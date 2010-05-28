‘Party Down’ – ‘Not On Your Wife opening night’: It’s a farce!

A review of tonight’s “Party Down” coming up just as soon as I change my online dating profile…
“It was like all these little misunderstandings adding up to this tragic ending.” -Kyle
Early in “Not On Your Wife opening night,” Casey says that she hates farce, and I’m with her to a point. Certainly, there are few forms of comedy more tedious than bad farce. (I will even say I’d prefer an “According to Jim” repeat to some of those later “Frasier” door-slamming episodes that didn’t work.) Good farce, on the other hand? Tons of fun, as we saw with an episode where the waiters became characters in their own backstage continuation of the little community theater play.
This was pretty classic farce, with mistaken identities (Casey in the veil, the two Marguerites), mixed signals (Ron thinking Lydia was attracted to him), etc, that all built and built until everything came together with the conclusion to Henry and Casey’s argument about ladies’ karaoke night (and then again the post-credits scene with all the “He”s and “You”s). Only it was also a “Party Down” farce, which means Ron will be pepper-sprayed and then try to act cool while the spray and snot are dripping off his face, and that we’ll see Kyle in a gorilla mask having sex with a woman in a princess costume.
The episode was directed by Ken Marino’s old “The State” co-star David Wain, and his presence seemed to up the number of recognizable guest stars, which included fellow “State” alum Kerri Kenny and Rob Huebel from “Human Giant” as the two actors draping themselves over Roman(*), the ubiquitous Rachel Harris as the real, lesbian Marguerite, Jim Piddock from the Christopher Guest movies as the drunken theater company director, Jillian Armenante as the woman pining for Piddock, etc. The regular “Party Down” cast is so good that the series doesn’t usually need a ton of prominent guests, but an episode like this required, and benefited from, it.
(*) One missed opportunity, I thought, was that while Roman got progressively drunk with the two actors, we never saw him really giving into their talk of how the writer is revered in the theater, and perhaps talking himself into quitting movies to become a hard sci-fi playwright.
In addition to nailing the farce structure, I thought this episode also did right by some characters who haven’t been ideally served at all points this season. Even with the awkwardness of their kisses in the hot tub and under the veil, Henry and Casey were still able to operate as a comedy team, and Henry was able to return to being the detached, wry observer of calamity even while being team leader. And this was the first episode where Lydia actually felt like a part of the team instead of some daffy woman wandering around in a Party Down uniform.
Man, I love this show. I was laughing by the time the actors were saying magnificent. I especially enjoyed the very uncomfortable interplay between Ron and Lydia as well as the usual chemistry between Henry and Casey. Plus, Roman finally loosens up a bit. I just wish the show was a little bit longer:)
I enjoy a good farce but for some reason this episode left me cold. I thought it was the weakest of the season thus far. It’s possible I didn’t enjoy it as much as I otherwise would because I was struggling to figure out who was playing the rich lesbian Marguerite. She just looked so dang familiar but I couldn’t place it until the end credits revealed it was Rachael Harris.
I agree. This is the funniest show on TV right now, but this was one of the weaker episodes of the season.
Maybe it was just impossible to follow The Gutte.
Just caught up with this season in reruns. I’m not sure I liked it as much as the Guttenberg’s birthday or Ellis’s funeral but this was a solid episode and the season is certainly on an upswing.
This episode was much better than the somber affair of last week, and fulfilled what a TV series goal should be; of wanting more when it was over. Well done, gang of six. You kicked collective butt tonight. And Kristen frakkin’ Bell next week! Can’t wait… :D
how in the world can anyone consider the gutte episode a somber affair??
I love being able to watch the new episodes early in the day on Fridays via netflix instant play. The guest stars were great and I loved the sort of caricature of the theater community. I wish they would’ve done something better with the Roman thing. At first I thought they were setting Roman up by mocking his supposed genius. I never get tired of Adam Scott on screen. I’m going to miss him and Ken the most if there’s no season 3. Ryan Hanson was really good here as well. He’s getting stronger with time. Lydia is growing on me as well. The Ron and Lydia scenes were awesome. For me this was sort of average for a Party Down episode, but I enjoy every minute of this series.
Alan I agree that the less stressed Henry is a lot better than the serious no nonsense team leader Henry.
Not as good as the Gutte, but some quality moments. Henry and Casey still got it and Ron undergoing a medical crisis will never not be funny.
Absolutely hysterical episode that hit all its marks. Magnicifent (misspelling intended) indeed!
Not sure that changing the entire genre of the show to farce for an episode really hit home for me, even though it was well executed.
I think Rob Huebel is spelled with one ‘b.’ Otherwise, terrific write-up as usual, Alan. Best TV critic around, and it’s not close.
I can’t help but love anything Rob Huebel does ever since Human Giant. Same reason I loved The League for Paul Scheer and Parks and Rec for Aziz Ansari :)
Great review as usual, Alan, though I have to ask… can you *really* name even one episode of Frasier that isn’t preferable to the best episode of According To Jim?
Magnicifent!
The whole episode felt surreal, but in a good way, like the mobster episode. The only bit I didn’t like was the setup for the Ron/Lydia story. She couldn’t bring herself to tell him that he got frosting on his pants? Seriously? That felt really forced.
And yeah, the whole thing with Roman showing interest in how the writer is revered in the theatre never really went anywhere. Still, I found it hilarious how the actors kept finding the human drama in Roman’s story. They almost made him sound like a good writer.
After finally getting caught up with the first season this week I must say I understand the criticism that with Constance gone, Kyle has lost a bit of the dimension he had in the first season, so it was nice to see him get a bigger role and use his powers of sluttiness for good.
Speaking of that, this seems a good place to ask: when, in the season one finale, Kyle announces that he’s starring in the new basejumping movie, were we supposed to infer that he went through with it and actually slept with the gay producer?
Agreed, Alan- Lydia did seem like part of the team, finally. She was more toned down and less “silly.” I enjoyed the tone of this episode, and I’m glad that they were still able to retain some semblance of logic, with Henry trying to talk to the director before things got *more* out of hand, even though it kind of didn’t work out that way! Ron reading “Management Secrets of the CIA” was a cute little throwaway gag.
I agree that this was Lydia’s best episode of the season. I laughed out loud at “I loved you in Misery.” I am continuously amazed at how this show is able to adapt to any tone. Also glad that Kyle had (a little) more depth this episode.
I almost did a spit take when a drunken Roman exclaimed “Magnicifent!” at the end.
“Pan-Sexual Frenzy!”
This episode is a sign of great confidence on the PD writer’s part, with an intrinsically funny status quo it would be easy to continue in the same vein, but instead they wrote a farce and it largely came off.
However, by this point I’m ready to give up on Lydia being funny, and quite frankly Jane Lynch is much better than Megan Mullally in this sort of role.
Also, not liking Ron’s revert but the Ron/Lydia combo paid dividends this week, but it was purely a result of scenario rather than the characters themselves.
Roman was most definitely the highlight of the episode and he barely said a word.
Not a lot to say but I really liked the episode, looking forward to the company picnic next week.
Roman had a hickey on his chest. That was truly magnicifent!
One whole minute in… “Fatima and the governess are making out…” Kyle & Roman race to the curtain…
Now if you didn’t catch it the first time go back and watch Kyle’s hand movements as the scene cuts to title sequence. I was laughing so hard it took me several full minutes to get back to the show. Thank god for DVR’s!
I like how they’re building the tension tension between Henry and Casey again, hopefully to reach full boil when Ula comes back in to the picture.
I just recently went through Fawlty Towers on dvd, which was my first real introduction to farce, as I only really started getting in to comedy in the age of The Office and 30 Rock and less traditional sitcoms (which of course includes Party Down), and there were definitely some similarities, though the tone was a little darker, and the pacing a little different since PD doesn’t film with an audience.
Regarding Kyle’s summation of farce (a series of little misunderstandings culminating in a huge one), does that make Curb Your Enthusiasm a farce? That’s certainly their main narrative structure, though I’ve always found Curb tough to pin down in regards to the style of comedy.
I still miss Jane Lynch. Megan Mullally just doesn’t do it for me; I find her high, squeaky voice grating, and she always seems a little over the top. (She was also my least favorite character in Will and Grace, so obviously I’m in the minority, but I just don’t find her to be funny.) To me, however, Ron IS funny. I loved his scene after he’d been pepper-sprayed. I don’t recall having seen him in anything before, but I’m really enjoying him, and all of the other characters–except for Lydia–as well.
Very well executed and lots of laughs. I enjoyed the episode!
This is up there with Ron’s highschool reunion as the series’ best episodes.