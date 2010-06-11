‘Party Down’ – ‘Joel Munt’s Big Deal Party’: She’s the man

A review of tonight’s “Party Down” coming up just as soon as I sink into myself…
“If I’d known I’d be lied to, I wouldn’t have come to Hollywood!” -A.F. Gordon Theodore
Though the feel of each “Party Down” episode changes depending on the kind of party and the guest stars, there are certain constants about the show that remain true – chief among them that every team member’s dreams will be constantly dashed(*), usually with a huge dose of humiliation along the way.
(*) At least for as long as that actor doesn’t leave the series for another project.
Henry will never get Leonard Stiltskin to give him an audition, Ron will never find success as an entrepeneur, Kyle will never rise above all the other mimbos in town, etc. Yes, Casey has her small Apatow movie role, but if “Party Down” somehow returns and Lizzy Caplan is still a part of it, something will have to go wrong with that, as well.
The team members’ inevitable failures provides much of the show’s comedy, as well as its pathos, but there are times when it can feel predictable, and “Joel Munt’s Big Deal Party” was one of those times.
Now, I really liked the episode as a whole. It featured two fine guest turns by Paul Scheer(**) as smarmy, revenge-seeking sell-out Joel and by Dave “Gruber” Allen (always near and dear to me for playing Mr. Rosso on “Freaks and Geeks,” and nice to see Allen and Martin Starr share the screen together again) as iconic but sheltered sci-fi author A.F. Gordon Theodore. (Plus it had a much smaller guest role for Andre Royo, aka Bubbs from “The Wire,” and any Bubbles is good Bubbles, you know?) It had fun with Ron’s struggle to reassert his authority as team leader with his list of Ronald Donald Do’s and Don’ts (and the team’s confusion over which one RDD” referred to), and with the low-key rekindling of Henry and Casey’s relationship, and Henry’s attempt to disprove Casey’s “You’re kind of the lady, and I’m kind of the man” theory. And even though Lydia was once again largely off in her own world again, it was a funny world, as having Lydia accidentally use cocaine was a smart way for the show to embrace and exploit Megan Mullally’s zanier vibe.
(**) Scheer’s now the second “Human Giant” alum to guest star, after Rob Huebel was one of the community theater actors a few weeks back. All that leaves for a hypothetical third season is Aziz Ansari. Hmm… if only someone affiliated with “Party Down” had some sort of professional relationship with Aziz…
For that matter, I really enjoyed the other guys on the team invoking the Code in order to help Roman get re-revenge on Joel, as well as Martin Starr’s performance in the scene where Roman and Joel bonded over how they might have solved the problem of depicting the Mongus. We know from the Guttenberg episode that Roman is a hack, but we saw in that scene that he does genuinely enjoy the creative process and talking about his beloved “hard sci-fi.”
But because of the structure of the series, and of how Munt was depicted in earlier scenes, it was so obvious that he was going to steal Roman’s idea to get the movie back on and screw over his partner once again that I briefly began to hope they were making it too obvious so we’d instead get a punchline where Munt was being sincere and Roman refused to see it. Instead, the story went exactly where it seemed like it was going to go, and that predictability bogged down the episode’s final third.
On the other hand, can’t complain too much about an episode in which Kyle is asked if he can pop a lock and he instead pops and locks, can I?
What did everybody else think?
BUBBLES!!!
And yes, BUBBLES!!!!!! That was a nice treat.
Andre Royo was awesome in his small roll. I loved when he grabbed his card back from Kyle after accidentally drinking the pee.
Anyway, I think you’re being too hard on the ep. It was enjoyable and I didn’t mind that Munt’s betrayal was telegraphed. It also ended with nice Kyle/Roman bonding scene.
By the way, why does Henry’s shirt always look too tight? Is that a running gag that I missed in the first season?
Alan, I sensed that too, in the last part of the episode. Maybe the reason viewers are jumping ship is because they’ve been conditioned to believe the good guys are always gonna get it up the butt in the end.
Are viewers jumping ship? Or were there just no viewers to begin with?
Dave, the ratings were never good to begin with; I believe PD’s season 1 averaged about 110,000 viewers/episode. They did spike in week 3 with almost 300,000, but the combination of Jane Lynch leaving the show, and the projection that there really isn’t any hope for the caterers’ to escape their dead-end jobs has led to numbers of 88,000 and 68,000 viewers, respectively, for the last 2 weeks. The latter number was galling for me, because Starz didn’t publicize at all “Kristen Bell returns to Party Down”. She was in the promos, but they never mentioned her by name. I wonder if they’ll stick to that week after next, when Lynch comes back for her one-off episode.
I don’t know if the recent drop is because people are actually tuning out or more are just watching it through netflix or online, but I’m not surprised by the numbers. I expect a spike for Jane Lynch but not much. Kristen Bell was never going to bring in big numbers, though. She didn’t when she appeared the first season. Anyone who cares enough about her to tune in specifically for her would know she was on it whether promos mentioned her by name or not.
I always recognize Andre Royo’s voice before his face because, after years of watching The Wire, who expects him to look so healthy.
Andre Royo being in the episode was about the weirdest moment on this show, in a good way. He still sounds so much like Bubbles but looked healthy that it was so odd to hear him just being a non-addict character.
I liked the episode, but it was certainly predictable in the way you pointed out. That said, the episode did a very good job of humanizing Roman, who’s usually one of the more abrasive elements of the show.
Pretty weak episode. Love the characters, and always enjoy seeing them, but this one just really didn’t do anything for me. There were a few moments, but it just left me waiting for next week. However, Bubbs!
Kind of a stretch, but supposing a S3 (which in itself is prety iffy…) wouldn’t an ex PD affiliated Adam Scott have a professional relationship with Aziz Ansari now that they’re on the same show?
The ending being a little predictable, it was still a good episode, and I do enjoy seeing Roman as completely Roman-esque, but not a complete total hack when it comes to his ideas.
I can’t believe it’s almost the end of the season. SAD.
It’s not a stretch; it’s what Alan meant.
Ha, thanks! I was going to post that question to Alan if nobody had mentioned it – what is Aziz’s connection to the show? I was trying to think of something in their collective pasts… but yeah, Parks & Recreation, duh.
Maybe Party Down can cater the Parks & Rec wrap party? And Henry can serve a drink to Adam Scott?
lol, duh. I blame the late hour at which I posted. :D
I most strongly disagree with your statement that Roman is a hack. A hack is a person who knowingly writes badly for financial gain; Roman is just a bad – tho completely sincere – writer. In the Guttenberg episode, it was McLovin who fought to change the script to please their audience. Roman only begrudgingly acquiesced to the changes, and stood by his hard sci-fi principles to the end.
Agreed. Roman’s not a hack; he’s the other extreme who’s not a great writer because he’s so adamant that he not compromise his vision for an audience.
was just gonna write this but u beat me to it. totally agree
I think what bothered me most in this episode was Lydia’s immediate use of the cocaine when it was offered to her. It’s not like we’re led to believe she “accidentally” used the compact’s applicator and dusted her face, thinking it was makeup – she had the rolled up bill in her hand, so clearly snorted it. Why would she do that? Is she stupid enough to not know what she was doing? Nobody is that naive. Have we ever been led to believe she is a druggie, or a wannabe druggie? That she would try it just for the fun of it? The whole thing just didn’t work for me.
I also am probably too picky about the party details since I have been an event manager, but in this episode in particular it was ridiculous that for much of the episode, the staff was off doing other things (breaking into vans, hanging out in the mens’ room, snorting coke, etc.) and still food and alcohol managed to be served and consumed. I’ve also never seen bars at parties with as little action as the ones on this show – there’s never a line for a drink! These are seriously magic caterers, and I would like to hire them.
I can believe Lydia doing coke. She’s very enamored with the “hollywood” scene and to her doing coke is making her feel a more part of it.
is someone really complaining about the lack of lines at the bar on this show? really?
Hey, this bugs me too. The catering crew is so incompetent it’s hard to believe their company would ever get any jobs, not to mention that all of them would have been fired. I wish the show would show them acting professional when on the floor, saving their true personalities and interactions for when they are behind closed doors. But it’s a leap of faith I make for a show I enjoy. Too bad the ratings are so poor.
Between this and “The League,” Paul Scheer is developing a niche for himself as the “rich asshole nerd.”
That’s a lot better than Rob Huebel being a faketanned dimwitted douche character and Aziz Ansari just acting like his Raaaaaandy character in all their roles.
While predictable (sort of like Sisyphus), I enjoyed the episode. The revelation of the security cam and Ron’s reaction was nice and I enjoyed Lydia on coke quite a bit. Giving Roman a quick taste of success is about all any of them is going to get. And that’s ok.
Lizzy Caplan’s wikipedia page says that the show has been picked up for a 3rd season.
You have to chalk that up to the unreliability of the wiki concept. No renewal has happened yet, and I’m still assuming, unfortunately, that there won’t be one.
The episode was genius. RDDs.