Press Tour: Why NBC’s leadership vacuum has been a good thing

Today is NBC’s day at press tour, and a very strange thing is happening: NBC isn’t doing any kind of executive panel.
The executive session is a press tour staple. Somebody – usually the head of network entertainment, but sometimes someone a bit higher or lower on the food chain – comes out, recites a bunch of statistics about how awesome their network is doing, makes a few announcements about pick-ups and/or scheduling, and then fields questions about why Canceled Show A failed, the odds for Bubble Show B, their take on Obvious TV Trend C, etc. There are times when the executive is so new in the job (case in point: ABC’s Paul Lee addressing us on his very first day) that the session becomes a piece of absurdist theater, in which we try to think up questions that won’t elicit an “I’m sorry, I don’t know because I just got here” answer, or in which the executive isn’t high-ranking enough to answer the questions we care about. (Case in point: NBC trotting out two execs a few tours ago who had nothing whatsoever to do with “The Jay Leno Show,” when that’s all anyone wanted to ask about.) But there’s always some kind of executive session.
NBC’s not doing that, though, for an unusual but understandable reason: the people who are technically running the network are all about to be pushed out, and the people who are actually running the network aren’t legally allowed to speak for it yet.
Everybody knows the FCC is going to approve Comcast’s acquisition of the NBC Universal empire, but it hasn’t happened yet. So even though former Showtime exec Bob Greenblatt and E! exec Ted Harbert will be placed in charge as soon as the merger’s official, they’re not supposed to have anything to do with the company yet. And people like current NBC entertainment president Angela Bromstad are essentially running out the string.
So we won’t get to ask about the fates of “Chuck” or “Community” or even “Parks and Recreation.” We won’t get to ask what Bromstad and company were thinking when they greenlit David E. Kelley’s horrible new “Harry’s Law,” or when the bushel of midseason comedies NBC has on its bench (including “The Paul Reiser Show” and “Friends with Benefits”) will air, or whether they’d like a mulligan on the hasty attempt to preview “Perfect Couples” after “The Sing-Off.” We won’t be able to ask Greenblatt for his take on the shows he’s inherited or his vision for NBC in the future. Nothing.
And I get why we can’t, even though it’s frustrating and odd. But while NBC is essentially a headless network for a few weeks or more, I want to say a couple of things about the network.
NBC makes a very, very easy punching bag. Nearly everything that can go wrong at a network has gone wrong over the last 5 or 6 years. Jeff Zucker alienated most of Hollywood on his incomprehensible ascent up the corporate ladder (you’ll note Comcast wants nothing to do with him), he made bad choices of lieutenants (dumping Kevin Reilly in favor of walking disaster area Ben Silverman), made bad choices on programming (failing to develop anything capable of carrying the network after “Friends” went away), made bad choices on personnel (failing to recognize that Leno and Conan couldn’t co-exist and that he should just leave Leno on “Tonight”). The network that was the class of television for a long time is now a low-rated joke.
But here’s the thing: of all the broadcast networks, NBC is still the one I watch the most each week. They have what I’d consider both the best comedy to air on broadcast TV (and really, on all of TV) in “Parks and Recreation,” and the best broadcast drama in “Friday Night Lights.” (Yes, that’s technically a DirecTV show that NBC reruns these days, but it originated on NBC.) They have a whole bunch of other shows I feel passionately about, from “Community” to “Chuck” to “30 Rock,” others I like to varying degrees (“Parenthood,” latter-day “The Office”), and when their new shows don’t work, it’s usually in some memorable way. (“Outlaw” gave me more laughs than several actual sitcoms that debuted this fall.)
And most of those shows get ratings that would get them canceled in a heartbeat on any other network. The thing that’s made NBC an industry joke has also made it a place where a niche show like “Community” can hang around for at least two full seasons (and hopefully more), where there’s now a better-than-even chance that “Chuck” might stick around for a FIFTH season, where they recognized the brilliance of “Friday Night Lights” enough to seek out that DirecTV deal that kept the show in existence for three extra years, where “30 Rock” will likely be around for as long as Tina Fey wants to keep doing it.
I want NBC to do better, in part because I feel nostalgia for the days in the ’80s and ’90s when NBC was both popular and filled with quality, in part because I want an infrastructure of success in place so that the next good show the network develops won’t have to flail about on its own the way a “Community” has. But at the same time, I recognize that the culture of failure at NBC this last half-decade has allowed a lot of shows that are lacking in mass appeal to stay on the air and keep me entertained.
The network has been patient with shows like “Chuck” and “30 Rock” because it hasn’t had any better options. My hope is that if Greenblatt turns this mess around, that he’ll still be patient because he recognizes quality. My fear is that if NBC ever does become successful again, then the lifespan of shows like that will be much, much shorter.
Chuck could use some additional blacks. And I wouldn’t be opposed to an East Indian or two. Just sayin…
Not every show needs to be rainbow coalition approved. If my memory serves, they have a Hispanic (Morgan), African American (Big Mike) a canadian of Indian background (Lester), and the show is based around a family of white people. Let’s bring on Awesome’s half black/half Taiwanese uncle for a nice story arc. If a show is written well, I don’t notice what the actors are, whether its the Wire (with a predominantly black cast) or Mad Men (which I don’t think has ever had a black person in their opening credits).
Plus they have Jeff. So no group should be feeling left out.
Jeff is 1/16 Cherokee Indian and fulfills a government quota.
“So we won’t get to ask about the fates of ‘Chuck’ or ‘Community’ or even ‘Parks and Recreation.'”
Is Community on the bubble for cancellation!? Or did you mean some other sort of fate?
The ratings for “Community” have not been good at 8. Most of what NBC has (other than 30 Rock, which got a renewal for next season as part of the deal to move it to 10) is on the bubble, and understandably (if unfortunately) so.
Gotcha. Well, that’s disconcernting. Hopefully someone will tell me what kind of Subway sandwich to buy in response.
Or maybe everyone could send NBC something from their local Community College (button? T-shirt? Course catalog?)
Ugh, now I’m sad. I don’t think I can handle Community getting the ax when I’m still mourning Party Down.
Since Joel McHale is part of both the NBC and Comcast family (via E!), do you think he’d have enough goodwill and pull with the higher ups to make a case for keeping Community on the air? It’s definitely one of my favorite comedies on TV and it’d be a pity to see it go before its time :(.
I don’t think I can handle Community getting the ax just because it’s going to be a lifetime of people bitching about NBC axing Community.
I figure best way to keep Community alive would be to watch the 10:00-11:00 comedy shows on Thursday night. If their new plan works and they stick with a 3 hour Thursday comedy block, I bet Community will remain part of that block next season. If the 10:00 comedy hour fails, and they go back to a 2 hour comedy block… Community would be in serious trouble.
Then this would require watching Outsourced, a show that should get the ax. Hopefully, with Outsourced being at 10:30 will drive the ratings way down and expose the fact it was only doing well because it had The Office as a lead in.
I think the best a fan can do is to spread the word about the show, because let’s face it, if you aren’t a Nielsen household, you don’t really matter.
Community will probably never do better in ratings because it is a niche show, just as most comedies on NBC. And that doesn’t appeal the average American. That’s just sad, but what can you do…
Wish they were a cable network. They should transfer all those shows to a new cable net and start NBC from scratch. They would have a decent rated cable channel and a chance to bring NBC back from the dead.
And I know that’s unreal, but let me wonder.
This has been by far the best thing about NBC being in a terrible situation. On no other network would Chuck have been on for four seasons or even Community and Parks and Rec for two.
I think Community is very much in danger of being cancelled. I don’t relish in that thought, but I’m a realist and with three more years of Big Bang Theory coming, chances are it’s not going to take away from that audience anytime soon.
Chuck is a toss up as usual. It’s been relatively steady in the time slot it’s been assigned and right now, NBC has to love that (it doesn’t appear that The Cape will be the answer to their Monday woes). Maybe they’ll keep it for one more 13 episode season, but they could also decide they’ve given it enough. Don’t forget that Chuck, being a spy show and all, doesn’t have the cheapest budget on television.
I feel a bit more content in regards to the fate of Parks and Recreation, but that’s only because for the first time in the past few years, NBC has made a smart business decision by placing it after The Office. We saw this year that any show following The Office (even that of poor quality) will retain those viewers fairly solidly (here’s looking at you Outsourced). I have faith that with a good show following The Office, one that is similar to it in many ways (at least to The season 2-5 Office), the viewership will grow more than it did with Outsourced and NBC will have a new hit on its hands.
If Chuck gets a 22-episode fifth season order, it will have reached 100 episodes. An amazing number for the show. And syndication, of course. :)
Syndication revenues don’t matter to NBCU, because that money goes straight to Warner Brothers. If WB wanted to syndicate Chuck right now, it could – 100 episodes is no longer the “magic number” for syndication packages. Many shows have gone into syndication well before hitting the 100-episode mark.
NBC is the network I watch the most as well. By my count, I watch one show on ABC, two on CBS, one on Fox, two on the CW, and five on NBC. I had to think about it for awhile to figure this out because 100% of my prime-time TV viewing (and probably 95% of my overall viewing) is by DVR, which doesn’t force me to think about which channel a show is on. I just open up the menu and watch what’s there.
In the future, do you think networks will worry as much about brand identity, lead-ins, and that sort of thing? I’ve been watching TV without that context for six or seven years now, and my younger siblings (ages 17-29) watch the majority of their TV online. The way TV networks have operated for 60 years is going away quickly, so I wonder what they’ll look like 10 years from now.
In the near future, I think networks will care more than ever about lead-ins, brand identity, etc. because a) it’ll be the only way for network execs to justify their existence, and b)the networks will be desperately trying to attract the only kind of audience that ultimately matters: People Who Don’t Skip Commercials.
In the long term, who knows? If I were a production house with a recognizable brand, I’d try to be the first to launch a major show without a network home – cut direct deals with Hulu, Netflix, other online providers. Offer hyper-specific demographics, unskippable commercials, pre-sold DVD rights, etc. and you could have a viable business model.
It doesn’t help that a niche show like Community airs in direct competition with a ratings beast like TBBT.
This puts a lot in perspective for me. I don’t own a TV and watch all my current shows on Hulu or the like. Your blog is my main exposure to “TV culture”. I’ve seen you and commenters here describe NBC as in trouble for years now, yet the vast majority of the broadcast shows I watch are NBC shows. (And watching online, the concept of shows being “scheduled against” other shows, or that the difference between some talk show being “on” at 11:35 vs 12:05 actually is noticeable, is kind of confusing.) It’s helpful to get the background here on why the network which airs P&R, Community, FNL, 30 Rock, and The Office is considered to be a network in trouble :)
If I were Bob Greenblatt coming in, I would cancel everything except for Sunday Night Football. The reason is, to get rid of everything from the Jeff Zucker era. The reason would be to show that this is a whole new era at NBC. Yes, even Chuck. NBC needs to make drastic changes and to pick good dramas. Yes, NBC has Parenthood and Chuck, but they need an ER or something else that will appeal to middle America, not niche shows. Bob Greenblatt spent years at Fox developing such shows as Beverly Hills 9020, Party of Five and The X Files.
The vast majority of tv viewers don’t know who Jeff Zucker is and don’t care. There’s no reason for them to cancel the few shows that are doing relatively decent, such as The Office, just because they’re from the Zucker era.
Yeah, I think canceling every show would alienate and piss off a lot of viewers.
I AM from “middle America” (Chicago) and I love community, Parks, and 30 Rock – we don’t need anyone to dumb down shows for us. It is ridiculous to make statements like that – this isn’t 1950 – so the landscape of America is not as segmented as it once was.
On a lighter note – this is a great blog! You really helped me understand the reason some shows are on the air. I never realized how many NBC shows I love to watch. Like so many others, I watch most shows on Hulu or Comcast online. I guess watching online blurs the lines between the networks. Now I can see why this could be a problem for them. Thanks!
I have always wondered why NBC gets trashed so hard, when it seems to have the best network shows. Hopefully they don’t try to fix it by copying some of the other networks. I can barely stand to watch anything on ABC because it just feels overlit and at minimum sprinkled with “disney dust”. CBS allways feels like everything has to be explained to you, and fox allways goes so different that it either really works or really doesn’t. I’m definately not an expert, but some of NBC’s most recent shows seem that they are chasing the bad aspects of other networks. If they would stick to the lighting, pacing, and feel of shows like chuck, P&R and friday night lights it seems like they would they would at least keep their core audience.
In the age of multiple studios producing shows for a broadcast network, I don’t know how much the visual asthetic matters to a network in terms of maintaining consistency. Storytelling however is all about the network exec’s philosophy, and the philosophy at NBC has been pretty much making as many piles of crap as possible (although, ironically like Alan, I watch a bunch of NBC shows, sans Parenthood and my FNL is watched on the 101).
As much as I would like to think that a new executive will come in and say “here’s a bunch of low-rated shows that are critically acclaimed, developed during the era of a guy nobody likes, let’s renew them all so we can continue to make our newly-purchased network a joke”, I think we all know that this isn’t going to happen.
I predict that this year, or maybe next year if we’re lucky, will be the last for some of our favorite NBC comedies, especially Community which has no chance of competing with Big Bang Theory.
strang, it’s important to mention Comcast bought NBC UNIVERSAL not just NBC. Comcast wants the cable networks (USA, MSNBC, Syfy and the like) more than the broadcast channel. I don’t expect bold decisions right off the bat, or any time soon.
They even gave Scrubs a few more shots even after it proved that it wasn’t going to recapture its ratings glory. Sure, the latter seasons of NBC Scrubs weren’t great, but they kept it around a lot longer than any other network would have.
Not sure you can say that when ABC picked up Scrubs final season
Thanks for this. Wow, it’s rare to see someone defend NBC these days, but I have a soft spot for it for many of the reasons you cited. I also have that nostalgia for when NBC was the best network, and they have consistently aired most of the shows I enjoy. All the bashing in recent years just makes me sad, particularly since it seems like most people just write NBC off wholesale instead of recognizing the strength of much of its programming in spite of the corporate mess. I still have a lot of faith in NBC, but I fear it’s gotten to the point where it’ll just be too hard for them to rebound from all the commercial (though not critical/creative) failures.
I wish we could go back to a time where good shows were rewarded both critically and commercially. Shows like Community, Parks and Rec and 30 Rock are being beaten ratings-wise because they are considered “smart”, while shows back during NBC’s heyday, most notably Seinfeld, were both smart and successful. I’ve always wondered if Seinfeld would have been successful in today’s TV landscape.
Seinfeld was not immediately successful; it tested horribly and the initial ratings were bad. It took the better part of two years for it to take off. It survived because some NBC execs (holdovers from the Tartikoff era) decided they like it. Good shows got canceled to quickly all the time in the 80s and 90s. Don’t view the past through rose-colored glasses.
My point is the past has shown smart shows can be commercially viable but today it seems like that is a pipe-dream and not based off of the shows being produced but because of the people watching tv.
One probably has to consider how much the tv landscape has changed too, given ratings have gone down overall everywhere. (Friends used to get what, something like close to or more than 20 mil.By today’s standards, getting ratings like that for any show is pretty much an impossibility (unless you’re AI) or a miracle- and that I imagine has a lot to do with the big changes in television watching habits (and advances in technology) in the past few years. So yeah, in a way, it is a pipe dream (until the industry has a better model of measuring ratings and a better ad model (product placement, etc). Given all the technological advances we’ve had in the past 10 years, it’s weird to think that something as archaic as the nielson box system still dictates ad rates.
But anyway. I really hope they keep Community and Parks. Out of all the shows on NBC (not counting FNL since it’ll be ending this season anyway), those are the two I’d hate to lose the most in this comcast-nbc transitional period.
Just checked. Friends had ratings between 20-30 million. That sounds nuts now!
Thank you Thank you so much for this article. I feel the same way about NBC.
As a fan of Joss Whedon and Mitch Hurwitz though I am not a fan of Kevin Reilly.
Why the hate on Riley? He gave Dollhouse an extra season that the ratings in no way justified and Running Wilde was completely tanking. TV is a business and if people don’t watch TV shows get cancelled and this is true for cable too (see the fate of Terriers).
Reilly gave Dollhouse one more season than it would’ve gotten on any other network. Hell, I doubt any other network would’ve even given that show a green light in the first place.
It’s like the commenter said upthread about Community: cancel the show, and fans will never, ever shut up about it. Fox treated Firefly badly, but not appallingly (and that show was always going to be a tough sell). I was a hardcore Arrested Development fan from the pilot, but it was damned lucky to get a second season, much less a third. Same with Dollhouse and T:TSCC. Yet in online fandom, “Fox” has become synonymous with “All that is evil and creativity-destroying in the television universe”. They’ve made missteps, sure, but people are often so blinded by losing their shows that they forget that television is a business. Unfortunately ratings DO matter, and “they should’ve promoted it better!” doesn’t always work if it’s a limited-appeal show to begin with.
Write a comment…
NBC is literally the only non-cable network I watch. It has good stuff (and in the cases of Community and Parks & Rec, the best stuff); no other broadcast network has shows I am remotely interested in.
What do you think about this line of reasoning? If Chuck had been on a network other then NBC it would have had a larger viewership and wouldn’t have been on the bubble at all, maybe even growing viewers as it went along? Anyway I do find it funny that many of the shows I watch are also on NBC and it is the network that has my loyalty. Even if it is just casual watching, I will always turn to NBC first,don’t know why.
There were times where I felt like “Chuck” could have been a bigger hit on a network that had other hits to put around it, but we’ll never really know. Its appeal isn’t universal. (The other day at press tour, I was debating with another critic who loved a show I decidedly didn’t, and he said, “I feel the same way about this that you do about Chuck.”)
Hypotheticals are fun, and there were times in the second season where I did feel like if you put the show on after something more successful, it could cross over. But all we know for sure is that the show has been able to attract a reliable audience that’s too small for it to have made it to a third season on any other broadcast network, let alone be a plausible candidate for a fifth.