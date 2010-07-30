Press tour: ‘The Event’ producers want your trust

What is “The Event”?
No. I’m serious. What is “The Event”? Or, rather, what is “the event” that characters keep referring to in the pilot for NBC’s much-hyped but potentially troublesome new thriller? And how much faith should I put in the producers of a show who ask me to trust them implicitly?
Some thoughts on the panel, and the pilot, coming up…
The broad strokes of “The Event,” which NBC will air Mondays at 9 this fall, are that Blair Underwood is the president (with Zeljko Ivanek in the Zeljko Ivanek role as an untrustworthy advisor), Jason Ritter is a young guy whose girlfriend goes missing during a cruise, Laura Innes is… well, it’s not entirely clear who she is, but she does know something about “the event,” and she says a lot of cryptic things alluding to it, and is there when the pilot takes a turn towards science fiction.
Many eventful things happen in the pilot, but are any of them THE event? Well, that’s unclear – as is the question of how much tolerance audiences will have for a show like this after so many “Lost” imitators with complicated mythologies failed to deliver the goods (and especially when the finale of “Lost” itself frustrated many of that show’s viewers). “The Event” pilot got a huge response when screened at Comic-Con, but then, so did the part of the “FlashForward” pilot that was screened there a year ago, and we saw how quickly viewers lost interest in a show that was all about the mysteries with no substance behind them.
So not surprisingly, the majority of questions in “The Event” session at press tour were about audience expectations for this kind of series after so many others like it came and went quickly.
How, I asked to open things up, were they planning to manage viewer patience given how little the pilot revealed amidst a lot of action?
“We’re very cognizant of the audience”s patience, of rewarding the audience,” said “24” vet Evan Katz, who was brought in after the pilot was shot. “The show”s really designed to answer questions, to satisfy people, to keep them hooked, frankly, but yet keep posing questions so that once the mystery”s solved, the mystery”s solved. So we”re keeping (some) mysteries open, but we”re solving (others).”
Katz promised that “in the second episode we are very clearly answering the two largest open questions in the pilot.”
Creator Nick Wauters, who was a big fan of “24” and “Lost” and “Battlestar Galactica,” insisted “one of my main goals was to write a show that could keep the audience hungry but not frustrate people.
“But,” he insisted, “you still have to kind of go on faith that we know what we’re doing.”
(At this point there was some eye-rolling in the room from critics who have heard that phrase a time or 12 in the last seven years, only for the faith to not get rewarded.)
Wauters has been working on the idea for five years, and came into NBC with a detailed series Bible that producer Steve Stark promised included “tent-pole benchmarks we”re going to hit as the
series progresses into even season 3.”
Wauters said with that Bible in mind, we should consider the pilot “kind of an invitation to the series, really. It’s an appetizer. I think as a viewer myself and a fan of ‘Lost,’ I’d ask for people’s trust – that even though I was a huge fan, that’s what I’d want them to do.”
I’m sure I’m not the only viewer with no trust left. Every time the commercials run I get annoyed. It’s like a parody skit, but serious.
it really does seem like a parody of itself when they keep saying “blahblah is NOT The Event” Nice point, I still want to see the pilot though. I’m a sucker for decent tv.
I’m tired of these circle-jerk shows. Any new series I get even slightly interested in is going to have be up front with it’s fucking premise. I’ve put up with this crap from too many shows and been burned every time. If they don’t reveal what ‘the event’ is by the third episode, I’m out.
I’m sorry, I just have no faith in this one. The networks clearly want to imitate the success of Lost, but they screw up by focusing on the mythology and mystery, while ignoring the importance of the characters. Yes, Lost had the polar bear and the hatch and the flash-sideways…but episodes like “Walkabout” and “The Constant” were what made the show so compelling.
Parenthetical Paragraph 12, should be “a time or 12 in the last seven years, only for the faith to –NOT– get rewarded.), although even my grammar is in question there. Wanted to watch this show, if not for the constant ads. Now it seems too needy.
Hell, if critics are rewarded so regularly, no wonder networks think they are cynical:)
This sounds even hedgier than every other hedgy sci-fi show that’s been canceled. To the power of fifty. The “___ is not The Event” ads make me pissed off and think that this show will never reveal what the hell it actually is, and it’ll get canceled first anyway.
I like Jason Ritter and Blair Underwood, but this looks awful.
To quote Darth Vader, I find your lack of faith disturbing. I’m a sucker for these kinds of shows. And I personally loved what I saw of FlashForward. This is my most anticipated show of the Fall season.
I’m suprised that anyone is willing to say “Trust Me” after Darlton abused that phrase to the point where it can no longer be taken seriosly.
It seems like there would be room for a show with mysteries that pay off every couple of episodes, but labeling the show “The Event” proves to me that they have no intention of going that direction. The title alone will keep me from checking it out.
We english are far ahead of you on the event. [www.youtube.com]
My thoughts exactly, I can never take a series called The Event seriously after seeing Mitchell and Webb :D
Maybe we should follow their advice: “Don’t mention The Event!”
Is that woman in the picture the actress who played the lover of Laura Innes on ER?
Yes, Lisa Vidal. Oddly, no “ER” producers are involved with making this one that I’m aware of.
Reunion Syndrome – DVR it till $network cancels it, then delete, unwatched.
This looks like another version of ABC’s “Flash Forward” in a way. And we all know that lost steam quite quickly.
And now I look like a moron because that’s already in the article. Anyway, I stopped watching that show because there was way too much to follow. We were expected to follow 10 different characters through a plot that looked like it would never ever get resolved. Plus, in the pilot, it was like you had to analyze every little detail, and those details never came to light.
I expect “The Event” to be the same way, and don’t plan to watch it.
Let’s just cut to the chase. The last episode will say god did it. No need to bother watching this now.
If we learned ANYTHING from “Lost”, we learned NOT to expect too much from television!
Given the treatment of Person’s Unknown by NBC why should anyone invest time in this series? Who is to say that NBC will not just jerk it from the schedule and leave viewers hanging in the wind?
NBC couldn’t even hold a commitment to a 13 episode series now airing in the dead zone of Saturday night when ratings shouldn’t matter.
I for one will not be watching this show until I’ve seen it last at least twelve episodes in the same time slot.
Maybe the producers should challenge NBC to that before the audience puts any faith in their vision.