Press Tour: CBS’ Nina Tassler shuts down Charlie Sheen talk, all other controversy

CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler is known for having one of the better deadpan senses of humor in the TV business. So when her press tour session (Fienberg has a full recap in his liveblog) opened with a question about “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen’s latest widely-publicized shenanigans, it wasn’t surprising – but was still funny – when she replied, “Boy, I really didn’t expect that question this morning. So I’m really taken by surprise.”
Tassler’s response to the question was prepared, but it was also remarkably frank:
“On a very basic human level, (there’s) concern of course. This man is a father, he has children, he has a family, so obviouslly there’s concern on a personal level. But you can’t look at it simplistically. Charlie’s a professional, he comes to work, he does his job extremely well. As I said, it’s very complicated. But we have a very good relationship with (the show’s studio) Warner Bros. I have tremendous trust and respect with the way they’re managing the situation. On a personal level, very concerned. On a professional level, he does his job, he does it well, the show is a hit. That’s all I have to say.”
And that’s really what it comes down to. CBS knows its biggest star is a complete wreck of a human being, but he shows up for work, and the audience seems untroubled in the slightest, based on the lack of any significant ratings erosion. And so long as the show isn’t affected, they’ll let the rest slide.
(It’s here that everyone involved is fortunate that Sheen is playing so close to type. If he were cast as Charles Ingalls in a 21st century version of “Little House on the Prairie” and then getting into trouble for allegedly assaulting a porn star, the public would feel betrayed. But it’s Charlie Sheen, playing a role not far removed from his public persona. What else do people expect?)
Tassler’s response to the Sheen question was typical for the whole session, which clocked in at a remarkably brisk 23 minutes, the shortest network executive Q&A I can remember in a long time. It’s not that CBS PR pulled her because they didn’t like where the questions were going, but that we ran out of things to ask. CBS is the most-watched network on TV, but it’s not a sexy network, news-wise – and has no interest in being so – and so Tassler shut down any potential storylines with ease.
Mark Harmon’s “NCIS” contract is almost up? “It’s kind of the nature of the business,” she shrugged, confident a new deal would get done.
Reporters want specific thoughts on bubble shows? “Everything’s up for grabs in May,” she said non-committally.
Will the Thursday arrival of “American Idol” hurt “Big Bang Theory”? “‘Idol’ is ‘Idol.’ It’s a force of nature,” and, “There are enough eyeballs to go around. We think we’ll do ok.”
Finally, the room (also tired on the last full day of press tour) just gave up, and the session ended abruptly – no fuss, no muss, virtually no controversy, even involving Charlie Sheen.
It’s sort of odd that he’s considered the biggest start on CBS. He doesn’t bring much to the show. He’s just a star on the show for being a star.
My fault. I meant to type “star” instead of “start”.
Considering what a drunk he is in real life, he does a terrible job of acting drunk on the show.
I love NCIS, and have always been a fan of Harmon’s, but if he decided to walk away at the end of this season, I wouldn’t blame him a bit. Both he and the show have had a hell of a run, and sometimes it’s better to go out while on top. Of course, most of the rest of the cast signed new deals before this season started, so who knows what’ll happen?
Take “Two and a Half Men” out to pasture. Charlie Sheen is a wreck, Alan Harper has turned into a complete loser, and Jake is getting too big for the show. Soon, he’ll be an adult and they’ll have to call it “Three Men.” He hasn’t been a “half” since Season 3 or so.
As long as 2.5 men is the highest rated comedy on television it’s not going anywhere.
Someone should remind Nina Tassler that Robert Downey Jr. was showing up to work and doing a pretty damn good Emmy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning job on Ally McBeal until he had one more meltdown the show just couldn’t work around.
I know Tassler’s job description doesn’t include being Charlie Sheen’s life coach, but “letting it slide” may just come back to bite CBS in the arse, as well as being remarkably callous.
One more thought, and I hope you’ll all pardon my French, but CBS and Tassler being enablers for Sheen? Good business, but utterly callous and loathesome behaviour from people who I’d scrape off the heel of my shoe.
Hey Alan, how long will the press tour last? Is HBO having more info sessions or anything liket that anymore? I would love to hear something about Treme.
I should learn to read. I guess no Treme news. :(
The work stand on its own. Two and a half Men is funny and well written. What Mr Sheen does on his own time is none of my concern.
The parallel is Bill Clinton. If he wanted to get blowjobs from interns while doing a good job as President, I say more power to him!