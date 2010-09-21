‘Raising Hope’ – ‘Pilot’: Baby on board

Senior Television Writer
09.21.10

In lieu of a “Raising Hope” review, I posted my interview with Garret Dillahunt. As I said in the intro, I don’t know how much long-term interest I’ll have in the show, but I did laugh several times at the pilot, which was unfortunately more than I could say about most of this year’s new comedies.

If you watched tonight, what did you think? How high of a tolerance will you have for baby-endangerment humor? And did you like the little “My Name Is Earl” gag in the evening news?

