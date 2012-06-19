Ray Romano to do ‘Parenthood’ guest arc

I was in the middle of writing a paragraph for an upcoming story about how “Parenthood” requires versatile actors to bridge the gap between its dramatic moments and its comic ones, and was citing Lauren Graham as an example of a castmember who exemplifies that versatility. And as I was writing it, news broke that she’s about to get a chance to work opposite another actor who can work both silly and dark.
Ray Romano will do a guest arc in the NBC drama’s upcoming fourth season, playing a photographer who befriends Graham’s Sarah Braverman and complicates her relationship with Jason Ritter’s Mark Cyr. When the third season ended, Sarah had accepted Mark’s marriage proposal, but things in real life were more ambiguous because Ritter was starring in a medical drama pilot for “Parenthood” producer Jason Katims. That show wasn’t picked up, but Sarah can apparently never have smooth sailing in her love life. (And often winds up next to men who aren’t close to her in age: Romano’s 10 years older, and Ritter 13 years younger.)
Romano is, of course, best known for starring in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” but through two seasons of TNT’s brilliant-but-canceled “Men of a Certain Age,” he got to demonstrate some impressive (and, to many viewers, surprising) dramatic chops playing a self-destructive gambling addict, while still deftly handling any jokes thrown his way. I’m not sure I need more Sarah romantic drama, but I love the idea of Romano being part of a show like “Parenthood” for a while.
Yeah, I don’t need to see more romantic drama from Sarah either. I was looking forward to see her struggling to be a writer in the end of season 2, but that ship has sailed.
“I’m not sure I need more Sarah romantic drama”,this I agree with. Let her be with Mark and focus on her career.
I didn’t think it was clear Sarah accepted the proposal (assumed it was intentionally up in air).
That said this is great casting news. I miss Men of a Certain Age so much.
I was pleased to hear Romano would be guesting on Parenthood; on one hand he seems like an odd persona to plunk down in that show, but he was so good on MoaCA, and Parenthood is so good at integrating talented guest stars into their already “abundance of riches” cast that it seemed like an inspired choice.
But the prospect of yet another guest star joining the show to be yet another romantic interest for Sarah is just kind of depressing to me. I’d like the character of Sarah be given something of interest to do that doesn’t involve her relationship with a man.
Romano would mix into the show much better as a professional foil for Julia, or as an almost peer of Adam’s who makes him question some of his life choices. But apparently Parenthood’s PTB don’t want to write any guest characters who don’t want to lock lips with a Braverman.
It’d be just wonderful if this led to a nice little bump in the ratings for “Parenthood.” The show can still go on for many seasons, but it needs all the help it can get.
I suppose that’s the hope, and I do love Romano circa MOACA, but its hard to see how the show is going to cram yet another major character in when they barely have enough screen time for the ones they already have…and ditto those who wish his role was more interesting than (another) flirtation with Sarah.
It bothers me that Jason Ritter’s presence on show hinged on whether “County” was or wasn’t picked up. Considering it was a Jason Katims show, it probably should have been — but then we would have lost Mr. Cyr and Alex.