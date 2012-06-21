Reminder: ‘Wilfred’ is back tonight at 10:30

#Elijah Wood #Wilfred
06.21.12 6 years ago

I had no plans to write anything in advance of the return of FX’s “Wilfred” tonight at 10:30, since I already have a review of the first episode ready to go at 11. But then I realized that, like me, many of you may be surprised to realize that A)FX is airing a new “Wilfred” episode a week before its other heavily-promoted premieres (“Anger Management,” “Louie,” Russell Brand’s talk show), and B)FX is airing this new episode outside of the usual 10 p.m. “Wilfred” timeslot. 

I go into some speculation as to why that is in my review of the episode – which FX is referring to as a “sneak preview,” even though, story-wise, it picks up after the events of last season’s finale, and before the events of next week’s episode – but for those of you who don’t follow me on Twitter but like the show, consider this a public service to reduce the number of “But I didn’t know it was back yet!” comments tonight.

Here’s a trailer for this “sneak preview” – which I’ve been reminded is already up on Hulu (but please refrain from any plot-specific comments until tonight’s post goes up) – including a glimpse of guest star Robin Williams:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elijah Wood#Wilfred
TAGSDorian BrownELIJAH WOODFiona GubelmanJASON GANNWILFRED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP