The Flash is one of the few DC Comics heroes outside of the big 3 of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman to have gotten the live-action TV treatment. In the 1990-91 season, John Wesley Shipp played Barry Allen, the fastest man alive, in a drama for CBS.
More than two decades later, Barry may be returning to the small screen in live-action form in an upcoming episode of the CW’s “Arrow.”
At an executive session at the Television Critics Association press tour, CW president Mark Pedowitz said that an “Arrow” season 2 episode would feature Barry Allen, the police scientist who will become the fastest man alive.
“We’re planning an origin story,” Pedowitz said. “We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully it’ll go well. We do want to expand on the DC universe.”
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are planning to introduce their own version of the Flash in the movies, and in the past DC has put the kibosh on simultaneous TV and movie adaptations of its characters. (An attempt to do a young Bruce Wayne series for the WB was nixed because “Batman Begins” was in development.) But Pedowitz said both Warner and DC had signed off on the plan to try a Flash TV series.
Asked if there might be an attempt to tie the continuity of TV Flash and movie Flash together, Pedowitz said, “We haven’t had those discussions yet. It could happen, but they may exist in separate universes.”
He added that he’d love to do series with Superman and/or Batman, but DC would rather keep those characters in the movies for the time being.
And with the Flash potentially coming up, and with “Arrow” also introducing the Black Canary, Pedowitz has put plans to do a Wonder Woman reboot, titled “Amazon,” on hold.
“The script isn’t quite where we want it,” he said, and with Black Canary and Flash coming up, “it’s better to wait and get it right.”
Live-action superheroics are tough. “Smallville” ran ten seasons between the WB and CW, but the last attempt at a “Wonder Woman” show was David E. Kelley’s horrible, never-aired take on Wonder Woman. Green Arrow is a power-less, street-level hero, which isn’t hard to pull off on a weekly schedule and CW budget; special effects have become much better (and cheaper) since the Shipp version of Barry Allen, but can “Arrow” producer Greg Berlanti (who’s done well with Green Arrow, but was one of the writers on the Green Lantern movie) make us take the Flash seriously?
Berlanti will be here later to discuss his new CW drama “The Tomorrow People,” and I’m guessing there will be some Flash talk in there.
Haven’t they repeatedly said there would be no “powers” in the Arrow universe? They obviously can’t do a powerless Flash so I guess they’ve changed their mind? Is this going to open up the door for other villains? They messed up Vertigo pretty bad. Just curious what their plan is or if they even have a plan.
He could still be the world’s fastest man without introducing superpowers to the show. Think Usain Bolt.
Does this mean that the Flash’s rogue gallery will show up on Arrow? At least, Captain Cold?
They should retcon Belzer’s character on the Flask to Det. Munch.
I’m not very familiar with the Flash character, but as far as I know, his only super power is that he’s fast, right? Don’t see how that could make for a compelling action series in the long run. Wonder Woman would be far more interesting.
Oh well, if that means that CW will find other hits so that The Vampire Diaries doesn’t have to run until season 10 like Supernatural, great.
I always find these comments quite funny, cuz, there are *obviously* stories to be told. Comics have been developing this character, coming up with narrative and building a world for him for decades… It’s a feasible character, and one that would work well on a C-Dub budget. Unlike a Wondy show, for sure.
Saying that, I really want my Wondy show!
This is going to be AWESOME! I’m so looking forward to it! And yes, please give flash is own TV SHOW!
I used to watch that Flash TV show, though I was only 9 at the time. I’m afraid to go back because much like Earth 2, it’s probably horrible, but I do think they should bring Joyce Hyser back. Terry deserves to work more!
Also, I had forgotten how sad the series finale of the original Flash was: [youtu.be]
I was 19/20 when it aired, and I loved it then. I’m now 41. I recently watched a few of the episodes, and believe it or not it holds up well.
I find this a welcome change by WB and DC, which I always found completely stupid.
I mean they, meaning WB and DC, refused to allow Timm & Dini to utilize the greatest Joker performer of ALL TIME (sorry Heath Ledger, but it’s true) in Justice League Unlimited, because “The Batman,” which was generally a terrible show with a horribly-voiced Joker, had “dibs.”
Yep. It’s true. While Mark Hamill made some great appearances in the two-season long Justice League, he never appeared in the far more adult, far better Justice League Unlimited.
Just imagine how much better an already fantastic third season of that show (with Luthor & Grodd battling for control of “The Legion” (of Doom!)) had Hamill’s Joker been allowed to take part.
And he wasn’t the only one not allowed.
The WHOLE of Batman’s rogue’s gallery was disallowed because “The Batman” had “dibs.”
No Poison Ivy. No Two Face. No Bane.
And no Harley Quinn.
It’s actually kind of depressing just how stupidly WB has handled their DC properties through the years.
I think Berlanti’s huge failure with Green Lantern, in which he never figured out the simple core character concept of Hal Jordan (Hal would NEVER run away from anything… EVER) finally changed the way WB does their DC business.
So although Berlanti completely ruined my favorite superhero for the big screen, in a way, his failure has made WB re-access the way they do DC business.
So… yay?
BTW… although Berlanti did ruin Hal Jordan by turning him into a wimp who runs away from Oa when he should have instead created a Foley-Mayo relationship (from An Officer and a Gentleman) with Sinestro and Hal, in which Hal fights back to gain respect…
… he HAS gotten the tone completely, and totally right here with Arrow.
So it’s nice to see that Berlanti, it seems, could either learn from his horrible mistake, or he has people around him now that he can lean on to create better characters.
The Joker died with Heath Ledger.
Sorry, but IT IS TRUE.
Nope. Sorry, Mulderism, but Mark Hamill’s Joker was before Heath Ledger, he’s during Heath Ledger (Arkham Asylum), he’s after Heath Ledger (Arkham City), and we can only hope he’s in the near future.
And yes, I’m talking about the DC Animated film I think just about EVERYONE wants to see.
The Killing Joke.
You combine the greatest Joker performance in Mark Hamill with the greatest Joker story ever, and as great as Heath’s interpretation of the character is, it will ultimately pale in comparison.
Heath Ledger’s Joker is great.
Mark Hamill IS the Joker.
And that’s the difference.
Don’t understand how Timm wasn’t allowed to use Harley Quin on JLU. Didn’t they create the character?
Nope… all Batman villains were forbidden to any other show that wasn’t “The Batman.”
Even if Timm created her, she belongs to DC.
Just as, say, The Killing Joke belongs to DC, and when WB gets their heads out of their butts and gives it to Timm and Hamill to do, there’s nothing Moore can do about it.
Mark Hammil just did the voice of the Joker. And he did a fine job.
Heath Ledger developed the whole character: the look, the voice, the costume, the tics. He took the character to a whole new level that will remain the pinnacle until,someone tops it.
Mark Hammil’s work is fine for the cartoon and video games. Just like Kevin Conroy did good voice work for these mediums.
The quintessential Joker was Heath Ledger. There can be no denying this.
Well, trolling about the Joker aside, I did like the GL movie as compared to the X-Flick of the same summer. At least – if I’m thinking about the “message” and “the children” who might watch it – it foregrounded creativity, the mind-body connection, and presented a relatively real and assertive Carol, as opposed to being horrible revisionist dreck.
And I think TKJ is incredibly overrated, sensationalist fridging, in which both Batman and the Joker are written out of character in order to suit the ending.
Holy crap, Aaron Paul would be a PHENOMENAL choice to play The Flash on the big screen.
SURPRISE another WW project cancelled. I will take solace in the inevitability that it too was horrible.
I’m surprised that you didn’t mention that the Flash (Bart Allen) was featured in several episodes of Smallville.