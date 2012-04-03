Recast Away: ‘Cheers’

Okay, so last week, as a goof, I invited first Twitter, and then the commenters here, to see if you could recast “Gilligan’s Island” using only actors from the same show. 130+ enthusiastic comments later, it occurred to me that we might be onto something here. So as an experiment, we’re going to try this again. Maybe it was just a one-time thing that we’ll get bored with quickly, maybe it’s something we can keep going for a few weeks before it runs out of steam, or maybe it is something that can just run FOREVER, until we’re trying to figure out which actors from “Deadwood” would be best-suited to star in a new version of “My Mother the Car.” We’ll play it by ear.
For today, I’m going to respond to a Twitter request on that first night to try this game with “Cheers,” which remains one of my all-time favorite sitcoms (and which the smart folks at The AV Club have been analyzing weekly for a while.) Wanting to try to recast a sitcom with a sitcom, I again thought of “Community,” since Joel McHale seems an easy choice to play Sam, while Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs would, respectively, make a strong Diane and Rebecca. (The hair color’s reversed, but I care less about appearance than getting at the essence of the character.) After that, though, things started to get sketchy, until I wound up casting Ken Jeong as Norm because there was nobody better in the main cast.
Then I tried “Parks and Recreation,” where I found the opposite to be true: it was simplicity itself to fill all the supporting and even recurring roles with people from the world of Pawnee, but a pain to cast any of the leads. Here’s the best I could do, with some explanation, but it’s not perfect:
* As Sam Malone, Nick Offerman. You’d have to shave the mustache, I think, and playing a (relatively) straight character like Sam would take away a lot of what makes Offerman special on “Parks,” but of the show’s various men, he’s got the best blend of machismo and charisma to pull it off.
* As Diane Chambers, Rashida Jones. More a process of elimination than anything else, as the other women in the cast were natural fits in other roles. Jones did go to Harvard, but is generally best playing earthier characters. I dunno. We may have to just stick to the Rebecca era with this group. Speaking of which…
* As Rebecca Howe, Amy Poehler. Poehler can play anything, and would probably be a good Diane, but I think the hot mess that is Rebecca gives her more to work with than Diane’s more aristocratic airs. (In general, I view Shelley Long as one-in-a-million casting as Diane. I think in the hands of most actresses, Diane would’ve been insufferable, but she found a lovable core underneath all the pretension.)
* As Carla Tortelli, Aubrey Plaza. Easy. A different kind of sarcasm, but she could expertly play Carla’s hatred of Diane and/or Rebecca.
* As Woody Boyd, Chris Pratt. Even easier. Almost tempted to ponder a version with Pratt as Sam and Plaza as Diane, but feel like asking Pratt to be the hero takes even more away from him than it does from Offerman.
* As Coach Ernie Pantusso, Jim O’Heir. Coach’s absent-mindedness is a bit more lovable than Jerry Gergich’s unintentional horribleness, but there’s enough overlap in style and emotional position that it works.
* As Cliff Clavin, Aziz Ansari. It’d be a different spin on everyone’s favorite mailman, but both Cliff and Tom Haverford are fonts of useless knowledge that they believe to be of incredible importance, and both invent or invest in useless businesses (Tan ‘N’ Wash, Tommy Fresh).
* As Norm Peterson, Retta. Norm(a) gets a gender change, but it’s three decades later, and it could work. Plus, Retta’s better with one-liners than anyone else in the cast. She’d kill with the entrance lines.
* As Frasier Crane, Adam Scott. I could go with either Scott or Rob Lowe and have them embody different aspects of the good shrink (Lowe the patrician air, Scott the nerd among a blue-collar crowd), but I have Lowe in mind for a crucial recurring role.
* As Lilith Sternin-Crane, Mo Collins. Plaza would actually make an interesting Lilith, due to the lack of affect, but she’s spoken for. In dipping into the larger pool of Pawnee players, Collins seems more versatile than, say, Megan Mullally; not sure I’d buy Megan as the repressed woman with the tight bun.
And just a few other recurring characters from each:
* As Gary of Gary’s Old Towne Tavern, Rob Lowe. So perfect he’d drive Sam nuts.
* As Henri, the guy always trying to steal Woody’s girlfriend Kelly, Ben Schwartz.
* As Harry the Hat, Paul Rudd.
That’s just one attempt. I’m sure there’s a show out there even better-suited for this experiment. As we discovered last week, when two different commenters went with “The Wire” to recast “Gilligan’s Island” without making any of the same picks, shows with huge ensembles give you more options. So fire away, and see what you can do.
Ian McShane as Jerry Van Dyke?
Garrett Dillahunt as the voice of Gladys.
wait, didn’t “Are You There Chelsea?” recast “Cheers”…perfectly? Oh, wait…..
Simmons did this and the best one was Wendell Pierce (Bunk) as Norm.
Yeah, but Bill was grabbing lots of people from all over the place. For our purposes, if you want Pierce as Norm, you have to use only Wire actors for the rest, and not go with Vince Vaughn as Sam.
Challenge accepted:
Sam: Dominic West / McNulty
Diane: Amy Ryan / Beadie
Rebecca: Deirdre Lovejoy / Rhonda
Norm: Wendell Pierce / Bunk
Cliff: Clarke Peters / Freamon
Carla: Sonja Sohn / Kima
Frasier: Lance Reddick / Daniels
Lilith: Martha Daniels
Woody: Domenick Lombardozzo / Herc
And that was only using the cops…
Callie Thorne/Sheila McNulty would be a great Rebecca
I would think that at some point we could also maybe cast gender-blind and just by personality. I would cast Shirley as Cliff, because she’s nice but annoying.
It isn’t perfect but for Cougar Town:
Sam: Josh Hopkins
Rebecca: Courtney Cox
Carla: Christa Miller
Woody: Busy Phillips
Norm: Ian Gomez
Cliff: Brian Van Holt
Frasier: Dan Byrd
That’s pretty good, actually. Christa Miller might also make a good Diane.
I’d flip Cliff and Norm but that’s pretty good.
I’d make Van Holt Woody and Phillips Kelly and have Tom play Cliff.
For Community as Cheers, how about Jim Rash as Norm? It only works if he wears his Dean Pelton outfits for the “Norm!” entrances.
I think community works much better:
Sam: Jeff (Tall, handsome, thrust out of his prime)
Diane: Britta (Only a little more self-important)
Rebecca: Annie Edison
Woody: Troy (Young but well meaning, with Southern roots)
Coach: Leonard
Norm: StarBurns (everybody knows his name)
Cliff: Abed (the smartest guy in the room…about things nobody cares about)
Carla: Ben Chang (he has the mouth…and the height)
Frasier: Professor Duncan
Lillith: Professor Slater
Paul: Magnitude
Nick Tortelli: Craig Pelton
Gary: Pierce
Er, I’m not the completely obvious choice for Sam? Your ludicrous obsession with Nick Offerman has blinded you.
Oh you hit it on the head. You missed the boat Alan. Former alcoholic, sex tape and good looking athletic type. Rob Lowe is Sam!
Rob Lowe is the perfect Robin Colcord – Rebecca’s extremely wealthy, classy on-and-off love interest.
Rob, you are LITERALLY the ONLY choice for Sam! Not get to it!
The Office:
John Krasinski as Sam
Creed Bratton as Cliff
Jenna Fischer as Diane
Mindy Kaling as Carla
Brian Baumgartner as Coach
Leslie David Baker as Norm
Oscar Nuñez as Frasier
I’ve only seen the first 1.5 seasons (I’m following along with The AV Club), so I’ll leave Rebecca, Woody and whoever else to people who’ve seen those years.
Some nice picks. I love Stanley as Norm and Oscar as Faiser.
Here’s an alternative:
Jim as Sam
Pam as Diane
Darryl as Norm
Michael Scott as Cliff (I think these two could best pull off the Norm/Cliff chemistry)
Erin as Woody
Kelly as Carla
Andy as Fraiser
Angela as Lilith
Creed as Al
Kevin as Coach
Meredith as … I dunno she’s just there – its a bar.
Phyllis as Rebecca (Sorry, I tried to resist…)
Gary’s Old Towne Tavern = Shrut’s Meed Hall, where the rest of The Office staff hang out.
I’ll cheat, because I think Cheers really should be remade, but set instead in Chicago (another great sports/drinking town). But rather than use one show, we’re going to populate/cast Cheers with characters from OTHER Chicago-based/set television shows:
Cliff Clavin — Carl Winslow from Family Matters. This is a slam dunk, isn’t it? Civil servant, wearing a uniform, kind of a know-it-all.
Frasier Crane — Bob Newhart. A slightly different turn on the Frasier character, but Newhart could nail this.
Sam Malone — we’ll take Pete from The League. Complete smart-ass, kind of a ladies man, into sports….(other options: Kyle Chandler from Early Edition, Dave from Happy Endings, or for a REALLY out there one — George Papadopoulos from Webster, who nails the ex-jock angle. Of course, you could also go with Dr. Ross, aka George Clooney, from ER).
Rebecca Howe — Penny from Happy Endings. This is a total slam dunk.
Diane Chambers — Jane from Happy Endings. Seriously, Eliza Coupe is the evolutionary Shelly Long.
Carla Tortelli — here’s a GREAT choice: Florida Evans from Good Times. Makes our cast more multicultural, and I think Flo had plenty of wise-cracking sass to play Carla. (You could also go with Peggy Bundy from Married with Children here)
Norm Peterson — I’d consider any of the following here: Mike from Mike & Molly (admittedly just due to size), Jim from According to Jim (which would be a nice Second City continuity with George Wendt), Andy Richter (Andy Richter Controls the Universe was set in Chicago)…..but the best choice by FAR? Al Bundy. Mean about/to his wife (but does really love her), just wants to drink beer….this is almost perfect casting.
Woody — Steve Urkel? Or Taco from the League….
Honestly — tell me a Cheers reboot set in Chicago with characters from OTHER Chicago-set shows wouldn’t work perfectly?
Bob Newhart, Al Bundy, Florida Evans and Urkel? Sure, I’ll watch. Heck, it beats Whitney.
But there better be guest appearances by The Blues Brothers, Principal Rooney, Al Capone from Boardwalk Empire and The Super Fans.
Just wanted to point out that you said “Kyle Chandler from Early Edition.” Which I’m pretty sure is grounds for a lifetime ban on this blog.
Brian — only used that because of my self-imposed “Chicago set show” requirement. Kyle Chandler will always be Coach Taylor to me.
For better or worse, I don’t think Urkel could legally work in a bar. May I suggestion Balki Bartokomous as an alternative.
And if you include The Bundys, do the Connors count? If so, you could have John Goodman as Norm and/or Rosanne as Carla.
Cheers on the Love Boat
Sam – Captain Stubing (though I considered Gopher)
Diane – Julie
Cliff – Gopher
Norm – Isaac (though he would be better to deliver the punchlines)
Woody – Doc (sweet and lovable)
Carla – Vicki???
I’d want to make Community work if only for the fact that I think John Oliver would be a great Frasier. Also, Donald Glover would work really well as Woody.
Hmmm…with the office,
Jim as Sam
Angela as Diane
Stanley as Norm
Kevin as Cliff
Pam as Rebecca
Meredith as Carla
Oscar as Frasier
Andy as Coach
Dwight as Woody (not quite perfect, maybe Michael?)
Best I can do before running to a meeting!
Always Sunny:
(early years)
Sam: Dennis
Diane: Sweet Dee
Norm: Fat Mac
Cliff: Charlie (in Bird Law mode)
Coach: Frank
Frasier: Matthew “Cricket” Mara
Gary: Liam McPoyle
And Artemis as Carla.
The Always Sunny cast is actually quite versatile.
Lost
Sam: Josh Holloway
Diane: Evangeline Lily
Rebecca: Elizabeth Mitchell
Cliff: Terry O’Quinn
Norm: Jorge Garcia
Woodie: Daniel Dae Kim (Before He knows English)
Carla: Naveen Andrews in drag (They have the same hair)
Frasier: Michael Emerson
Coach: Jeff Fahey
Also, could have gone with Michelle Rodriguez as Carla but I’m not a huge fan of hers.
Breaking Bad:
Sam: Bryan Cranston
Diane: Anna Gunn
Rebecca: Betsy Brant
Woody: Aaron Paul
Coach: Mark Margolis
Norm: Dean Norris
Cliff: Bob Odenkirk
Carla: Jonathan Banks
Frasier: Giancarlo Esposito
Good Lord. That’s a place where I don’t want ANYONE to know my name.
And what’s that blue smoke wafting down from Melville’s?
Modern Family as Cheers-
Sam- Ed O’Neill- sure he’s older but suave and confiden
Diane- Julie Bowen.. Yeah it’s incestuous in this game, but she’s perfect as Diane..blonde, irritating, thinks she is smarter than everyone else
Woody- easy.. Ty Burrell..
Rebecca- Sofia Vergara..
Norm- Eric Stonestreet..this is mostly for his appearance but as appearances go, they could be brothers
Cliff- the kid who plays Luke
Fraser- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Carla- Alex, the younger daughter
Coach- Fred Willard who played Phil’s father
Kelly- Alex, the older daughter
And in inspired casting..Lilith to be played by Shelley Long as DeDe Pritchett. Worlds colliding!!
My best guesses for DS9:
Sam: Michael Dorn. He did well as a flirtatious baseball player in the Benny Russell episode.
Diane: Terry Farrell. This might have been the toughest role to cast. This at least keeps the Worf/Dax relationship intact.
Rebecca: Nicole DeBoer. Being meta again. I’m almost tempted to cast her as Woody, but we’re thin on female roles.
Coach: I’m going to cheat and pull in Brian Keith, who guest-starred in “Progress,” one of the best season 1 episodes.
Carla: Penny Johnson, who played Kasidy Yates. The barbs would be less acerbic coming from her, but I think she could pull it off. So could Nana Visitor, but she’s already spoken for. (I considered Louise Fletcher, but ultimately decided that was going too far to the other side.)
Woody: Cirroc Lofton, I guess? Aside from DeBoer, I can’t think of a regular who fills that spot.
Norm: Colm Meaney in an upset. Maybe Morn can play Paul?
Cliff: Alexander Siddig. Playing mostly to the know-it-all side of the character here.
Frasier: Avery Brooks. The understated wit of Grammar would be missed, but as for the moments when Frasier loses his cool … “And Diane fiIIed her emptiness… by toying with and destroying a man
who’s her cuIturaI and inteIIectuaI superior in every way!” Like you wouldn’t want to see that.
Lilith: Nana Visitor. Lilith with her hair down was the closest thing “Cheers” had to the Commandant.
Harry the Hat: Andrew Robinson. The easiest pick.
Gary: Jeffrey Combs. DS9’s utility player gets everyone’s favorite antagonist.
Sorry, the Intendant. (I think I muddled it together with the Commodore from “Boardwalk Empire.”)
Why would you not cast Rene Auberjonois as Frasier? He was, after all, Frasier’s mentor.
I’ll have to watch that “Frasier” episode! I still like my Avery Brooks pick, but the lack of Rene Auberjonois is the biggest flaw of this lineup.
@Garrett, especially since he was so good in Benson. [Alan, do Benson next, I dare you!]
Jon Hamm as Sam
Elisabeth Moss as Diane
January Jones as Rebecca
Christina Hendricks as Carla
Vincent Kartheiser as Cliff
John Slattery as Norm
Robert Morse as Coach
Aaron Staton as Woody
Rich Sommer as Frasier
Alison Brie as Lilith
Jared Harris as Robin Colcord
I would absolutely watch this show.
Close. My changes:
Elisabeth Moss as Rebecca (She’d take a backseat to no one)
January Jones as Diane (she’d make everyone hate Diane, but we already hate Betty, so…)
Vincent Kartheiser as Woody (the child in the man’s body)
Joel Murray as Norm
Aaron Staton as Barfly
Rich Sommer as Paul Krapens
Alison Brie as Lilith
Jared Harris as Robin Colcord
There really isn’t a good Frasier. Maybe Mark Moses? Chris Stanley doesn’t seem to fit.
Chelcie Ross as Evan Drake
Jared Harris as John Allen Hill (preference over Colcord)
Kiernan Shipka as Kelly Gaines (can’t leave Kiernan out)
Anne Dudek as Loretta Tortelli
Jon Slattery as Robin Colcord (kinda weak, but he needs to be here)
I had similar thoughts, but a bit different:
Sam – Don (Jon Hamm can play the goofball as well as the the straight man)
Diane – Trudy
Rebecca – Peggy
Woody – Harry
Coach – Bert Cooper
Norm – Roger (physically different, but the best at one liners)
Carla – Joan
Cliff – Stan
Frasier – Pete
Lillith – Betty (different kind of ice cold, though)
Mad Men
Sam–Roger
Diane–Trudy
Rebecca–Peggy
Woody–Ken Cosgrove
Coach–Bert Cooper
Norm–Freddy
Cliff–Harry Crane
Frasier–Lane
Lilith–Betty
Carla–Joan (obviously a completely different look, but I could really see her pulling off the attitude).
30 Rock
Frasier–Kelsey Grammar (this show doesn’t really work, but I just wanted to make that casting).
The Good Wife…
Sam: Chris Noth
Diane: Christine Baranski
Rebecca: Julianna Margulies
Carla: Archie Panjabi
Norm: Titus Welliver
Cliff: Alan Cumming
Coach: Josh Charles
Woody: Matt Czuchry
Frasier: MIchael Boatman
Lilith: Anika Noni Rose
Justified:
Sam: Timothy Olyphant
Diane: Natlie Zea
Rebecca: Joelle Carter
Carla (Carl): Walton Goggins
Norm (Norma): Margo Martindale
(Flip flop these two if you like)
Cliff: Nick Searcy
Coach: Raymond J. Berry (Jim Beaver another possibility)
Woody: Jeremy Davies
Frasier: Jere Burns
Lilith: Erica Tazel
Sons of Anarchy:
Sam: Ryan Hurst
Diane: Maggie Siff
Rebecca: Ally Walker
Carla: Katey Sagal
Norm: William Lucking
Cliff: Kim Coates
Coach: Ron Perleman
Woody: Theo Rossi
Frasier: Charlie Hunnam using his native accent
Lilith: Sarah Jones
Opie as Sam is a compelling choice, but Bobby Elvis has got to be Norm.
I thought about that, Huell. But it seemed obvious so I tried to think of something different. Maybe with Coates as Cliff, Bobby Elvis would be a better match.
Yeah, Bobby Elvis/Tig would make a great Norm/Cliff.
Juice is a great choice for Woody. Half-Sack would also make a good Woody.
I like the idea of SoA spin on Cheers. Clay is Sam and Jax as a more savvy version of Woody trying to take control of the bar. At some point Maggie Siff as Rebecca “accidentally” burns down the bar.
And who would be left standing after the infamous Thanksgiving episode?
I tried to to “Gilligan’s Island” but ran out of characters.
Sam – Skipper
Diane – Lovey
Rebecca – Mary Ann
Carla – Ginger
Woody or Coach – Gilligan
Cliff – Professor
Norm
Frasier – Thurston Howell III
H:LOTS
Sam: Clark Johnson
Diane: Isabella Hoffman
Rebecca: Callie Thorne
Norm: Ned Beatty
Cliff: Richard Belzer
Carla: Melissa Leo
Frazier: Andre Braugher
Coach: Jon Polito
Woody: Kyle Secor
Lilith: Michelle Forbes
Nick: Max Perlich
Robin: Erik Dellums
Sopranos
Cheers: Da Bing
Sam: Tony
Diane: Melfi
Rebecca: Carmela
Woody: Christopher
Norm: Silvio
Cliff: Paulie
Carla: Livia
Coach: Uncle Junior
Frasier: Ralphie
Lilith: Janice
Gary: Johnny Sac
I’ve thought about this before, and the obvious choice to me: Party Down. Works so well for some roles. You have to do some gender-swapping, but I think their personalities and backgrounds work pretty well.
-Adam Scott would be Sam. He has some similar 15 minutes of fame issues.
-Lizzy Caplan’s Diane would be a different spin on the character, but would still work.
-Jane Lynch would play Norm(a). Great charisma, great one-liners, lovable lug personality.
-Ken Marino as Coach. Not as old, but nearly as oblivious.
-Ryan Hansen as Cliff. Great partner-in-crime to Norm(a), not as smart or capable as he thinks he is. (Biggest stretch here, but I think it works)
-Martin Starr as Carl(a). Same bitterness and sarcasm and disdain for his fellow workers.
Honestly, it works a lot better than you’d think it would, right? Tell me that doesn’t sound like an awesome show.
I should add I’m keeping up with AV Club so I don’t know characters from later seasons
Marino would be a better Sam. Scott would be a great Frasier or John, the guy that own the restaurant upstairs.
Game of Thrones:
Sam: Theon Greyjoy
Diane: Sansa Stark
Carla: Arya Stark
Norm: Robert Baratheon
Cliff: Ned Stark
Frasier: Tyrion Lannister
Coach: Maester Luwin
Woody: Hodor
Secondary and Obscure Simpsons characters:
Sam: Duffman
Dianne: Ashley Grant (Homer Badman Episode)
Rebecca: Lunchlady Dorris
Norm: Barney
Cliff: Professor Frink
Carla: Patty/Selma (tie)
Frasier: Dr. Marvin Monroe
Lilith: Dr. Zweig (Fear of Flying Episode)
Woody: Cletus Spuckler
Coach: Crazy Old Man
(Even though the cast played their characters (or close to them in an episode.)
Arrested Development:
Sam: Michael Bluth
Diane: Lindsay Bluth
Norm: George-Michael Bluth
Cliff: GOB
Woody: Buster Bluth
Carla: Maeby Funke
Coach: Tobias Funke
Frasier: George Bluth Sr.
Lilith: Lucille Bluth
Rebecca: Lucille Austero
Seinfeld. This one’s tough because of the lack of main characters, but I’ll give it a shot.
Sam: Jerry
Diane: Elaine
Woody: Kramer (just to see him as a bar back)
Cliff: George
Norm: Newman (well, he’s also known for how he’s greeted)
Carla: Mickey the dwarf
Frasier: J. Peterman
Coach: Uncle Leo
I think Elaine would be a better Rebecca than a Diane
I’d go with Puddy as Woody. I’m not sure where Kramer fits.
Maybe George as Norm, I could see him trying to hide from a wife in a bar.
Kramer as a more OTT Cliff.
Yeah, Elaine as Rebecca (or even a Carla).
Newman as the older barfly (was that Paul?)
George’s father as Cliff and mother as Carla
Alias:
* Sam Malone: Bradley Cooper
* Diane Chambers: Melissa George
* Rebecca Howe: Jennifer Garner
* Carla Tortelli: Mia Maestro (Nadia)
* Woody Boyd: David Anders (Sark)
* Coach Ernie Pantusso: Terry O’Quinn (a comedic take on the oft-clueless Locke)
* Cliff Clavin: Greg Grunberg
* Norm Peterson: Quentin Tarantino
* Frasier Crane: Victor Garber
* Lilith Sternin-Crane: Lena Olin
* Robin Colcord: Griffin Dunne
* Gary: Carl Lumbly (Dixon)
* Eddie LeBec: Michael Vartan (hockey skills)
* Kelly: Rachel Nichols
* Harry the Hat: Ron Rifkin
* Paul: David Cronenberg (just because)
* Kevin McHale: Kevin Weisman (Marshall)
Change Weisman to Nick Tortelli, and flip Cliff and Norm and you have a deal.
Those McHale episodes are great though
Are former cast members allowed? Because I think Paul Schneider fits better as Sam. That allows Nick Offerman to take the role of Cliff, which keeps the mustache safe.
Anyway, let’s try this with the new BSG. I couldn’t actually figure out how to get the Sam/Diane/Rebecca roles to fit right, until I realized that gender-flipping the parts seemed to work better. However, this means I didn’t use many of the female cast members, so does anyone have any suggestions there?
Sam(antha?) – Katee Sackhoff/Starbuck
Diane – James Callis/Baltar (It’s a shame I need him here, he would have made a great Frasier.)
Rebecca – Jamie Bamber/Lee Adama
Norm – Aaron Douglas/Chief Tyrol
Carla – Mary McDonnell/Roslin
Coach – Michael Hogan/Tigh
Cliff – Edward James Olmos/Adama (This one’s a little hard to explain, but I guess I imagine “Sometimes, you just gotta roll the hard six” as the kind of advice Cliff would give.)
Frasier – Alessandro Giuliani/Gaeta
Woody – Paul Cambell/Billy (I had to go pretty deep down the cast list for this one, but I don’t think anyone else quite works.)
I think Tahmoh Pennikett (Helo)could work for Woody… he could be extremely naive/ dumb at times.
I was working on this and saw you beat me to it. Here’s what I have (and only Tyrol is a repeat):
Sam- Apollo
Carla- Starbuck
Cliff- Gaeta
Norm- Tyrol
Diane- Caprica
Rebecca- Roslin
Frasier Crane- Baltar
Lilith Crane- Admiral Cain
Coach- Doc Cottle
Woody- Sam Anders
Harry the Hat- Romo Lampkin
Brilliant choices for Harry the Hat and Lilith Crane. I wish I’d thought of them.
Thanks! I was torn between Tigh and Cottle for Coach, but I felt Tigh would drink up all the profits. And Billy definitely works for Woody.
Wouldn’t Ron as Sam rob us of this: [cdn.wg.uproxx.com]
Also, wouldn’t Ron just run the bar like this:
[s-ak.buzzfed.com]
How about if we re-do “Cheers” with the same actors’ other characters?
Sam: The aging, debonair, drug-addled and slightly sad former magazine editor from “Bored to Death,” who checks out of rehab and buys a bar.
Diane: Jay’s nutty ex-wife from “Modern Family,” who takes a waitressing job in order to find herself.
Rebecca: “Kirstie Alley,” the fading actress from “Fat Actress,” leaves show business and takes a job managing a bar, where she sells her diet supplements on the side.
Norm: “Da Bears” guy from “Saturday Night Live,” trying to survive in Boston despite the difficulty of getting brats with his beer.
Cliff: The talking piggy bank from “Toy Story,” who’s magically taken human form and joined the Postal Service.
Carla: Zena, the sweet girl from “Taxi,” who gradually becomes hardened and cynical after working as a waitress for a month.
Frasier: The mayor from “Boss,” hitting on Diane while trying to think of new ways to destroy his enemies.
Lilith: The murderess Roxie Hart from the musical “Chicago,” whose prison-written book “A Cross-Sectional Study of Control Group Females With a Tendency Toward Self-Destruction Vis-a-Vis Damaging Relationships With Members of the Opposite Sex” was changed by her editor to “Good Boys, Bad Girls.”
Woody: Roy Munson, the sad-sack bowler from “Kingpin,” who repeatedly leads losing competitions against Gary’s Old Towne Tavern.
No… just, NO.
Californication –
Sam – Hank moody
Diane – Moody’s ex-wife
Rebecca Howe – the actress from last season – well endowed
Carla – Marcy (runkles ex-wife)
Coach/woody- Lew ashby
Cliff – runkle
Norm – Stu
Frasier – angus McFadden – writer from early seasons
Lilith – Carla gugino (lawyer from last year)
Gary – rob Lowe (Eddie Nero)
This was a quick attempt. This show gives you more choices to play with than any other. The best cast would come from californication hands down.
BENT:
Sam: David Walton (Pete)
Diane: Amanda Peet
Norm: JB Smoove (Clem)
Cliff: Jeffrey Tambor
Woody: Jeese Plemmons (Gary)
Carla: Margo Harshman (Screwsie)
Frasier: Matt Letscher (Ben)
I’ve got no one to play Coach – could go with Pasha D. Lychnikoff (Vlad), but you don’t need a Coach and a Woody. Also don’t need a Rebecca if you have a Diane. We’ll just pick this reboot up after Coach died and before Shelley Long left to not become a movie star.
Good one, but I’d flip your Norm and Cliff
and maybe switch Letscher to to be Cheer’s Gary and have Larry Miller (Peet’s boss) be Frasier.
Cheers – Talk Show host edition
Sam: Letterman
Diane: Oprah
Rebecca: Rosie
Coach: Conan
Norm: Kimmel
Cliff: Ferguson
Woodie: Fallon
Carla: Ellen
Frasier – Colbert
Gary – Stewart
Paul – Leno
I posted something similar recently in a thread about Bent (no, I’m not crying “scoop!” [Simmons gets credit there], and yes I have a life, it just revolves heavily around TV :) Some fans of that show were lamenting the fact that NBC treated it so poorly while favoring less deserving shows. Bent has some good chemistry going with its cast, so I thought a good way for NBC to save face (after Bent’s inevitable demise) would be to transfer at least some of it’s cast over to a Cheers reboot. David Walton and Amanda Peet would make a great Sam & Rebecca, JB Smoove (?) a good Norm, and Jeffery Tambor a good Coach.
I just caught up with Bent and I really like it a lot.
Somebody want to give Studio 60 a try? I’d do it, but I’m afraid I’d end up blowing my head off with a shotgun before finishing.
Matthew Perry as Sam
Sarah Paulson as Diane
Steven Weber as Cliff
Bradley Whitford as Norm
Amanda Peet as Rebecca
Ed Asner as Coach
Nathan Corddry as Woody
D.L. Hughley as Carl(a)
Timothy Busfield as Paul
Simon Helberg as Frasier
Camille Chen as Lilith
Original SNL:
Sam: Chevy Chase
Diane: Jane Curtin
Norm: John Belushi (I’d be open to casting Al Franken here to free up Belushi as an amazing Andy Andy)
Cliff: Dan Aykroyd
Carla: Gilda Radner
Rebecca: Laraine Newman (I’ve had Jane, Gilda and Laraine in each of the female roles. In general, the men were much easier to cast.)
Coach: George Coe
Woody: Bill Murray
Frasier: Garrett Morris? He does have the opera knowledge.
Gary: Michael O’Donoghue
Clay Davis as Norm? Not a perfect fit, but you’d get:
BAR: NORM!!!
CLAY: SHEEEEE****T!
Sam: Angel
Diane: Buffy
Rebecca: Cordelia
Cliff: Gunn
Norm: Lorne
Carla: Spike
Frasier: Wesley
Lilith: Fred
Woody: Connor
Coach: Doyle
Angel, an attractive man with a famous past now running a business. He is also a former addict. He surrounds himself with delicious drinks, but does not give in to temptation.
Buffy, new girl in town. She comes from spoiled upbringing and can be a stubborn know-it-all, but she’s on her own with responsibilities now and Angel helps her by giving her some help. He and Buffy have an obvious chemistry, but they part ways.
Cordelia is the new girl in Angel’s life who is very focused on profit. She’s headstrong, charming, and determined and though the Angel/Buffy romance is well-remembered, she and Angel have a good relationship, too.
Gunn is just always there, making one liners and talking a good game. He’s the muscle (and the mind).
Lorne’s the life of the party.
Spike’s the sassy one.
Wesley’s annoying at first, but grows on you. Smartest one in the room.
Fred is Lilith… because Fred needs to be in here somewhere. Why not as the equally smart Lilith?
Connor is the new kid in town who comes from a place where modern civilization seems farfetched. (Groosalugg fits too, but Connor’s a cast member)
Doyle is the man who has Angel’s back for the first few seasons. He sometimes knows things, sometimes doesn’t, but he’s there for you and helped get the place started up and running.
Winnie the Pooh:
Sam: Christopher Robbin
Dianne: Kanga
Rebecca: Rabbit
Norm: Tigger
Woody: Pooh Bear
Cliff: Piglet
Frasier: Owl
Carla: Eeyore
Coach: Gopher
You win. This one made me laugh out loud for reals.
Deadwood. This is kind of easy.
Sam: Al Swearingen, but I’d accept Sol Starr
Diane: Alma
Coach/Woody: Dan Dorrity/Johnny
Carla: Trixie
Norm: Calamity Jane
Cliff: Con Stapleton
Frasier: Seth Bullock
Lillith: Mrs. Isringhausen
Can I do a movie?
Big Lebowski
Sam: Jackie Treehorn
Dianne: Maude
Rebecca: Bunny
Norm: The Dude
Cliff: Walter Sobchak
Woody: Donny
Carla: The Jesus
Frasier: The Big Lebowski
Lilith: Brant
Paul: The Stranger
I like The Jesus as Carla. Nobody F**ks with with either.
Hey, it was a goof guy!