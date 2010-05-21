‘Party Down’ – ‘Steve Guttenberg’s Birthday’: Who makes Steve Guttenberg a star? We do!

A review of tonight’s “Party Down” coming up just as soon as I buy a fleet of blimps…
“Making art is an act of courage. Do you know who said that?” -Steve Guttenberg
“Steve Guttenberg!” -Casey
Steve Guttenberg is a joke to many (at least, to those who still remember that window in the mid-’80s where he was somehow neck and neck with Eddie Murphy for world’s biggest comedy star), but to Fienberg and I, the man is a god. A few years back, Dan idly approached The Gutte at a press tour party and came away with a hilarious, completely random collection of non-sequitur answers and bits of wisdom, which you should immediately go and read here. Inspired by The Gospel of The Gutte, we made it a point to seek the man out at future events, and he did not disappoint with what was either complete lunacy or ego-less improv in the guise of lunacy.
Rob Thomas, who worked with The Gutte on “Veronica Mars” season two, liked to tell me that it was definitely the latter – that Guttenberg had made his money and didn’t care, and was now just going to amuse himself – and by casting the man to play himself in tonight’s episode, he’s put the crazy-like-a-fox Gutte on wonderful display.
“Steve Guttenberg’s Birthday” was at once a complete parody of The Gutte and a celebration of him as a man so awesome, Ayn Rand would have written about him.(*) He is rich, and cultured (though his DVD collection does include “Herbie Fully Loaded” on Blu-Ray), such a swell guy that he lets the Party Down team hang out at his house all day after the birthday mix-up, such a champion of the performing arts that he insists the gang get together to act out and workshop Roman’s sci-fi script, and such a total stud that he steals the fetching Collette away from both McLovin(**) and Kyle.
(*) And Casey’s explanation of Ayn Rand is by far my favorite sentence ever written on that subject.
(**) Question: how many years and/or memorable roles have to pass before we stop automatically thinking of Christopher Mintz-Plasse as McLovin? He was a very fine addition to the larger “Party Down” world as Roman’s writing partner Kent Gerbels, but just as I was starting to embace him as this character and only this character, Roman salted Kent’s game with Collette, and all I could think was, “You just cock-blocked McLovin!”
The two performances of Roman’s script were briliant on every level, first in showing that behind Roman’s superior attitude lies a hack whose idea of “hard sci-fi” is endless technobabble without plot or characterization, and then in showing a Henry briefly inspired to show off the acting gifts that “Are we having fun yet?” eclipsed. Adam Scott totally went for it in the second performance, and the fact that he was so good in performing that drek only made the scene funnier, even as it was yet another bittersweet reminder of the cruel business this show’s characters lurk on the fringes of.
And Henry’s bravura during the scene, coupled with a glimpse of him as the troubled teen of “Sundown Strip,” aroused Casey’s old feelings for Henry, leading to an awkward moment in the hot tub that promises to lead to many more interesting things for these two.
So much brilliance in this one, including some of the weirder and filthier parts of The Gutte’s art collection (I will never look at porcupines the same way again) and Ron uttering the phrase “If he finds out I got a shrimp caught in his Koontz,” as well as Ron cleaning himself up and yet remaining such a blithering idiot that he gets banned from AA.
I watched the season’s first five episodes all in a burst a couple of months ago, and after not being crazy about either Lydia (who’s better used here as she tries to soak up The Gutte’s knowledge and pals around with her neighbor) or the Henry/Ron role reversal, this was the episode that convinced me season two was finally approaching the greatness of season one. I’ve since watched the next five, and they are wonderful. Whether or not the show comes back (and with Ryan Hansen’s NBC pilot being picked up, that’s yet another danger sign), there are a lot of laughs to look forward to before the season’s done.
What did everybody else think?
What I wanna know is, what was that movie that Henry was in?
Such a funny show. I only wish that Kyle were just a bit less moronic. I seem to remember him not being quite this dumb, or insecure, in the first season.
I think it was “The Lesser Evil” (renamed “The Sunset Strip” here).
Great episode. I’ve enjoyed Lydia more than you, but this was definitely the best use of her so far. The Gutte was hilarious and the tag was nice. Roman’s script was brilliantly awful.
The portrayal of Casey and Henry’s relationship is still have one of the best on TV these days and both actors really sell it.
My favorite part was the second script reading with Henry fully committing and we getting a glimpse of the talent he had. The character I’m liking the least this season is Kyle, he was always a male bimbo but they are taking it too far.
Definitely the best of the season so far; if the next five are the last five for the series, I’ll be disappointed, but we’ve been given some great comedy. Steve Guttenberg was a hoot (so was the link you provided, Alan), as was Mintz-Plasse. Incredibly funny all around.
I loved this episode. So good. How about when Lydia called Steve “Ted” and he didn’t miss a beat in his reply. Awesome!
“(though his DVD collection does include “Herbie Fully Loaded” on Blu-Ray)”
You say this as if it is a bad thing.
This is easily one of the strongest episodes of the series, up there with “Celebrate Rick Sargulesh,” and I hope Guttenberg gets that pandering “Best Guest Appearance” Emmy.
“McLovin” is such a brilliant, and now iconic, name, that Christopher Mintz-Plasse will be McLovin first and foremost for the rest of his life, or at least until he hits late middle age.
There are worse fates for a guy.
to feinberg and ME !!!
For those that don’t have starz, they were giving this away free before it even aired, buried somewhere in your ondemand menu. It is best of the season, and I too hope Gutenberg gets the token emmy. He was great. As for McLovin, that name will never die. Doogie Howser hosts award shows and has been on a star on CBS for forever, but he’ll always be Doogie.
Watching this episode again, it struck me how good a job the writers are doing with the relationship between Henry and Casey. In this episode, Casey is fulfilling some of the functions of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, yet she’s always her own person, and not just a plot construct. Her desire to inspire him is sometimes difficult to distinguish from her desire to give him a hard time, and she has her own life and interests. And their emotional/sexual realations are richly complicated. Love this show.
Roman’s awe and delight over the rewrite was a great subtle performance by Martin Starr.
I wish I had an awesome nickname like The Gutte!
The Gutte was born in Brooklyn, but grew up in North Massapequa. Which means he went to Plainedge High School. It’s still possible his path crossed with Alec Baldwin, who was born the every same year, but went to Berner High School in Massapequa. It would be nice to see the Gutte on 30 Rock.
I thought the episode was great. It was strong from top to bottom. Guttenberg was a riot.
I most enjoy Henry and Casey’s dynamic.
@Hatfield, I seem to remember too that Kyle wasn’t as moronic as he appears to be this season. It wasn’t as though he was this multi-dimensional, insightful individual but he seems more “dumbed” down. However, perhaps it’s to show that Kyle thought he might make it big by now and is disillusioned (in his own way).
For some reason, DirecTV’s “Channel 101” (which airs occasional Starz programming on a promotional basis, along with “Friday Night Lights” and old HBO shows) had this episode last week.
It was pretty great, and really does make you wonder why Guttenberg doesn’t work more. But Adam Scott’s excellent work makes it clearer than ever that he really hasn’t had much to do on “Parks & Recreation” so far — hopefully that will change.
I was hoping for some meta humour w/ McLovin and Henry “Are we having fun yet”, both being remembered for earlier roles.
Oh, so much to love about this show! I’m still not enjoying Megan Mulally’s character, but everything else gets an A+. Guttenberg will forever be creepy Woody on “Veronica Mars” to me, but he was pretty funny here. I liked that the Gutte actually brought up a very good point- Roman had never heard his dialogue out loud, spoken by real actors. Loved the Henry/Casey as usual, Ron’s complete misunderstanding of AA, the crazy art collection, and Mintz-Plasse. I also enjoyed Colette not being a total ditz. This show can be so funny, but does a pretty good job with more emotional stuff, too.
Alan, was it ever stated how old these characters are supposed to be? I would put Roman and Kyle in mid-late 20s, Casey in her late 20s/early 30s, and Henry… Adam Scott is obviously playing a younger character here than he is on Parks & Rec, so early 30s?
I think he was supposed to be 30 on P&R. He was mayor at 18 and I believe that was 12 years ago.
You really will remember Guttenberg for “Veronica Mars”??? Really? Thats his most memorable??
@Ben, that was The Gutte at his AWESOMEST. He had a great 80’s run as a movie star, but his run as Woody Goodman is the stuff of legend–managing a challenging blend of charisma, creepiness, and eventually desperation that made him ordinarily nightmarish.
VM managed that with Harry Hamlin, too. I wonder if he’ll be on a future Party Down episode.
“She wrote about how awesome awesome people are”
That was pretty great, at least on par with James Ellison’s Funeral, which I loved. It worked well from start to finish, and it was nice to a see a celebrity not playing some ghastly exaggeration of themselves (in a TV show), don’t get me wrong The Gutte (and his art collection) was pretty out there, but he wasn’t some complete jerkoff like the celebrity guests in Extras or James Franco in 30 Rock etc.
Kind of annoyed Ron’s reverted to his season 1 self as he was so brilliant last week, but we’ll see where it goes.
Lydia was left to her own devices once more, and she was only marginally funny than she had been in previous weeks, I’m sure if they can find a way to integrate her into the group more or find a character to play her off she will draw more laughs, but so far Megan Mulally has hardly been in the same ballpark as Jane Lynch last year.
Henry letting his guard down when it came to his former talents/career was a nice change, but in that final scene in the hot tub, you could see how acting out Roman’s script brought back those bad memories and feelings of inadequacy that Hollywood gave him. That kiss with Casey could not have helped.
The highlight had to be the read through, it highlighted that Henry actually does have talent, and I love how Kyle read his lines, he sounded like such a douche the whole time.
Kinda confused as to why McLovin’ was in it, I always thought that there was some sense of realism within Party Down, and it’s hard to see that Superbad could not have existed in its canon.
Great episode, back on great form. Not sure whether I’d rather have PD or P&R!
I’ll agree with you on the McLovin thing, since Casey got a bit part in an Apatow movie, and one of Apatow’s biggest stars is Seth Rogen, who wrote and appeared in Superbad, it makes no sense for McLovin to appear as a different character.
If you’re going to throw out Apatow’s stars from Party Down, then you have to throw out Roman. Bill Haverchuck is Apatow’s original star, imo. Casey was in some Freaks and Geeks episodes too, so if you’re banning Apatow folks, you have to remove two solid cast members.
Who says the Apatow of the “Party Down” universe must share a body of work with the real one? By that unassailable logic, Steve Guttenberg’s filmography includes a guest stint on a show called “Party Down,” which can’t possibly exist in this universe.
I loved seeing how talented Henry actually is, and how limited smug Martin’s talent actually is. Hilarious episode, top to bottom. Of course, The Gutte got the girl in the end.
If you subscribe to the ‘Party Down’ podcast on itunes there are a couple of free episodes on there including this one.
Thanks for the heads up. Same for RENO about it being buried in On Demand.
Agree with those who are disappointed with Kyle becoming one-dimensional. Who knew that what I’d miss the most about Jane Lynch leaving would be the lack of Constance/Kyle?
Still the funniest show on TV (or in my case Netflix.)
I can’t believe no one has mentioned the incredible dead pan delivery of Lupe Ontiveros as Megan Mullaly’s impromptu friend. Her reactions to Guttenberg’s musings and advice were not only way better than Mullaly’s, they gave her lines more comedic weight.
The best line of the episode was, quite simply, “It is”, delivered with amazing, just-slightly-deferred timing by Adam Scott reading Roman’s first draft. When a phrase so mundane is a highlight, I think we’ve entered an impressively character-driven zone.
Alan, I rarely see you make mistakes with grammar, but it’s not “to Fienberg and I, the man is a god,” but “to Fienberg and me.”
Yeah, The Gutte can be as very good or bad as he decides, evidently. His guest shot on “According to Jim” was laugh-out-loud funny, asking “Jim” & “Andy” to call him “The Gutte” while riffing a parody of himself. However, in that made for tv movie with his love interest the gal from “Wings” Crystal Bernard, and The Gutte playing the ‘Son of Santa” he was painful to watch. Is he an actor who adjusts up/down according to the talents of his co-stars?
Alan, just re-watching this great series and thought to look through you’re reviews and the link you provided to Fienbergs conversation with Guttenberg (which i do remember as hilarious goodness) has died and a short googling has provided me with no alternative. Has the Guttenberg Bible disappeared for good?
Jack: This should work for a bit, I hope: [replay.web.archive.org]
-Daniel