Ready for ‘Parks and Recreation’: The Book?

#Adam Scott #Nick Offerman #Chris Pratt #Aubrey Plaza #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation
Senior Television Writer
03.22.11 44 Comments

NBC wound up only needing 16 episodes of “Parks and Recreation” this year, and since 6 of those episodes were produced last spring, only 10 had to be made as part of this production season. Which means “Parks and Rec” co-creator Mike Schur has had a lot of extra time on his hands, and he spent a good chunk of it working on a tie-in project for TV’s best comedy that would only come into existence if NBC renewed it for a fourth season.

Well, the renewal came late last week, and now the project is official: “Pawnee: The Greatest Town in America,” a book “written by” Leslie Knope but really worked on by Schur and many other members of the “Parks and Rec” cast and creative team.

As Schur explained it to me, in the “Time Capsule” episode, we see that Leslie has prepared a book on Pawnee’s history, and this is that book – “but the professsional version. From her POV, with contributions from every character and many minor characters. Got contributions from Fred Armisen (who appeared in season two’s “Sister City”), Ben Schwartz (who plays Jean-Ralphio), (Nick) Offerman, Amy (Poehler), and a bunch of others. Part history, part travel guide, (with) sections on raccoons, Eagleton, Joan Calamezzo, Crazy Ira and the Douche — basically everything that’s ever appeared in the show.”

“Pawnee: The Greatest Town in America” won’t come out until October 4 (by which point season 4 will have hopefully begun), but if there’s one thing this delayed season of “Parks and Rec” has taught us, it’s that things having to do with Pawnee are almost always worth the wait.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adam Scott#Nick Offerman#Chris Pratt#Aubrey Plaza#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation
TAGSADAM SCOTTAMY POEHLERaubrey plazaAZIZ ANSARICHRIS PRATTMIKE SCHURnick offermanPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP