot skit.
Ron dick jokes have been funny since Sin-Say-Shun, will continue to be funny for a long, long time.
Like all the best Party Down episodes, all plots entwine for a wonderful climax; Casey’s bimbo accent, Cole’s scourned lover (and the look on Henry’s face after he stormed out), the rather, ahem, candid picture of Cole, his agent’s reaction and angry cries of the football player with Ron’s sperm in his hand. Amazing.
My favourite part though was the agent asking which of his kids was injured and berating his wife for calling him on such a trivial matter on draft day, of all days. However, it was hard to miss the similarities between him and J.K. Simmons’ Leonard Stiltskin.
Lydia still cannot be integrated into the group, and they’re not even trying anymore, her inadequacy will only be exposed further with Jane Lynch’s return next week.
That was a spectacular episode. Lots of laughs. I hope the finale is as good.
I gotta say, I saw the headline for your review before I got a chance to see the episode, and “Coming out for the team” sorta ruined the joke.
Great episode. Loved seeing Roman one-upped over and over again. The irony bit was a highlight.
Well the black player comes over to talk to Henry at the bar the whole plot is obvious anyway.
I kind of love seeing Beaver from Greek in all these great shows – Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Community, and now Party Down.
Lydia was hilarious being in her element especially in that she could stage mom it up perfectly. We finally got to really see the level of manic ambition that drives her. So funny.
I liked the extra layer to Roman’s comment about gym teachers considering Bill’s hatred of the one dating his mom in F&G.
It’s too bad most of the cast won’t be back next year because this show truly is one of the best comedies on right now.
I love this show and love your reviews.
Alan, when you post the interview with Adam Scott could you add some detail on why actors need to choose a particular show? I don’t quite understand how they aren’t able to fit more than one show on an actor’s schedule, especially two awesome shows like Party Down and Parks & Rec. Is it scheduling or simply contracts to prevent other work?
I was wondering the same thing. It’s not like they’re cranking out 22 episodes of PARTY DOWN every year….
It’s contracts. NBC or Fox (with Lynch) don’t want their actors appearing on other networks’ shows as regulars. There are rare exceptions to this, but they’re just that: rare.
After watching this episode and thinking about the cast moving on, I suddenly wondered if Ken Marino wouldn’t make a good replacement for Steve Carell if he does decide to leave “The Office”?
I would’ve never thought of that, but Ken Marino in “The Office” would be SO great. It’s been fun watching the old “The State” episodes with him looking so young and buff and comparing him to his Ron Donald character now. Really, him and Adam Scott have to be the best comedic actors on TV.
I don’t get that about preventing the actors. If it was a network show it would be one thing but a low profile cable show like Party Down? That’s just petty.
I don’t know about you guys, but I get seriously excited to watch this show just for the guest stars. It’s so easy to get my friends into the show when they see somebody from Upright Citizens Brigade or The State or Human Giant in every single episode.
I’m going to dissent from the consensus here. I felt this episode was indicative of my problems with Season 2. One of the great things was Season 1’s ability to surprise. The characters have become too one note – Roman’s a snob, Kyle’s an idiot, Ronald’s a sadsack. In Season 1, the show would have had Jerome talking about someone other than Cole and fooled the audience.
I love this show and have seen every episode more than once to get every brilliant bit of dialogue. But…
I’ve recently thought the show’s sexual frankness and the ongoing imbalance in Casey and Henry’s relationship were both a bit overdone, but this episode put these issues over the top for me. I’m not a prude (I know you won’t believe that after you read this), but I think too many cable shows try too hard to be as “adult” as possible and instead end up looking like half their writing staff is still in high school. Get over the “freedom” of being on cable, already. It’s just sex. Find another crutch.
And Casey and Henry… I wish the relationship would develop a bit, mostly just so they wouldn’t have the same dynamic every week.
This episode took both too far for me. Ron and his “sample”: blech. Casey and Henry: move on. And I agree with the commenter who said the bit about the public announcement of the gay rumors during the draft strained credulity. This episode was a bummer for me. ~Maryann
I find that there’s enough cleverness that the sexual humor does not seems to be adult for adult’s sake.
Now I do agree with you that there is no way they’d do gay rumors (pre-pictures) in the draft broadcast. And even post-pictures, they wouldn’t blindside the quarterback. It’s not Meet The Press. THAT took me out of the show.
This year, barely any top talent actually attended the draft. Especially the QBs. They all had parties with their friends at home and had the same kind of in-home coverage as Cole. I actually thought the plot was surprisingly up-to-date.
What? Am I the only one who recognized former TCM host & movie reviewer extraordinaire Ben Mankiewicz as one of the sportscasters?
Overall, great episode. Hilarious through and through.
I, too, recognized him.
Alan, the scene were the sportscasters interview Cole Landry and in the background you hear “Did you just put your semen in my hand?” caused me to stop breathing and my body to heave spasmodically for several minutes. If I had died, could my wife have sued the producers and Starz for making the show too funny?