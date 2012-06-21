Reminder: ‘Wilfred’ is back tonight at 10:30

I had no plans to write anything in advance of the return of FX’s “Wilfred” tonight at 10:30, since I already have a review of the first episode ready to go at 11. But then I realized that, like me, many of you may be surprised to realize that A)FX is airing a new “Wilfred” episode a week before its other heavily-promoted premieres (“Anger Management,” “Louie,” Russell Brand’s talk show), and B)FX is airing this new episode outside of the usual 10 p.m. “Wilfred” timeslot.

I go into some speculation as to why that is in my review of the episode – which FX is referring to as a “sneak preview,” even though, story-wise, it picks up after the events of last season’s finale, and before the events of next week’s episode – but for those of you who don’t follow me on Twitter but like the show, consider this a public service to reduce the number of “But I didn’t know it was back yet!” comments tonight.

Here’s a trailer for this “sneak preview” – which I’ve been reminded is already up on Hulu (but please refrain from any plot-specific comments until tonight’s post goes up) – including a glimpse of guest star Robin Williams: