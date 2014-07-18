Press tour: ‘Homeland’ producers defend season 3, preview season 4

“The criticism hurt, the lack of an Emmy nomination hurt, but we’re going to come back strong and try to get back to the mountaintop.”
This was “Homeland” co-creator Alex Gansa, appearing with his fellow writers Alexander Cary and Meredith Stiehm at a press tour panel designed to preview the Showtime drama’s fourth season (which debuts October 5), but that spent a lot of time revisiting a lot of the complaints about season 3.
Gansa tried to steer into that particular skid by opening the panel with a joke about how the series will have to move on without a character whom viewers loved to hate, or hated to love – only he was referring not to Nicholas Brody, but Dana Brody. (He later said that it wasn’t likely the Brody family would appear this season.)
But he, Cary and Stiehm spent much of the panel politely but firmly disagreeing with various season 3 criticisms.
On the plausibility, for instance, of Carrie Matheson being promoted by the CIA after her stunts, disobedience and treasonous behavior last season, Gansa insisted, “What Saul and Carrie pulled off last season was remarkable. It was fraught along the way, but ultimately, they were responsible for reconciling two countries that haven’t spoken in three decades… I viewed Carrie and Saul’s journey last season as one of tremendous success, and one that went out on a winning note.”
(Stiehm also noted that, “Emotionally, she has stabilized, and the mental illness that we’ve dealt with, she has now dealt with. She’s going into this season very steady. I think there are some people so talented that you forgive past deeds and bad behavior.”)
He also spent a long time justifying Carrie and Saul’s behavior during the early part of the season where they were pulling a long con on both the intelligence community and the audience – saying they learned in their discussions with former CIA agents that “The best operations are 95 percent true” – before acknowledging, “I’m explaining after the fact, which is never a good thing, so if people didn’t read that when they were watching the episode, okay.”
“We love our show, and we bleed for our show,” Gansa said at one point. “So when there’s any criticism that comes back our way, we take it seriously and we take it personally. It’s hard for us to view what we’ve done objectively. I think Brody’s participation in the season was limited for the reason you mentioned: we didn’t have a lot more road to go with him. I’m biased, but I don’t know how you can look at the last six or seven episodes we did last season and not say ‘Homeland’ is one of the best shows on television.”
With Brody deceased – even if a year or two later than some viewers might have preferred – and Carrie operating overseas (the new season is being filmed in South Africa, but much of the action will be set in Pakistan and elsewhere), season 4 does offer something of an opportunity for a clean break – Stiehm referred to the process of breaking the season’s stories to making a new pilot – and perhaps a reason for viewers to return or continue if they were otherwise considering leaving.
“The viewership for ‘Homeland’ has never ebbed,” Gansa said. “It has flowed since the first season. There is definitely an opportunity to lose some viewers who were invested in Brody completely, and an opportunity to gain a whole new set, by virtue of the fact that a very compelling character is in a very compelling part of the world.”
Some other notables from the panel, and from the brief assemblage of footage we were shown:
* Where the first three seasons were largely defined by the Carrie/Brody relationship, Gansa said that, “I do think that the show is about the private and public costs of keeping America safe. That’s the over-arching theme of the season. We put a character at the center of that – a compelling character, hopefully, in Carrie Matheson – to identify the personal costs to the journey. But there is also a national cost.”
* James Rebhorn, who played Carrie’s father on the show, recently died, leaving a void in the cast and in her storyline. “Jim Rebhorn was one of the kindest, most supportive and wonderful men to work with,” Gansa said, “and we want to honor him this season, but how we go about doing it, I’d rather not say.”
* “The Strain” star Corey Stoll has a recurring role in the new season, and will not be wearing a wig. I repeat: Corey Stoll will be bald again.
* While planning the season, the producers spent two weeks pondering the idea of filming in Israel, Gansa said, “And all I can tell you is I am very happy that we didn’t.”
Does Corey Stoll have a twin? That guy is inescapable right now.
Anyway, Homeland Season 3 was not very good, but I actually have high hopes for a new season with a fresh start. No more Brody, and hopefully a more stable Carrie, if what they’re saying here is any indication. I love spycraft and intrigue and I think these guys are capable of making something really good again. So yeah, I’ll be back for Season 4.
I’ll not be watching for the exact same reason as you’re watching!
will they ever resolve the simple question of who moved brody’s car?? this bothers me.
We already saw him in season 3. He got killed at a motel, and Carrie was non-fatally shot in the parking lot.
It makes no sense that the bomb maker is also the car mover. If somebody moved the car then that should be the mole inside the CIA.
Nothing made sense in season 3.
Well, to be fair, it COULD make sense that the bomb maker was also the car mover:
BOMB MAKER: Here’s your bomb.
TERRORIST: Thank you. Hey, since you’re not busy anymore, why don’t you go move that car?
Why does Alex Gansa seem to come off as smug and pompous every time he talks about his show? Seems to me that he and the other producers got a little too cocky after the success of season 1. The best shows always build off of their first seasons which lay the groundwork for long term success. Gansa and co. must’ve let that success get to their head too much and think that some of their ridiculous ideas would be plausible and be reviewed as glowingly as season 1 was.
Isn’t that every showrunner though? I think you need some kind of crazy ego to run a tv show.
There’s no doubt that in any creative endeavor, one must believe in and stand by his or her work. Just seems that Gansa got up on his high horse after winning the Emmy for season 1 and has never gotten off of it despite what many can agree on is a weakened and sometimes implausible product (Javadi/Abu Nazir waltzing in and gallivanting around the country, the “long con”, the horrible pregnancy trope, etc). I know its totally unfair to compare everything to Breaking Bad, but Vince Gilligan always comes across as humble and down to earth in every interview he gives. Guess that’s a little easier when you stuck the landing on one of the best shows of all time…
A show runner has to do that by all cost. Lost guys did it and so did the Chuck people when the knew they were screwing up big time. The sopranos did it as does Weiner who actually is a lot ruder and tells his audience to go and fuck themselves.
Show runners will never say sorry they will always say that they are not going to defend what they did, they will not yield and they will not give up what they believe they think is the way forward.
A Show runner may at the end of the series or season say that yeah something was not right (perhaps?) but very rarely.
The fact is that (and I said this in the leftovers recent blog) that Show runners are also made to attend these panels and not only defend their decisions but that of the Network and Studio, so whatever issue they are defending it could be that the Network (in this case showtime) or studio could have made those decisions. One thing you do not do as a Show runner is shit where you eat and Hollywood is a small place, you start selling out the Network execs or the Studio execs then good luck with your future.
A good example is that Chuck should have got rid of the Buymore and their characters after season 2…Fedak and Schwartz defended keeping them throughout the show. When Alan interviewed them after the series finale…they admitted that they wanted to get rid of the Buymore but could not because the studio (Warner Bros) and Network (NBC) would not allow them because it was a form of revenue for the show (advertising products). Fedak and Schwartz were made to take back blowing up the store at the beginning of season 4.
So I have sympathy for a show runner and I feel that sometimes they have to be thick skinned and just defend stuff they know is wrong and know that they should have not done it, but……
Friday Night Lights got better in Season 3 because they realized the mistakes they made in Season 2. I can’t see why anyone should expect this show to get better when Gansa an Co. still don’t understand the criticisms. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Gave up on this show after Season 2. For every very good moment like the Carrie interrogating Brody there were 10 absurd ones like…pretty much everything else about season 2. Sounds like it will be a fresh start of sorts so hopefully it gets good again, there were certainly many things I liked about the first season.
I didn’t watch much of season 3, but didn’t Carrie have a baby? Did it conveniently die, or what did she do with it?
I didn’t realize that Meredith Stiehm was part of this team as well. This helps explain the ongoing drift between what The Bridge was “supposed” to be about (as explained by her before S1) and what it continues to “actually” be about.
“I don’t know how you can look at the last six or seven episodes we did last season and not say ‘Homeland’ is one of the best shows on television.”
I looked.
I’ll probably watch season 4, but expect nothing more than what I get from watching a mediocre season of 24.
It’s disappointing that the showrunners thought season 3 was one of the best shows on tv, but let’s hope it’s more of a save face “yeah it sucked but we’re not going to say that to you coz we have our egos” sort of statement rather than a genuine “we truly think it was amazing” one.
I have loved every minute of this series. I long ago stopped trying to manipulate shows I love when writing, acting and production are of rare quality. I have learned to trust and let the story flow and let it take me to uncomfortable places and return me safely home again at the end of the season. This show has never disappointed me. It’s a ride. Get on and scream if you must, but it’s destination is pre-planned and you get no say so in it! I am eagerly awaiting the next installment.
I’m glad for you that you loved every minute of the series, but I’m slightly confused by your comment:
“I long ago stopped trying to manipulate shows…”
Is it your contention that critical analysis is somehow manipulative? In what sense?
All cultural art forms (literature, films, television, fine art, theater, dance, etc) are subject to critique and analysis. That’s how little-known or unsupported gems get elevated and recognized.
Like everyone else has said, I don’t really see how they could watch the third season and think it was one of the best shows on tv. There were parts of the season (and of season 2) that were just *bad*. Not decent, just plain bad. Everything from the ridiculous twist in episode 4, to other ridiculous plot points make me wonder just how the hell the writers think that was great. They didn’t get nominated for best drama series because the show hasn’t been one of the best on tv since the second half of season 2. They don’t have an excuse, either they look at their show objectively and realize the mistakes they’ve made or keep making a sometimes decent, sometimes terrible show.
I stopped watching season 3 two episodes before the finale. 2 (two) episodes before the end.
I just couldnt stand it anymore, it felt embarrassing to watch it.
Apparently the creators feel they did a great work on season 3. Arrogance? Self-defense? Stupidity? Blindness?
Dunno but that is not a motive to watch season 4. The new season 4 promo didnt also captivate me or anything.
IMHO, Homeland had a great material for 1 season mini-series. They screwed it. After that, it was just a showcase of the acting by a strong cast, but with such weak stories not even the talent of the thespians was enough anymore.
to:@MADMEME
In the sense that those who are unhappy want to effect change to something some one else has created.
The impact of social response has had quite the effect on a show, especially in television, in ever increasing ways. How a character is portrayed (i.e. Ellen’s first show created tremendous pressure to out a character that was way more entertaining and witty remaining hidden; while her second series character was deemed “too gay”); whether a character can be portrayed (i.e. Southpark’s characters were gutter mouthed kids, Dexter was a serial killer; did the cuss language in Deadwood exist at that modern a vernacular for the era and was it that rampant? ) and even the removal of actors form series for personal representation the core audience has rejected (i.e.Grey’s Anatomy; Two and a Half Men.) Ratings are necessary for a show to survive, even in the cable arena, so much so that if the audience isn’t happy with the direction of the show, more often than not, the directors, producers, or others may choose to cow to that pressure. That is clearly manipulation. Today the pressure from social commentary is at a frenzied level. If enough people disagree with a show (my beloved Newsroom, for example) then those shows get “retooled, re cast, or worse, cancelled.
In my humble opinion, the audience has way too much sway over other people’s creativity. Is there any place in the modern world for true artistry or a single point of view? Or has all thought about an idea been hijacked by the masses via social commentary?
really? the audience has too much sway and not the advertisers? people can say whatever they like and the show will go on. advertisers say we don’t deem “this product” worth our dollars anymore, chances are the show is gone. so…
“I think there are some people so talented that you forgive past deeds and bad behavior”—
Oh, that is rich. I realize this is fiction, but they took Carrie (“Captain Crazy”) so far off the rails that it is implausible to think she’d ever again be given a delicate assignment (it actually stretches credibility to think she’d be given any assignment at all).
I’ll be watching to see if they can unjump the shark–a scientific experiment.
People say Homeland derailed last season or the one before it, but the truth is that it happened much sooner. It happened when the writes decided to hook up Carrie and Brody in the first place back in early season 1.
Has anyone seen the Israeli original?
Sorry… But this show has jumped the shark.