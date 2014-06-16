Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘6:00 PM – 7:00 PM’

A quick review of tonight's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as I don't have an ideal work situation right now…
As is inevitable with the ninth season of a show like “24,” we're in Greatest Hits mode at the moment, with President Heller's sacrifice a mix of the ends of both George Mason (another doomed man who decided to make his death count for something) and Ryan Chappelle (executed by a very reluctant Jack). It's a bigger deal because it's the President of the United States, and because William Devane(*) is one of the best actors the show has had in that particular gig (his stealth farewell to Audrey was a really nice scene), but there's no way of escaping the notion of “24” going down some very familiar paths. Even Kate ordering the doctors to, as Jack so kindly put it, “wake the bitch up” was a variation on things the show has done before (including the arc about Jack corrupting Renee) and thus didn't have quite the visceral impact it could have.
(*) Devane playing a scene on a famous athletic field of course requires a link to this clip.
On the plus side, though, Mark's willingness to go along with Heller's plan out of respect for the man, even as he knew that it could easily destroy his marriage, went a long way towards redeeming what had been one of the show's more irritating characters in the early going.
Just like I feared last week, the show didn't have the time, money or interest to properly convey the sort of chaos there would likely be in London after a missile attack on a hospital, especially after we got the embassy riot earlier in the season. But things are awfully peaceful as Jordan is fighting for his life, Heller's staff are getting ready for meetings, etc.
What did everybody else think? Will the rest of the season involve Margot destroying the drones and Jack completing paperwork to return to America now that he's been pardoned by Heller? Or do you reckon there's more action to come?
Sort of ironic that on the same day the US side triumphs in Brazil a fictional US president perishes on the famed Wembley football pitch.
This episode in a word: Goooaall!
Easily the best of the season thanks to Devane and Sutherland.
The writers are to be be commended for allotting the minimum amount of time to the Navarro subplot.
It appears that Margot will be the nextto go.The concern now is whether the characters who replace them will be as compelling.
Do we know for sure Heller’s dead? Could Chloe have cracked something in the drone code in time? Anything’s possible on 24…
The episode was highly reminiscent of Ryan Chappelle’s sacrifice. They even reused the music from the scene where Jack and Chappelle were on the roof of CTU waiting for the helicopter to pick them up.
Shouldn’t the clock have been silent?
We only get one silent clock per season, so if Heller isn’t miraculously alive then that means someone more important to the series is going to die by the end of the day. (Which is to say Audrey, Chloe, or Jack himself.)
What Jeff. R said to you isn’t correct. We got 2 silent clocks in Season 2 (for George and for Palmer), Season 7 (for Renee and for Bill) and Season 8 (for Hassan and Renee again).
Not to be argumentative, but In season 5 Edgar & Pres Palmer also both got silent clocks.
I don’t know, Alan. I thought it was pretty effective. William Devane has been sensational all season. He brought so much charm and texture to the man that it broke my heart to see his sorry fate tonight.
That said, It’s still beyond ridiculous that the villainous terrorist of the season is a middle-aged English widow.
And, yeah, the President deserved the silent clock. Maybe they just forgot?
I think 24 like showtimes Sleepercell is attempting to showcase how our ideas of what terrorist looks like trancends all our media stereotypes. It may not be working on the same quality level as Sleepercell. The Irony of a President being assassinated by one same drone that if killed countless innocents along with their targets may have some been less impactful then it should of been
Anyone else notice the missing silent clock? Not saying Heller is alive, but you never know with 24!
I’m just posing this. Say Chloe was able to hack the drones cameras and what the terrorists saw was a video clip of Heller. They had time to shoot the video clip before the drone cameras were in range.
It seemed like there was a couple beeps on the computer just as the missile was about to be fired. Right away I thought Chloe had hacked it. We’ll know next week anyways, the stadium either blew up or it didn’t. Also scenes for next week show the pres assumed dead.
Mark’s going along with Heller’s plan also gets him off the treason hook for forging the President’s signature, although the last act pardon by Heller might raise some issues. However, I’m sure any concern for Jack would be overwhelmed by the outcry about Heller’s death and his letter to the VP probably contains mention of his disease.
Where are my 24 plot twists?? So far all we have is Ben Bratt hiding Sarah Walker’s husband’s info. Really, what Heller said would happen in the first few minutes tonight is exactly how it played out. No surprises or anything.
Since when does 24 play it so straight forward?
You don’t think the President of the United States committing suicide in the middle of a stadium is surprising?
@Julia Not at this stage in the series. It’s par for the course by now. What would be surprising is a return of any kind of subtlety. Even a subtle amount of subtlety.
I actually like the fact there are no major twists. One of the main problems with later seasons was the fact the the premise had to be stretched out with a series of ludicrous twists. The season was always broken into three acts – introductory threat, a chase to a new threat and a showdown with the real bad guys. At every point they had to pull a rabbit out of the hat to send Jack running somewhere else or stuff a body in the wall to stretch out the B-story.
One real threat with no super secret puppet master reveal for 12 episodes is actually a surprising change.
But that was the whole point of 24. They write themselves into a corner then you have to watch the next episode to see how they get out of it.
I’m not sure what Alan is expecting with regards to city wide panic. Just random carnage shots? All the scenes this week were inside with the main characters, as they should be given the gravity of Heller’s decision.
The CIA wouldn’t be involved in taking care of the bombing aftermath, it’s not their role or their story and they have the focus on stopping Margot.
As for London, it’s a big place and just because a couple of areas are blown up it doesn’t cause the entire city to grind to a halt. You can see that from real events in the last few years.
Devane was great this episode and I think he went out well and all the characters responded effectively.
In addition, remember that each episode is only an hour, so it hasn’t been that long since the bombing actually took place. There’s still time for chaos to errupt!
“As for London, it’s a big place and just because a couple of areas are blown up it doesn’t cause the entire city to grind to a halt.”
Come on. This show is not based in any sense of reality and trying to justify it comes off as silly.
Then if the show “isn’t based in any sense of reality” why is Alan complaining about the lack of chaos shots?
OR … Mark was breathing a huge sigh or relief that with the POTUS’ sacrifice, Mark’s treason will be hid.
So how many sitting or former presidents have now been gravely wounded or died in the 24verse?
David Palmer – Assassinated at the start of S5
Geoff Pierson (forget character’s name) – Air Force One is shot down, dead or unable to fulfill duties
Other Palmer – Attempted assassination, unable to fulfill duties
Logan – Forced from office, survives attempted murder at hands of ex-wife, attempts suicide during final (full) season but possibly survives
Bill Devane – Blown up by a drone strike
Goddamn. On top of Taylor’s resigning her office too, the only president to make it out unscathed on-camera is Powers Boothe’s character. Yikes.
Anyways, yeah Bill Devane’s sacrifice certainly felt like a reference to previous moves from the 24 playbook. I’m not sure if it made it more or less predictable that they’ve actually gone through and had major or important characters killed at the hands of the series’ antagonists before (Ryan Chappelle & Omar Hassan), but it worked for me in creating the “will they or won’t they” suspense leading up to it.
Also, some of this season’s material for Kim Raver makes me think of what happened when they brought Elisha Cuthbert back as Kim; that the only way she agreed to it is if they gave her something relevant or interesting to do rather than “get captured/need saving.” With that earlier reuniting scene with Jack and tonight’s scenes with her husband and Bill Devane, I’ve enjoyed Kim Raver’s work of late.
With four episodes left, I’m hoping that means there’s not enough time to go into another conspiracy this season and the primary resolution to the conflict with Michelle Fairley carries things through to the final ep (I’m thinking/hoping any leftover issues regarding the Russians and whatever Adrian Cross has Benjamin Bratt doing will lead into whatever occurs in a future abbreviated season).
“Wake up the Bitch” could become the new “Damn it”
After “You’re only conscious because I don’t want to carry you” failed to gain traction, I’ve given up hope for new 24 catchphrases catching on…
Lot’s of emotion in last night’s episode, for 24 anyway. Liked it. Not sure I like seeing Jack sitting in a chair doing nothing, but that’s OK, maybe he needs a rest. And there may be something to the speculation that Heller is not dead. No silent clock, which he deserves being a big character not only in this season but in previous seasons. And no dead body seen yet. You know the old television rule – no dead body means they might be alive. We may see Heller’s dead body next hour, but maybe Chloe did perform some magic. And they could keep it a secret from Margot and her son to stop the drone attacks.
Now that President Heller has been “blowed-up real good”, there is little keeping my interest in the show. William Devane was one of the only things that I have truly enjoyed in this series and now that he’s gone, I just won’t be that in to it. If he’s not really dead, great. I’ll stick with it to the end. If not, I’m not sure. I do know one thing, at this point in his career there should be a new rule in TV Show Production-land – “Never kill off William Devane”.
William Devane is credited for 12 episodes on IMDB.
And IMDb credits for episodic television are among the more unreliable sources of information available on the Internet. Heller may have survived, but that is not anything that means anything.
Yeah, but anybody can edit those things on IMDB. IMDB also has the final four episodes following consecutive hours, whereas Alan has been told that there will be a significant time jump at some point.
I would think this would be a good time for one of those time jumps, in fact.
The acting in the Audrey / Mark scene was laughably bad, almost funny it was so terrible.
Been a really good season though. Hoping the computer dude isn’t dead, is he?
Best 24 twist ever? Selena Meyer becomes president.
Didn’t Alan say before he hadnt watched the last couple of seasons of 24… How does he know anything about Jack “corrupting Renee?”……… Really dont like that 24 essentially had 4 years to plan and they still couldnt avoid having another mole
I watched small parts of the last few seasons as they aired, and caught up on a bunch more as I was writing “The Revolution Was Televised.” I’ve seen enough of Renee’s character arc to recognize the similarity of Kate’s to it.
First, they didn’t have ‘four years’ to plan this. They didn’t know it was happening until late last year. I’ve loved the foresight the show has had this season so for. Second, 24 didn’t “need to avoid having a mole”. A mole in a season of 24 is like the action scenes – if they weren’t there it wouldn’t feel right. Fans have been enjoying trying to figure out who the mole is since Episode 1. If there was no mole, they’d feel cheated. I like what they’ve done with this character, as it doesn’t look like he’s a mole in the sense that he’s linked to the main terrorist plot. He’s just a dirty agent who covered his mistakes my framing Kate’s husband.
Alternate title for the episode: To the Ballgame, Take Me Out.
Did anyone else find it heartening that, at least in the 24 universe, the United States still does not negotiate with terrorists. They must have filmed that episode before we actually started negotiating with terrorists here in the real world.
You mean back in the 1980’s?
It seems obvious to me that they have given us blatant clues that although Margot is really going to be satisfied with the death of the President and intends to keep her word, because in fact she believed in her particular limited cause, her son has more of a terrorist’s mentality – probably hating Western civilzation in general as the terrorists usually do, he balks several times at the waste of giving up using all the drones – he clearly wants to do a lot more damage and his vendetta is more general against the West, not specifically tied to the one masacre that Margot cared about. So she will be ready to destroy the drones and he will refuse. He may even lock her in a room somewhere so he can take over and then the rest of the season will be Jack fighting Margot’s son and the drones.
Also, I agree that Marc’s help with complying with the President’s request at the expense of his marriage definitely redeemed him- in fact I wondered when he first said to Jack that she’d never forgive him and Jack just looked at him, clearly Jack could have said “now you know the position I’m in”. Jack lost her for doing his duty and higher callings exactly the same way. But I really wonder if Marc makes that connection and/or he has a new found understanding and respect for Jack which would reverse his plan to turn him over to the russians. Same with when he said to Audrey that Heller was “with someone he trusts as much as me” – i.e. if he respects President Heller’s opinions and orders, enough to deliver him to his death, surely he’d have to realize that meant if Heller trusts Jack then Jack is GOOD.
Anyone else think Mark’s going to pin Heller’s assassination on Jack? In league with Margot, or convincing a man with alzheimers to sacrifice himself, or something?
Can’t wait for the scene where Jack executes Margot in cold blood. I hope it happens.
The lack of a silent clock is a dead giveaway that it was a Life Model Decoy.
I agree that Heller is alive. I’m thinking that Chloe manipulated the drone’s video feed with a loop or delay of some sort. The direction was careful only to show Heller from the perspective of the drone video, and we saw Chloe talking about multiple data streams from the drone.
I agree… I wouldn’t be surprised if President Heller was still alive. Plus it gets Heller’s son-in-law off the hook of forging his signature. I want to see him go down for that! At this point, having a mole working at CTU is getting a bit familiar. They’re going to have to come up with a more challenging storyline to keep viewers interested. No, I don’t care for Margot or her son, but I do think that Simone can bring that good girl vs. bad girl twist to the show. My other concern is that Kate’s character, which in my opinion, doesn’t complement Jack’s. I’m hoping that these last few episodes will change my mind about their chemistry.
I thought William Devane doesn’t negotiate with terrorists?
[www.youtube.com]
I’m not sure Jack is out of the woods with being turned over to the Russians. Mark has the kind of personality (insecure, petty, etc.), that if he cannot have his wife, his chief ‘rival’ can’t either. Stretch? Perhaps, but it gives the show a great premise for another mini-series.
I’m going to assume William Devane is gone and I will miss him. He did a great job and I really enjoy his acting. Regarding Alan’s lament that there wasn’t more time spent on the aftermath of the hospital carnage, I’m sure there was in the rest of London, just not in the 24 universe. It’s not part of the story.
I’ve enjoyed this day of 24 so far. While there have been some bumps, most of the pieces seem to fit together pretty well. I’m not expecting reality–nothing works the way it is portrayed in this show.
Lame review. Seriously not evening mention ‘the rules’ regarding showing a president killed or the lack of a silent clock?! How could any fan who has watched the previous seasons not ponder the lack of silent clock?