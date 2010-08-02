Press tour: ‘Cougar Town’ name change not happening

Back in the spring, I interviewed “Cougar Town” co-creator Bill Lawrence about the creative turnaround that show made over the course of the season. In that interview, Bill said that they had done research showing that the title was a severe turn-off – that some viewers (mostly women) had no interest in watching anything called “Cougar Town,” even though the show had long since stopped being about Courteney Cox trolling for young men. He said he hoped to petition the studio and ABC into agreeing to a title change before season two.
Last Friday, though, Lawrence told Michael Ausiello that the name change wasn’t happening, so when I saw Bill at ABC’s party last night, I had to get him to elaborate on the subject…
So what’s this I hear about you keeping the terrible title of your show?
Oh, dude. The only title I could think of that was any better was “Stay tuned for more ‘Modern Family,'” which would’ve crushed. “After this commercial break. We would’ve had to nail it to change it. And we didn’t come up with anything. We couldn’t use anything with the word “friends,” because it would seem like we were pandering. They made some good points, which is that branding of a show matters. Eventually you can overcome a shitty title. It may be the worst-titled show of all time, but it’s a fun burden to overcome. DVRs, you’d have to reprogram with a new title. That’s like 30, 40 people we’d lose right there with their season passes. I’d have to call them all personally.
The truth is, we never nailed anything we really dug that would make that wholesale change worthwhile. So now we’re wearing it like a badge of courage.
You couldn’t have even just gone with “The Courteney Cox Show”? It’s more than that now, but it wouldn’t be a turn-off.
It’s not good enough. It would have had to blow those guys away – because they researched all our suggestions – to make it worth changing. Here’s the double-edged sword, which I find interesting. Classic network television story, when they wanted to put a laugh track on “M*A*S*H.” Larry Gelbart did a test where he tested it with laughs and he tested it without, and he went to those guys and said, “Look, people responded the same way whether there were fake laughs in it or not.” And the network said, “Well, great. Then we’ll keep the laughs.”
In the same vein, the network and studio are actively considering it. The story is out there that I fucked up the title, and we were actively searching for a change. I just care if it remains exclusionary. Who gives a shit? We’ll call it “C-Town,” but that actually sounds worse.
Yeah, that’s almost dirtier.
Someone was suggesting “The Family Jules,” and I’m like, “Why not just call the show ‘Balls’? ‘Nutsack’? There’s no win.” But if I could go back in time, it would be “The Courteney Cox Show.”
Obvious PC solution:
Penny Can!
He’s funny, and he’s honest, which counts for something.
I don’t like the title, but it never stopped me from watching it. I can understand why it might have turned people off the pilot, but I can’t even begin to understand why the title would keep people from watching a show that has gotten such good buzz.
I like the name Cougar Town. Its catchy. People who tune out based on the name don’t deserve to see the hilarity of this show anyway. So there.
Despite not really loving it, I would prefer the name “Cougar Town” than “The Courteney Cox (Arquette) Show” – which can be misleading since the best thing about the show is because of the ensemble cast (including Cox), and not because of one single character Jules.
Well, sure. But it’s a fairly neutral title, and the only thing about it that would keep people from watching is if they hate Courteney Cox, and then they’re not going to watch no matter what the title is.
Why not Panther City? Jaguar Hamlet? Puma Village? Cheetah Subdivision?
Tiger Conurbation,…
I refuse to watch this show based solely on the title.
I’d never want to admit to anyone that I watched a show called “Cougar Town”
You’re missing a great, fun comedy because you can’t get past a silly title.
You don’t have to admit to anyone you watch it.
Or you could admit it to all your cool, smart, funny friends who are already watching it.
I’m with you. I didn’t watch the first several episodes of the show because the premise suggested by the title was such a massive turn off. I started watching only after reading a good review mid-season and have ended up really liking the show.
I just love Bill Lawrence. He always cracks me up. Thanks for getting the story.
What about ‘Cox and the Gang’
It is kind of sad that “Modern Family” was already taken b/c that is really what Cougar Town is about too. This random assortment of people that support each other.
Maybe Modern Family and Cougar Town should merge into a single, hour-long show, keeping the better title? Since they are set on opposite coasts, we’ll just split the difference and set the show in Oklahoma City.
Clearly, I should have been a network executive.
The Pursuit of Cox?
Perhaps that would work on the Logo channel.
How about “Modern Family: Florida”? “Extreme Makeover: Show Title Edition”? “Law & Order: Multiple Listing Service”? “Contemporary Family?” “Post-Modern Family”?
TV show and movie titles are often pretty abstract so I think Misterpuff’s “Penny Can!” is actually a really good title.
Crummy title or not, Cougar Town is still a good show.
post modern family is pretty funny.
“COX.” Simply “COX.” All caps, of course.
How about “The Culdesac Crew”, not great, but more neutral than the current name, and somewhat descriptive.
Though Penny Can! would be a sweet name but I don’t think they’d name it that.
How about “Scrubs: Suburbs”?! Man, that last season shouldn’t have happened…
Buddies!