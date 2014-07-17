Press tour: Vince Gilligan and David Shore talk ‘Battle Creek’

Vince Gilligan originally write the script for his upcoming CBS drama “Battle Creek” a dozen years ago. So when asked at press tour about the selection of the Michigan town as the setting, Gilligan admitted that he couldn't remember what he did last week, let alone a script he wrote that long ago.
In this case, “Battle Creek” co-star Josh Duhamel stepped in to refresh Gilligan's memory, explaining that the “Breaking Bad” creator had been fascinated with the name of the city (which he has never visited) just from seeing it on Kellogg's cereal boxes since childhood.
CBS had “Battle Creek” – which stars Dean Winters as a cynical Battle Creek cop and Duhamel as the perfect FBI agent who sets up a field office across the hall from the detective squad – in development a dozen years ago, didn't make it at the time because the right actors couldn't be found. Then Gilligan got involved with other things, including a little show about a chemistry teacher turned meth cook, but the huge success of the final “Breaking Bad” season rekindled interest in the old script.
Gilligan was actually on vacation in Europe, visiting the castle that the French taunters hid in in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” when Sony executives told them CBS wanted to make the show again, and wanted to bring in longtime “House” showrunner David Shore to help run it.
“And I said, 'Oh my god,'” Gilligan recalled, “because 'House' was a great show, and David is a great writer.”
CBS is selling “Battle Creek” as the next series from the man who created “Breaking Bad,” but Gilligan isn't actively involved in it, due to his commitments to the “Better Call Saul” spin-off. When he appeared at tour last week for that show, he described “Battle Creek” as “a show I”m real proud of from more of a spectator point of view.” Shore is in charge of the day-to-day, the casting choices, and everything else. Under normal circumstances, Gilligan likes to publicly give credit to other people he works with, but in this case, it seemed less a case of sharing the spotlight than acknowledging that he had no business in the center of it.
“I'm just sorry I'm not as big a part of the show as I would like to be, because of my duties on 'Better Call Saul,'” Gilligan said. “I'm proud to be a part of this. The first episode is something I loved… I'm lucky to be up here on the stage with these folks.”
But given how CBS is pitching the show, I asked, will Shore try to in some way replicate Gilligan's voice to appease people looking for something akin to the adventures of Walt and Jesse?
“To be honest, I don't (plan to),” Shore said. “I think that's a fool's errand, to try to replicate 'Breaking Bad' or anything like that. 'House' was very different from 'Breaking Bad,' but I have found in dealing with Vince and talking to him – we literally made the same joke 10 minutes before we came out here, in unison – I think we have a similar sensibility. And I think that's why I responded to the material. But for me to try and replicate his voice would be foolish.”
Though the pilot script sat in a drawer for over a decade, Shore found himself leaving much of it intact, including a “Magnum, P.I.” reference that wasn't even particularly timely in the early '00s.
“I always want the shows to feel out of time,” Shore said. “I'm very worried about current references. I feel it becomes dated quickly. Certainly, if you're writing about characters, that doesn't change. It's universal. When I read this script, it was 10 years old and it felt 30 years old – and I don't mean that in a negative way. There's a nostalgia in Vince that comes through. In a weird way, it's the core of the show. In spite of the darkness of the world there, it's a show about hope.”
One aspect of their writing that Shore and Gilligan have in common is an interest in finding humor in dark situations, and it's something Shore hopes to continue with “Battle Creek,” where the crimes Winters and Duhamel investigate are serious, but the tone is often light and/or strange.
“It was a very funny script Vince gave me, and I want to carry that going forward,” Shore said. “It's gotta be grounded, it's gotta be real, it's gotta come from the characters. It's not a sitcom in any way, shape or form, but I'll be very proud if it's as funny as I think it is.”
I’m cautiously optimistic. House was a great show until mid season 3 when Bryan Singer left and Shore was in sole charge and dropped the original team and upped the House/Cuddy romance. If Gilligan makes the big decisions and Shore does the day-to-day, it could be a good show.
This is a very strange couple of sentences. How long ago did he write this script? So long ago that he said he couldn’t remember a detail about it because he wrote it 12 years ago.” So it was 12 years ago then?
And you’re quoting Gilligan as saying his memory is so bad he can’t even remember what happened last week, so this seems like a really strange quote to use if your point is that you can tell it was a long time ago because he doesn’t remember that detail. That quote basically just confirms that the script was written at least one week ago. I’m really enjoying all the press tour coverage, but I felt that was such a weird intro I had to comment.
CBS has always seemed of all the big four network to be the most resistance to innovation and creative risk. They’ve had complex or authentic gritty crime dramas like Wiseguy, EZ streets and Robbery Homicide Division in the past. Wiseguy of three was only one to make it past its first season. Remember Vegas was being promoted heavily as from creative minds behind Casino. I always cringe through it because NBC Crimestory from 80s which had similar themes and plots had much better quality narrative. This just seems like a one season and done because they either overhype the quality of the stories or hardcore crime drama fans have seen these stories done better 100 times.
Dean Winters: check
Josh Duhamel: check
David Shore: check
Vince Gilligan: double-check!
“CBS drama”: d’oh.
That’s unfortunate……….you could sub in “ABC”, “NBC”, or “Fox” and it would be the same result. Unfortunately, network TV is so far gone down the toilet that I won’t even give this show a chance because I know for a fact it’ll suck.
So, have you ever watched “The Good Wife”? Because it is terrific. Kind of silly to dismiss a show without ever watching it.
I’m slowly rewatching the complete “X-Files” series.
The Vince Gilligan episodes are great.
Just finished watching his Season 6 “Drive,” which starred Bryan Cranston.
I’ll give this show a shot even though I usually dont watch cop shows.
It looks like CBS is trying to acquire a discerning audience through deception. It would be nice if a show that was worthy of that audience was actually produced.
First, as Sally pointed out in an above comment, CBS (who deserves most of the criticism they take) already airs The Good Wife. Secondly who’s to say this show won’t be deserving of a discerning audience before it even airs? Yeah it might end up as another mediocre CBS crime drama, but there’s also a chance it could be really good so let’s just wait to find out.