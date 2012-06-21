Reminder: ‘Wilfred’ is back tonight at 10:30

I had no plans to write anything in advance of the return of FX’s “Wilfred” tonight at 10:30, since I already have a review of the first episode ready to go at 11. But then I realized that, like me, many of you may be surprised to realize that A)FX is airing a new “Wilfred” episode a week before its other heavily-promoted premieres (“Anger Management,” “Louie,” Russell Brand’s talk show), and B)FX is airing this new episode outside of the usual 10 p.m. “Wilfred” timeslot.
I go into some speculation as to why that is in my review of the episode – which FX is referring to as a “sneak preview,” even though, story-wise, it picks up after the events of last season’s finale, and before the events of next week’s episode – but for those of you who don’t follow me on Twitter but like the show, consider this a public service to reduce the number of “But I didn’t know it was back yet!” comments tonight.
Here’s a trailer for this “sneak preview” – which I’ve been reminded is already up on Hulu (but please refrain from any plot-specific comments until tonight’s post goes up) – including a glimpse of guest star Robin Williams:
I’m very confused as to how airing the season premiere a week early counts as a “sneak preview” – especially when you’re apparently continuing with the season the next week. Isn’t that just starting early? Regardless, I’m excited to have this back. I’ve been holding off on watching it online so I can minimize the wait between episodes.