Remembering James Gandolfini and Tony Soprano

James Gandolfini, whose performance as Tony Soprano forever transformed the way we thought about the TV characters we invited into our living room, has died suddenly while on vacation in Rome. He was 51.
As the star of “The Sopranos,” what was so amazing about Gandolfini wasn’t so much the way he looked – TV had had overweight and/or balding leading men before (and at the start, Tony wasn’t that big) – but the way that he acted. He was a mobster, and an unapologetic one. Tony Soprano took what he wanted, rarely cared about who was hurt in the process, and at times was more animal than man.
We had been told all our lives that we would not watch an ongoing series about such a man. A bruising, foul-mouthed giant with a dent in his forehead was the villain, not the protagonist. TV had always made compromises, always made sure that “flawed” heroes were ultimately redeemable and lovable.
Tony Soprano was not. And we loved him, often despite ourselves.
Much of the credit for the show, and the character, comes from “Sopranos” creator David Chase, but Chase has said that Tony wasn’t fully-formed until Gandolfini was cast in the role.
The Jersey-born Gandolfini was one of three finalists for the role, along with fellow character actor Michael Rispoli and E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt. Van Zandt was eliminated quickly, but as then-HBO president Chris Albrecht told me when I interviewed him for my book, the show could have gone in two different directions based on the final choice.
“Rispoli was great,” Albrecht explained. “He was funnier than Jimmy, just because of the normal rhythms that he had. And we talked about it, and David said, ‘It”s a very different show if you put Rispoli in it or Jimmy in it, but the show I envisioned is the show that”s got Jimmy in it. It”s a much darker show with Jimmy in it.” I think we sat with that for a moment. ‘Dark” is not really a word you ever want to go for in television, but the other one was ‘more real.” So we cast Jimmy.”
Gandolfini “just inhabited the tone of the script,” Chase told me. “At one time, I had said that this thing could be like a live-action ‘Simpsons.’ Once I saw him do it, I thought, ‘No, that”s not right. It can be absurdist, it can have a lot of stupid s–t in it, but it should not be a live-action ‘Simpsons.'”
While filming the series pilot episode, a bit of Gandolfini improvisation forever cemented the tone of the series. In one of the episode’s final scenes, Tony discovers that his nephew Christopher (Michael Imperioli) has considered writing a screenplay about his life in the mob. The script directions said Tony would slap Christopher lightly across the face; Gandolfini instead picked up his smaller co-star to make abundantly clear how unhappy this development would make Tony.
“And I went, ‘All right, I got it. This is big s–t. This is serious,'” Chase recalled.
Chase, upon hearing the terrible news of Gandolfini’s passing, said in a statement, “He was a genius. Anyone who saw him even in the smallest of his performances knows that. He is one of the greatest actors of this or any time. A great deal of that genius resided in those sad eyes. I remember telling him many times, ‘You don’t get it. You’re like Mozart” There would be silence at the other end of the phone. For (wife) Deborah and (children) Michael and Lilliana this is crushing. And it’s bad for the rest of the world. He wasn’t easy sometimes. But he was my partner, he was my brother in ways I can’t explain and never will be able to explain.”
Gandolfini was an unknown when he took the part – if you’d noticed him at all before that, it was likely in a brief but memorable turn as a smiling gangster who fights with Patricia Arquette in “True Romance” – which meant we had no preconceptions about him or about Tony. Tony was who Chase (with that early unintentional prodding from Gandolfini) told us he was: a complicated, at times even empathetic, sociopath.
Tony Soprano was a monster, but an oddly relatable one. He struggled with his family, whether enduring the caustic disapproval of his mother or the misbehavior of his kids, and went to therapy to deal with panic attacks and a wide-ranging feeling of depression. But he also had no compunction about strangling a man to death while taking daughter Meadow on a college tour. He was vulnerable. He was charming. He was cruel and vindictive and angry and practically drowning in self-pity.
And Gandolfini played every facet of that character beautifully. When I heard the sudden, shocking news of his death, my mind immediately flooded with images of Tony Soprano at either his most horrible or human: Tony goading his sister Janice into rejecting the lessons of her anger management class because he can’t stand to see her happier than he is; Tony brawling with Ralphie Cifaretto over the death of the horse Pie-O-My; Tony asking his senile, mean Uncle Junior, “Don’t you love me?”; or Tony needling Janice and Bobby Bacala during the most violent Monopoly game ever played.
It was raw, astonishing work, year in and year out. It turned Gandolfini from an unknown into an icon, in a transformation he was never comfortable with. I’ve encountered many actors who are aloof about dealing with the press out of a sense of ego; Gandolfini’s unease seemed to come from a more genuine place. This was new to him, and too much. Early in the run of the series, he sent Christmas cards to TV critics to thank them for the nice things they had written about the show, and even put his home address on the envelopes. Later, on a night when he was receiving an award from the Television Critics Association, I saw him surrounded by reporters who wanted to interview him; he looked like a cornered animal, and when he won again in later years, he sent a video message.
Because of that discomfort, I don’t know that Gandolfini was that disappointed that the movie business never knew what to do with him, either during or after the run of “The Sopranos.” He had small, often interesting parts – a gay hitman in “The Mexican,” a moderate general in “In the Loop,” the frustrated father in Chase’s feature debut “Not Fade Away” – but always to the side of what the movie stars were doing. Some of this was typecasting – several times (most recently with “Zero Dark Thirty”), I heard moviegoers laugh in recognition at Tony Soprano popping up in the middle of somebody else’s movie – but also the difficulty of finding anything close to the perfect alchemy of actor and role that Gandolfini found with Tony Soprano. He was, again, a character actor, and a great (if underused) one.
And his work on the show made possible Vic Mackey, Al Swearengen, Walter White, Don Draper and every complicated, riveting anti-hero (or worse) who followed him. “The Sopranos” was an enormous hit, and told the business that the old rules need no longer apply.
Much has been written and argued about the last scene of “The Sopranos.” Did Tony live? Was he shot in the back of the head by Members Only Guy? And, either way, why did David Chase construct that closing sequence and blackout that way? I’ve always been a believer in the “Tony lives” theory – that what Chase is showing us is the miserable, paranoid feeling that comes with life as Tony Soprano, and that his only punishment is a life that, like the Journey song playing on the jukebox at Holsten’s says, goes on and on and on and on.
I don’t know that I’m right about my theory, and Chase has made clear he’s never going to explain it himself. But as horrible a human being as Tony was, it gives me a small bit of comfort on this surprising, terrible day, to imagine Tony still alive, waddling out of his SUV and into the pork store, or calling up Dr. Melfi for one more shot at therapy.
James Gandolfini is dead, robbing us of several decades of amazing performances. Whatever happened when the lights turned out at Holsten’s, Gandolfini’s performance means that Tony Soprano will live forever.
Obscure? Hardly. He had done so many amazing supporting turns before he got “The Sopranos.” He took a unlikeable character, made him sympathetic and then made him into a monster. Amazing to watch (in the good years of the show).
ETOW – What percentage of Americans do you reckon could have told you James Gandolfini’s name before “The Sopranos”? I suspect lots of people would have recognized him from some of his supporting performances, but he was absolutely a relatively obscure actor before Tony.
-Daniel
99.99 % of the country had not idea who he was until he became Tony Soprano. I’d say he was obscure.
Why even feel the need to nitpick, EOTW?
Yeah, I don’t even know that he’d qualify for “Hey It’s that Guy!” status. I’ve seen Crimson Tide probably a dozen times and I couldn’t tell you who his character is even now.
99% of the country don’t watch good movies.
“In the good years”? Come on, stop. Sopranos never had a bad season. The seasons were either great or all-time great.
Beautiful words Alan. Encompasses the greater than life persona of a very private and kind man.
Why is my above comment posted under someone else’s name?
I was terribly saddened to hear this news. I felt like we knew Mr. Gandolfini because we had a rendezvous with him every Sunday night for many years.
He was in almost every scene of that show. I have re-watched the Sopranos more times than I can really keep track of, so I feel like I knew the man and knew his family. I am stunned by this. The most memorable character in television history is Tony Soprano.
Michael Corcoran
What a great article. Thank you Alan, James was the best tv actor of all time along with Bryan Cranston (in my opinion) and well, may he rest in peace.
That was a fantastic Obit. I don’t think there is anything else that needs to be said.
I completely agree with Alan. I dont know why people now always think that the bad guy has to die? It’s so annoying. In real life the bad guys usually survive. I thought the sopranos ending was perfect and is still to this day my favorite finale ever because it didn’t tie things up in a little bow but left us wondering.
It is a little strange that both of you believe that there is only one interpretation of the ending (his coming from someone who leans more on the “he died” theory). Either way, to post this on an obituary page is pretty ridiculous.
First and most important; RIP James Gandolfi. Condolences to family, friends and fans. Great obit, Alan… thoughtful and incisive.
Second; Rift – just because Alan thinks Tony lived is no reason to jettison his critiques – there are strong arguments made to Alan’s view that Tony lived.
Third; having said that, I think Tony’s dead.
Why? I admit I haven’t seen much of the Sopranos and don’t plan to (I have reasons) but was curious about the controversy surrounding the end, so I watched that bit (I know, I know… I promise I don’t usually do that but as I said, I have my reasons).
And having watched it, it seems fairly obvious to me that it’s Tony POV at the end. The shots of jacket man at the counter looking Tony’s way more than once, Tony being oblivious to him, jacket man passing tony to the toilet, the close up of Tony and then the last shot of 10 seconds of black, no more “Don’t Stop Believein'”, pretty much indicates to me that Tony was shot. At least to me. And my objective, uninvested four minutes of the Sopranos.
Other thoughts: I can understand after investing eight seasons into a character you’d want him to live and could make an argument to that effect, especially given the seeming ambiguity of that final scene. Also – “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been stuck in my head ever since – especially since it was reinforced by it’s use in the most recent Anchorman 2 trailer!
I think he lived. Don’t have much doubt about it.
RIP. His performances will live on…
Maybe not the best place to discuss this, but I agree with Alan’s “Tony lives’ theory and then some. As Alan and others have mentioned, David Chase was always annoyed with his audience. I think it was not only because we still loved Tony after all the horrible things he did, but also I feel as if he was annoyed that he was creating a complex show about a mob boss in need of therapy and with real family problems, but the all the wider audience cared about was who was going to get whacked next. And that’s why the last scene cut to black as it did. Bobby talks about it earlier in that season–when you die, everything just goes black. It couldn’t have been Tony that died in that last scene–that wasn’t the point of view. Rather, Chase finally whacked the audience.
I love Alan Sepinwall’s fitting tribute.
And I love David Chase’s choice of endings. It seems especially appropos now.
“The Sopranos” audience was dropped suddenly into Tony’s life, in the pilot episode, and was shut out just as abruptly when the meter on the series’ proverbial “funhouse” viewer ran out. That moment was unmistakably foreshadowed by Tony’s dream in the “Funhouse” episode, when his coin operated tower viewer expired without warning. And what faithful viewer can say we weren’t told and shown, multiple times, you don’t see it coming?
That’s precisely how news of Jim Gandolfini’s death feels: surreal, unexpected, abrupt, premature, and unsettling.
A’salut and God bless, Mr. Gandolfini.
It’s never going to be in the first paragraph of anybody’s obituary, but I loved the delicate, graceful voice work he did for “Where The Wild Things Are.” Thanks, Alan, for including it.
Lovely tribute…I feel very sad for his family.
He was an excellent actor. The Sopranos changed my views on television completely. Gandolfini sold it to me along with Chase.
I feel like, we as an audience, are going to miss out on so many more performances because he’s gone.
Too young, talented…
He will be missed :(
I only started watching the Sopranos because the father of my girlfriend at the time was obsessed with it. Boy, am I glad I did though. Loved every minute of Tony and it’s sad to think we’ll never get to see his genius again. RIP
“All in all, I’d say it was a pretty good visit.”
My favorite line of the series when Tony says that to Janice outside Newark Penn Station in “The Knight in White Satin Armor.” I can’t imagine any other actor getting so much out of it or of the character.
He’s still so young I really can’t believe it. Great piece, Alan. It’s hard to think of an actor who has had a bigger impact on modern television. He will be missed.
Sad to hear the news.
By the way, he was great in the late 1990s era TV movie of 12 Angry Men.
The Sopranos was my first real introduction to quality American drama. I watched it as a 17 year old kid on a school night in Holland. It’s 4:20 AM as I write this, no way I can sleep now.
Alan, the first thing I thought to do when I heard the sad news was look to your site for a write up, as I was guessing, and hoping, that you would put some words and thoughts to the news. And the reason I thought of you was all those times I extended the feeling, enjoyment and luxury of thinking about this show by hungrily reading your recaps as soon as they were posted; and even commenting once in a while when I felt I had something to add, or that I needed to say. Thank you for all those times, and insights. And for always extending the conversations about the TV shows of our generation. Very much appreciated.
I can’t help feel that James’ passing is a page turning on that era, but I am cheered a little by having your post to contemplate and appreciate. James will be missed, and his portrayal of Tony may never be equalled.
Dan
That Christmas card story. Wow.
Heartbroken over the loss of this great talent. A very sad day. Gandolfini was a terrific actor and carried The Sopranos — Right up there in terms of The Great American Novel. So very sad and so poignant to know that he died in Rome. I hope his last days were happy ones in that beautiful and ancient city. I so looked forward to seeing what he might do next. His Tony Soprano was one for the ages. Haven’t felt this bereft over the loss of an artist since we lost Lennon.
His turn in Argo, which stole the film, had me eager for so much more. Total total bummer.
And his commitment and work in supporting the veterans and those wounded in our latest war venture were a testament to what a terrific person he was.
Very touching comment and true too. I’m terrible sad as well…Such a great lost…
Thanks for the reminder about his work for wounded veterans. What a glimpse that was of what this kind, humble, immensely talented man found important.
Argo?
Sorry but you’re thinking of Zero Dark Thirty where he played Leon Panettta. He was excellent in a small role.
Quite right! Thanks for the correction.
I’ve never commented before, but I identify you so strongly with The Sopranos that you were one of my first thoughts upon hearing this terrible news. Among Gandolfini’s many gifts was that his performance elevated television as art form, and that rising tide elevated television criticism.
Outstanding appreciation, Alan. Bravo.
So terrible sad…Just unbelievable…He was such a kind man and great actor… I watch all the seasons of The Sopranos until the end…and then, over and over again… He did from Tony an amazing character through the years… He will be missed very much… My heart goes with his family… :-(
Beautiful, Alan. Thank you for writing this. What a sad, untimely loss for his family, friends and fans.
My favorite Tony Soprano line. . .
“I know that every day is a gift. But does it always have to be brown socks?”
Later James. Thanks for the memories.
My first thought when my wife said James Gandolfini died was, “I hope he’s ‘internet’ and this is just another awful hoax”. When she confirmed it was real, my next thought was, check with Sepinwall. If he doesn’t have something, maybe it’s not true.
I’ve never been in such denial about a celebrities death before.
A block from my house there’s a pizzeria with a photo of James Gandolfini posing with some of his fans hanging on a wall. He has a big smile on his face and he seems as thrilled to be sharing that moment with them as they are.
Like a lot of people I first noticed him in True Romance, and even though I didn’t catch his name I never forgot that face and how that performance turned a small part into something truly special. And then came The Sopranos and he gave a performance so rich and brimming with life that it changed what we thought a drama could accomplish on television. It’s not surprising that so many couldn’t see anyone but Tony Soprano when Gandolfini showed up on screen. That’s how utterly true his performance felt. People will theorize and debate over The Sopranos for decades to come, but James Gandolfini’s greatness is something unquestionable. I wish there was more of it to come.
I like that image of Tony soldiering on through life against all the odds. Thanks for that, Alan.
I throw my True Romance DVD in once a year and always look forward to the scene with him. Truly a sad loss.
I was looking for your thoughts as soon as I heard, Alan. Thank you for your reflection on this fine actor.
Thanks Alan for this warm and well-written tribute. I wish his family peace in this difficult time.
Thanks for this article, Alan. Under extraordinary circumstances, you managed to mark the occasion with depth, context, and a proper tribute to the loss of an amazing performer. The man who gave the performance of a generation, in my opinion.
(and Dan, thanks for enduring some of the commenters – most of which didn’t even deserve your polite push-back)
It’s time to go take some peyote in the desert with a Journey greatest hits’ CD and a blu-ray of the complete Sopranos.
RIP Tony.
Thanks Alan. He was such an amazing actor and a sweet lovely man, I can’t believe he’s gone. He was so much MORE than Tony Soprano but he left us that as a legacy. RIP Jimmy.
The Sopranos – ‘Join The Club’ ending
I feel like a heel for being so selfish.
Instead of thinking about the tragic loss of life at so young an age and the grief his family and friends feel, I am sad because he won’t be around to entertain me any more.
Tony Soprano was one of the most terrifying characters I have ever seen. I have had nightmares (plural) about Tony going to kill me. James Gondolfini brought this character to life in so many ways. I would become extremely anxious watching the show when I know he was about to erupt. That look on his face with his eyes half open is downright terrifying. It is no wonder he has become typecast in the role.
We have lost an incredible actor and from all accounts a wonderful person.
The bit about the Christmas cards was lovely. Thanks Alan : )
What a beautiful tribute Alan. I still cant belive we will will never have the pleasure of another James Gandolfini performance on our screens. I was so thrilled when HBO announced his new series and I’m so very sad we will never get it.
I agree with the others that people should not be arguing the Sopranos finale. It is not the time or place. The Sopranos was important and wonderful for so many reasons, only one of which is that it proved that television was a medium where truly great art could be produced. The driving force at the center of this magnificent piece of art was the performance by James Gandolfini. He brought to life a character that in theory, should be reviled, and yet, he was so amazing the audience couldn’t get enough of him.
The point of great art is to provoke discussion and allow for various interpretations based on an individuals own thoughts and experiences. In that sense, the Sopranos finale, as well as James Gandolfini’s performance as Tony Soprano, delivered in spades. Regardless of how you interpret the ending, the fact that people still discuss it after all these years as feverishly as if it happened yesterday proves what a truly powerful piece of art David Chase and James Gandolfini produced.
But today isn’t for an artistic discussion. Today is for discussing what great actor and man James Gandolfini was, and I don’t think anyone would argue that he was truly extraordinary as both.
Brilliant actor! Brilliant performance as Tony Soprano!
Nice piece. Linked on Sprawler: sprawler.tumblr.com
Think I’ll walk over to Holsten’s today and get some onion rings, “The best in da’ state.” RIP Mr. Gandolfini. Great write up Alan.
I think the only reason the end of the series was left ‘open’ was so that they could do a movie. Without Toni, there is no movie and Chase will probably admit “Tony got whacked” at some point in the future.
I’ve never understood Alan’s optimism, and of course one of the wonders of the ending is that it allows it, but given the way Chase ‘whacked’ us over the head with Bobby’s thoughts on death (twice) and even gave us the lite version with The Haircut, the series was left far from open IMO.
RIP and condolences to those who loved him. His talent was such that I sort of count myself among that number, as I’m sure millions of others do even though we only knew him through his work.
There were great TV actors before James Gandolfini, but in retrospect I cant think of any character before Tony Soprano that was as complex, nuanced, and multifaceted. Gandolfini in 1999 with Chase, paved the way for many complex TV characters to follow, from Walter White, to Don Draper to Omar and McNulty. I cant think of a precursor, but maybe someone can offer one up. There were certainly plenty of great performances (from the cast of West Wing all the way back to Carol O’Connor), but I cant think of one that required such emotional range as well as the ability to be both bigger than life, and smaller than anyone else all in the same hour.
Last night I was just finishing watching “Here’s Johnny” and then heard the news. My heart just sank after especially after the end of that very emotional episode to her Mr. Gandalfini passed. Only 51? Feeg’s comment about “the boy king” really was on mark… Tony always seemed older than a guy in his 40’s. RIP James – “He’d never become a varsity athlete”
What a lovely tribute. I am struck with how young he was when he started the Sopranos. I didn’t know that.
Although “Killing Them Softly” met with mixed reviews, I thought the film was at a minimum more interesting than most, and better than many. Most importantly, Gandolfini’s performance was remarkable! RIP Tony
he never had the makings of a varsity athlete
Bigger than life! There are stars on the walk of fame, then there are footprints left on the souls of an audience. MASH, All In the Family………Sopranos. James Gandolfini left a very large footprint.
Tremendous read.
To any commenters criticizing Alan’s article, which is one person’s point of view on an actual human being who lost their life…stop. This isn’t a critique of a television show.
Then, if you STILL feel the need to criticize and interject your opinions, simply write your own article about the man.
Gandolfini was a genius, but it was TV selling the COD sociopathy. The used a saint to sell tv pain-killers; it’s a beautiful thing for the children, the moral dissonance keeping the violence with us forever, just making a living.
Applause… as usual. A great, great tribute.
Thank you, A.S.
In the wake of losing a man and artist who meant so much to so many people it’s regrettable that so many felt compelled to bicker and quibble over the end of a television show. And yet, in a strange way, that too can be seen as a tribute to James Gandolfini. The fact that so many are still so passionate about the great masterpiece of his acting career is a testament to it’s power and impact. Still, it’s the end of a very real life that we should keep in mind, and when the shock of his loss has faded we can return to his work and enjoy it for all it’s complexity and ambiguity. Tony Soprano is always going to be here with us.
Nicely done. Caught the essence of the man. I saw him in Gods of Carnage and loved it.