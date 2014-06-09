Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘5:00 PM – 6:00 PM’

A quick review of tonight's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as I put you out into the field…
There's an old saying about suspense, usually attributed to Alfred Hitchcock, saying that action is if a bomb blows up, while suspense is when the audience knows that the bomb is there and could go off at any time. Though “24” has plenty of action, its design is built more around suspense, both because the writers need to pull the audience along for 12-24 episodes of story, and because once the explosions start, the story changes rapidly.
Up until now, London has been under threat of a terrorist attack, but now Margot has fired missiles at a hospital and into London traffic in an attempt to kill her daughter before she can talk to authorities. (Margot's too myopic and paranoid to realize that these very actions are making it more and more likely that Simone will betray her.) And when you see parts of a hospital exploding, and see victims wandering around missing limbs or literally being on fire, it turns this into a very different season – or should, anyway. Sometimes on “24,” terrorist activity generates panic in the streets, which only makes Jack's job harder, but other times – say, the nuking of Valencia – the world around Jack seems to keep functioning more or less normally. We're deep enough into the season without having skipped an hour that I imagine a very big time jump is coming (possibly skipping all 12 necessary hours in one go), which would in theory allow the show to skip over the period when all of London would rightfully be going crazy because missiles have been fired at hospitals. But we'll see.
As for the rest of the episode, Navarro being a mole now ties in with the Open Cell storyline, as we find out that Adrian Cross was the one who sold national secrets, and not Kate's husband. It's a little disappointing to have Cross do a full heel turn, if only because it's so much the obvious thing to do, and also justifies all of Jack's contempt for what Chloe has been doing of late. But it now gives Chloe some big stakes in the story, since I'm guessing her mentor Cross is the one who turned her into the CIA in the first place. And William Devane continues to be terrific, even if all the material surrounding Heller (the Alzheimer's, Mark forging his signature on the rendition order) remains sketchy.
What did everybody else think? Did all the missile vs. car action excite you, or did it make Margot seem like a much less imposing threat, given that she couldn't kill Simone and is sabotaging herself without realizing it?
Well I can say that giants pulling a wooly mammoth towards a giant ice wall looked more realistic than London building explosions. Yeesh, awful effects on 24 tonight.
Game of Thrones had a budget difference of about $6-7 million though.
Are we sure that there will definitely be a time jump? Isn’t it possible the show will simply just be 13 straight hours. Who says it has to cover a whole 24 hour period?
Everyone involved has said that the 12 episodes will still cover 24 hours.
Well I guess thats who says. Fair enough. I suspect a flight to the US might be in our future.
Yeah, I think they saved the time jump for the very end of the season, allowing for possible travel. They were doing night shoots all last week and they have only a week or so left of filming.
Did Jack just happen to find the one car in the hospital’s parking lot with a non-British steering wheel? The steering wheel was on the left side of the car, if I’m not mistaken.
There are a good number of cars in the UK with Left-Hand-Drive. While most are on the right some companies are to cheap to produce 2 versions of the same car to appease 1 market.
Anybody know what kind of car that left hard drive one was? A new Chrysler?
It was product placement for the new Chrysler. They ran commercial for it just before the attack at a hospital. Chrysler probably don’t even make a right-hand version of this car.
Very, very few cars in the UK are LHD, that’s the reason we have so few American cars as the factories don’t make RHD. Japanese cars are always made in RHD, and all European manufacturers make both L&R. I can only imagine it was a marketing ploy by whoever makes that car.
We can groan about the plot holes: why Heller and any other remotely important person wasn’t long ago whisked away from London, why Generic CIA data guy is dumb enough to pick up a mysterious package and tell no one in the middle of a terrorist attack, why the orphaned child was left alone in a hospital given her mother was murdered and her aunt is part of the bomb plot, why Sarah Walker is moving around after having her stomach deeply cut open.
But it’s 24. Jack Bauer can erase many show mistakes. After seeing Parks and Rec and Fargo make huge time jumps, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it here. Trusting them to use the time breaks wisely.
I thought it was her leg that got slashed and we all know that everyone heals quickly on 24. What made me crazy was Kate’s disappearing/ reappearing forehead wound, and the frustration of not having a better camera angle to hide Kiefer’s clean elbow miss of the SUV driver?
I didn’t even notice that gaffe with the elbow. Too busy trying to keep the “Dammit!” count. :-)
This episode reminded me that Jack takes pleasure Out of Torture.
I’m fine with the plot and story. Margot is obviously going to stop at nothing to try to prevent anyone from interfering in her plan, I thought Tech Guy might have thought things were fishy enough to grab a bullet proof vest on the way out, and I think I need to re-watch S8 to remind myself of why the Russians are so pissed at Jack.
Nothing has particularly put me off this season (I nitpicked a couple of things in reply to Alex), and at this point, I’m not sure I want a time jump. It will be interesting to see how they fit that in.
“I think I need to re-watch S8 to remind myself of why the Russians are so pissed at Jack.”
Basically, at the end of the last season, Jack went rogue after Renee Walker was killed, and decided to just kill everyone involved in the conspiracy of the day, which had significant senior Russian involvement. He killed a number of Russians including the Russian Foreign Minister; he also nearly killed the Russian President.
The time line of events is still too compressed for me to be in suspense over what happens. 10 minutes after the daughter is hit by a bus, Margot knows what hospital she’s in and is able to dispatch a henchman to try and take her out? Or that they were able to spot them getting into a car in the parking lot? There just has to be a smidgen of plausibility for me to take the action seriously.
Margot knows about Simone because the emt answers her call and tells her so. Her ability to spot Jack and company amid the evac and to see the empty car is still a stretch.
But there was no reason to call the daughter. She had been gone less than an hour! This is my problem with the show. Margot assigns her the job of interrogating the sister and niece and somehow Simone goes from the super secret terrorist hideout, into downtown London where the sister lives, kills her, chases the daughter, is hit by a bus and picked up by an ambulance in less than 60 minutes. Margot considers this taking too long, calls the phone where the ambulance guy gives all the information necessary to send a henchman, who arrives at the hospital less than 30 minutes later. It’s all just way beyond the realm of possibility. And all the plot lines are just as out there.
The idea of sacrifice, as in what Heller is considering doing, is not new to 24. Ryan Chapelle’s murder by Jack was one of the most controversial events in 24 history. And Jack was willing to die for his country in a plane loaded with a nuke but got talked out of it by George Mason, who drove the plane down himself (although he was going to die anyway from radiation poisoning). It will be interesting to see how this plays out with Heller.
Remind me again why Margot is the most evil villain ever. Somebody shot her husband? So she’s willing to bomb her own daughter in a hospital? Because she loved her husband so much?
The show would have been more effective with the villain less seen.
I thought with the shorter season we might just have her as the main villain throughout. Now I can see her getting killed and us getting the usual 24 “big bad” with a couple episodes left.
I’m pretty sure they aren’t going to introduce another “big bad” this late. We already have Margot and now Cross working with the CIA. So that is plenty for Jack to deal with in only 12 episodes.
Did any one notice the PM’s spittle when he faced off with POTUS?
I thought the chase scene was pretty unique and cool.
Agreed. Who cares if it was realistic. Jack’s driving skills combined with Margot blowing shit up with a drone was pretty damn cool!
“And William Devane continues to be terrific”
This sentence is (and always will be) redundant. :)
As I was watching this episode, I couldn’t help but think that this was Jack Bauer at his most Jack Bauer-ness. Torturing prisoners for information, dodging threats to his life and being proved right over and over again that his way is the only way to get things done and damn the consequences.
Anyone else notice the EMT said Simone had a compound fracture of the radius? Cut to no major bleeding or bandage to that effect during the harrowing escape.
One main issue/question with this episode: why didn’t Jack think to get Simone’s phone?