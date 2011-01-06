Press Tour: Karl Pilkington, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant bring the funny for ‘An Idiot Abroad’

Under optimal circumstances, Karl Pilkington provides plenty of fodder for his friends/colleagues/tormentors Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant to mock him about. But when you put the two creators of “The Office” in a room with their round-headed kickball of a podcast partner, hand them all tall glasses of beer and tell them to answer questions via a long satellite delay, well… then you have A Very Special Episode in the ongoing comic saga that is the three men’s friendship.
Gervais, Merchant and Pilkington were appearing via satellite at press tour to promote “An Idiot Aboard,” a new eight-part documentary series that Science Channel is debuting on Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. The idea is that Pilkington – whose insular, illogical worldview has made him the butt of Gervais and Merchant’s jokes for years – has to travel the globe to visit the Seven Wonders of the World in what Gervais refers to as “a social experiment.” In the clip reel Science Channel showed the critics, Merchant speculates at the start of the experiment that travel might finally broaden Karl’s mind, while Gervais says, “I want him to hate it. I want him to hate every minute of it for my own amusement.”
So naturally, Pilkington was first asked which of his friends was right with their prediction.
“I did hate it,” Karl said, followed by a pause so long that Gervais had time to be overcome with two separate fits of the gigles, “but now that I’m back and it’s all over, I think I got a lot out of it. I think I won in the end.”
As a critic was trying to ask the next question, Merchant literally fell out of his chair laughing, because Pilkington’s earpiece had broken in two, with one half lodged in his ear. (He had to spend the rest of the press conference bent over with a finger over the loose piece to keep it from falling out.)
Pilkington was asked how he felt about the title and explained the show was originally called “Karl Pilkington’s Seven Wonders of the World,” and that the title changed on him while he was out in the Amazon. When he objected to Gervais, Gervais said a press release had already gone out, and they had to stick with it.
“What can you do?” he shrugged.
He was asked about his relationship with the other two, and how it feels to have them constantly mocking him and calling him stupid.
“They’re always annoying me. People say, ‘Oh, it must be great being mates with Ricky – but it isn’t. I’ll tell you what it’s like. It’s like when you get a dog, and it seems like a good idea at the time… you realize it’s a pain in the ass, and it’s shitting everywhere. Everyone else comes over for a few minutes and they think, ‘Oh, what a cute dog!’ But they don’t know about all the shit.”
By this point, Gervais was perched on the edge of his seat, hanging on every word from his simple frenemy.
“I can’t get enough of Karl,” he said. “I treat it like I’ve found the Missing Link.”
Pilkington said that when he returned from his travels, he tried to talk Gervais and Merchant into traveling to the places in Wales where he vacationed as a child, but they refused. And as he began listing all the different places he stayed, he said a sentence that sounded very much – not only to me, but to Merchant and Gervais, who were doubled over in laughter for a good 30 seconds afterwards – like “I had to stay in an old gay man.”
A reporter asked Pilkington to describe a typical day in his life, and Gervais began ranting about having witnessed Karl doing his own plumbing, and Karl in turn complained that Ricky and Stephen seem to work only a few hours a day.
“That’s because we’re geniuses!” Gervais retorted.
Pilkington tried to prove his point by asking the reporter if she cleaned her own drains, and was baffled when the reporter said she usually calls her manager.
Calling back to an earlier question about what this show was doing on Science Channel, Gervais said, “That’s the science right here. How does it function? How does it live? We don’t know. That’s the science.”
An Idiot Abroad is must see viewing for fans of the Gervais HBO show or the podcasts.
I assume spoiler rules are in effect, so let me say there’s something Ricky and Steve did to Karl in one episode that I think, fame and money notwithstanding, if it were me, it would have severed my relationship with them.
My favorite episode: Karl in Mexico.
The plumbing stuff was a recent “A Day In A Life” podcast. An Idiot Abroad is really fun/interesting viewing, though. I would really hate to have missed out on Sky1 cuts due to the weird edits I can’t see working terribly well what its about. We’ll see.
Also, XFM stuff = the best. <3 Haha!
I don’t understand your comment. Was the sky1 version edited?
I’m guessing JAYMii is saying that the Sky1 version will have to have cuts and edits to air on the discovery channel [probably due to the assorted use of the word ‘fuck’ and the penis aerobics in the India episode], and Jaymii is not sure if the sanitizing edits will change the viewing experience for this show
will the science channel be able to show some of the more ‘adult’ stuff? e.g india + the big stick? or will the show be edited down? i assume they will
just bleep the sweary bits
It’ll be a real shame if they cut/bleep the swearing. Hearing a pissed-off Karl curse up a storm is always hilarious.
Is there a way to see/hear this press conference online? I cannot get enough of Karl Pilkington.
I’ve been following the remarks about all this stuff on twitter and unless I missed it, it seems like few to no critics are doing what most regular people would do at an event: taking pictures with their phone and posting twitpics.
It’s made me wonder, have they forbidden journalists from doing that?
Probably most are busy writing notes, and most of those on laptops, not cell phones, so they don’t have a camera at the ready. Plus, it’s not that important; shots of well-known people sitting in front of reporters isn’t that exciting. It’s probably just a case of requiring too much effort for too little reward.
I do think there are some photos, official or unofficial. I recall that’s how we got the first look at Bradley Whitford stache.
Ed, there is, indeed, a rule about not taking pictures during the sessions. People can and do take pictures at the parties, and sometimes of the scrums that occur outside the sessions, but in a lot of cases it doesn’t look all that professional to be all, “Oooh, it’s TV’s Bradley Whitford and his mustache! I shall snap a picture!”
I completely understand the impulse, but it’s not something I usually do. (I will, on the other hand, take pictures of weird swag, like Fienberg with boxing gloves:
Oh my, I’ve seen the entire series. I really enjoyed it [with a slight exception for the pure hatred karl exuded in the season finale]. His dislike of the cliche tourist spots provides a unique humor, and his friendliness and often sweetly naive connection with locals is something to watch for. I’m glad you’re bringing the show up on your blog!
I just wanted to say that An Idiot Abroad is bloody hilarious and, occasionally, quite insightful. In their quest to make Karl suffer, they actually send him to parts of the countries that no travel show in general would go within a ten mile radius of.
Alan, have you seen Idiot Abroad yet? If not, are you planning on watching and/or blogging about it? I don’t get any sense of your thoughts on the show from this article.
Is Ricky Gervais really as mean and cruel as he comes across in his interactions with Karl Pilkington or he just an ass?
He may be mean to Karl but I get the impression from listening to his radio show and from watching his sitcom, Derek, that he’s actually pretty good-hearted. Stephen Merchant, on the other hand, believe it or not, is the crueler one. He’s often derided people on the sole basis of their appearances, especially overweight people.
Hopefully, the follow up will be Karl Pilkington’s Route 66. I think him doing the various roadside attractions in Middle America as Ricky and Stephen hire horrible local guides for each section would be bound to be good stuff.
Also, The Sturgis Rally would be must given Karl’s understanding of how Hell’s Angels earn their status.
I hope they don’t do any more series of An Idiot Abroad. They should stick to their “short and sweet” philosophy for their sitcom writing.