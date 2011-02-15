‘Raising Hope’ – ‘Germ of a Story’: Black light attack!

Haven’t written about “Raising Hope” for a while for a couple of reasons, which I’ll get into in a moment, but as tonight’s episode was really funny, I thought I’d offer a quick review, just as soon as you catch me on bleaching day…
As I mentioned on last week’s podcast, FOX sent out a screener of three “Raising Hope” episodes – last week’s, tonight’s, and next week’s – and I was glad to have an opportunity to revisit a show I had found amusing in spots but not necessarily fantastic as a whole earlier in the season. Greg Garcia shows, much like Chuck Lorre shows, tend to straddle this delicate line between laughing with and laughing at their main characters, and while the early episodes of “Raising Hope” had some big laughs, they were often so blatantly at the expense of its own characters that I found it hard to feel very attached. I understood why it was more successful than “Running Wilde,” and I figured I’d come back later to see if the ratio was better – and based on last week’s and tonight’s, I would say it pretty clearly is.
They’ve figured out a way to tell jokes with these characters without just pointing and laughing at them. There’s a level of affection underneath the squalor and hillbilly logic of it all, so that when, say, Burt insists on proving he can out-“Jackass” “Jackass,” there’s a weird integrity to it even as he’s torturing himself and others. (Plus, Garret Dillahunt screams funny – every single time.) Similarly, I liked how the family’s sudden discovery of the danger of germs – culminating in that wonderful sight gag of Maw Maw’s black-lit germs flying onto Jimmy’s face – got turned on its head at the end, so that Sabrina was being the weird germaphobe and the Chance family turned out to be sturdy folk. (Sort of like how, last week, Virginia recognized that even though the other couple had been vastly more successful financially,she and Burt had raised a better kid.) The final scene with the home movies was lovely – not in a “if we tack on a saccharine ending, it’ll absolve us of all the previous silliness” way, but genuinely sweet and organic to what had come before.
That said, I don’t suspect the show is going to become a regular part of the rotation, for the same reason that something like “Big Bang Theory” isn’t. One of the things that’s come up a lot in all the discussion about the Slate piece about me and other TV critics who do episode-by-episode reviews is the idea that the form tends to be more interesting with dramas than comedies, and then with serialized and/or narratively complex comedies over simpler ones. “Simpler” doesn’t equal “worse,” but it usually means less fodder for reviewing. I stopped writing about “BBT” because I could sum up my reaction to most episodes as “that was funny”/’that wasn’t funny,” and that was less interesting than writing about a show like “How I Met Your Mother” that probably makes me laugh less in a given week but gives me more to write about. “Raising Hope” isn’t quite as simple as “BBT,” but my reactions to it are usually on that level. So given my usual time constraints, I’m going to treat it as a show I write about when it does something particularly notable, and leave it alone the rest of the time.
But since I’m here now, what did everybody else think of “Germ of a Story”? And how are you finding the show overall at this point in its first season?
Martha Plimpton better get some love come Emmy season. She’s hysterical.
My parents and I call each other up afterwards and rehash our favorite punchlines. So that’s our vote.
Maw-maw’s “who moved my vagina?” From the Xmas/nativity episode might be the funniest line said on tv in the past 12 months. This show rules.
I was skeptical at first, but I just love this show. Garret Dillahunt played a thoroughly scary terminator (Cromartie), then a naive AI on Sarah Connor Chronicles (a show with amazing potential, but beset with pacing problems and cut down a bit too soon), then a psychotic superspy on Burn Notice, and now this hysterically funny and caring dad on Raising Hope. I just admire that this actor jumps in with both feet every time.
And of course Garret Dillahunt played two very different, but equally memorable, characters on “Deadwood.”
This was hilarious and sweet.
I’ve been watching Raising Hope from the beginning and it is one of my favorites from the new season. However, I agree that it doesn’t make sense to write about it every week. This show is so goofy and crosses a lot of lines, but it also has so much heart, which is precisely why it works for me. This family genuinely loves each other and that shines through but not in a forced, “in your face” sort of way.
“You look like the horny neighbor from Mary Tyler Moore”
I noticed that the episode was written by TV’s Tim Stack.
I have really come to enjoy this show. Martha Plimpton and Garrett Dillahunt are so fantastic, and it really manages the comedy/heartwarming elements quite well. It’s also nice to have another new comedy that revolves around a family instead of couples, which seems to be the new trend and is something I could not find less interesting (Traffic Light, Better than You and Perfect Couples, I’m looking at you).
“so that Sabrina was being the weird germaphobe”
Her gagging so very much when they first see the pacifier footage already pegged her as a weird germaphobe, IMO.
I’m really liking this show. Loved it last night when Bert told Jimmy that Sabrina was engaged just to get him off-guard so Bert could tase him and film the reaction. It’s crazy and funny and yes, very affectionate toward the family it’s depicting.
Raising Hope is smart and multi-layered and deserves to be analyzed weekly. And please treat HIMYM like a disruptive student and ignore it until it stops. The more you talk about it the more you encourage it to keep going. And it’s crap!
I wonder why FOX aired the last two episodes out of order. In this one, Jimmy acquires the video camera; but in last week’s episode, we saw Virginia use it on Jimmy when he was trying to leave a message for his new man-friend. What in the hell?
I love Raising Hope. I am a harsh, harsh audience member to please and I leave each episode having laughed out loud at some point. The characters are amazing.
Garret Dillahunt is the most pleasant surprise with his comedic chops. Shannon does what seems to be impossible for female leads recently: be witty, funny and likable. And it is simply great to see Martha Plimpton again.
I hope this show lasts for two more seasons at least.
Alan, While I understand your point about writing weekly reviews of HIMYM and most dramas because of their overall story-arc as opposed to writing weekly about one-off episodes Raising Hope or BBT does, but how does that explain your writing every week about 30 Rock? Is there a long term underlying story arc in 30 Rock that I missed? While I loved HIMYM the first few seasons, it so rarely is worth watching these days that it amazes me that you will still write about it week after week while rarely writing about Raising Hope, The Middle, Modern Family. I would definitely read weekly reviews of all of the above mentioned sitcoms. They all are multi-layered shows with heart something HIMYM is sorely lacking these days.
No long-term 30 Rock story arc, but (at its best) a complexity of storytelling style – and a level of funny – that none of those other shows achieve.
Like I said, Raising Hope may be a funnier show, but it doesn’t provide much fodder for weekly reviews. HIMYM, whether it’s good or bad, does.
I think the distinction is shows that you want to read a review of shows that you would just want to read a periodic assessment of. Raising Hope is a great show but definitely falls into the latter category.
I can’t. Stop watching. I feel so wackily happy every time. I love that it consumes and brightens my telavisual needs. The cast,the chemistry ,the writing, everything makes my body feel. Ty
This promo is definitely hilarious and Cloris does a great job embodying her character and the cast! I loved it and at the rate they are going, I do hope they win some awards because they deserve it. I heard they are renewed for a second season and Iâ€™ll definitely be watching as it all unfolds and even if Iâ€™m at work, Iâ€™ll just watch it on my phone using the DISH Remote Access app with DISH Network. The app works with Sling Technology so I can watch live or pre-recorded shows and I donâ€™t even have to be at home. The Sling Adapter just connects up to your DVR and it was $99 but now, customers, new and existing, can get it for free by following this link [goo.gl]. I now work at DISH so I know there is amazing value and Iâ€™m always recommending that people check it out too!
*Danielle