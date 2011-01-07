Press Tour: More details on ‘Mad Men’ status, ‘Breaking Bad’ scheduling,’ etc.

AMC set off a flurry of good news/bad news discussion when the prestige cable channel opened its press tour session with vice president Joel Stillerman saying, “‘Mad Men’ is definitely coming back for season 5, but don’t ask me when, because we’re not sure yet.”
The first part was reassuring, because oddly “Mad Men” had yet to be renewed, due to some contractual issues with the cast and creator Matthew Weiner. The second part was more concerning, since it doesn’t look like AMC – which won’t air “Breaking Bad” season 4 until summer, and will likely try to launch “The Walking Dead” season 2 around Halloween again – may have a Sunday window in which to air a fifth season until perhaps early 2012.
So after the panel for AMC’s new long-form mystery “The Killing,” I tracked down AMC president Charlie Collier to get a better sense of his thinking – and learned, among other things, that “Mad Men” is still not technically renewed.
“The negotiations are going well,” explained a smiling Collier, who was on the verge of leaving the press tour hotel for another meeting with Weiner and the people at the Lionsgate studio, which produces the show. “We’ll tell you soon.”
He said that waiting for the renewal to be official wasn’t slowing down their scheduling plans, and that he and his fellow execs were meeting frequently to map out a strategy for all their veteran and new shows.
“Every year, we’ve looked at everything” for “Mad Men,” he said, reminding me that the series aired on Thursdays at 10 in its first season. “One year we launched in July, one in August. It’s like what Matt does when he decides when he’s going to set a season: we look for the best place to schedule it for what’s going on in the world.”
I pointed out the problem that would be created by having “Breaking Bad” end not too long before everyone assumes “Walking Dead” will be back, and he said, “We went from a network with no scripted series to one that has the luxury of having five great series ahead. We’ll find room.”
He wouldn’t confirm or deny any of the possibilities I threw out, from doubling it up with “Breaking Bad” (creating the best night of drama since “Deadwood” aired after “The Sopranos”) to trying one of the shows on a different night, to the dreaded possibility of saving “Mad Men” until January or later in 2012.
“Truly, we are evaluating everything. We love the show and want to put it in the best place to succeed.”
Of course, things would be less complicated if “Breaking Bad” had aired in its usual spring window, which is now occupied by “The Killing,” set to debut April 3. Why move that?
“You look at what we’ve been able to do in the summer months (with ‘Mad Men’) in terms of having a cultural phenomenon and making it stand out, and you look at ‘Breaking Bad,'” Collier said. “‘Breaking Bad’ is such a stand-out drama, and we want to put it in the place where it has the best chance to succeed. We think we’ve found the window. We’re going to bring the existing audience and hopefully grow from there.”
And though it’s surely maddening for “Mad Men” fans to be kept in limbo about when we’ll see Don, Peggy and Joan again, for Collier, it’s a high-class problem.
“When you have multiple successes, you say, “How do I pair my male (skewing) and my female (skewing)?(*) How do I use the success of a ‘Mad Men’, a ‘Breaking Bad,’ a ‘Walking Dead,’ to support a ‘Killing’ or (historical drama) ‘Hell on Wheels’?”
(*) Speaking of demographics, “Mad Men” skews more female, “Walking Dead” and “Breaking Bad” more male. If you figure “The Killing” (which has a female lead and is in a genre that traditionally attracts more women) skews female, and that the Western “Hell on Wheels” is going to skew male, it would be frustrating but not entirely shocking to see AMC try to hold back “Mad Men” to pair with “The Killing” a year or so from now, while putting “Hell” with the zombies or Walter White.
“So all of a sudden,” he concluded, “it’s a new wonderful challenge to schedule them – to use your network’s strength to bring them to new levels.”
In other words, stay tuned.
The Killing is going to tank just like Rubicon did. I’m not sure what they were thinking when they hired a woman as the showrunner. Plus, the “one-episode-equals-one-day” gimmick isn’t credibly sustainable beyond a single season.
Male showrunners come up with some horribe ideas too.
You are wise in the ways of television, Kylesa.
Misogynistic much? Jeez. And one episode equals one day will always work well. Just look at Deadwood, among a number of other shows (The Shield, Sons of Anarchy).
wow. sexist much?
A woman showrunner? Preposterous.
Oh, wait. It’s 2011.
I know, next thing you know they’ll be letting them vote.
Seriously?
I’ll be upset if Mad Men moves to 2012, we’ve had to wait long enough for Breaking Bad. Looking forward to The Killing, most things AMC has churned out have been good to great (Rubicon sits at good, Walking Dead is in limbo between those two).
That’s how this works; they give her money, she runs the show.
Aw come on, “The Killing” has Mireille Enos AND Michelle Forbes. That is a one-two punch of female actor awesomeness. I hope “The Killing” kills.
I hope for the sake of your karma that you’re a troll.
That’s what the money’s for?
I will be quite disappointed if MM is moved to next year! I depend on a few shows to satisfy my need for excellence in television: MadMen, Breaking Bad, TrueBlood, In Treatment, Parenthood, The Closer, and Bill Maher. That’s not to many, and to have uncertainty about Mad Men is madenning!
You were doing pretty good but then True Blood???? Yikes.
Seeing as how The Walking Dead has triple the audience of any other AMC scripted series, I’d be shocked if they didn’t use it to boost another show.
I say they take a page out of HBO’s notebook and say to hell with thematic overlap and just pair The Walking Dead with Mad Men.
But the audience crossover potential for that pairing is nil.
Says who? I agree that Breaking Bad/Walking Dead or Walking Dead/Hell on Wheels or even Walking Dead/The Killing would be a better pairing, but there are a lot of people who watch both shows. I’d even guess that more than half of the Mad Men audience also watched Walking Dead season 1 and most of them wil return for season 2.
The problem lies with TWD’s audience, not Mad Men’s. They’ll never have the patience for a show like that.
Yeah, sure… because Walking Dead is told in such a breakneck speed. ;) You are wrong, my dear friend. Spectacularly wrong. Except the old farts who remember working in the 60s first hand it’s basically the same audience. Fans of quality TV. The same people who love Boardwalk Empire AND Eastbound & Down or True Blood AND Treme/In Treatment.
Most of the people who just tuned in for action already left Walking Dead after episode 4.
And yet the ratings for episodes 5 and 6 were higher than the premiere’s.
The Walking Dead is to AMC what True Blood is to HBO: a show of average quality which happens to bring in many viewers, and is renewed only because of that.
The ratings grew because the quality of the first episodes delivered even more media buzz and good word of mouth. Thanks to AMC’s marathon repeats it was easy for new viewers to catch on.
Walking Dead is a different beast but in it’s ow way just as great as Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Of course there will always be people who have to belittle a smart AND fun (genre) show.
“The Walking Dead is to AMC what True Blood is to HBO:”
I distinctly remember being called stupid for making such a comparison.
I am rooting for the Mad Men/Breaking Bad Super Night. Every other channel might as well just air a test pattern
That’s what I’m hoping for. But as long as it airs this year, I’ll be happy.
I’m not sure I could handle that much awesomeness in one night.
Yeah, I don’t see why the audience overlap can’t just be, “People who like TV shows that are good.”
As much as I adore both shows, I would have to spread out their viewing so my heart doesn’t explode from tension.
I mean, could imagine watching “The Suitcase” and “One Minute” on the same night?
My fear is that AMC will move MM to another night since it is a veteran series not really needing support as the other new ones coming up
WHAT A PROBLEM AMC HAS…TOO MANY GOOD SHOWS…WELL FOR STARTERS. I AM FEMALE AND IF I NEVER SAW MAD MEN AGAIN..GREAT…BUT DO NOT TOUCH BREAKING BAD…THIS COULD BE THE VERY BEST SHOW TELEVISION EVER PRODUCED..THANK YOU VINCE. PUT THIS SHOW ON AT THE VERY BEST TIME..PUT THOSE PAST SEASONS AT A BETTER HOUR, NOT 2 00 A.M PLEASE
The first season of Mad Men aired on Thursday nights.
So I guess this is Kylesa’s gimmick, The Ignorant Sexist. Yes Caps Lock is annoying, but she’d already invalidated her opinion by belittling Mad Men.
The silver-lining is that the longer it goes before they start shooting the next season of Mad Men the older Kiernan Shipka gets — so when they make the jump in time she will look the right age.
re-airings’ ratings of TWD epidodes were higher than Mad Men’s ratings, so I think that next autumn AMC will keep last year’s schedule: previous week’s episode at 8, new episode at 9, re-airing at 10.
So, Mad Man in 2012.
Wait too long and she’ll be shipped off to join Tall Walt on the island.
I’m loving that AMC is coming up with more (hopefully excellent) new series and they do sound promising, but 2012 for Mad Men season 5 is an unthinkably long wait. Especially since we already are waiting until summer for Breaking Bad season 4.
Having both shows – arguably the two best dramas of almost all the top 10 lists I’ve seen from last year – on one night…on the one hand, that has got to be one freaking fantastic night…on the other, would it be too mindblowing to watch one after the other?
Yeah, I was thinking about that as well, that having both back-to-back, while objectively awesome, might affect perception of each since those who watch both would likely end up comparing them, and whichever show had the relative ‘off’ week, that episode may seem much worse in comparison.
But that’s the pessimism talking.
I wholeheartedly endorse the two shows together for the possibility of a night of equivalent “The Suitcase”/”Fly” episodes.
I was thinking the same thing. I’d be willing to see them paired together, just to be able to declare it the GREATEST NIGHT OF DRAMA IN THE HISTORY OF TELEVISION, but in truth I wouldn’t be able to just watch one right after another. A viewing of a single episode for either show is an event for me, one I like to savor and digest for a couple hours after airing.
I’m pulling for a Breaking Bad/Mad Men night, if only because I’d like to see what it would do to TV critics, emotionally and physically. For a true test, AMC will have to deny them screeners of both.
The same people who love Boardwalk Empire AND Eastbound & Down or True Blood AND Treme/In Treatment.
r4
Sheesh. Alan’s away and the blog erupts in sexism, name-calling, and caps-lock deriding. What happened to the genteel blog it usually is here? There’s plenty of room to like Breaking Bad, OR Mad Men, OR The Walking Dead, or any combination. You don’t like or dislike every show for the same reasons. I’m just thrilled that there’s at least one network that’s producing shows that I really love (all three in my case). Congratulations to AMC for having these difficult problems: I hope the execs are patting themselves on the back for producing quality TV AND managing to have a ratings hit. (Sorry for the caps in this comment to those of you who are SENSITIVE to that, and yes I’m a woman, and *I* was offended by the knee-jerk reaction to a female show-runner. Can we please judge people on their output rather than the bra vs. jockstrap criteria?)
Hear, hear.
Okay, folks. Most of you have been well-behaved – and even funny – in response to some of the wackiness, and I had to leave one offending comment in because the responses were too good to erase (which they would be, alas), but keep in mind that this is supposed to be a fairly mellow place.
Talk about the shows, not each other. And if someone’s being obnoxious, I’ll take care of it sooner or (in the case of when I’m at press tour) later.
Would a delayed MM season 5 mean that the s4 dvd would be delayed? I see a March 29th listed as the release, but didn’t know if they’d go Big Net route of trying to have it come out closer to season premiere…. or this is a stoopid question.
Dang, after making my initial sarcastic response (and biting my tongue quite a bit so as to not run afoul of Alan’s rules), I apparently missed all the really juicey stuff. Oh well.
I found this website today:
[www.cablemediasales.com]
It says Mad Men is slated to come back in September. While this is probably wrong, I think it’s perhaps an indicator that September is the soonest the show could return. Alas, no summer AMC dream lineup.
AMC should have grabbed Terriers
Please don’t make us wait until 2012 for Man Men!
mad
I don’t see why you suspect they might wait to air The Killing and Mad Men together in 2012 because they both appeal to women. That seems to me a reason to split them up at separate times so that both men and women are watching AMC weekly for as much of the year as possible. I don’t see them airing neither in 2011 if they realize that will mean less female viewers. If they pair, for instance, Mad Men and The Walking Dead together, then that could mean lots of the male and female viewers would all tune in weekly and would up the chances of large masses of both sexes leaving their TV on for part of both series.
This second part was more about, because it looks like AMC – which will not air Breaking Bad season 4 until the summer, and is probably released The Walking Dead around Halloween season 2 again – can have a window on Sunday, the air a fifth season until 2012 maybe the beginning.
This second part was more because it looks like AMC – which will not air Breaking Bad Season 4 until the summer, and was probably published about The Walking Dead Halloween season 2 again – can have a window on Sunday, fifth season in the air until 2012 may be part beginning.The second most on the moment it looks like AMC – which will not air "Breaking Bad season 4 until the summer and will probably try to launch The Walking.
I pisses me off that other reviewers have revealed when season 3 takes place. (Yes, I’m talking to you, Rob Sheffield.) When I heard that MW asked reviewers not to spill the beans, I thought that meant that I could read reviews without worrying about spoilers.
r4 card
Walking Dead is a different beast but in it’s ow way just as great as Breaking Bad and Mad Men.
r4
I was thinking about that as well, that having both back-to-back, while objectively awesome, might affect perception of each since those who watch both would likely end up comparing them.
r4 card
This second part was more because it looks like AMC – which will not air Breaking Bad Season 4 until the summer, and was probably published about The Walking Dead Halloween season 2 again – can have a window on Sunday, fifth season in the air until 2012 may be part beginning.
r4 card
very nice pointed out the problem that would be created by having “Breaking Bad” end not too long before everyone assumes “Walking Dead” will be back, and he said,
Acid Drain Opener
The Walking Dead is to AMC what True Blood is to HBO: a show of average quality which happens to bring in many viewers, and is renewed only because of that.
r4 nds
Write a commeAnd though it’s surely maddening for “Mad Men” fans to be kept in limbo about when we’ll see Don, Peggy and Joan again, for Collier, it’s a high-class problem.
nt…
Write a comment…And though it’s surely maddening for “Mad Men” fans to be kept in limbo about when we’ll see Don, Peggy and Joan again, for Collier, it’s a high-class problem.
if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Article submission have never been a part of my linking strategy because i don’t like thinking up and writing up an article only to have it rank higher for the keywords than my site.
android tablet pc
Write a comment.And though it’s surely maddening for “Mad Men” fans to be kept in limbo about when we’ll see Don, Peggy and Joan again, for Collier, it’s a high-class problem.
..
If they pair, for instance, Mad Men and The Walking Dead together, then that could mean lots of the male and female viewers would all tune in weekly and would up the chances of large masses of both sexes leaving their TV on for part of both series.
wedding reception las vegas
When I heard that MW asked reviewers not to spill the beans, I thought that meant that I could read reviews without worrying about spoilers.
galvanized trash cans