Press Tour: Steve Carell’s ‘The Office’ departure plan takes shape

At the summer press tour, I talked with “The Office” showrunner Paul Lieberstein about the plan for Steve Carell’s final season on the show and choosing his replacement. At that time, he knew very few concrete details, and could share even fewer. But when he tracked me down at NBC’s party tonight, he had more information to offer. The party was too noisy and crowded for me to be able to pull together a coherent transcript, but here are the salient points, paraphrased (and if you want to know nothing about how the season plays out, don’t click through):
• Carell will depart the show with four episodes left to go in the season.
• Amy Ryan’s Holly will actually make her final appearance an episode or two before Carell. I asked if we should read anything into that, given that many of us are predicting – or hoping – that Michael and Holly walk off into the sunset together. Lieberstein smiled cryptically and asked, “Do you think that should happen?” I said I wouldn’t have expected so at the start of the series, but yes, and all he would say is that maybe Michael has earned a better ending than he deserved at the start.
• Once Michael is gone, the real scramble to replace him begins, and those final four episodes will feature not only internal candidates jockeying for position, but a number of new actors brought in from outside.
• The list of significant candidates from the current cast that he and fellow producer Greg Daniels are considering is down to three: Darryl, Dwight and Andy. I asked about Mindy Kaling’s Kelly, and he laughed and said she would probably find a way to insert herself into the running. I also asked about Jim, and Lieberstein agreed with me that Jim-as-manager has never served the character very well.
• Whoever gets the job of running the Scranton branch, be it a promoted regular or a newcomer, won’t necessarily be the new star of the show. Everyone recognizes that it’s an impossible task to ask any one actor to replace Carell, and the approach going forward will be more of an ensemble one. So where every episode in the past had to have a significant Michael story, things will now be more unpredictable, with perhaps Dwight and Kevin getting the two main plots one week, and Andy and Ryan the next.
• Dave Koechner’s Todd Packer will ask to come off the road in an upcoming episode and take up his old desk. While I don’t believe for sure that he’s a contender, Lieberstein did list as a plausible candidate for the job back in the summer.
• Regardless of whether the new branch manager is a familiar face or someone new, the show will likely be adding two new regular castmembers for next season.
So analyze what you want, and we’ll see how it plays out over the rest of the season.
A question: being as spoiler-phobic as you are, does knowing all of this bother you? I realize you’ve soured on The Office to a certain degree, but still, these seem like the kinds of things you would balk at hearing about normally.
Not especially. Other than the timing of Michael’s departure (and that Holly’s won’t be perfectly sync’ed up with his), all of this was stuff I’d pretty much assumed. They’ve really been pushing Andy, Darryl and Dwight this season, for instance, while there’s been no talk of anybody else. And even with the Holly thing, that could mean all sorts of things: for instance, that Michael and Holly do wind up together, but that he’s moving to be with her, and his last episode or episodes are just Michael winding up business in Scranton and saying goodbye while she’s already in New Hampshire or wherever.
Unhappy endings are such a rare thing, particularly in sitcoms. This is a rare network sitcom where such an ending wouldn’t go against the tone of the show. It’s an opportunity for something unique. So come on Lieberstein, show some backbone and have Michael depart the show miserable and alone.
That is an odd definition of “backbone.”. Anything happy automatically means they caved in somehow?
Michael’s life has been miserable and alone for pretty much the whole series, save a relationship with Jan that had its moments. It wouldn’t be terrible to leave Michael a happy ending… if anything, it would be somewhat merciful after all this cruelty.
I’ve always assumed it would be Daryl. he was on once every four or five episodes the first few seasons, then all of a sudden, Steve Carell is leaving the show and he’s in every episode.
Darryl seems the most obvious choice of those three, but why no mention of Gabe, the Sabre functionary? Him stepping in makes the most sense, but I’m betting an outside hire is the way they will go.
Why do shows like this insist on continuing when the identity of a show is removed? As much promise as the post-Zach Braff Scrubs showed, there is a reason why it isn’t on air anymore. Such is the same scenario of The Office. How about just taking the entire remaining cast and reformulating it into an entirely different show? I guess I just don’t get why network shows don’t understand that shows, whether it be drama or sitcom, have a healthy lifespan. Anything past that is just beating a dead horse to the bitter end.
Maybe they could all run a hotel!
Or open a bakery called “Oscar’s Edibles”
And then a pop-cultured theme gift shop
NBC ditching The Office would be like MySpace ditching music – both companies are flailing in last place and are only successful at one thing. I love NBC comedy more than any other network, but The Office is truly a tentpole for them, while Community, Parks & Rec, Outsourced, etc. are all kind of liabilities.
Yeah, networks are reluctant to pull the plug on shows that still pull ratings. It will be interesting to see what happens to 30 Rock with its move to 10 pm. The Office is going at least one more year and if they can pull off the leadership change, I could see 3-4 more years total. Artistic integrity is great, but it doesn’t pay the bills.
That actually sounds like a solid plan. I keep forgetting that The Office will continue after Steve Carell leaves, but this sounds interesting.
I would like to be more optimistic, but there are so many shark jumping ideas in this plan (and I’m not sure there is one at this point) that one of the two new cast members should be Ted McGinley.
If this was Community they would not only cast McGinley but his mere presence in a scene would elicit chills in all of the cast members that they could not explain (except Abed)…
Is it wrong of me to say that I may cry when Michael leaves?
No, I cried when Jack Bauer walked off into the sunset.
Wow. You cried when Jack Bauer left? FAIL.
If they give it to Darryl or Andy, I’d probably continue watching hoping it got better.
But if they gave it to Dwight I would stop watching knowing it could have only gotten worse.
Go Parks and Rec.
I’m so glad that I’m not watching this train wreck of a show any more.
yet u take the time out to post about it. nice
Tell the truth, Alan: Is this a Chloe Sevigny situation? Did you get Lieberstein drunk at the NBC party to get him to spill the details?
I can’t see myself watching this show once Carrell leaves the show. Michael, Jim and Pam are the heart of the show, and as much as the others can be occasionally funny, once a core member leaves, the show is not the same. This is where American producers make the mistake of pushing a show beyond its natural life span. If there was a one for one replacement for Michael then maybe there would be a few good years, but as it stands, I can’t see this working beyond another year, unless NBC still does not have any good shows by next year.
Ugh…. this is depressing. It’s finally hitting me that I will no longer be able to enjoy Michael Scott. I feel like for me it’s going to be very weird watching new episodes without Michael and as of now, I’m not looking forward to it.
I have the opposite reaction. I haven’t enjoyed Michael Scott in a very long time. Though at this point, I’m not sure an infusion of new blood is enough to resuscitate this pulseless show.
Story telling wise, this is not a great move. The season should end with his leaving and start with the fight for his place. But I can see why they decided to do it. This way, they can condition their audience to a world without Michael.
Obviously, they should bring in Valerie Harper.
…you mean Sandy Duncan?
Wait, you know who would be great on this show, even if he only did a half season stint as the new regional branch manager (before checking out because he couldn’t take it)? Jason Bateman. So the “Valerie’s Family” reference was responsible for that idea, anyway, which was worth it.
Pam went from Receptionist to Sales to Office Manager. I don’t think it’s a stretch to see her put in charge.
I have talked to so many fans who are ready to quit watching when Michael leaves, but I am of the opinion that the show will be better as an ensemble that would give supporting characters more screen time. I can’t wait to spend more time with Creed, Kevin, Angela, Merideth, etc.
I’d love to think Todd Packer was still a candidate for Michael’s job. Not only would it illustrate the same Peter Principle that originally got Michael promoted into his current position of incompetence (great salesman, terrible boss), but Packer’s loathsome personality and relative lack of familiarity with the other characters would allow the show to bring back the cringe humour of the early episodes, which has been harder to do as Michael has gradually become more likable though viewer familiarity and the evolution of the character through his arc. I can’t think of a better, more organic way to reboot the show.
Very well put, I hadn’t thought of it that way but I think you are on to something.
Alan, do you know when the other three main characters contracts end? How many years are John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson signed on for after season 7?
The rest of the cast’s contracts are up after season eight. It’s too early to speculate, but I’d assume they would want to end after that unless NBC offers folks like Wilson, Krasinski, Fischer and Helms offers they can’t refuse.
This is why I’m assuming an outside hire for the new boss. They can find someone cheap who isn’t the focus and give the big bucks to the remaining stars. None of them seem destined for movie stardom given their track records so I’m guessing they would resign for a few more years, especially with a raise.
I think most of the other original cast members are tired of doing it by now and will probably not extend their contracts next year. They’ll also help the show out by leaving and allowing space for new characters. It’s basically like ER; actors leave and new actors replace them.
You think they are tired of making $200k an episode and probably more after next year?
Lol, good point Col Bat Guano. I didn’t think about it that way. If I ever was in a position to make $200k a week, I’d probably never get tired of it either. :-)
Will Timothy Olyphant be returning? That was an odd stunt casting that was left hanging…
I asked Lieberstein, and he said Olyphant’s character was still in play, but it was such a noisy party and there were so many other things to talk about that I don’t think I got a clear answer on whether he’s actually coming back, or just if they’d like to have him back.
Is it even possible for that scenario to co-exist with Justified?
I can’t see that, not permanently, anyway.
Kelsey Grammer for branch manager.
Danny DeVito for branch manager.
As someone who likes the show, but tends to skip Michael’s scenes… It’s the unpopular opinion, but I think this will be the first season I watch alongside airing. Previously, I wait until 2-3 seasons air them marathon them. I particularly like the idea of Darryl as boss, and the show as an ensemble piece without the constant awkward humour of Michael interceding every few minutes.
Certainly keep us informed as the season progresses. We’re all very interested in your particular viewing style.
Alan,
Is it surreal talking to Toby for real or is Mr. Lieberstein so different in person you don’t get any of the Toby vibe?
I interview actors from shows I watch all the time. It’s not significantly different to talk to an actor in his capacity as a producer.
And while I like Paul’s performance as Toby a lot, I will say that it’s not a huge stretch.
Simmons sent me!! Just kidding, simmons is a douche.
I vote for Rashida Jones to replace Michael. She was great in the office and totally wasted on parks and. Abbondanza.
You’re right. RJ would be a wonderful choice, and I’d really like to see her character managing the herd.
Also would like to see Jason Bateman in that role – in fact, JB as Michael Bluth hitting the skids working for Sabre/DM would be great.
I don’t think there’s any chance of that happening but it would be nice if it did. Her character on The Office was more interesting than her role on Parks.
Sigh, I was hoping for Kelly as figurehead boss with Ryan pulling the strings. The only contender who seems watchable is Darryl, but his competence would seem to fly in the face of what the show is about.
After the last episode I definitely do not want Holly and Michael to end up together; she’s miles too good for him. But I do hope he gets a decent reason to leave and isn’t fired or sued or something.
I think David Mitchell from The Peep Show would be a good replacement for Carell. Or how about Garry Shandling if they can get him.
I hope it’s Todd Packer. That dude always steals the show.
Well they certainly have been steadily increasing Darryl’s role so for right now I’d bet on him.
I could see them doing something like Darryl becomes regional manager and Jo sells her company to a businessman played by Rhys Darby. Thus injecting some new comic blood while still promoting from within.
Good to hear Packer’s name come up at all. I’d like to see Packer around more often even if he’s not a regular.
Rhys Darby as Michael’s replacement, now that’s an idea! Darby answering the ‘What is your ideal day off?’ question on an ‘Out of Character’ HBO clip always makes me happy.
Basically, the show has about one season left, at the most.
It’s been really lousy the last couple years.
I could see Will Ferrel taking it