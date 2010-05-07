‘Party Down’ – ‘Nick DiCinto’s Orgy Night’: There is no sex in the (bleep) room

A review of tonight’s “Party Down” (complete with some salty language, so click through at your own risk) coming up just as soon as I grab freedom with both hands…
“Guys, you’re kidding. Seriously. It’s not the polite conversation room. It’s the fuck room! Don’t go in the fuck room and be surprised when someone wants to fuck!” -Nick DiCinto
Last week, an old college friend came to visit for a few days, and I decided to introduce her to “Party Down.” We started with the pilot and the campus conservatives episodes (the former to intro the characters, the latter because she loves Jason Dohring). Then to seal the deal of her continuing to watch at home, I took a risk and went with “Sin Say Shun Awards Afterparty” over the sweet 16 episode and the celebration of Ricky Sargulesh.
The trio did their job, but there came a moment during “Sin Say Shun” – specifically, when Ron was displaying his impressive male member for a group of potential investors – when I had to turn to my friend and say, sheepishly, “It’s not usually quite this filthy.”
She said she believed me. I just hope there’s a gap between our mini-marathon and whenever she gets around to “Nick DiCinto’s Orgy Night,” easily the show’s dirtiest episode since “Sin Say Shun” – and, perhaps not coincidentally, the funniest episode so far of this young season.
We know the “Party Down” cast is pretty fearless, and we know the same of guest star Thomas Lennon, who spent six seasons on “Reno 911” packed into the tightest shorts legally allowed on television. So the combo of this show, this actor (whose rear end was on frequent display), and the premise of a poorly-planned orgy thrown by a bitter recent divorcee made for a lot of huge laughs.
We got the awkwardness of Nick trying to convince his surprised guests to give into orgy fever, and then the skeevy brilliance of Roman volunteering his service as orgy whisperer, talking of “fuck actives” and displaying his usual high standards about body shots. We got Ron giving Henry way too much detail about his ex-girlfriend (“She had a very rough tongue”), and Henry for a night getting drunk and acting more like his season one self. And we got the very funny but sad story of Kyle hitting on one of the topless servers, oblivious to how much higher his lows are than hers, and then in turn getting these un-self-aware words of encouragement from Roman:
“Who are you going to believe: some bitter wannabe who’s pissed from working a shitty, dehumanizing job… or me?”
Because I had just watched the pilot again, Nick’s nude frustration also evoked Enrico Colantoni’s skinny dip in that episode, but things worked out a lot better here than they did back then, even if no actual sex occurred.
All that, and Casey busting out her Pacino impression? What’s not to love?
What did everybody else think?
This was a solid episode, perhaps one of the stronger guest stars the show has had. Thought Megan Mullaly did her best work in this episode as well. Between this show and friday night lights, don’t feel as bad staying inside on my Fri nights.
Will we see Kristen Bell this season btw, or will her whole role be limited to being on the other end of the phone?
According to Wikipedia, Kristen Bell is coming back for the 7th episode of the season.
The whole ‘F— actives’ concept was hilarious. Loved Roman’s pep talk to Kyle. So good.
Definitely a stronger episode than previous ones. I knew I recognized Lennon’s voice from somewhere but I just couldn’t place it. Been a while since Reno got cancelled, and I enjoyed the show. Anyway he was great and think this show has such a wide spectrum of good guest stars.
Many laughs in this episode, and I enjoyed Henry and Ron bonding alot. Overall solid episode and I think Megan Mullaly did good. Though nothing would comapre to Lynch’s character.
Definitely the funniest episode of the season thus far.
Roman was a riot with his instructions for attempting to get the orgy started.
I liked seeing a glimpse of S1 Henry.
I actually felt bad for Kyle.
Loved Casey as usual.
I’m still not feeling Mullaly yet even though Lydia was more front and center this week.
Ron & Henry had the best scene, on the curb trading shots, listening to Uta’s complaints on the cell… I initially couldn’t see the show surviving Henry’s departure but a little heartbreak could be really good for Ron. You kinda root for the guy though the writers can never break completely away from him being an amazing eff-up.
That was absolutely my favorite part of the entire episode. I liked Henry and Ron being on the same level for once and it was both really funny and just kind of nice to see them laughing at a common joke. All while the drunk guy remained passed out on the lawn behind them. Their realization that they’d left him there at the end of the ep was fantastic.
This was a really solid episode, Tom Lennon is *always* excellent and there are lots of little moments of brilliance throughout…but, I don’t think I loved it as much as everyone else seems to have. I kind of find it funnier thinking about this morning than I did while watching it last night. It was great, it just didn’t make me laugh out loud that much.
This was the first episode of season 2 that I really, truly enjoyed and laughed a LOT at. Megan Mullally finally is starting to click as a cast member, and Roman finally displayed some redeeming qualities.
I loved the bit where it seemed as though Roman was going in for the supportive hug on Kyle but was actually just reaching for two bottles behind him.
I love that it cracks me up thinking about Uda and her fish, even though we’ve yet to see Uda this season.
And again, they did a great job of balancing Roman’s dickishness and his caring side – it’s nice to see him be able to comfort Kyle genuinely (even if it’s with a lie) AND help organize an almost orgy in the frak room. I guess since Jane Lynch left, we’re seeing more of a Kyle/Roman combo now.
Love Lydia patting the host’s bottom.
Yeah, without Constance to back up Kyle it’s fallen on Roman to be his counterpart which means he has to be more sympathetic now.
Loved this episode! Lennon was great as a guest and Roman was too funny giving orgy advice since he is such an avid “reader”.
My favorite so far this season. It was also really nice to see Ron and Henry bonding. They play really well off of each other and I think the whole group was clicking a lot better this episode.
Excited for next week!
Definitely the best episode of the season so far.
It’s amazing how they can make Roman even more creepy than the desperate divorcee throwing the orgy, but they managed it, but the something amazing happened…Roman became a confidant and sympathetic of Kyle’s existential crisis*. Two opposite sides of Roman, Martin Starr hilarious as usual.
*On the supposedly un-self-aware quote, Roman grabbed a bottle straight after that so it’s more likely that penny dropped for him after saying that.
It was great that such a party absolutely wrecked the self-esteem and the delusions of the caterers, whether it was the naked waitress piercing Kyle’s permanently optimistic disposition, who in turn ruined Roman’s self-perception or Casey’s disgust at the male obsession with empty sex and Ron hitting rock bottom after his break up (even cheese sets him off).
It was definitely good to see Henry, even briefly, enjoying himself and there’s was an easy comradery between him and Ron when they got drunk. One complaint with this season for me is that we haven’t had enough Ron, as he lost the managerial position it’s easy to see why he isn’t at the centre of attention, but he provided so many of Season One’s highlights; getting high with the rappers at the sweet 16, throwing up with his distraught love interest at his high school reunion, anything he did at his high school reunion. I’m sure he will get more screen time and funny storylines as the season progresses.
Also, good to see Henry and Casey talking again, but I hope Kristen Bell will make a few more appearances she was hilarious last year in the context of her Valhalla megabitch persona, I’m really intrigued to see how she is in a relationship with Henry and with her kid.
Another callback to episode 1: like Enrico Colantoni’s Gordon, Nick is an estate lawyer.
Coincidentally, Nick and Enrico are both estate lawyers.
Now we need Michael Ian Black and Kerry Kenney to make cameos….
Lydia patting Nick’s bottom (or whoever belonged to that bottom) had me rolling, as did Roman’s line about the bitter wannabe. I love this show!
I’m going to disagree. This is the episode I liked the least along with Ron’s High School Reunion from Season 1. Far too dark.