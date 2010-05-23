Programming note: The plan for tonight

So, big night of TV tonight, with the two-and-a-half hour “Lost” finale at 9, plus a very strange, very good “Breaking Bad” at 10, plus a “Treme” episode I hear is also very good but haven’t seen because my screener delivery was delayed.
So here’s the plan: My “Breaking Bad” review is already written and will be posted at 11 (and I’ll be curious to see how many “Breaking Bad” fans aren’t also “Lost” fans, or at least prefer Walt and Jesse enough to watch them first). I’m going to watch “Lost” live and stay up late to write my review. In an ideal world, I would be able to sit with it for a few days before offering my opinion, rather than throwing out a first impression, so perhaps I may do a wildly divergent review later this week. We’ll see.
As for “Treme,” it may be a while. Obviously no time to watch it tonight, and tomorrow I’m going to be swamped with various finales (“Law & Order,” “Chuck,” “24,” “HIMYM,” et al). I would say the earliest you should expect something is Tuesday. Not ideal, but circumstances were beyond my control on this.
So please refrain on discussing the content any of these three shows until my posts on each go up.
That is all, and see you tonight for what will hopefully be a fitting farewell to Craphole Island.
Since you asked – I am a Lost and Breaking Bad fan.
Lost has priority tonight.
I’m with Darth on this one. Although, there’s a large part of me that wishes I could watch both. Having a 1-year-old who wakes at 5:30 AM, I’m not sure Jesse and Walt are even going to make it on to my screen this evening…sigh.
I’ll be watching “Lost” live because I see no possible way of avoiding spoilers if I don’t. My local ABC affiliate (WPTY ch. 24, Memphis) isn’t showing the Jimmy Kimmel special until next Saturday so I’ll probably watch “Treme” or “Breaking bad” right after “Lost”. “The Tudors” get pushed to DVR land next week sometime, maybe after “Chuck” on Monday.
I’m a fan of all three and of the NBA. So here’s the plan…
Lost live, then NBA on DVR so I can watch the game and the TNT studio shows in about 75 minutes, then Breaking Bad and Treme in that order. Approximate ending time? 4:00 in the morning. And I have to wake up early to see Iron Man 2.
Ah to be a college student the week after finals…
Oh, and tonight I am LOST ALL THE WAY.
“and I’ll be curious to see how many “Breaking Bad” fans aren’t also “Lost” fans”
I was just thinking about this last night. The shows aren’t really similar at all, yet I find it hard to imagine that someone who watches BB wouldn’t also watch Lost. (Obviously there are many Lost fans that don’t watch BB, but that makes sense.)
I watch Breaking Bad but not Lost.
Weirdo
Well there are certain advantages to West Coast living, and this is one. I will watch BB at 7pm, with plenty of time to gird my loins for the Lost finale.
I’m feeling oddly sad this morning. excitement has been up forever for this finale but I really am feeling it this morning. I don’t think I have ever ben so connected to a TV show before. THE WIRE remains my fave hour long ever and always will, but LOST hits me on so many levels. I’m going to miss the hell out of it. I watched “through a Glass Darkly” this morning and seeinf that shot of Charlie, his hand pressed against the glass, nodding his head to Des, making sure he understands his last words is so damn powerful. I miss it like crazy already. No matter what happens tonight.
“Through the Looking glass.” I know, I know…:)
With the Sunday TV overlead of the last few weeks (Amazing Race, The Pacific, Treme and Breaking Bad), I’ve fallen a couple of episodes behind on Treme and the Pacific. Lost obviously is the top priority of the evening. Breaking Bad will have to wait.
My plan for tonight: Go to bed, and get up around 5am to watch on Sky1, buffered for ads.
Have fun tonight, Lost fans!
Alan, I wonder what you thought of Mike Hale’s NY Times piece from Friday, which basically slammed critics who have continued to praise the show. To quote:
“Itâ€™s clear that the rise of â€œLostâ€ geekdom has encouraged fans, and critics who should know better, to celebrate the mythology â€” the least important element of the show, from a dramatic standpoint â€” while glossing over things like pacing, structure, camerawork and acting.”
Alam, I have to say I thought of you on reading this. Response?
Well, given that I’ve complained often (including this year) about things like pacing and structure and acting (if not camerawork), and that I’m not alone in this among critics/bloggers who are still largely pro-Lost, I’m not exactly sure who/what Hale was talking about.
If he thinks the show was only good in the first season, that’s his right. The story as a whole? Confusing.
It wa a hatchet job, plain and simple. Look, the dude only singled out Terry O Quinn and HIC as being the only great actors on the show. Of course, there are so many greats on the show, past and present. The NYT has a record of slamming critically beloved things. Once recent thing that comes to mind is when SIDEWAYS came out and everyone loved it and one of heir critics did a slam piece around awards time, trying to negate how much folks enjoyed the flick.
the exile on main st. piece is another example, one where I’d wished they’d either gone for a straight contrarian take down or assigned their making of exile piece to someone who actually liked exile. I don’t mind ‘challenging opinions!’ pieces – I read Slate fairly often – but I prefer they not be lazy and actually engage w/ the work in question and the conventional wisdom they’re bucking.
Thanks. I thought it was an unfair take at the end of a historic series but wondered what you thought. I am a loyal and longtime NYT reader, and thought it strange that it was by Hale, since Stanley and Heffernan usually seem to handle those duties.
Funny that someone would pick O’Quinn and Cusick as the best actor and ignore Emerson’s work. But I admittedly haven’t read the article yet.
Lost tonight and Breaking Bad and Treme tomorrow night.
I’m a Lost, Breaking Bad, and Treme fan (although I’m a few episodes behind on Treme). Unfortunately, I have to pick one to watch tonight, and that will be Lost, because I know spoilers on the ending will be everywhere, the same way they kept showing The Sopranos ending days after it ended. Also, I’d like to watch the Jimmy Kimmel Show just to see what the cast has to say; I’m not a fan of late-night stand-up so hopefully they’ll focus on Lost.
I just hope Comcast posts new episodes of Breaking Bad and Treme soon after; it took them 2 weeks to post new episodes of BB and they still haven’t posted episode 2 of Treme…. Ugh.
I will be watching Breaking Bad and Treme.
I am excited for Lost fans. I hope it’s a great finale!
I’ve never seen a single episode of “Lost,” so I’ll be happy just watching “Breaking Bad.”
Admittedly, I just never got into “Lost,” but I’m still feeling a bit burned by the “Battlestar Galactica” finale. So at this point, I’m not eager to get involved in a massive mythology which will end badly. Quotes I’ve seen from interviews of the writers seem to promise there will be lots of unanswered questions.
Alan, I hope your review will go into how well Lost’s mysteries were resolved.
I’m a huge Breaking Bad fan, but I’ve invested so much time into Lost that I feel like I should watch it live one last time.
They’re showing Lost “live” at 5am in London…. I’m so tempted to watch it but it would involve getting up and showered at 4.30, changing / eating breakfast between breaks, and rushing out to work probably reaching a bit late at 7.30.
Instead I’m going to record it and watch it after work. And threaten anyone who even so much as attempts to spoil it for me.
Everyone I know is upset with me because I’m electing to watch Breaking Bad instead of the Lost finale.
But I can’t DVR it and damn if I’m gonna watch my favorite show on a tiny computer monitor.
Alan, are we not getting a Lost retrospective? I’ve been waiting all week for a look back from you…or at least a list of favorite episodes/moments!!
Alan- Are you going to be doing a review for 24 tomorrow/later this week? I know that you said you haven’t watched a full season in a few years
Man, I can’t wait. We get five-and-a-half hours of LOST tonight, if you include the Jimmy Kimmel special at 12:05. So great. Though I’m sad, too since this will be the end of an era, one which created a lot of new friendships, mainly from LOST boards on the internet.
Totally not related to LOST, Breaking Bad, or Treme, but in conversation with someone today I just found out that in “The Pacific”, the role of Sledge was played by the same guy (Joseph Mazello) who was little Timmy in “Jurassic Park”.
Well we’re only a few hours away. Before all this goes down I just wanted to thank you Alan for making the Lost experience better than just watching a great show. I read you when you wrote on message boards etc about NYPD Blue and would wait excitedly for you recaps. They always enriched my viewing of that great show. It was sad when you left but a few years back I found you again and since then you are my go to guy when it comes to recaps. I’m sad that this part of our “relationship” is coming to a close-but that’s the way it is, even with great shows. I look forward to reading you all the time with shows such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad etc. And someday I just might get another show that I enjoy as much as Lost and you’ll be there to talk about it. Thanks for everything.
Nevada, I am right there with you regarding Alan’s NYPD Blue recaps on Usenet. Those were the days, huh?
So glad to see he’s continued to parlay that into a successful career!
Feel like I’m waiting for him to review David Caruso’s last NYPD Blue episode :)
Thanks for kicking up those memories!!!
Lost and Breaking Bad fanatic. Lost comes first.
What to do after Lost ends? I really hope another series comes along like it. I don’t mean another series about a plane crash on a mysterious island; I mean one that changes the TV landscape. Lost was great because it combined so many genres (drama, comedy, action, sci-fi) and it told the story in such a unique way. Flashbacks, flashforwards, sideways. It’s hard enough to find a series that is is unique even for one season; Lost changed it up each season for SIX seasons! Will there ever be another series that takes the kind of chances and pushes boundaries the way Lost did? Or one that generates as much conversation and speculation? I sure hope so. Thanks Lost, and thanks Alan. I’ve enjoyed reading your Lost recaps. I hope you decide review the series from the beginning the way you did with The Wire.
Ok, here goes. Breaking Bad for me! I’m not a Lost fan. I did watch episodes, I tried to get into it, I remember seeing “Through the Looking Glass”, but I just couldn’t figure out what was so great about it. My hope is that someday I will watch it again, and find what so many others enjoyed about it.
Though I could kick myself for not signing up on cable for The Pacific, and Treme! I knew I would love both, and it would have been so much more fun with What’s Alan Watching and crew.
Ah well, hoping for more great shows in the future that I can be a part of here.
Enjoy!
Last week’s Treme has comments speculating that characters are based on real people, and then expressing emotions based on the outcome of those real people’s lives. Maybe i’m overly anal, but that feels like a spoiler, and has now tainted how I view these characters.
No free passes, Alan……….let em have it, I’m sure everyone is behind you
Best commercial of the night: The $23 keyboard from Target.
Worst commercial: the $10.99 smoke alarm from Target. Dudes, bite the bullet and price the damn thing at $8.42 and be done with it!!!