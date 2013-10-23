PBS announces ‘Sherlock’ season 3 premiere date

“Sherlock” will be returning to America in January – and teaming up with “Downton Abbey” on Sunday nights on PBS.
The third season of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ modern reinvention of Sherlock Holmes has been delayed due to the busy movie schedules of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. It will premiere in the United States on Sunday, January 19 at 10 p.m. on PBS, airing after “Downton Abbey,” which will have premiered on PBS two weeks earlier, on January 5 at 9 p.m. As usual, there will be three installments, titled “The Empty Hearse” (which will explain how Holmes survived his apparent deadly fall at the end of season 2), “The Sign of Three” and “His Last Vow.”
The fourth “Downton” season is already airing in the UK, and while the assumption is that “Sherlock” will also air in Britain before it comes here, no UK premiere date has been announced as yet.
The “Sherlock” date was part of a bigger announcement from PBS about its winter and early spring programming. Other highlights include:
* “Call the Midwife” season 3 debuts on Sunday, March 30 at 8 p.m., while season 2 of Jeremy Piven in “Mr. Selfridge” debuts the same night at 9 p.m. Both will air through May 18.
* “Chasing Shackleton” (Wednesdays at 10 from Jan. 8-22), in which a crew of modern explorers try to recreate Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition.
* “Hawking” (Jan. 29 at 10 p.m.), in which scientist Stephen Hawking tells his life’s story.
* The 200th episode of “American Masters” (Jan. 21, 9 p.m.) interviews 150 subjects about the life and work of J.D. Salinger.
* Legendary documentarian Frederick Wiseman turns his camera on UC Berkeley in a new “Independent Lens” film debuting Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.
* Season 4 of “Pioneers of Television” debuts on Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. This season’s episodes deal with standup comics who got sitcoms and medical shows, among other topics.
What does everybody else think? Has the internet achieved consensus yet on Sherlock’s method of survival?
Is it bad that I pumped my fist when I saw this headline? Someone prepare the scones–I’ll bring the tea.
10-11:30 on Sunday night is kind of odd, but at least the wait won’t be as long as in the last.
Very excited for Sherlock’s return. Nice to not have to wait long after the UK airing. I would love it if PBS went the way of BBCAmerica with Doctor Who with same day air for both Sherlock & Downton.
I’ve never understood why the BBC waits so long (and until so closely before premiere) to announce their premiere dates. Still, it’s nice to know this is coming so soon.
I’m assuming “The Sign of Three” is a play on the original “The Sign of the Four.” Very excited, as that’s one of my favorite Holmes cases. It also might mean we’ll be introduced to Watson’s love interest.
All three titles are puns on stories by Doyle. How true to the stories the episodes will be remains to be seen. For instance, “His Last Vow” refers to “His Last Bow,” a story which features a 60-year-old Holmes coming out of retirement to catch a German spy on the eve of WWI. If that episode has ANYTHING to do with its namesake, it will likely be very very loose. SotF would make a great episode, though.
Moffat gave three clues (rat, wedding, bow) which he said may be significant clues or just misleading teases to each episode. This had a lot of people thinking they might tackle the infamous “Giant Rat of Sumatra” case that Holmes once referenced.
Odd that PBS keeps on insisting on waiting to broadcast British shows, usually months after they’ve aired in the U.K. I know the ratings for Downton on PBS are great, but given how fast and furiously the USB drives and burned DVDs are flying around my office these days with Season 4 episodes of Downton, I can only imagine their ratings would be even better if they attempted to shorten the wait.
I don’t understand this either. It’s ridiculous, especially because given Downton’s popularity, it’s not difficult at all to stream the show and watch it with the UK audiences.
Have to say Season 4 is AMAZING. I was very anti-Downton last season as I didn’t like a lot of the storylines and thought they had gotten into thankless plotting. But this season, every episode I’m sighing and crying. They’ve done a fabulous job with the characters and what’s going on with them.
There is an ease and a vision to this season that feels effortless and free that was missing (for me) last year. Something has shifted so that these characters have that same feeling as I got with The Wire and The Shield and Friday Night Lights and Parenthood — where I am so fully invested in the characters and what is going on with them that I am *ALL* in, invested, caring completely. It’s really rewarding — the technical credits (costumes, production design, etc.) are flawlessly executed and the storylines are great. At least what I’ve seen.
So I would encourage folks to not give up on Downton quite yet. It’s worth last year’s slog.
As for Sherlock, the procedural is really a big hairy drag of a trope now. And the whole Mentalist / Red John thing has ruined the overarching story for me. I get it that this is the structure and stuff but I really have lost the interest to care.
I may give Sherlock a try but I found myself bored last season. And if they are only making 6 of them, that’s not such a good thing.
the above was not meant to be spoiler-y or anything — hope it wasn’t construed as such. I was really speaking to the growth of the series as a whole, and as an encouragement that all hope is not lost as far as the stellar quality of the first season — it’s still there….
But CS, in this case with Sherlock, they are in fact *not* doing that…we don’t know the BBC airdates yet, but the PBS airdates will likely be just a week or so behind the BBC ones. Not too bad at all. I can wait a week without finding other means.
I’m really looking forward the the new Season of Sherlock!
Dropped Downton Abbey after a certain disgusting plot development early this season, however I’m hyped for Sherlock. I have high expectations for it after Elementary’s surprisingly decent season, hope it delivers.
Alan, will you be recapping Sherlock?