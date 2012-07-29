Press Tour 2012: ‘Elementary’ team talks ‘Sherlock’ comparisons and (lack of) sexual tension

Rob Doherty, the creator of the new CBS Sherlock Holmes drama “Elementary,” noted of his main character, “Because Sherlock lives in the public domain, he’s been through many hands. And I think that if so many people couldn’t put their spins on it, I don’t know that he exists in the popular culture the way he does.”
There have, indeed, been over 200 films based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories about the great detective and his partner, Dr. Watson. But there’s one filmed adaptation in particular that has been dogging “Elementary” a bit leading up to its premiere: the BBC’s “Sherlock.”
Both series put Holmes and Watson into the present day – though this isn’t new, as “Sherlock” creator Steven Moffat has acknowledged that he took inspiration from the Basil Rathbone films that put Holmes into what was then the present day – and CBS had even reached out to Moffat about doing an American “Sherlock.” He turned them down, and then Doherty (a longtime Holmes fan himself) came in to pitch “Elementary,” which stars Jonny Lee Miller as Holmes and Lucy Liu as the first female Dr. Watson.
Because of the timing and CBS’ earlier overtures to Moffat, many “Sherlock” fans have come out against “Elementary” as a watered-down imitation. I’ve seen both, and the similarities are few and far between, other than the bits each borrow from the original stories. “Elementary” takes place in New York City, and Holmes and Watson come together because he requires a sober companion after a stint in rehab. (In the books, Holmes occasionally used cocaine.)
I asked Doherty what he would say to devotees of “Sherlock” – which he described as an “incredible” series – who were predisposed to dislike (or simply not watch) “Elementary.”
“I would say give us a chance,” he said. “I feel like anyone who feels that way is absolutely entitled to that opinion. But I feel it’s a little silly to decide that without seeing what we’ve done. I don’t know whether the (Robert Downey Jr.) movie series came first, or the BBC series, but one obviously did not stop the other. Sherlock has been done many times very successfully by many smart people. I think at the end of the day, what matter is whether it’s being done by somebody who has a respect and passion for the character and the mythology. I feel we have that, the BBC series has that and the movie series has that.”
Beyond the locale and Watson’s gender, Doherty feels the biggest difference – not only between “Elementary” and “Sherlock,” but between “Elementary” and most Holmes adaptations – is its conception of Holmes as a more broken figure, whose obsession with puzzle-solving got the best of him until he wound up in rehab, and then in America.
“I’ve always described him as someone for whom the world and life came so easily,” Doherty said, “because he could see so many things that makes not just investigation relatively simple, but living your life and navigating this world simple. Obviously, something happened that told him, to his great surprise, the world’s not as easy as he thought. Something terrible happened to him in London. Our Sherlock has emerged with what I think is at his core, just a tiny kernel of self-doubt where one previously never existed. It’s not one we’re going to speak to very often, but it’s one that drives him.”
As a former writer on “The Mentalist,” Doherty is aware that, “When I turn the dial on my television, I feel like I see Sherlock everywhere. I see his fingerprints on every procedural show. Most shows have a Sherlock in them; they just happen to be called something else. What we have is a name that means something, and a franchise that means something, and a mythology that people value and treasure. There’s a lot that comes along with the character, and it seems foolish to not take advantage of the relationship that was built in the books, and the spirit of the source material.”
To that end, Doherty has plans for his take on Moriarty, who will appear later this season. When asked later about Holmes’ brother Mycroft, he said he didn’t expect to get around to him in the first season. (Holmes’ mysterious father will be the more important family member in the early going.)
And the goal in making Watson a woman isn’t to add a will-they-or-won’t-they component to the mythology, but to amplify another side of the character from the original texts.
Lucy Liu suggested that Doherty “could have made Watson a man, that’s kind of a given, and the only reason he didn’t is because in the stories themselves, you’ll see that Sherlock has a bit of an awkward relationship with the other gender. Bringing that into play is a constant reminder of the awkwardness.”
Doherty added later, as he has throughout promoting the series, that he has no interest in Holmes and Watson hooking up, or even pining for each other.
“For me, it’s completely off the table,” he said. “I don’t feel like that’s a part of the show. To me, it’s trying to honor the spirit of the original partnership and the original relationship. The original Holmes, to the best of my knowledge, never slept with the original Watson.”
When a reporter noted that CBS has been running promos trying to play up sexual tension between the two, Doherty acknowledged, “I get it. They have to use every arrow in their quiver, and we have a mind-bogglingly attractive pair in Jonny and Lucy. That’s frankly one of the reasons I don’t feel we the writers have to write to it. There’s a very natural sexual tension when you put them in a room. You’re just going to feel it. Are we going to write to it? No. Are they going to act to it? No. But there are people who are going to ask us about it every week.”
Hmmm, well I’m certainly more encouraged by these comments than any of the promos by CBS. So win for the creators.
The people whining about this show before ever seeing it sound like Comic Book Guy to me.
Worst show ever.
You didn’t have to spell it out for us, Anon.
I’m gonna give it a chance just ’cause it has Sickboy in it. Sickboy people!
Well, and it’s not like a male Watson would mean a lack of sexual tension, if the frankly astounding amount of Sherlock/John slash fiction is anything to go by. Not to mention House/Wilson, etc., etc…
A lot of slashfics about pairings doesn’t mean there was sexual tension between the pairing to begin with, just that a majority of the series’ fanbase enjoy homosexual pairings regardless of how realistic they are.
It’s certainly true that fanbases are rabid about these things and will grasp at even the most distant straws, but for a pairing *that* popular, it usually means the fans don’t have to work very hard to see it. In the case of “Sherlock,” the creators actually used the idea as a joke on more than one occasion. While never once indicating that any romantic relationship was even remotely a possibility, there was still a good bit of sexual tension.
When I read “When I turn the dial on my television,” I had to laugh. Doherty may have put Sherlock in this century, but methinks his head is still in the previous one
Just a figure of speech, not to be taken literally. People — including me — still speak of “dialing phone numbers,” even though phones with dials on them disappeared a long time ago.
I am a big Sherlock Holmes fan. I watch all incarnations of Sherlock. I will watch this one but if they ever get into “will they or won’t they” scenario. I’m out. Hopefully they will stay true to the concept of Sherlock. BTW Basil Rathbone has been the BEST Sherlock to date!
I’m kind of exited about this show, unless it’s just a another basic procedural in disguise. I need proper continuity to keep myself interested.
Also, I feel like I’m the only one that doesn’t really like the BBC version that much. Sure, some of the actors are great, sometimes the manic energy is intoxicating and I loved most of the Irene Adler episode (I say most of, because come on: I AM SHERLOCKED??!?), but my god some of the cases have been incredibly dump and/or boring! Most of the episodes could and should also have been much shorter. Especially the middle ones.
I also thought I was going to love their version of Moriarty from what I’d seen before mainlining the two very short seasons, but no matter how much fun the actor had playing Moriarty, he felt laughably out of place from the world Moffat & Co had created around him.
I will probably check it out – mostly out of curiosity but, to me, it sounds like such a tortured premise in their efforts to not emulate “Sherlock” – Watson a woman who is his sober companion? It completely strips away the essential heart of the Holmes stories – the meeting and friendship of Watson and Holmes.
They should have just done this and not named him Sherlock – oh well. They obviously saw $$$ signs in their heads given the success of “Sherlock” across the pond and decided to go with this.
I like Miller – which is the reason I’ll give it a shot. But, ugh, the rest of the premise? And, I’m sorry, Cumberbatch just jumps off the screen in Sherlock – it’s astonishing the amount of charisma that one person has and manages to inject into his characters.
I’m guessing this will do fine – it is CBS after all, not PBS.
I’m gonna give it a chance. I’m a Lucy Liu fan, so that helps, but I’ll be interested to see how it plays out. Oh, and Alan; please tell me you weren’t the one who asked the “How Asian will Watson be?” question. If I’d been Liu, I would’ve refused to answer.
Dark past… getting over drug addiction… Sounds a bit like the premise behind the Seven Per Cent Solution, which could be a really fun, interesting take on the character.
I would even like them to borrow that novel’s version of Moriarty, since I dislike both Conan Doyle’s Moriarty and the versions we usually get in adaptations, but I suppose that’s asking too much.
Minor point, but my recollection is Conan Doyle had Sherlock doing Opium (when he was bored) and not cocaine.
Sorry, no. It was cocaine, and Watson eventually weaned him off it. Stimulation was Holmes’s vice, and when there weren’t interesting cases to jazz him up he’d turn to drugs (or shooting designs in the wall above the fireplace, or playing the violin).
You must be thinking of the story based around an opium den, in which Holmes appeared as a drugged-out denizen, but that was just camoflage.