Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘4:00 PM – 5:00 PM’

A quick review of tonight's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as I splash a little water on you…
After a few episodes in a row that demonstrated the power of this pared-down format, “4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.” was “24” back to a lot of its old tricks – and I do mean a lot. The last few episodes had kept things very simple, even at times leaving Jack out of play to focus on things that mattered. This was a very cluttered hour, with not only too many things happening, but too many of the same dumb things that “24” used to have to do all the time to make its way through a 24-episode season. So we got the revelation that this year's CIA mole (or, at least, the first of potentially several CIA moles) is Steve Navarro, we got Mark getting into trouble for the forged presidential signature he sent over to the Russians, we got Simone wasting time and getting badly injured in dealing with her sister-in-law and niece. And we got the first dumb plot twist courtesy of Heller's dementia, as the British prime minister decides he can't trust Heller or the plan with Jack (which, in fairness, would sound insane to anyone who is not a viewer of “24”) and sends an MI5 team in to potentially screw up the undercover op and endanger Jack and Kate.
There was an awful lot to induce wincing and the rolling of eyes… and yet, one of the things the season has done consistently well throughout is in establishing Kate as a worthy partner of Jack's. The moments focusing on Kate dealing with this lunatic and the danger he is going to keep putting her into were excellent, whether she was choosing to inject herself with the anesthetic or holding up under some really nasty torture. Now, a good chunk of that torture scene was cribbed directly from the first “Lethal Weapon” movie, up to and including Kate's method for taking out the one bad guy stupid enough to get close to her legs, but if you're going to steal, steal from the best and then give it to Yvonne Strahovski to perform.
This was not an especially good episode of “24” of any vintage, and I'm worried that it's opening up too many new paths that we'll be forced to travel on for the next several episodes. But at the show's core, we have Jack and Chloe, and now Kate. I suffered through a lot of idiocy in original recipe “24” to watch Jack work, and I'm willing to expect a poor outing of a fundamentally uneven show given that we're already halfway through this season.
What did everybody else think?
I know it’s insanity to try and question the logic in 24, but I will anyways. With a drone already circling London and 5 more that will be there within a couple hours, why isn’t Heller on Air Force One, halfway back across there Atlantic by now?? Or at least 12 stories underground in a secure government facility? They seem distractingly cavalier with his safety.
Possibly because it’s a stealth drone circling London, one that even the Americans can’t track, and Lady Stark could fire on Heller — whose location inside the American embassy is known — if he tried to leave. Or maybe Heller could get away but Catelyn would unleash holy hell on London with every missile from every drone, permanently poisoning the US-UK “special relationship” and Heller’s desire (stated in the premiere) to keep its Air Force base inside the UK open.
@Yolatrendoid:
Also how would it look like that if an American President running from the British abandoning them? That would hurt the special relationship too. It is not really the American’s fault but it is their equipment being hijacked so it would
Oh and the drones aren’t likely armed with air to air missiles, only air to surface missiles so Air Force One should be safe
I am submitting and watching 24: LAD again b/c it’s the summer and there is nothing else on TV.
But I can’t help but notice that Alan is writing up at least partial reviews/thoughts.
I’m fairly certain the only reason that Alan is writing his thoughts on 24 is because of Yvonne Strahovski…because you know, we all still love her from Chuck and owe it to her.
As long as Kate doesn’t end up in the British countryside trapped by a cougar, I’m fine. Okay … actually, I thought the episode was poorly paced, with a whole bunch of niggly details that made no sense. Periodically the old show would cut to commercial with something terrible about to happen, and this episode did as well, with Kate about to undergo a “Scandal”-style drill-bit interrogation. I also fail to see how on *earth* it took Kate five minutes or more to be revived with a shot of literal pure adrenaline — particularly considering it’s how Jack revived Chloe instantaneously in the season premiere — or, yet again, the electronic wizardry of Jack’s “invisible earpiece,” through which he and only he can hear Chloe (and which apparently isn’t detected by body scanners).
The “mole inside CTU/FBI/CIA twist” is, yes, entirely predictable at this point, but at least it has to do with a potentially interesting plot twist (what exactly happened to Kate’s husband Adam, who’s presumably been set up by Navarro, and who was on the other end of Navarro’s cloaked phone).
On the bright side, it looks like we will be spared the invoking of the 25th Amendment due to Heller’s ailment, if only because the season’s already half-over and it would take up far too much time. (Also, it’s unnecessary since the British PM can supersede — and *is* superseding — Heller’s demands at any time, which is normally why ’24’ has used the 25th Amendment plot device. Btw I’m suspicious of that blonde lass whispering in Stephen Fry’s ear…)
You know, I thought this episode was classic 24, and yes, the mole reveal was due, but there isn’t enough time in the rest of the season to drag it out.
They put the pedal to the metal this year, and I’m really enjoying the ride.
Anyone else wondering if Chloe is the one that is talking to Navarro? Did Miles die?
Yes, miles and Prescott (Chloe’s husband and son) died, they talked about it in the second or third episode
Sorry, thought you were talking about morris o Brian. idk about miles
The voice on the phone could have passed for Chloe’s husband’s.
Last week I was rooting for annoying bureaucrat Benjamin Bratt to get taken out by that missile, and when he wasn’t I was pretty sure why. After all the mockery and derision for that overused cliche, I have to wonder why the writers insisted on having a mole once again. A lot of this season consists of cover versions of 24’s greatest hits, but is “someone in the government turns out to be a secret baddie” one that anybody needed to hear again? And given the voice alteration Navarro’s contact used, it seems likely another established character will be revealed as a villain. Maybe Tate Donovan? Can we give Jack a good reason to choke that weasel out? Please? I’m so sick of him.
Kate continues to be awesome, and I still think 24 could do worse than have Yvonne Strahovski take up Jack’s mantle, hopefully in a version of 24 that can tear itself away from the well worn tropes it’s run into the ground.
Yes, CTU moles have been an overused cliche on this show. When the show had the plot point that CTU was disbanded for torturing suspects, I half-jokingly said that CTU should have been disbanded years before for thoroughly ineffective procedures in screening hires.
That said, I’m at least hoping that Navarro is spying for someone unconnected to Margot al-Harazi and her plot.
I’m glad you brought that up. What exactly do casting directors see in Tate Donovan? He annoys the bejesus out of me in nearly everything he’s in. Probably doesn’t help that he also seems to play the same weasely character over and over. Whack him Jack.
I’m kind of torn over a Kate spinoff. Yvonne is awesome and she’s killing it in this role. But I kind of want to see her do something different if she’s going to get the lead in a series. She’s very versatile (I saw her Broadway play back in December 2012), and can do a lot more than just play badass CIA agents.
I’ve been liking both the Kate character and Strahovski back in action mode, but I really hope there isn’t a spin-off series. I’ve been enjoying this incarnation of “24” in large part because I know it’s going to be gone after twelve episodes. So the stupid tropes like moles don’t bother me so much. They clearly can’t resist the tropes, though, so if the show came back in any prolonged way, I’m afraid it’d just be latter-day “24” again, and I grew to really dislike latter-day “24.”
SMREYNO – Ah, latter day 24. I don’t think I ever recovered from the cheap way they killed off Curtis. That season’s bleakness seemed to carry over all the way to the end of the series. Speaing of tropes, I always thought it was a mistake to let the show be taken over by the subject matter of terrorism. They could have had Jack become involved in something new, maybe involving conventional criminals or a military operation, anything but another ticking time bomb scenario. Granted, they got a lot of compelling television from ticking time bombs, but if they had transitoned to something different the last few seasons might be worth revisiting the way the first five are.
I have to admit that my main interest in a spinoff would be Strahovski rather than 24 itself. A lot of this miniseries has revolved around the sort of material that made me glad that the original run had come to an end.
BRIAN S – I’ve liked Tate Donovan in plenty of things. I was actually sad to see him go on Damages (in one of the saddest death scenes I can think of). It’s Mr. Audrey Raines I cannot stand.
I’m sure the established character Navarro was talking to was Tate Donovan’s character. But I also am kind of hoping it will be revealed to be Tony Almaeda. Also, I’m sure he’ll be wrapped up in the current threat, but a part of me also wonders if Navarro isn’t a mole (at least when it comes to the Al-harazi subplot) but is wrapped up in different things.
I thought the voice had some inflections that sounded just like Catelyn Stark (sorry, Margot al Hirazi … still can’t get used to that). If so perhaps she has been playing him, pretending to be someone a lot more important.
I can’t remember if it sounded British but if it was she would fit or Morris ….but Tony Almeida would be awesome!
Agree that 24 has a lot of cliches, but in a way that is part of the fun. I enjoy guessing who the mole is and watching the magic ear piece work for Jack and Chloe. Then I try not to dwell on the sheer implausibility of it all. I thought it was a pretty tense episode and the torture and the following scenes to be pretty great.
It’s over for me. Damn if I’m going to waste my time watching this ridiculous/disgusting show any more. The FOX network’s depiction of ruthless torturers and killers is so flat and stupid that it’s evil just on the basis of its banality alone. I didn’t waste time on the last years of 24’s original run and four hours of this new edition has already lost all momentum.
Well it’s been 6 hours, but good riddance!
And the bad guys, or the ones behind the bad guys, are ALWAYS white-yeah, just like real life, when 99% of the terrorists are islamic fundamentalists!
Even though 24’s “mole of the week” routine always used to drive me nuts, I have to admit that this season, I kind of missed it, and therefore, when the Law and Order guy turned out to be a mole, it gave me a nice warm feeling, like the return of an old friend.
One thing I absolutely loved tonight was the look on Jack’s face when Kate unhesitatingly plunged the syringe into her neck. He seemed to be in awe, as if he was thinking, “At last I’ve met a woman who might be even crazier than I am.”
I actually thought this was one of the more obvious moles in 24’s history. I knew it from the first episode when he mentioned that he was a friend of Kate’s husband and felt equally betrayed. I was hoping to be wrong, but It became even clearer after the repeated mentions of how great Kate is and how could this have possibly happened right under her nose.
I think the, hands down, most obvious mole in 24 history was Aisha Tyler. When she first showed up they should have just had her introduce herself with, “Hi, I’m the new mole.”
Putting hardass pilot Sarah Walker (and let’s face it, that’s basically what Kate is; with her husband playing the role of Bryce offscreen) in the same universe as Jack Bauer is kind of a brilliant idea. What stupid, ridiculous bullshit are we going to do that will work through super human feats of torture resistance, marksmanship, hand to hand combat, and pure unadulterated bluffing this hour?
The other stuff was fairly hit or miss, though I’m still enjoying Prime Minister Stephen Fry.
I knew there was going to be another mole but I thought it was going to be Kate. No matter how nutty “24” gets I’m addicted to it.
I was expecting Benjamin Bratt to be blown up by the drone strike last week and now I’m really wishing he was. I suppose this could turn out surprisingly entertaining, but given previous mole travails, I’m not optimistic this will be anything more than an unnecessary distraction.
Letting Yvonne Strahovski show off was fun, but after a certain episode of a certain show last night, that torture scene wasn’t exactly fun to watch, especially since I’ve seen 24 randomly kill off characters I’d started to grow attached to in the past.
So is John Boyega’s character out of the picture, or will he show back up somehow again? I know he’s not a major star, but he seems recognizable enough (Attack the Block, Marvel buzz before this and now he’s in Star Wars) that he wouldn’t get an inconsequential role, though I’m not sure what else they’d need him for.
That said, I’ll only really get down on this abbreviated season if they start making Prime Minister Stephen Fry look unnecessarily meddlesome and/or reckless as time goes on.
Why were the MI5 Armed response team so weak for? They didn’t have the proper kit or the weapons. And I don’t think they would call out M I 5
The Navarro as a mole thing didn’t seem tired to me for a few reasons:
1) In 9 seasons, the director of CTU/FBI has never been the mole. It’s always been someone below him/her
2) The mole plot doesn’t have a direct connection to Margot (yet), so it doesn’t necessarily affect the pursuit of her and actually starts to pay off the long-teased Morgan subplot.
3) Speculation – I always think if they show a wedding ring, it matters. The ring was clearly visible while he was on the phone. The way the other voice talked about not being able to protect Navarro, I think he might be doing these things under duress. So I don’t think he’s a full-blown mole, like Katee Sackhoff was in Season 8
One more note. I like Kate/Strahovski, but I don’t think she’s far and away Jack’s best female counterpart. Alan, I know you only sort of watched seasons 7 and 8, but Renee Walker was excellent. First, with how she tried to imitate Jack and his torturing ways, but then was deeply affected by it…and then, in her second season, becoming a complete, remorseless hard ass. Annie Wersching is a great actress…she should do more on TV.
I think the producers are trying to ignore seasons 7 and 8, beyond the Russian tension, because they weren’t as beloved as the first 5. But I’m holding out hope that Allison Taylor makes an appearance for some reason. She was easily the best president, after David Palmer, and Cherry Jones was probably the best actress the show has used. Those last two seasons are criminally under-rated.
Oh, one more thing…I don’t mind the Heller dementia plot. Even though it can be an easy cop out or plot device, it’s new to 24. And after 9 seasons, I welcome anything new. Plus William Devane is gold.
I agree about the mole story line. At first it was more of a ‘not this again.’ The fact it has nothing to connect with the terrorist plot, makes it curious to me. Who was Navarro talking to? Why did they frame Kate’s husband? Was it more about her or the husband? It’s a bit different from the usual ‘moles’ in the past, that I can remember anyway.
The last 20 minutes or so of this episode was a shot of a adrenaline for me. There’s really nothing like it on television.
Look, we all knew coming in that “24” wasn’t going to fundamentally change. So there are going to be moles and absurd side plots like the sister and her daughter. However, at least the 12 episode format has forced those stories to be resolved in a hurry. In past seasons, we would have spent at least 2 episodes watching Simone struggle with what to do with the sister/daughter combo.
So, as long as the show continues to move quickly through the silly plots, I’m all-in. Solid B B+ episode.
Yeah, at least this season you don’t have dwell on how stupid the plot line might be because it’s resolved in 15 minutes. And why would they suspect the husband of telling his sister and/or his niece anything?!?! “Hey sis, we’re plotting to blow up London tomorrow, but don’t leave town because that would be suspicious.”
As soon I saw Navarro on the roof I was screaming nooooo cause I knew he was gonna be introduced as the mole. I really thought they are not going in that direction this time, but it could make more sense than before with Logan or Dana Walsh.
No, it was great! I especially loved the moment when CTU Agent Sarah Walker plunged the hypodermic into her own neck (and Jack’s astonished reaction)!
He looked so astonished I thought he was going to say no no thats the fatal poison vial for the terrorists, this is the profofol, much advertised by Michael Jackson
This week was particularly ridiculous in comparison to the others throughout the season. Jack’s plan seems awfully short sighted and not all that well thought through, and the fact that the arms dealers conveniently have adrenaline on hand is really pushing it. And of course the PM’s sudden lack of faith (not even an episode/hour to let it stew) is also a stretch. But 24 remains strong because of its energy, its pacing and its characters. It’s bonkers, but it’s stylish and riveting in ways I still think few action TV shows like it have captured.
Yvonne Strahovski is already in demand. She is so versatile and talented. She can pick her projects, be it a 24 spin-off, Dexter and Chuck movies, Manhattan Nocturne, there has got to be a Marvel or D.C character for her to play, a Variety show or a live theater production. Her College Humor parody was terrific. We fans demand more Yvonne!
Hopefully they kill Margot soon and whoever navaro was talking to (probably the chief of staff) becomes the new, more dangerous villain, not the chief of staff but someone who is controlling him. Also I know no one else agrees with me but I’d love to see tony come back.
I don’t really like Kate, to be fair I didn’t exactly like Renee either, but I’d have to say Renee is the better of the two-and they are more or less the same characters.
I was also hoping they’d kill some of the CIA guys, including navaro. Hopefully navaro being a mole will reveal another greater villain that takes Margot out of the picture. There are six episodes left and I hope they don’t draw it out with Margot.
And why are they focusing so little on Chloe? She was my second favorite character and one of the most important during the regular show and last night she had two scenes and that was it. Hopefully she gets more into the story.
I love it. It’s a fun popcorn show, and these episodes have a lot more energy than the ones from the last few seasons.
I’m enjoying this season, and I feel that it finally shifted into high gear in this episode. I’m one of the 24 fans who was thrilled when this encore season was announced, in lieu of a promised movie. I didn’t expect a miracle, I just expected that I would once again get to see Jack in action in an adrenaline-inducing format. As another commenter writes, it’s a fun popcorn show. It’s not realistic, but neither is Game of Thrones. It can be predictable, but I think unique and original plot twists are finite. As to who the voice is on the other end of the phone speaking to Navarro, I won’t be surprised if it’s Adrian Cross played by Michael Wincott. And I think that mainly because I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything where Wincott did not play a villainous character. It was great to see Aksel Hennie (who starred in the Norwegian thriller Headhunters) in this episode of 24.
I thought it was the best episode of this new series of 24 yet. I have loved every bit of it so far. I am glad Jack is back!
I have always found it a bit strange that every season people are frustrated by the “illogic” of “24”. I think by now it should be clear that it is deliberate by the writers and producers. It is not supposed to be taken seriously like “The Americans” or even with some of the plausibility of “Homeland” or even the whimsy of “Covert Affairs”. I think it should be regarded as an American James Bond franchise. Do anyone get frustrated by the silliness of James Bond?
I usually agree with Alan but this time I feel much differently about the latest 24 episode. I loved the action, plot twists, moles, mayhem, etc. This is the 24 we know and love. And Kate Morgan is fantastic.
It’s interesting the difference a couple of years can make. Where once I would roll my eyes at “yet another mole”, the returned 24 pulls the trick and I’m like, “Guys, it’s the MOLE!”
Totally disagree dude, it’s classic 24. So many things happening just like hello the real world. Jack is back and everyone is loving it!!!!!! And my girl Chloe with her uncanny intellectual abilities and dry personality, just how we like her.
What real world do you live in because in mine terrorist plots don’t occur over a 3 hour period. And the counterterrorist organization isn’t constantly overrun with moles.
So were the producers just lying about this season taking up 24 hours? Because next week is episode 7 and it’s the 7th hour in a row. At this point I’m starting to wonder if they just decided to do 12 hours in a row, or if I missed it when they said that they changed their minds about skipping some down hours.
I’ve had the same doubt for some time, now. At first it was said that they would be skipping hours, then I thought they might divide the season in 6 straight hours + 12 hours timelapse + 6 straight hours, but now I have no idea anymore.
Well right now they’re still doing night shoots at the halfway point in shooting the final two episodes. People are speculating that either a time jump will occur during the final episode (ie: they jump from 10:45PM to 10:45AM before the finale commercial break), or there’s going to some some travel involved late in the season.
Fucking awesome episode.
I think the President’s dementia could be caused by his medication.
My best assessment of this season is that I enjoy the show exponentially more now that I only watch it while working out. As a television show, it’s mediocre at best. As a tool to help time move along quickly while I ride an exercise bike, it does the job quite nicely.
The biggest plausibility hole at present, in my view, is the Brits allowing the U.S. to run a covert op on UK soil. Surely they’d insist on at least taking charge, and they should have home field advantage in pulling it off.