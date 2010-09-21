‘Raising Hope’ – ‘Pilot’: Baby on board

In lieu of a “Raising Hope” review, I posted my interview with Garret Dillahunt. As I said in the intro, I don’t know how much long-term interest I’ll have in the show, but I did laugh several times at the pilot, which was unfortunately more than I could say about most of this year’s new comedies.
If you watched tonight, what did you think? How high of a tolerance will you have for baby-endangerment humor? And did you like the little “My Name Is Earl” gag in the evening news?
Funny show and it wasn’t even on my radar until a couple of weeks ago. Pretty sure I’ll keep watching.
I really enjoyed it. The lead’s very likable, and the weird parts are certainly welcome.
Yea, I also quite liked this. Everyone’s cast well and it feels fresh. And frankly, I love baby-endangerment humor. If the writing improved a bit, this could be real good.
Pretty good show, but may not end up a must-watch once my DVR gets crowded. LOVED the “Earl” gag. I wasn’t very impressed with Dillahunt – don’t think I’ve ever seen him on TV (don’t watch many dramas), but I saw him in the mid-’90s as Prior Walter in “Angels in America” at ACT in San Francisco. He was amazing in that, so I know he’s a fantastic actor, but in this show I couldn’t stop thinking he was a taller, less funny Thomas Lennon with a weird speech pattern.
Ugh. Just not good. Actually, I did like the first five minutes or so but as soon as the babys mother was killed in the electric chair, it was all downhill from there and fast. The main characters mother was an oddly unlikeable character for most of this and the singing just seemed forced and out of place. Baby endangerment is funny as a gag or even for a few episodes but building a series around it is just lame – and will get old quickly.
I liked this show better when it was called “My Name Is Earl”. Seriously, it’s almost the same show with the baby replacing the list.
I might watch a few episodes to see if it gets better. I did get a couple decent laughs out of it, so that’s worth something.
Ditto. I also thought of the list when he sat down to write Jimmy’s Life Plan, but then foresaw the joke that he was working diligently on a ridiculous drawing.
Overall, I was underwhelmed and found most of the humor forced. Not sure why this pilot is getting so much critical acclaim compared to “Running Wilde,” which I found much sharper.
Tried to watch about 10 minutes of it for the sake of Plimpton and Dillahunt. Unfortunately, it was Jack McCall and not Francis Wollcott who showed up. (I don’t know which version of Plimpton this was, but sure not her sassy lawyer from The Good Wife.)
I might try again next week, but otherwise the post-Glee timeslot seems pretty open to catch up on other things.
I wasn’t too impressed by most of Raising Hope, but I do think there’s potential there. The premise is ridiculous and getting through the set-up was painful, but once the exposition was taken care of, the show settled into a rhythm that, while not by any means brilliant, was at least tolerable. Dillahunt was good as the dad, the grocery store girl was likeable enough, and I did chuckle at some of the gags–in short, the show as it is isn’t great, but there may be the seed of a better show in there. In all likelihood, Raising Hope will be a failure, but it’s possible that there’s nascent charm in this pilot.
I liked it, laughed quite a few times. Martha Plimpton misspeaking will get tired, and in fact most of the show might, but the lead kid was honest in his portrayal, and the jokes were funny. Worth watching.
I was disappointed with the show; far too much exposition and all the good jokes were in the trailer. Plus a complete waste of Cloris Leachman.
I will give it a few more chances but more than anything I want Martha Plimpton to release an album.
Loved the “Earl” gag, I know people who didn’t watch Earl, and thus didn’t get it, or care, but it was a nice poke in the eye for NBC for me.
Laughed out loud once (really hard), and cried a bit (don’t tell), I’ll give it a couple more tries, and see if it finds it’s rhythm. I Like Greg Garcia, and hope the show is around long enough to get as good a “My Name is Earl” was.
liked it a lot more than I thought I would. My wife loved it. The Earl joke on the news was fantastic.
I loved the trailer and the mom pointing out that you need to attach the car seat to the car was still funny.
I was not a fan of “My Name is Earl” so not sure about this show – at least I don’t have to listen to Jason Lee’s voice – that’s why I stopped watching “Memphis”.
Cloris Leachman was great “What are you people doing in my house…” cracked me up.
Fictional baby endangerment can be funny; I laughed out loud a few times. I liked a number of the characters. I’ll continue to watch.
I didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as I did. I’ll probably forget about it once “Frontline” starts back up on PBS, but for now, I’ll keep watching.
I liked the actors, but hasn’t making fun of white trash run its course? I’m passing on this.
The biggest surprise for me was Bijou Phillips. She was really funny. Too bad they killed her off. Maybe Lucy had a twin sister we don’t know about?
This show was awful. I dont know if neglecting baby jokes can really work. It made me cringe for most of the show. Oh look she took a sharp turn and the baby rolled over in the car…. and thats funny? This show is akward trashy and has a lot of bad acting. Besides the store clerk from The Riches I will never watch this show again.
My favorite of the new sitcoms but certainly not great yet. But good. And could get better. I do wish they had kept the much funnier original title “Keep Hope Alive” but perhaps that’s too much baby endangerment for a title. Oh, and the lead seems a real find. Super likable.
Managed to watch to the end, but we won’t be back. Just not funny.
I must have watched a different show than most of you. I thought this pilot was fantastic and thought the contrast between this and the crapfest that was Running Wilde was dramatic.
Frankly, I thought the characters and the writing were what made the show so good. I completely disagree that the baby line has to be the center of the show for the show to work or go further. Greg Garcia is one of the best comedy writers on television and that is in no small part because he writes funny, sympathetic characters that we can laugh at AND with.
The only thing this has in common with My Name is Earl is the setting being in a trailer park and it’s light but loving treatment of those types of characters. Contrast that with the Wilde show which felt like a very weak retread of Arrested – with the voiceover, Job, and Michael clone Keri. (and I love arrested, so don’t get me twisted).