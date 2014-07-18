Press tour: CW’s ‘The Flash’ hits the ground running

Where Marvel has been running rings around DC with its cinematic superhero universe, DC in turn is having a bit moment on the small screen. The CW's “Arrow” has had two very strong seasons featuring not only Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, but lots of other major and minor DC characters like Black Canary, Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, and Deathstroke. And this fall, we'll have new DC-inspired shows on NBC (the supernatural saga “Constantine”), FOX (the Batman prequel “Gotham”) and again on the CW, with “The Flash,” spinning off from “Arrow” and developed by the “Arrow” creative team of Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, along with DC executive and longtime “Flash” comic writer Geoff Johns.
At press tour, Johns called “The Flash” “probably the most faithful DC Comics adaptation ever, as deep as we're going to go, and as many characters as we're using.”
The pilot episode – featuring Grant Gustin as police scientist-turned-world's fastest man Barry Allen, Jesse L. Martin as his cop mentor Joe West and Tom Cavanagh as STAR Labs scientist Harrison Wells, among others – is one of the most satisfying of any of the new network shows debuting this fall, full of action, special effects and sincere streak of emotion carried by both Gustin and Martin. The super-speed effects are so good, in fact, that some reporters wondered how the show can maintain the production values on a weekly basis.
“We're thinking about starting a Kickstarter,” joked Kreisberg. “Obviously, the pilot had a lot of resources at its disposal, but a lot of the pilot was R&D for the series, and the pilot was a steep learning curve. With 'Arrow,' I remember we ourselves watched the pilot and wondered, 'How are we going to do this every week?' And 'Arrow' has only gotten bigger and better. Whereas that's about stunts and this is about visual effects, we're hoping we'll be able to maintain the same level of action, adventure and excitement. So far, with what we've been doing, we feel like we can.”
Though DC is trying to rapidly expand its movie presence with “Superman v. Batman” and the Justice League movie that will follow it, Johns explained that the plan is to keep the movie and TV universes separate, so if there's a Flash in “Justice League,” it won't be Gustin.
“One of the joys of doing these shows,” said Berlanti (who has also worked on the DC movie end, as one of the screenwriters of “Green Lantern”), “we don't really see a difference between film and TV… Between these two shows this year, we'll have half the Justice League on our shows. It's not a second prize. It is the prize for us, to have the opportunity to tell these stories with these characters.”
“The Flash” pilot features many familiar names from the comics, and Easter eggs hinting at even more. There's a brief reference to Gorilla Grodd, for instance, which the producers fought to keep in the final cut, even though they're not quite sure yet how to depict an intelligent super-ape on television.
“That Easter egg means the world to us,” said Kreisberg. “As we were working on the pilot and trying to get it down to time, someone would suggest, 'We can save 10 seconds if you cut that,' and we were like, 'You can cut everything else.' 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' is out right now, and we're hoping they're doing the R&D for us.”
“Sometimes we know exactly how we're going to pull these things off,” added Berlanti. “Sometimes we don't, but know we really want to, and it inspires us to try harder. “
(Other Flash/DC characters due to appear early on: Wentworth Miller will play Captain Cold in episode 4, and the series will introduce Robbie Amell as Ronnie Raymond – one half of the secret identity of Firestorm – in the third episode.)
There's also a major tribute to the TV history of the character, as John Wesley Shipp – who played Barry in a short-lived CBS series in the 1989-90 TV season – has a recurring role as this Barry's father. Berlanti worked with Shipp on “Dawson's Creek” and was able to convince him to be part of this new take on the franchise.
“Having grown up huge Flash fans, that show meant the world to us,” said Kreisberg. “We thought, Whatever we do, we gotta get John Wesley Shipp.' He was just so thrilled, so sweet, so generous and so kind. I think he was surprised that the show had meant so much to us and a lot of people, because it ended far too soon for him as well. To get that link to the past and have him be part of the show – and it's not just a gimmick or a cameo, but one of the most important parts of the show.”
The tone of both Barry Allen as a character and “The Flash” as a series is significantly lighter and more optimistic than “Arrow.” Barry gets to enjoy having his powers, even as there is tragedy in his past and that of the other characters.
“It was a very conscious decision on our parts that we weren't looking to do the same show twice and we weren't looking for the same kind of hero that Steven is playing,” said Kreisberg.
The two series exist in the same universe and will interact with each other, but they're each their own thing. And the pilot episode is a very promising test run.
Really dug the pilot. Thought the ending really sold it. (I mean the very, very last scene.)
Curious, where were you able to watch the pilot at? I thought it was not even finished yet let alone not available for viewing. According to his article they are still editing it.
No way HF will let me tell you where to find it but it’s all over the ‘net. Been for a few weeks now. Constantine as well. Both are finished products.
Okay, now that you told me it was available all over the net, I knew where to check and found it. The trouble is, it seems the video quality is crap! Were you able to find anything in HD?
No, unfortunately not. A lot of networks don’t even send screeners out in HD. Seems odd, but it’s true. The one I saw was plenty fine for laptop viewing though and I’m very excited to see about where they take the show. Especially now that they are really embracing the weird (Captain Cold?!)
If that is the case then I will wait until this fall. I would rather watch it for the first time in its blazing glory the way it was meant to be seen. Also it will be less agonizing when you don’t get involved into the program ad then have to wait a very long time just to see the next episode. This way I will be able to watch episodes back to back as they show them. Of course there will most likely be that agonizing mid season break that will drive me nuts.
I still have problems with this show too. I am a fan of John Wesley Ship’s Flash and while I understand they cant use him again on this show as the Flash, I don’t like the actor they picked for the part. First of all, Barry Allen was not as young as this kid. He was somewhere in his 30’s at least. If they really wanted a younger Flash they should have went with Wally West or Bart Allen instead. Of course then they wouldn’t be able to use the Barry Allen story line though. Not only does he look way too young for the part, he looks nothing like a superhero should look like!
My other problem was the suit. I found it not only plain awful looking, but also disrespectful to the fans of the Flash who were expecting the traditional suit!
Still with these flaws I will give this show a chance as I am a fan of the Flash and I want to see more of the DC universe make it to TV and to the Movies and it means doing everything to support it.
The site I saw it on had perfectly good quality. Not HD, but good enough. It did have foreign subtitles, but that didn’t bother me. Poke around a bit and you’ll find it easily enough.
Yeah, I don’t like the suit either but the show’s good enough (so far) that I’m willing to overlook it. It also appears that Gustin’s not going to bulk up for the part either. Oh well.
While I would never have cast him, I have to say he’s pretty good and I’m surprised at how much I ended up like the guy.
Well bummer. That’s about as definitive a statement as you can get about keeping the DC Cinematic Universe and the DC TV CW/DC TV Fox/DC TV NBC Universes separate.
Comment system ate my quote. Here’s what I was responding to:
Johns explained that the plan is to keep the movie and TV universes separate, so if there’s a Flash in “Justice League,” it won’t be Gustin.
The idea of a shared universe is not as bad as some seem to think it is. It does not require visits to Central City or Starling City by Henry Cavill or Ben Affleck. A few lines of throwaway dialogue acknowledging the events of Man of Steel and then they move on. It’s the TV equivalent of an editor’s note in a comic book panel. Example: [imgur.com]
What seems to be the big fear here is the idea that the plots of the films must have an effect and be seen to have an effect on the TV shows. This is not true at all. A shared universe does not have to mean a shared storyline.
The comics regularly have their heroes oblivious to events in other books. For example, Superman could be battling Brainiac who is trying to destroy Metropolis but Batman is blissfully unaware of all this, as he is busy putting the screws to Gotham’s newest crime boss.
I have been reading comics for more years than I like to admit and I can not recall a single instance where a character had a comic storyline interrupted by a group adventure in another book. Usually any reference to the other storyline is handled with asterisks and one of those editor’s notes.
That said, if the writers want to incorporate story ideas from other books then they are free to do so to whatever degree works for them and the story they want to write. The Flash/Arrow TV writers could do the same.
One way they can approach it is to use the hiatus period between seasons as the time when the movie stories happen. For example: Between season one of Arrow and season two there was gap of 5 months during which Oliver went back to the island. The events of a movie could similarly take place during that time giving Barry and Oliver some interesting ‘What I did on my summer vacation’ throwaway dialogue moments in their respectives shows. The season then starts in earnest and the writers incorporate (or ignore) the events of the movie as they wish.
Hopefully DC and the other stakeholders will change their minds. I really want to see Grant and Stephen on the big screen. (cross-posted from Reddit)
Very disappointed in whoever decided to keep the DC universes separate.
Having more than one Flash, potentially, may work in the comics but on TV and film it could be confusing to audiences.
At any rate, Amell has certainly earned the right to play GREEN Arrow in a Justice League movie. It’ll be a shame if he never gets to.
Then again, this “Batman v. Superman” film sounds worse and worse with each new casting announcement (and I’m someone who really enjoyed “Man of Steel”), so maybe Amell’s catching a break.
One of the great legacies of the older Flash series was Mark Hamill as The Trixter, which led directly to his playing The Joker on Batman: TAS. (As well as the Cock-Knocker in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.)
Hopefully once he’s done with his work on Star Wars Ep. VII, he can make an appearance on this show.
Nitpick: The Flash series with Shipp was 1990-91.
Saw the leaked pilot awhile ago and it was pretty cool. Better than any CW show (not including Arrow, which has been pretty great) has any right to be.
I just hope they find an actual use for the Iris character, apart from just having her make snarky comments about what a nerd Barry is (“In English”? Really?) and being “the girl” in yet another unnecessary love triangle.
It’s bad enough that Arrow keeps Laurel around. We don’t need another one on The Flash.
Anyhow, I’m very excited for the show. The producers of the 1990 show wanted to do Grodd, had they gotten a second season, but I’m not sure how that would’ve worked back then. Today, there’s no question they’ll be able to pull it off.
And that ending… THAT ENDING. Lots of great possibilities.
One of the best pilots I’ve seen in a while. The show has huge promise and Gustin is perfect in the Barry/Flash role.
Not sure if he’s “perfect” (Interesting that he’s “Barry” since he’s nothing like comic book Barry), but I’m pleasantly surprised with what I’ve seen. I wish he’d bulk up and look more like a superhero, but whatever. His enthusiasm and charm make up for any misgivings I’ve had.