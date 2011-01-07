Press Tour: ‘Torchwood’ on Starz gets a subtitle, a premise and some co-stars

“Torchwood” has a new network, a new country and new castmembers, and on Friday at press tour, we learned that the new Starz version of the show has a different subtitle.
When Starz acquired the “Doctor Who” spin-off from the BBC, the new season (which is set to begin filming next week) was tentatively titled “Torchwood: The New World,” but creator Russell T. Davies explained that that was always a working title. The actual title will be “Torchwood: Miracle Day.”
After the jump, some explanation from Davies on what that title means, the plot of the new season, the roles for Mekhi Phifer and Bill Pullman, and other semi-spoilery things…
As Davies explained, “The premise is a miracle that happens to the world. That one day, on Earth, no one dies. Not a single person on Earth dies. The next day, no one dies. The next day, no one dies. And on and on and on. Now, the sick stay sick, the old keep getting older, the dying keep dying, but no one quite dies.”
And at first, this seems a wonderful thing, “But globally, it’s an instant overnight population boom. The Earth relies on people dying.”
Davies understandably didn’t want to offer too many details on how and why “Torchwood” hero Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman, who couldn’t appear at the press tour session because he was acting in a play in England) comes back to our planet after running away at the end of the “Torchwood: Children of Earth” miniseries. But he did say that the notion of a world where no one can die would prove very intriguing to a man who suffers from immortality.
Of course, death has visited “Torchwood” very frequently, with Captain Jack and Eve Myles’ Gwen Cooper the only original characters still extant at the start of the new season. That’s much to the consternation of fans of the bumped-off characters, but Davies says he always wanted that to be a key part of “Torchwood.”
On American network science fiction shows, he said, “You have a cast of 12 and they’re under contract and they stay together for 7 years… If you don’t know who will survive, that raises the stakes for everyone.”
Also, he joked of his new American co-stars, “I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll get Bill Pullman in the end; I just have to make room for it.”
Pullman will play a convicted murderer and pedophile named Oswald who, near the start of the 10-episode series, is due to be executed but, due to the miracle day, doesn’t die. Phifer will be CIA agent Rex Matheson, a cocky guy who doesn’t know much about Torchwood (and sounds very much like the role Phifer had on “Lie to Me”).
Phifer had never seen the show, but Davies’ people sent him the five episodes of “Children of Earth,” which he watched all in one sitting. “Reading the script,” he said, “was definitely a very exciting thing for me. It read like a film, felt like an action movie, and it was easy to want to be a part of it.”
Sci-fi veteran Pullman, meanwhile, “First heard about it from a Comp Lit professor. That’s a good credential, isn’t it? He was kind of slumming it with his love for ‘Torchwood.'”
I asked Davies what lessons he learned from “Children of Earth,” which was several orders of magnitude better than the first two seasons of “Torchwood,” and whether the Starz version would be built on those lessons.
“What we got rid of was the format of Monster of the Week,” he said. “It’s a great format, has worked on a lot of shows, but in Britain, it was slightly in ‘Doctor Who’s shadow as a result.. When we got to do ‘Children of Earth,’ it became what it is now: one story with a beginning, a middle and an end. By episode 10 (of ‘Miracle Day’), there’s a massive, shattering climax to the whole thing, you find out who lives, who dies, whether they can stop it or not. With ‘Children of Earth,’ ‘Torchwood’ found its legs. You get those pictures of things evolving, a hominid turning into a man standing erect. It feels like we’ve stood up tall now, and I can’t wait for you to see it. It’s a really rigorous premise. There’s some shocking episodes to come: not only shocking visuals, but some shocking things about people… It feels exciting, it feels new.”
Cannot wait – and best of all I can watch it on the BBC Iplayer which is just as well as I don’t get Starz. Torchwood is a brilliant show and firmly out of the Who shadow now and I’m so glad they decided to make another series.
Well, I’ve got to say that sounds like a great premise, and now I’m excited. It’s got the foundation for something truly tragic, especially if Jack’s ultimate mission turns out to be restoring death to the planet.
That is quite a premise. As many problems as I have with RTDs work on Doctor Who and the first couple of seasons of Torchwood, Children of Earth was some of the best television in 2008, and the premise for Miracle Day sounds like it could offer a compelling start for a story. I’m excited to see what they do with it.
Hmm. Intriguing. I’ll be honest, I’m a huge Who fan, but I watched one season of Torchwood and could not go on. I’ve heard fantastic things about Children of Earth, but the idea of spending more time with the characters was totally off-putting.
That said, considering most of them are dead (and I still have Capt Jack love), I wonder if this is something I could get into. There is definitely a big sci-fi shaped hole in my TV schedule. Do we know when it’s starting?
The characters by the time of Children of Earth are much more palatable. Don’t deprive yourself of a superior miniseries because the earliest episodes of Torchwood sucked.
You should watch Children of Earth. By that point, there are only three Torchwood members left, and the show is so focused on the big threat that there’s little time for the annoying character bits that pulled down the first two seasons.
When they announced Torchwood, it was as an adult spinoff of Who, but I always felt it was more like an adolescent’s idea of an adult show – all swearing and sex. CoE is much closer to a truly adult show, raising complex and disturbing ideas, and dealing with them in a mature manner. It really is an essential viewing experience, even if you (understandably) hated the earlier series.
As for this show – I think it airs in July, but don’t quote me.
@Chrissy: I feel your pain — the first season of ‘Supernatural’ was so bloody awful (I called it ‘ManBuffies Do Smallville’) I checked it, and it took a LOT of positive word of mouth from people I trusted to bring me back.
Davies has been blunt about it taking a lot time to nail the tone and style of what worked for ‘Torchwood’, and I’d say the second reason is a LOT better, and Children of Earth takes it to a whole new level.
Maybe I’ll give it a try. Gwen was one of my biggest problems with the whole thing, though, so I’d be gritting my teeth, at least at first.
@Matthew: that’s a really good way of putting it. It reminded of fanfic, in a lot of ways.
I watched some of Dr. Who, but found it too hokey to continue watching. I don’t know about Torchwood. I’ll wait for reviews.
Yeah, because nobody else could think of that
Alan great article, hate to be a stickler but Barrowman is not acting in a play in England; he is performing in a panto in Scotland, which is kind of the polar opposite.
I wish HitFix allowed you to ‘like’ comments, because that’s one for the ages. :D
I shudder to think how many of my fellow Americans are reading that, shrugging, and saying, “Isn’t it the same difference?”
It is a great premise, just as it was for Jose Saramago in his novel “Death With Interuptions” publish a couple of years ago.
Torchwood really wasn’t a good show and Children of Earth was too long winded and convoluted. The drama was too over-the-top and, while I don’t mind the inclusion of gay characters and stories, Davies goes out of his way to include homosexuality even if it doesn’t fit into the plot.
The whole thing stinks! I thought this was a joint BBC /Starz production not I takeover – TW was British with a good cult following & should have remained thus: it doesnt exist after s2 for me,,chidren of earth was abysmal…I won’t even bother with it
OK, Carole take a deep breath – Alan and everyone else at TCA aren’t on vacation and they’re turning over a lot of copy every day.
But could you clarify, Alan, because I also thought Starz didn’t “acquire” Torchwood but inked a co-production deal with BBC Wales and BBC Worldwide.
Craig is correct. It’s a joint production. What Starz acquired, I suppose, was the American broadcast rights.
I’m still not sure if I’m going to watch season four. Russell T. Davies killed off three out of the five main characters in just five episodes. Characters we have learned to love and respect.
Especially in dealing with Ianto’s death, I think Davies has done a terrible job. A drama serie doesn’t rely on drama alone; it also relies on its characters. En taking them away from us at such a high velocity has been a bad decision, if you ask me.
I don’t know. Might try the first few episodes to see if Torchwood is still worthwhile to watch. But with Jack being the way he is now and Ianto gone… I’ll miss what made Torchwood really Torchwood for me.
Coming from an American perspective who stumbled onto Torchwood through my love of Dr. Who, I hope we (as Americans) do not wreck this brilliant premise like we did in the failed Dr. Who event a few years back. I watched all seasons of Torchwood in one months time. Absolutely fell in love with the concept of this compelling storyline.