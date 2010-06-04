‘Party Down’ – ‘Party Down Company Picnic’: Go see the Wizard

A review of tonight’s “Party Down” coming up just as soon as I get a hot dog’s worth of your time…
“When people want less, they turn to us. What’s bad for America is good for Party Down.” -Bolus Lugozshe
The push-pull between dreams (everyone’s hope of breaking into showbiz) and reality (everyone’s horrifying gig with Party Down) is the key theme of “Party Down,” and it appropriately takes over an episode where, once again, the team is attending a party rather than working it. Roman and Kyle can’t resist challenging the Valhalla goons to a catering obstacle course. Henry wryly mocks them for doing a version of their awful jobs on their day off, but he also spends much of the episode contemplating the idea of really turning Party Down into a career by joining Uda in a new job at company HQ. Casey – who still has her dreams, and wants Henry to share them – is horrified by the idea that Henry would actually want stability and a 401K, as well as a relationship with a cold automaton like Uda and tries to distract herself by going toe to toe with Garland Greenbush for the company picnic all-around championship. And Ron tries to bounce back from the Soup ‘R Crackers catastrophe by going after the same job that Lugozshe(*) has offered to Uda.
(*) Because Ken Jeong was busy with “Community” and all the other work that came his way post-“Hangover,” he wasn’t available to come back this season, so Mr. Duk goes to jail for welfare fraud, and the great Michael Hitchcock begins a recurring role as the new boss.
Ultimately, dreams and reality come to a bit of a stalemate. Valhalla predictably walks all over Party Down in every competition (they even throw the obstacle course to humiliate Kyle and Roman) and Ron doesn’t get the job, but Henry also breaks up with Uda and steps back from the idea of Party Down as a career, even quietly offering Ron the team leader gig back (but holding onto the raise and benefits for himself). And if Ron can’t get Lugozshe to take him seriously, he at least clicks with his daughter Danielle – though in typical Ron fashion, it goes awry because she’s engaged.
The episode was highlighted, unsurprisingly, by the return of Kristen Bell as Uda. John Enbom knows how funny she can be when playing a nasty character, and Uda has plenty of lines that are decent on the page – “Worse than Fred Durst’s birthday?” or “What is it about more weiners that you do not understand?” – and then hilarious when they come out of her mouth. Yet what makes the episode really click is that Uda’s not a two-dimensional villain. She’s cold and overly competitive (the picture accompanying this post nicely captures her darker qualities), but she does like Henry, and she can tell that he’s not really interested, and she’s so lonely that she keeps trying to make it work anyway. “Party Down” mainly succeeds because it’s a go-for-broke comedy that doesn’t worry about the boundaries of good taste, but it also doesn’t sell out its regular characters for the sake of jokes (Ron gets hit in the groin by Uda’s kickball, but you also feel sympathetic for him as he tries to make his dreams come true and get the girl), and it’s nice to see Enbom and Rob Thomas extend that sense of protectiveness to their old “Veronica Mars” star.
Casey’s feud with Greenbush was also a funny, rare example of a Casey subplot that had virtually nothing to do with Henry, and suggests Casey could still work as a character in a hypothetical Henry-light third season(**). And for the second week in a row, we get Lydia feeling very much a part of the group, with her battling with Kyle for the soul (and income percentage) of daughter Escapade. There have been some complaints that Constance’s absence has made Kyle seem dumber and more vapid than he was in season one, but I thought this episode achieved a nice balance with the character. Yes he’s shallow and a bad actor, but he does understand parts of how the business works, and he wants to pass on that knowledge to an aspiring actress, and without wanting to get into her pants. (Though I found it particularly funny that he was so barely aware of her age that he asked what clubs she hangs out at.)
(**) In the latest development, CBS is reportedly on the verge of picking up Lizzy Caplan’s sitcom pilot, but she won’t be staying in it, which would leave her free to continue with the show. Based on the microscopic ratings, the new regime at Starz, and the loss of Jane Lynch, Adam Scott and Ryan Hansen, I’m not particularly optimistic, but you’ve gotta take the good news where you can get it.
All in all, another terrific episode as we prepare for the home stretch of season two. What did everybody else think?
How was the girl Ron was going after supposed to the the boss man’s daughter? They looked the same age.
Michael Hitchcock is 51. June Diane Raphael is in in her early 30s, at the most.
Wow 51, I would have thought late 30s early 40s.
“Yet what makes the episode really click is that Uda’s not a two-dimensional villain.” – Exactly. She’s not a dummy. She has a sort of sense of humor. It’s been a swell role for KB. Other fun things about this episode: Lizzy Caplan getting to be legitimately funny, the PD team in street clothes, the boss’s weird daughter, and Kyle giving a 14 year-old a beer. I was wondering if we were ever going to meet Escapade, and if so, would she be meek, or would she be demanding? I like the girl that they did cast. She definitely wears the pants in the Dunfree household.
And the one lame part- I’m kind of disappointed that PD HQ is in North Dakota. Where did that come from? Obviously, it’s an “out” for any of the current cast members, but I always figured that PD was CA-based. Are we to believe that it’s a national catering company now?
I think you misread that line — the boss asked Henry what the capital of North Dakota was, and then said they were big on trivia at the home office.
Oh, I thought the same thing about it being in ND. Now I feel kinda dumb.
Posted today on the LA Times Emmy forum: “Party Down is a nice B level show…it just doesn’t deserve to be mentioned as one of the best comedies on TV. Modern Family, 30 Rock, Cougartown, Community, Parks & Rec, Glee, The Office (even with its off season), The Big Bang Theory, Nurse Jackie…and a few others should be on this list well before it.”
An episode like tonight proves they belong in the TCA comedy mix in spades. This is Adam Scott’s Emmy submission tape in Comedy Actor. And what more can you say about Kristen Anne Bell? She’s got a movie career that’s going great guns (You Again in September, ‘Burlesque’ around Thanksgiving, and a possible lead role in a proposed movie version of Meg Cabot’s Queen of Babble book trilogy). If this was her final appearance in front of a TV series camera tonight, she Ted Williams-ed it. A home run. Bell is one of our best actresses in this country and tonight proved why.
One of the best actresses in the country? Just a casual follower of Party Down stuff knows you’re all over the Internet going on ad nauseum about Kristen Bell so over the top statements like this shouldn’t be a surprise, but C’MON! /Gob
Tonight’s episode was pretty good but overall I’m still not a fan of the somewhat darker tone, in general. Maybe I still can’t get over the chasm still open from Constance’s absence. I don’t think we’ll get a third season and now I’m a little more okay with that than I would have been at the end of the first.
I might’ve bought that “B Level” argument (Okay, I wouldn’t have) if they hadn’t larded the “A List” with utter network dreck like the Office or Big Bang. What – no 2.5 Men?
Did you meet Kristen Bell?
The inclusion of the Big Bang theory, Nurse Jackie (a good show, but not for being a comedy), and probably cougartown (I don’t watch it) invalidates the person who posted that review of Party Down on that LA times forum. Why are you quoting a forum anyway?
[Also I’m going to assume DB Cooper is joking with that 2.5 men comment :p ]
Bell is OK in this series. Not great.
Am I the only one on Earth that doesn’t think that the sun rises and sets with Kristen Bell? Don’t get me wrong. I like her fine and I was a Veronica Mars fan, but she was no better here than any of our normal PD guest stars, or our PD regulars for that matter.
I love this episode, but for me personally, Uda was a tiny part of that. I was more entertained by Casey turning all uber competitive and Roman/Kyle doing their schtick and etc.
You’re so not alone, Ray. I like her just fine and find her good at times though I find her passable at most times. But at the end of the day I think she’s pretty overrated.
K, so I get hyperbole-a-palooza when talking about KB; but she slayed in this episode. Not taking anything away from the rest of the cast, of course.
Yeah, she’s alright, but I just don’t get the fuss.
I loved that Bolus started smoking the joint and then asked Ron if Ron was trying to bribe him. Also glad that Uda and Henry’s break-up wasn’t a dramatic mess. And…we got to see the boner! LOL!
Ron: You smoke pot?
No, I quit. I mean I’m trying to quit. Okay I’m stoned right now but just a tiny bit
“I might be a little higher than I thought.”
Now *that* was a funny performance.
“I realized I’d never surprised you. You look surprised. I did it.”
The delivery on this was golden. I’ve been a little disappointed with KB’s movie career after she was so brilliant in VM, but this character reminds me why I used to love her. Kristen Bell belongs on TV, IMO. It’s too bad she seems really fixated on having a movie career.
The tags on the last three episodes have all been hilarious. While I can see the show going on without Adam Scott or the others, it probably won’t be the same. Of course if the ratings don’t increase it probably won’t matter who comes back. Does Starz take into account the Netflix audience?
I hope they do because that’s how I’ve been watching it this season. Heck, if they do, I’ll watch each ep more than once if it will help!
I’ve found most of this season kind of lacking, but this episode was definitely a return to form. I also think it was another episode where Lydia felt better integrated than she has in the past. I also enjoyed the mini Grosse Pointe reunion (I still miss that show!) with Michael Hitchcock and Nat Faxon.
The biggest surprise of this episode is that we actually met Escapade. I was expecting her character to be Maris-esque.
Loved this episode. This cast works together so well, I hate to think of them splitting apart. Michael Hitchcock is so f’ing funny, Kristen Bell is sublime, and what about Nat Faxon as Lizzy’s competition. Hilarious.
Just now catching up on I-Tunes and I know nobody will read this. Just wanted to pay homage to Ron’s awesome reaction to getting hit with the horseshoe.